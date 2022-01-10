Suzanne Somers Learns Of Pal Bob Saget’s Death During Live Interview: ‘I Can’t Believe It’ — Watch 

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”

His Full House cast members mourned Bob’s death. Dave Coulier remarked how he lost his “brother,” while John Stamos said the loss left him “broken,” “gutted,” and in “complete and utter shock.” Candace Cameron Bure was at a loss for words, and both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen issued a statement in which they mourned “ the most loving, compassionate and generous man.” As the rest of the world mourns the loss of the comedy icon, here’s what you need to know about Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

1. Kelly’s A Journalist & Digital Host

Kelly Hosts the on-demand web series called Eat Travel Rock TV. On the show, she “goes behind the scenes” and gets “off the cuff” interviews with “master chefs, rock stars, and other creative industry heavyweights,” around the world, according to her website.

Kelly began the show in 2014, and in 2017, she was “named ‘Travel Queen’ by Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue Magazine for her jet-setting career,” according to her bio. The show won the 2018 Best Influencer Program award from the Public Relations Society of America for episodes filmed for Virginia Tourism. Her work has also been featured on EXTRA, ABC, Bravo, and VH1.

2. Kelly’s from Chicago.

Although she now lives in Los Angeles, she knows the city like the back of her hand and can tell you the best spots to go – from where you can get the best pork belly taco (at Big Star) to her favorite clothing stores, according to Racked Chicago.

3. She Married Bob Saget In 2018.

On Oct. 29, 2018, Bob revealed that he and Kelly had tied the knot. “Okay, so we went and did it. And damn, are we happy,” he captioned the Instagram post announcing their nuptials. In an IG post that showed she had a sense of humor like her new husband, Kelly wrote that she and Bob “dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously, though, best day of my life.”

4. She Gets Along With Her Stepdaughters.

Kelly is Bob’s second wife. He was previously married to screenwriter Sharri Kramer, with whom he shared three adult daughters – twins Aubrey and Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 29. There were no issues between Kelly and Bob’s kids. “My daughters love her,” Bob told Closer Weekly, according to PEOPLE. “She a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”

5. They Fell In Love After Bob Took His Shot.

In a February 2021 TikTok video, Kelly revealed that she started her relationship with Bob after he slid into her DMs in 2015, per Page Six. “I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” she said. “So he saw my Instagram and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.’ ” The couple began dating, and in 2017, Bob popped the question. A year later, they were husband and wife.