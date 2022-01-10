Celebrities
‘RHOSLC’ Lisa Barlow Slams Mary’s Behavior, Shades Meredith
Lisa Barlow can’t believe Meredith Marks has continued to have Mary Cosby‘s back, even after her shocking comment regarding Jennie Nguyen‘s “slanted eyes” and her statement about Mexicans being thugs.
Following last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa threw some shade at Meredith, saying it was “completely hypocritical” for her to ignore both the way Mary was treating her, and the inappropriate things Mary had said.
“Meredith is watching Mary quip at me, be rude to me, and is protecting Mary. And that’s Meredith’s choice, but I’m like, ‘I’m your friend too Meredith.’ And I’ve had Meredith’s back,” Lisa shared on the January 3 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show.
As Lisa pointed out, she went out of her way to encourage peace between Meredith and Jen Shah amid their drama. And, after doing so, Meredith was quite thankful to her, saying she could finally sleep again. Meanwhile, amid Lisa’s drama with Mary, Meredith did no such thing for her.
“I just felt like Meredith was treating me badly to protect Mary,” Lisa suspected. “Mary’s behavior is indefensible. How can you keep defending it?”
Looking back at the night of Lisa and Mary’s chat, during which Mary slammed Lisa as “two-faced,” Meredith said she was “so irritated” and just wanted the night to end.
“I felt all this tension going on with Lisa. I felt like everything at that point between her and I was just ending in a fight… I wanted to be done,” she explained.
But Lisa didn’t appreciate her silence in regard to the racial drama.
“Do I love Meredith? Yes. Did I agree with her in that situation? Two thousand percent no,” Lisa admitted. “Mary made inappropriate comments to Jennie and she made an inappropriate comment about Jen to me and literally insulted a culture. This is the time to address it. Let’s not bring it up in a week from now or tomorrow and then Meredith, it’s like you’re defending this person’s negative behavior over and over again and turning a blind eye to it but then in the same breath she’s saying ‘I can’t be a friend to Jen but you all should be.’”
“I thought it was completely hypocritical of Meredith to do that,” Lisa added.
Regarding her statements about Jen Shah needing friends amid her legal drama, Meredith said she felt that a lot of Jen’s supposed friends weren’t having her back when she wasn’t around.
“To me, from an outsiders’s perspective, it felt like there was a lot of ‘I’m Jen’s friends to her face and not when she walks away and not true support’ at least from some of the women,” Meredith said. “[And] I do believe she needs friends.”
While some assumed she was referring to Lisa not stepping up to support Jen through her hardships, Meredith said she wasn’t ready to name names.
“I don’t understand Jen and Lisa’s friendship so I’m not going to speak on it one way or the other. I was speaking about an overriding feeling, in general, relating to the dynamics with Jen,” she clarified.
But it seemed clear to Lisa who should have stepped up for Jen.
“It just takes me back to the pho luncheon. Who didn’t show up for Jen? The person that didn’t show up for Jen is Mary. Meredith should have been directing that comment to Mary. Not to any of us,” she noted.
Also on the RHOSLC: After Show, Heather Gay suggested that while she understood where Meredith was coming from in regard to her not wanting to be involved in the drama, she also felt that her comment about Jen needing friends was a “warning shot” to Lisa.
“Like, ‘Hey sis, remember when you sacrificed our sister-like relationship of decades to cultivate a relationship with Jen? Now’s the time you need to answer to what you’ve done,’” Heather explained. “I took it as kind of a little message to Lisa that she better show up for Jen right now. Like, you don’t get to jump ship with me because I drew my line in the sand a long time ago but you chose to kind of hurt me in order to befriend Jen so if you befriended Jen, be a friend.”
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’
Pete Davidson considers Kim Kardashian ‘the most important relationship’ he’s ever had, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Pete Davidson, 28, is all in with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.
The King of Staten Island star and SKIMS founder initially connected while filming the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, which was Kim’s hosting debut. During the episode, Kim and Pete shared the screen for a sketch inspired by Disney’s Aladdin where he played the title character to Kim’s Princess Jasmine! After the two discussed their challenged romance on a magic carpet ride, they shared a brief kiss on screen — clearly feeling the chemistry.
Pete is known to have dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, which include Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, and, of course, his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. The actor notably proposed to Ariana in June 2018 after just a few weeks of dating, and has previously expressed interest in settling down and starting a family.
“As everyone has seen, Pete moves fast in his relationships and it is exactly the same with Kim,” the insider explained. “Remember he proposed to Ariana super fast and was ready to live the husband life and he is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn’t want ruin what they are creating with each other,” they also said.
Kim is technically still married to estranged husband Kanye West, 44: after seven years of marriage, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in Feb. 2021. The couple share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Despite multiple ploys to try and win Kim back — including at his recent Larry Hoover Benefit Concert — Kanye has continued to publicly date other women like Julia Fox, 31.
As for Pete and Kim, the couple seem to be going strong after three months: the comedian has already hung out with her family at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home to celebrate his birthday several weeks ago, in addition to jetting off for a romantic trip with Kim to the Bahamas! “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had. This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” the source concluded.
Rhea Durham: 5 Things About Mark Wahlberg’s Model Wife
Mark Wahlberg has praised his wife for helping him become the best version of himself after suffering a troubled childhood. Find out all about Rhea Durham here.
Mark Wahlberg has always been very open about his troubled youth, which included abusing cocaine at age 13 and landing in jail a few years later. The 50-year-old Boston native managed to turn his life around and become one of the biggest movie stars of all time, with roles in blockbusters such as Boogie Nights, Transformers and The Planet of the Apes. He even snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in The Departed alongside Jack Nicholson in 2006.
Despite becoming incredibly successful in Hollywood, Mark admitted he wasn’t the person he truly wanted to be before his wife Rhea Durham came into the picture. Meeting in 2001, the pair would marry in 2009 and have been going from strength to strength ever since! Find out all about the model that melted Mark’s heart, below!
1. Rhea Was A High Fashion Model.
Born July 1, 1978, Rhea worked her way up the modeling ladder to eventually grace the covers of high-end fashion magazines like Vogue, Marie Claire, and Elle. She also showed off her catwalk prowess by stomping her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2000 and 2001. As a guest star on the sitcom Spin City in 2001, she even had a chance to try out her acting chops!
2. Rhea Launched A Handbag Line.
Rhea used her experience in fashion to start her own handbag line called Ella Grace, named for her daughters. “It’s a big undertaking and journey,” she told Us Weekly. “I know how hard it is to stay on top of fashion trends, so I built a collection around high quality and incredible style that I would be proud to put my family name on.”
3. Rhea Loves Motherhood.
The pair welcomed three of their four children — Ella, 18, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 13 — before they decided to make it official by getting hitched in 2009 during an intimate ceremony in in Beverly Hills. One year later, the happy couple welcomed daughter Grace. Rhea opened up about how much she loves being a parent in 2007. “I know people might read this and think, ‘Ugh,’ but I love my life. It’s hectic and stressful at times. But I’m really happy,” she told Cookie magazine via People. “I love the traditions of family and home. Babies, kids, holidays — that’s what I’m good at.”
4. Rhea ‘Helped’ Mark Become The Man He Is Today.
Mark has consistently given credit to Rhea for being his rock. “I owe a lot to my wife,” he told The Sun in 2008. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time. That’s especially important if you’re going to have children.” He added, “We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that’s not what keeps a couple together.”
5. Rhea Converted To Catholicism.
Rhea converted to Catholicism before she ended up walking down the aisle with Mark. The couple enjoy bringing their four children up in the faith as well. “If I’m home, it’s all about taking the family to church,” Mark told The Sun. “That’s the key thing and then the day is free to spend with family and just reconnect. During the week we also set aside about 15 minutes each morning for prayer time as a family. It starts the day out right and helps me in every way.”
Andy Cohen Names “Most Iconic” Housewife, Talks RHOM Reunion
Andy Cohen hosted an “Ask Me a Question” session on his Instagram Story on Friday and during the chat, he addressed a series of topics pertaining to the Real Housewives franchise.
While throwing some shade at the past looks of certain women, Andy revealed which cast member is the “most iconic” when it comes to their fashion, confirmed whether or not there will be a reunion special for The Real Housewives of Miami season four, and shared what type of man he’d like to set Vicki Gunvalson up with.
“Who do [you] think is the most iconic [housewife] (fashion wise)?” a fan asked on January 7.
“She changed the game…,” Andy replied, along with a photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne wearing a black and pink dress, square earrings, and an abstract updo.
“Will there be a reunion for Miami? It’s so good [by the way]!!” a second fan noted.
“Yes!!” Andy confirmed. “Do. Not. Sleep. On. Miami.”
A third fan wanted to know what “type of man” Andy would “set Vicki up with.”
“I think Vicki should be with someone who does not want to be on TV or in the limelight,” Andy revealed of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who split from fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021.
In other Andy Cohen news, the Watch What Happens Live host recently spoke to Vanity Fair about the fashions of the early season of the Real Housewives franchises.
“In the early days of Orange County, the fashion was just terrible,” he admitted. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, [The Real Housewives of Atlanta], and [The Real Housewives of New York City], they were basically wearing—I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting. But as it’s gone on, the [reunion fashion] has really amped up, and I think people have loved seeing what they wear now.”
“A reunion-show dress at this point actually means something,” he continued. “For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion—this is like their prom dress.”
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
