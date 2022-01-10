Celebrities
Suzanne Somers Learns Of Pal Bob Saget’s Death During Live Interview: ‘I Can’t Believe It’ — Watch
Heartbreaking news. Cameras were rolling when the ‘Three’s Company’ star learned the ‘Full House’ funnyman had died at age 65.
Suzanne, who appeared as a guest on Full House, remembered working with Bob. She told the hosts, “I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for Step By Step, where I starred with Patrick Duffy, and we would go over to the Full House set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time.” Still shocked, she stopped herself and said, “I can’t believe it. He’s so young… I’m so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice.”
Celebrities
Below Deck’s Jake Foulger Reveals His Relationship Status
On the current season of Below Deck, Jake Foulger is in a three-way flirtation with Rayna Lindsey and Fraser Olender. The co-stars have graced audiences with threesome kisses and intra-throuple jealousy.
In the latest episode, Rayna is envious when the boys hang out without her. Later on, Fraser gets jealous when Rayna seemingly hooks up with Jake. During the season, Jake is engaged to a woman named Paris.
In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Jake answered some questions fans were dying to know. When asked if he was currently single, the deckhand said, “YES.”
A viewer then asked if Jake believed in one true love. He responded, “I’ve had two people that I thought was the one, and didn’t end well but I do believe in love at first sight.”
Another fan wrote, “Who would you marry Rayna or Fraser? YOU HAVE TO PICK ONE NOT BOTH.”
The deckhand answered, “Fraser obviously.”
On the show, Jake clarified that he’s straight, but he expressed he’s comfortable enough to kiss guys. After a dare from Rayna, Jake gave Fraser a long-lasting French kiss (which Heather Chase filmed).
Jake and Rayna had a few bumps on the road after Jake was promoted to lead deckhand. For a while, Rayna felt Jake was abusing his power and treating crew members with disrespect.
Viewers were then surprised when the two castmates cozied up in bed, which was shown in the last episode (not long after Jake told cameras he was planning on having kids with his then-fiancée).
Only time will tell how this love triangle ends.
Below Deck currently airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Celebrities
Salma Hayek, 55, Rocks A Navy Bikini While Taking A Dip In Freezing Cold Water
Salma Hayek proved how brave she is when she took a dip in ice-cold water while rocking a sexy navy blue bikini on vacation.
Salma Hayek, 55, looked fabulous while on vacation and she braved the freezing cold ocean water when she went for a quick dip. The actress showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a navy blue bikini that featured a plunging triangle top and matching bottoms.
Salma posted two photos of herself in the slideshow with the caption, “The pain and pleasure of cold water. El dolor y placer del agua fría. #pleasure #oceanlife.” The first photo pictured Salma the second she got in the water as she had her arms glued to her sides while her face looked shocked and frozen.
The second photo pictured Salma after she dunked her full head and body in the water and she still looked freezing but was at least smiling.
Salma has been rocking a slew of amazing looks on vacation and aside from this bikini, she looked gorgeous in a plunging cheetah print one-piece. Salma posted a photo of herself drinking her morning coffee by the people while wearing a plunging V-neck swimsuit that showed off ample cleavage.
Salma captioned the photo, “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. Primer café del primer lunes del primer mes del año nuevo #lunes #cafe @ysl.”
Aside from the animal print one-piece, Salma flaunted her figure in a plunging black halter-neck one-piece that had a super low neckline with drawstrings under her chest to pull it tight.
Salma absolutely loves one-pieces because another photo from her trip pictured her walking around town in a one-piece swimsuit with a completely open back while a red sarong was wrapped around her waist.
Celebrities
Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo
The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know.
“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”
His Full House cast members mourned Bob’s death. Dave Coulier remarked how he lost his “brother,” while John Stamos said the loss left him “broken,” “gutted,” and in “complete and utter shock.” Candace Cameron Bure was at a loss for words, and both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen issued a statement in which they mourned “ the most loving, compassionate and generous man.” As the rest of the world mourns the loss of the comedy icon, here’s what you need to know about Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.
1. Kelly’s A Journalist & Digital Host
Kelly Hosts the on-demand web series called Eat Travel Rock TV. On the show, she “goes behind the scenes” and gets “off the cuff” interviews with “master chefs, rock stars, and other creative industry heavyweights,” around the world, according to her website.
Kelly began the show in 2014, and in 2017, she was “named ‘Travel Queen’ by Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue Magazine for her jet-setting career,” according to her bio. The show won the 2018 Best Influencer Program award from the Public Relations Society of America for episodes filmed for Virginia Tourism. Her work has also been featured on EXTRA, ABC, Bravo, and VH1.
2. Kelly’s from Chicago.
Although she now lives in Los Angeles, she knows the city like the back of her hand and can tell you the best spots to go – from where you can get the best pork belly taco (at Big Star) to her favorite clothing stores, according to Racked Chicago.
3. She Married Bob Saget In 2018.
On Oct. 29, 2018, Bob revealed that he and Kelly had tied the knot. “Okay, so we went and did it. And damn, are we happy,” he captioned the Instagram post announcing their nuptials. In an IG post that showed she had a sense of humor like her new husband, Kelly wrote that she and Bob “dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously, though, best day of my life.”
4. She Gets Along With Her Stepdaughters.
Kelly is Bob’s second wife. He was previously married to screenwriter Sharri Kramer, with whom he shared three adult daughters – twins Aubrey and Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 29. There were no issues between Kelly and Bob’s kids. “My daughters love her,” Bob told Closer Weekly, according to PEOPLE. “She a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”
5. They Fell In Love After Bob Took His Shot.
In a February 2021 TikTok video, Kelly revealed that she started her relationship with Bob after he slid into her DMs in 2015, per Page Six. “I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” she said. “So he saw my Instagram and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.’ ” The couple began dating, and in 2017, Bob popped the question. A year later, they were husband and wife.
Suzanne Somers Learns Of Pal Bob Saget’s Death During Live Interview: ‘I Can’t Believe It’ — Watch
US, Russia hold talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
Below Deck’s Jake Foulger Reveals His Relationship Status
Pope Francis on COVID vaccines says health care a “moral obligation”
Gate.io’s Global Futures Trading Competition Offering Traders Up To $2M In Rewards Is Live
Salma Hayek, 55, Rocks A Navy Bikini While Taking A Dip In Freezing Cold Water
Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran defenders carry heavy load in season-closing loss
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 10th January 2022
Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo
Main issues at Russia-U.S. security talks
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1