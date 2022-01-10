News
Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning
ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a corporate program to clean the stores.
“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Arnold store location at 2201 Michigan Ave today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.
The store will be closed through Monday to allow time for employees to restock the shelves. Walmart will open the Arnold location for business on Tuesday at 6:00 am. The company will continue conducting employee health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission,” a portion of Walmart’s official statement on the closing.
Walmart also offers COVID-19 vaccines to customers and employees. They can get them on or off the clock ad receive two hours of paid leave. Employees get up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction to the shot.
This is the second Walmart in the area to close for pandemic cleaning. The Bridgeton Walmart closed for cleaning on Friday, January 7, and reopened Sunday morning.
Woman, teen jump into icy pond, rescue 3 children in Arapahoe County
A woman and a teenage boy didn’t hesitate and jumped into an icy pond in Arapahoe County to rescue three children who fell through the ice Sunday afternoon, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
One of the victims was not breathing when they were pulled out, but first responders performed CPR on the child, who eventually began breathing on their own, the sheriff’s office said. The child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 years of age were playing on an icy pond at 9100 E. Florida Ave. when three of the children fell through the ice.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
Dave Hyde: Tua’s future, season’s consequence — ball’s in Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ court if he knows what to do
There were “Tua” chants in the end. There was also the coach, Brian Flores, talking afterward of the “resilience” of his team while basking in the radiance of a season sweep of New England.
If only it meant something.
If only it had any consequence.
If only the Dolphins had played like this when it actually mattered the previous week in Tennessee.
What kind of fun-fest would Sunday have been if the Dolphins knocked New England from the playoff perch, 33-24, while qualifying themselves?
That, folks, would have been something to be, “proud of this team, proud of their fight, their resilience,” as Flores said after Sunday’s game.
As it was, this was a hollow day, an empty season, right down to the chants for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who probably played his final game in a Dolphins uniform. That’s up to team owner Steve Ross. He hasn’t talked publicly in nearly two years, so it’s hard to know his thoughts on anything, much less how he feels about this rebuild having a fourth birthday party Monday with no playoff appearance.
The ball’s in your court, Steve.
Do you want to: a) Cut bait with Tua after two seasons; b) cut bait general manager Chris Grier for picking Tua in a three-year sacrifice of seasons; c) cut bait with Flores and move on to the object of your heart’s desire a decade ago in an apparently NFL-bound Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh; or d) all of the calamitous above?
You can make a case for each of them.
You can make the case for none.
You can wonder if Ross knows what to do, considering he’s had 12 years as owner with one playoff game.
You can also expect him to have Deshaun Watson on Line 1 any day now, too, considering that’s the position we were in at the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Has anything changed to change that idea? Has Ross considered what it would be like to have a face of the franchise who faces 22 sexual assault allegations?
Tua was great on Sunday’s opening drive, completing all seven passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He then completed 55 yards of passes the rest of the day. He’s a guy right now. Just a guy. Is there something more there?
His bigger plays Sunday were with his feet, actual third-down runs he hadn’t shown an affection toward trying until the final minutes of the season.
“We wanted to end this season with a bang, that’s what we went out and did,” he said.
Well, if a fun but inconsequential win is a bang, that’s what it was.
“This season has been up and down for me and a lot of the guys,” he said. “We’ll see what the offseason has planned for us.”
Yes, here we are, the offseason. Again. You want to say its the most important offseason in years for the Dolphins, but that’s how it’s been the last three seasons.
Flores was asked a question Sunday about how it felt to be the second Dolphins coach to have a winning seasons in two of his first three years. Does it matter he didn’t make the playoffs in either season?
Flores also was asked how it felt to sweep the Patriots for the Dolphins first time in 20 years. Let me answer: Wouldn’t it have felt better if it meant the Dolphins were going to the playoffs instead of the Patriots?
Here’s a simple question for Flores: Was this a successful year? Bottom-line-stuff. Basic where’s-your-bar fundamentals.
“Every year is different,” Flores said by way of answering. “Every experience you learn from them, good or bad. That’s kind of how I try to approach everything. I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, this team, players on this team and the people in our building. That’s really what I take from it. … I’d like to think I’ve grown a little bit, but I hope that’s the case for everyone.”
That’s existential, man.
I was just expecting some perspective on having a good but ultimately meaningless Sunday in the bigger picture of a lost season. The goal was the playoffs. I mean, wasn’t it? Or has that bar become one too high for everyone?
Another season says goodbye as the chants of, “Tua,” echo. Does it matter another year was lost? Does Ross care? Or should we just celebrate nothing wins?
“It had its highs and it had its lows,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of the season, a great one for him. “I don’t even have words for it. It was just new.”
He’s a rookie, bless him. All his seasons are ahead of him. But no rookie of the past 20 years has won a playoff game for the Dolphins. Sunday was fun. But imagine what it would have felt like if that win meant anything?
Omar Kelly: Brian Flores needs to make changes for Miami Dolphins to find success
Life experiences can be humbling, oftentimes those experiences force us to evaluate, if not change who we are and how we operate.
The 2021 Miami Dolphins season needs to be that for coach Brian Flores because only his maturation will allow this franchise to reach its potential, getting off the mediocrity merry-go-round the Dolphins have been on for two decades.
At least while under his leadership, which will likely be extended one more season based on how this season’s team finished (9-8) as a result of Sunday’s 33-24 season-ending win over the playoff-bound New England Patriots, delivering the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03.
“Every experience you learn from them, good or bad. That’s kind of how I try to approach everything. I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, this team, players on our team, the people in our building,” Flores said, speaking about a Dolphins team that rallied back form a 1-7 start to win eight of the season’s final nine games.
“I think that there will be time to reflect on it and see that there’s certainly some things that I’ve learned,” said Flores, who has a 24-25 record as a head coach. “I’d like to think I’ve grown a little bit. Hopefully that’s the case for everyone.”
Miami’s win over the Patriots — a game the Dolphins controlled from the kickoff — produced the franchise’s first sweep of New England in 20 years. It also gave hope that Flores’ team can play with the big boys, the league’s playoff-bound teams after last week’s humbling loss to the Tennessee Titans.
But the inconsistent play that plagued the Dolphins all season, the stagnant offense that scored fewer than 21 points 10 times, an erratic special teams unit that hindered more than helped in 2021 — was also his fault.
The team’s 1-7 start was on him because as he often reminded the media, getting this team to maximize its potential and clean up its error-prone play, was his responsibility.
Miami’s defense didn’t find its groove until midseason. That unit couldn’t seal two games where they were given a lead in the fourth quarter earlier in the season.
And the offense never got out of third gear, and finished 2021 as one of the NFL’s worst in yard production and scoring.
Miami’s offense — with or without Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback — held this team back all season, and that’s on Flores because he made too many questionable hires.
If Flores doesn’t make some major changes to the offensive coaching staff, it’s likely going to wreck another season and likely cost everyone their jobs.
The Dolphins need a proven, polished offensive coordinator. One with a track record of building efficient units that rank in the top half of the league.
Flores needs to find a veteran offensive line coach to replace Lemuel Jeanpierre. Someone who can groom that unit’s youngsters and create an offensive identity.
And position coaches must get more out of young talents like Tagovailoa, Preston Williams, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Hunter Long, youngsters who fell short of living up to expectations this season.
No matter what Miami’s decision-makers do at quarterback — whether they stick with Tagovailoa or ship draft picks to Green Bay, Seattle, Houston, San Francisco or Minnesota for one of the veteran quarterbacks that are likely to hit the trade market this offseason — Flores has to make better hires than he has the past three seasons.
And don’t expect that to be easy because the word around the league is that Flores is a difficult man to work for, and that has to be addressed by some introspection and personal growth on his part.
But there are signs of hope, like how this team responded to its 1-7 start, mirroring Flores’ focus and consistency, which served as the catalyst for the rally back to relevance and respect.
That’s how resilient, mentally tough teams handle their business and it’s a reflection on Flores.
“Flo has done a great job helping us stay together and not really worry about the outside noise, and focus on the outside noise,” said Tagovailoa, who finished the season with a 90.1 passer rating. “I think he’s done a great job helping us get to where we’re at this year. Obviously the first half wasn’t what we wanted or what we expected. But like I said, I’m very pleased with how we finished this season off.”
Now the question is where does Flores’ team go from here?
The Dolphins better use a large portion of Miami’s pace-setting $74 million in cap space to rebuild the offense. And I wouldn’t rule out a scorched-earth restart for that side of the ball.
Jaylen Waddle and Robert Hunt should be the only offensive players who consider buying instead of leasing because everyone else’s future should be uncertain based on how that unit performed in 2021.
While most of the problems were a byproduct of the offensive line’s struggles, turning to Duke Johnson to carry the running game at the end of the season is just a reminder of how many bad decisions were made regarding talent evaluation on that side of the ball during the offseason.
Flores and the Dolphins can’t afford another offseason of poor decisions that deliver a putrid product.
