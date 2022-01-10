Connect with us

'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Faces Backlash For Not Wanting His Wives To Share A Kitchen

Published

55 seconds ago

on

kody brown wives
google news
Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ were not happy with Kody Brown’s reaction to Meri and Robyn cooking Thanksgiving dinner together on the show’s Jan. 9 episode.

The Brown family was separated for Thanksgiving on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives, but Kody Brown was still able to spend the holiday with two of his wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, as they agreed to follow his COVID safety guidelines. Robyn and Meri spent the day preparing a meal for the small group that had gathered together, which including Robyn and Kody’s kids. However, Kody was not happy to see the two women working together in the kitchen.

“I would never again for the rest of my life want to have wives sharing a kitchen,” he said. “There is a tendency, from what I’ve seen, for there to be this vying for power or position or relinquishing power and position to get along. So personally I, out of just knowing women’s nature, I don’t give a damn about what polygamists believe about what you should do with wives to make them grow and become celestial. I never want to see my wives sharing a kitchen, ever.”

As the episode aired, Twitter blew up at Kody for his misogynistic viewpoint. “Kody just said he never wants to see his wives sharing a kitchen EVER. This man needs to go straight to hell and don’t look back,” one person wrote. Someone else added, “Kody thinks he can dictate kitchen use? How do you spell control freak…K-O-D-Y,” and another viewer wrote, “When Kody said he never wanted to see his wives sharing a kitchen EVER my middle finger went up almost immediately.”

Kody Brown with Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle Brown. (Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Meri and Robyn actually had no issues working together in the kitchen. “I’m really comfortable here with Robyn in her kitchen,” Meri admitted. Robyn added, “Meri and I actually work really well in a kitchen together. I don’t know how it would be if we lived together and shared a kitchen, but when we work together for the holiday,s we actually work really well together.”

While Meri and Robyn spent Thanksgiving with Kody in Arizona, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown traveled to separate family members’ homes for the holiday. Both Janelle and Christine have expressed that they think Kody’s COVID safety rules are “ridiculous” throughout this season of Sister Wives. They have opted to spend time with their adult children, as opposed to Kody, due to his strict guidelines.

Making History: 'Pose' Star Mj Rodriguez Becomes The First Transgender Actor To Win A Golden Globe

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Making History: ‘Pose’ Star Mj Rodriguez Becomes The First Transgender Actor To Win A Golden Globe
Mj Rodriguez is making history once again.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

On Sunday, January 9, Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as housemother and nurse Blanca on the beloved FX series Pose. This victory makes Mj Rodriguez the first transgender actor to ever win a Golden Globe. It is also the first Golden Globe win for Pose.

Last summer, Mj made history after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy, and while she didn’t end up winning that award, she got more than made up for it this weekend.

Following her big win, the actress posted the news to Instagram along with a caption about how many doors this award will open.

OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you,” she wrote. “This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”

She continued, “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Congratulations, Mj!

While the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, there was no audience or nominees in attendance amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Only “select members and grantees” were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization, meaning there was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

Check out a full list of winners from the 2022 Golden Globes down below:

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up 

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best screenplay — motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best motion picture — animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

King Richard, “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

MJ Rodriguez becomes 1st trans actress to win Golden Globe

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

MJ Rodriguez The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala - Arrivals
On Sunday (Jan. 09, 2022), Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez, 31, took home a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as house mother and nurse Blanca on the FX show Pose. It marks the first time in history a trans actress has won a Golden Globe.

This is also the first Golden Globe win for Pose, which premiered in 2018.

Rodriguez made history for the first time in summer 2021 after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy. Rodriguez did not end up winning that award.

“OMG OMGGG!!!!” Rodriguez said in an Instagram post on Sunday after her Golden Globes win, which was announced at a private, pared-down ceremony that wasn’t open to the public. “@goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE.

“LOVE WINS,” she continued. “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes. To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

The third and last season of Pose premiered in May.

Rodriguez — who formerly went by Mj Rodriguez — played Blanca Evangelista, a house mother in New York’s underground ballroom scene during the AIDS crisis. The show, created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, starts in the 1980s and continues in the ‘90s.

“I think people finally see Michaela Jaé for who she really is,” Rodriguez told NJ Advance Media last year. “Mj has matured a lot. And now she’s grown into this strong Afro-Latina woman who is still fighting against the grain so that a lot of trans women don’t get typecast or get put into this box of how they’re supposed to act, whether it be in the world or on a television screen. We’re all human beings, we all have different personalities … I think it takes a person not only like myself, but many who are like me, to constantly go against the grain and scratch the surface.”

See Also

The Jersey actor, who can also be seen in the Lin-Manuel Miranda movie Tick, Tick…Boom! — for which Andrew Garfield won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy — won the Golden Globe over Uzo Aduba of In Treatment, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale, Jennifer Aniston of The Morning Show and Christine Baranski of The Good Fight.

Rodriguez’s co-star Billy Porter, who played ballroom emcee Pray Tell, was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, and the series was nominated for best drama.

Rodriguez’s win arrives in an unconventional year for the Golden Globes. The awards show was not televised and winners were announced at a private ceremony, then shared on social media Sunday night.

Bob Saget Dies: Andrea Barber & More 'Full House' Co-Stars Mourn The Actor After His Death

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Bob Saget
The stars of ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ are devastated by the sudden death of Bob Saget. Andrea Barber, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and more of his co-stars are paying tribute to the ultimate TV dad.

The world has just lost its beloved TV dad. Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9. He was only 65 years old.

Upon hearing the news, the co-stars who worked alongside him on Full House and later the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House reacted to Bob’s tragic and sudden death with heartfelt tributes. From Andrea Barber, who grew up on the set of Full House, to Juan Pablo Di Pace, it’s clear that Bob was a loved man by all. Read the reactions from his co-stars below.

Bob Saget with his ‘Fuller House’ co-stars. (Netflix/Everett Collection)

Andrea Barber

Andrea played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and Fuller House. She spent countless hours at the Tanner household and alongside Bob. She remembered Bob loving “so deeply and so fiercely.”

“This one hurts,” she began in her Instagram tribute. “He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”

Andrea Barber
Andrea Barber reacts to Bob Saget’s death. (Instagram)

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Juan Pablo starred as Fernando, Kimmy’s on-again, off-again husband, on Fuller House. He was a recurring star in the first season and became a series regular for seasons 2 through 5.

“An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much…” Juan Pablo captioned two photos that featured Bob on Instagram.

John Brotherton

John Brotherton played Matt Harmon, one of D.J.’s love interests on Fuller House. Like Juan Pablo, John was a recurring player in season 1 and became a series regular for the rest of the show’s run

“His heart was abundantly full of love and kindness for others. Determined to make everyone smile and laugh and love a little more. He was truly the best. Thank you for all the kind words of love and inspiration Bob. You will be infinitely missed by all, forever. Rest in peace, love… and laughter…” John wrote on Instagram.

Elias Harger

Elias Harger starred as Max Fuller, D.J.’s middle child, on Fuller House. Elias posted about the last time he saw his “Grandpa Danny” in a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” Elias wrote. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

Soni Nicole Bringas

Soni Nicole Bringas played Ramona, Kimmy Gibbler’s daughter, on the spinoff series. After hearing the news, Soni posted a simple message on her Instagram Story: “A terribly sad day.”

