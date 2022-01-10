Connect with us

News

Starting over … again: Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after three losing seasons

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Starting over … again: Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after three losing seasons
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Starting over … again Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after

Unable to match wins with his unquestioned work ethic and football expertise, Broncos coach Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning in a meeting with president/CEO Joe Ellis and general manager George Paton, starting yet another transition for a franchise that has missed the playoffs six consecutive years.

Fangio, who had one year left on his contract, was doomed by a four-game losing streak to end the season, capped by Saturday’s 28-24 loss to Kansas City, the Broncos’ 13th straight defeat to their AFC West rival.

And so the spinning-their-wheels Broncos go back to the drawing board to find their fifth coach in nine years. General manager George Paton will run the search, which is expected to include a mix of candidates with previous head-coaching experience and current offensive and defensive coordinators.

“You can’t keep recycling coaches and expect to sustain a winning culture,” Paton said during a video news conference. “But we’re going to get it right with this search, I can guarantee you that.”

Every coaching search is critical, but this one is of even greater importance to the Broncos, who had three home games this year with at least 10,000 no-shows. They need to win back the fans who have stopped showing up.

“Frustration levels have reached an all-time high for everyone,” Ellis said. “We can’t figure out ways to win games and that has to change. I can sit here and talk about it, but that’s just cheap. It just has to happen. We have to come in with a fresh start with a new coach and in tandem with (Paton), they will raise the expectation and energy levels so our fans will get inspired by this team again.”

The Broncos became the third NFL team to have a coaching opening; Las Vegas and Jacksonville finished the regular season led by interim head coaches.

Fangio’s winning percentage of .388 (19-30 record; 7-10 this year) was only slightly better than predecessor Vance Joseph (.344, 11-21).

“Vic put his heart and soul into this job,” Ellis said. “Unfortunately, the results weren’t there.”

The Broncos started 0-4 in Fangio’s first year (2019) and used three starting quarterbacks. They started 0-3 in his second year (2020) and quarterback Drew Lock went from hopeful long-term starter to disappointment. This year, a 3-0 start turned into 3-4 and a 7-6 record ended up 7-10.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
google news

By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE

NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children Sunday in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit spanning the second and third floors of the 19-story building. The door of the apartment was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building, Nigro said.

Some residents, trapped in their apartments, broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under their doors. One man rescued by firefighters said he’d become numb to fire alarms because of frequent false alarms.

Some residents “could not escape because of the volume of smoke,” Nigro said. Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said, calling it “unprecedented.”

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, said the children killed were 16 years old or younger. Many of the building’s residents were originally from the West African nation of Gambia, Adams said, and there was a large Muslim community.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were hurt. Most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation, Nigro said. Adams called the toll “horrific.”

Approximately 200 firefighters responded to the building on East 181st Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

News photographers captured images of firefighters entering the upper floors of the burning building on a ladder, multiple limp children being given oxygen after they were carried out and evacuees with faces covered in soot.

Building resident Luis Rosa said he was awakened Sunday by a fire alarm, but dismissed it at first, thinking it was one of the building’s periodic false alarms.

But when a notification popped up on his phone, he and his mother began to worry. By then, smoke began wafting into his 13th-floor apartment and he heard sirens in the distance.

He opened the front door, but the smoke had gotten too thick for an escape, he said.

“Once I opened the door, I couldn’t even see that far down the hallway,” Rosa told The Associated Press. “So I said, OK, we can’t run down the stairs because if we run down the stairs, we’re going to end up suffocating.”

“All we could do was wait,” he said.

Another resident, Vernessa Cunningham said she raced home from church after getting an alert on her cellphone that the building was on fire.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was in shock,” Cunningham, 60, said from a nearby school where some residents gathered. “I could see my apartment. The windows were all busted out. And I could see flames coming from the back of the building.”

The 120-unit building in the Twin Parks North West complex was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing in the Bronx.

The drab brown building looms over an intersection of smaller, aging brick buildings overlooking Webster Avenue, one of the Bronx’s main thoroughfares.

By Sunday afternoon, all that remained visible of the unit where the fire started was a gaping black hole where the windows had been blown out. Apartments as high as the 12th floor also had broken windows. The intersection was choked with police and fire vehicles, and onlookers were still snapping cellphone pictures of the structure as darkness fell.

“There’s no guarantee that there’s a working fire alarm in every apartment, or in every common area,” U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the area, told the AP. “Most of these buildings have no sprinkler system. And so the housing stock of the Bronx is much more susceptible to devastating fires than most of the housing stock in the city.”

Nigro and Torres both compared the fire’s severity to a 1990 blaze at the Happy Land social club where 87 people were killed when a man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the Bronx club.

Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the Happy Land fire. It was also the deadliest fire at a U.S. residential apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

That fire started with a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners and led to several law changes in New York City, including having the fire department to create a plan for educating children and parents on fire safety and requiring certain residential buildings to install self-closing doors.

Sunday’s fire happened just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a house fire in Philadelphia. The deadliest fire prior to that was in 1989 when a Tennessee apartment building fire claimed the lives of 16 people.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record | NOTES

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record
google news

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on Sunday continued to rewrite the franchise record books, setting the single-season receptions mark during their 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore.

Late in the first half, Andrews caught a 7-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 104th reception of the season, surpassing former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason, who had 103 in 16 games in 2007.

Andrews, who was recently named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons, has enjoyed a historic campaign. During the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he broke the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by late wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.

He ended Sunday’s game with eight catches for 85 receiving yards to finish the year with 107 catches on 154 targets, 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, the most receptions and tied for the most touchdowns for a tight end in the NFL this season. Andrews was 56 yards shy of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s NFL record of 1,416 yards for a tight end, which he set last year in 16 games.

“For me, it’s never about setting records,” said Andrews, who became the first tight end in team history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season during the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers. “I’m a team guy. That’s the thing that really matters to me. We got a great team that fought all year long. It’s been a special year. I’m sad it’s done. I hate losing more than anything. This organization hates losing. We like to win. That’s what we do. We win games. We are going to find a way to do that again.”

Andrews last week was voted the team’s 2021 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team.

Extra points

  • With three catches for 27 yards, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown became the first Ravens wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a single season since Mike Wallace in 2016. Brown finished with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Running back Latavius Murray’s 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the Ravens’ longest of the season. The previous best was running back Ty’Son Williams’ 35-yard touchdown run in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
  • When Huntley fumbled and threw a pick on the first two drives of the first quarter, it marked the first time the Ravens turned the ball over on each of their first two offensive possessions since 2010 against the New York Jets, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
  • Sunday marked the fourth overtime game the Ravens have played this season, the most in team history.
  • The Ravens’ six-game losing streak to close the regular season is the longest under coach John Harbaugh and the second-longest in team history. The Ravens also finished last in the AFC North for the first time since 2007.
google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos fire Vic Fangio: How the sports world reacted on Twitter

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Broncos fire Vic Fangio: How the sports world reacted on Twitter
google news

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday after he served three years as head coach of the team.

Fangio, 63, compiled a 19-30 record in three losing seasons in Denver.

Here’s a look at how the world of sports reacted to the move by the Broncos:

google news
Continue Reading

Trending