RHOA’s Porsha Williams Breaks Silence on Family Fight as Fiance Simon Guobadia Tattoos Her Name on His Back

After last night/week’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, viewers were treated to so much violent family drama that it’s a lot to unpack.

Punches, vegetation, and food were all being thrown between the family members. After the physical altercations on the “family retreat” and Porsha’s cousin Storm’s sexual harassment claims, which both involved Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams is finally breaking her silence.

The Shade Room was able to capture Porsha’s Instagram posts/Stories, and she is claiming to take partial “accountability” for a lot of the problems that have gone down between her and her family members.

In the post, Porsha stated, “There is a lot that viewers didn’t get to see tonight, and I wish we had more cameras to capture that, which I understand is nobody’s fault.”

Porsha continued on by saying, “I’ve learned in the past that physical violence is never okay, especially when a man is causing physical harm to women. That is something we are too desensitized to as a society.”

Porsha went on to say that the reason it has taken so long to discuss the situation is that she was trying to protect her daughter, Pilar, via protecting Dennis and his business. However, “looking back” now, she says she regrets it.

“I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture because I was trying to protect Dennis, his business, and therefore our own daughter. Looking back that was not the right idea,” the RHOA alum explained.

She concluded by saying, “I take accountability for reacting strongly to what I was seeing and hearing. While I was not physical with Ms. Gina, I regret to arguing with an elder. We’re six months removed from this incident and I’m looking forward, not backwards.”

In happier news, Porsha and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, are going strong as Porsha posted a photo to her Instagram of Simon getting Porsha’s name tattooed on his back!

She posted the image and said, “My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable and unbreakable. In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you. I will be your strength as you have been mine, desire your best and highest good to manifest itself in your life. You are an unbelievable comfort, grace, wonder, inspiration, soul deep connection for which I will forever be grateful. Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time. I love you.

Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name 🥰🥰 My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end.”

Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.