St. Charles County plane crash: Federal agency takes over investigation
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Saturday evening plane crash in St. Charles County that left two passengers deceased is now under federal investigation.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Peter Knudson said the passengers on board were pilots.
“The airplane climbed to about 8,000 feet on an instrument flight plan that continued all the way to the crash site. There was no communication from the flight crew after the descent began,” he said.
According to Knudson, the plane left Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield and was scheduled to arrive at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado.
Knudson said the Beech 58 aircraft crashed at 7:19 p.m. CST in a heavily-wooded area.
Multiple local agencies and first responders searched the area off Highway F near Rugged Acres in St. Charles County.
The names of the victims have not been released; they typically are once family members are notified.
Knudson confirmed the NTSB has taken over the investigation.
“We’ve dispatched an investigator from Denver who will be arriving at the accident site in the area today (Sunday) to begin the on-scene phase of the investigation (Monday) morning,” he said. “He’s expected to be on scene for several days, and then we’ll run a preliminary report, which will have the facts and circumstances of the accident and we expect to have that out within a couple of weeks.”
Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65
(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.
“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” The role earned him the nickname “America’s dad.”
He also appeared as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.
Saget was on tour doing standup in recent weeks, TMZ reports. He last tweeted Saturday night from a gig in Jacksonville, Florida. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again,” he tweeted.
As news of his death spread, comedians and actors remembered Saget’s legacy on Twitter.
“You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” said Kathy Griffin.
“What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest,” tweeted Jim Gaffigan.
The cause of death was not known Sunday. He was 65 years old.
Police search for ‘vehicle of interest’ in Pine Lawn shooting
PINE LAWN, Mo. – Detectives with the North County Police Cooperative are investigating a shooting that happened in Pine Lawn on Sunday morning.
According to Major Ron Martin, an NCPC spokesman, the shooting took place around 10:!5 a.m. near the intersection of Arden and Dardanella avenues.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Meanwhile, authorities are looking for a vehicle seen near the scene of the shooting. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or the shooting itself is asked to contact the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090 or general dispatch at 314-428-6868.
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ Heidi Fleiss says she’s moving to Missouri
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years.
Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she is angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.
Fleiss told the newspaper she contacted Nye County Animal Control officers and kept the pellet that a veterinarian removed from the bird’s leg as evidence. She said she would pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
Fleiss said she bought a property in Missouri, where she plans to relocate her exotic bird collection by the end of February.
Fleiss, 56, has lived for about 15 years in Pahrump, a high desert community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.
Her pandering conviction was overturned in California, but she served 20 months of a federal prison sentence for a 1996 tax evasion conviction.
She later moved to southern Nevada with a menagerie of parrots, and was a close friend of Dennis Hof, owner of several legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse.”
Hof ran for state Legislature in 2018. He fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican and won the election despite having been found dead a month earlier after celebrating his 72nd birthday.
