The Hidden Bitcoin Trend Line That Could Save The Bull Run
Today, Bitcoin price sank below $40,000 for the first time since September – a price more than 50% lower than what the market was anticipating this time of year.
While the downside has been impossible to ignore, the latest sweep of lows has resulted in a touch of a trend line dating back to the bear market bottom that could keep the bull market intact a bit longer.
Technical Analysis And Framing The Importance Of Trend Lines
When it comes to technical analysis in Bitcoin, trend lines always matter. When such lines hold, it is a sign to the market that it is time to reverse. When they give way, the resulting breakdown and panic is usually dramatic.
For example, losing the horizontal support line of $6,000 in late 2018 immediately resulted in a plunge to $3,000. Once there, the bear market bottom was put in.
It was beginning at that initial bounce that restored hope in Bitcoin, that yet another trend line started. Rather than a trend line drawn across price peaks or troughs, this trend line is drawn across extreme oversold readings on the daily Relative Strength Index.
A long-term RSI trend line could cause a bounce | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Now Or Never: Bitcoin Bull Run RSI Trend Line Must Hold
As Bitcoin price swept below $40,000 on BTCUSD daily charts, the Relative Strength Index tapped a long-term trend line. The line itself has withstood the bear market bottom, Black Thursday, and the 2021 selloff down to $28K.
Does this latest move down have enough momentum to break through the support line? Or will it hold once again? The reading alone on the RSI suggests conditions are highly oversold – the fourth most extreme since the bear market bottom.
Fourth time is the charm? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
During the last bull market, there were four total touches of the daily RSI trend line. The fourth was the final touch before the peak of the bull market (green dotted line).
The same trend line, once breached, is what led to Bitcoin falling sharply from $20K to under $6,000 in less than one month in early 2018 and kicked off the bear market (red dotted line).
Bitcoin is once again at the trend line. Will the fourth tap prepare the market for liftoff, or will the line break down and a new bear phase begin? It could be now or never for Bitcoin bulls.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Pollen DeFi $PLN will be the first Avalanche token to list on AscendEX
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 10th January, 2022, Chainwire
On Tuesday 11 January at 09:00 EST / 14:00 UTC, $PLN, the governance token of the Pollen DeFi protocol, will be listed on AscendEX. It is the primary centralised exchange listing of $PLN, and the first Avalanche chain token to list on AscendEX.
Pollen DeFi simplifies crypto portfolio management. It provides new opportunities to earn for both profitable traders and those wishing to hold dynamically managed portfolios, without the need for them to manage allocations and assets themselves.
$PLN is the utility token that unlocks the Pollen DeFi ecosystem. Features include asset management, the ability to delegate to top performing traders or self-manage, the creation of topical portfolios by influential traders and community owners through a DAO, tokenized asset indexes, and the ability to earn (or burn) $PLN through good or bad portfolio choices.
With funding and support from VCs including Protocol Ventures, Fomocraft Ventures, Red Building Capital, AventuresDAO, Rarestone Capital and Alphabit, Pollen DeFi is set to unleash a game-changing set of product features into the emerging suite of multi-chain DeFi 2.0 protocols. Pollen has been building for more than a year, amassing an experienced team with professional experience from the fields of finance, governance, data sciences, mathematical modeling, smart contract development and product creation. Pollen DeFi is set to disrupt a multi-trillion dollar market with a truly decentralised asset management ecosystem.
$PLN will be the first Avalanche token on AscendEX.
Pollen DeFi is incredibly proud to be the first Avalanche ecosystem token to list on AscendEX. Registered in Singapore, AscendEX prides itself on listing cutting-edge DeFi projects on a platform which has all the features and benefits of a smooth trading experience and liquidity of a centralised exchange. AscendEX is backed by Polychain Capital, Alameda Research, Jump Capital and Hack VC, and reports that it serves over one million retail and institutional clients, and has reached over $200 million in average daily trading volume.
Philip Verrien, Pollen DeFi Co-founder and Project Lead: “We are proud to be the first Avalanche token to list on AscendEX. A whole new audience of potential Pollen users who wish to participate in DeFi and the emergent Avalanche ecosystem, but are more comfortable with the experience and tools of a CEX, can now take their first step into the Pollen DeFi asset management ecosystem through our primary listing on AscendEX.”
Pollen DeFi deployed on Avalanche in response to community demand coupled with an incredible wave of TVL growth, wallet growth and product innovation on the fast, reliable and cost-effective Avalanche chain. Pollen DeFi is a cross-chain project, and is actively monitoring DeFi trends and user behaviour and listening to the ‘hive-mind’ community to inform its roadmap, with a refreshed project timeline in the works.
Pollen protocol approaches mainnet, with staking on AscendEX.
Mainnet is scheduled for Q1, so holders of the $PLN token don’t have long to wait until they can put their $PLN to work in a multitude of ways. While waiting for the mainnet launch $PLN can be staked on AscendEX with an attractive APR to reward early adopters of this future hub of the DeFi and investing landscape. Staking opening time will be announced on Pollen DeFi’s twitter.
Trading of $PLN/USDT opens on AscendEX on Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 09:00 EST / 14:00 UTC. Wallets will be open for deposits approximately 12 hours before, please follow Pollen DeFi channels for updates. $PLN is available to trade now on the Avalanche decentralised exchange Trader Joe.
Preview of the upcoming Pollen DeFi protocol portfolio management interface.
ABOUT POLLEN DEFI AND THE $PLN TOKEN
Pollen DeFi simplifies crypto portfolio management for the next 100 million global investors to enter the future of finance by using a truly decentralized protocol to leverage the power of the “hive mind” to optimize assets for retail users.
$PLN is the governance token that is both earned and burned based on portfolio performance. Pollen DeFi users can either manage a portfolio themselves or delegate to proven traders. New portfolios will be created by communities and influential figures via a DAO governance process, allowing communities to tackle crypto portfolio management as a team.
Watch the Pollen DeFi project trailer here
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Has Hit The Bottom
Bitcoin has been on a downward streak since the last quarter of 2021, and this has spilled into the new year. As January goes into full bloom, it has come with discouraging movements for investors as over $500 billion has been wiped off the market. This has sent bitcoin’s price down to the dreaded $40,000 price range.
One question that remains in the mind of investors is, has the market seen the bitcoin bottom? Billionaire Mike Novogratz attempts to answer this as he puts forwards his thoughts on the issue and predicts the bitcoin bottom.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Downsides
Bitcoin Should Bottom Out Between $38,000 to $40,000
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has always been an active voice in the crypto space and has at various times given his thoughts on the market. This time around, Novogratz sat down with CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he predicted where the bottom of the current bitcoin downtrend will be.
The billionaire CEO placed the floor of the current downtrend at $38,000 which he does not see bitcoin going under. Currently, bitcoin’s lowest during the dips have been $40,680, from which the digital asset has since recovered. But if Novogratz’s predictions are anything to go by, then the market may see another dip before there is a full-blown recovery trend.
BTC price tumbles down to $41,475 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The CEO gives his reason for this bottom as institutional investors taking advantage of the low prices to get into the digital asset. I” know big institutions who are going through their process to put positions on. They’re going to see those as attractive levels to buy,” Novogratz said.
“On the charts, $38,000, $40,000 feels like where we should bottom,” he added.
Inflation Will Drive Growth
Continuing on, Novogratz shares more regarding his stance on this predicted bitcoin bottom. One of those has been inflation.
Those who have been following the markets know that rising inflation rates have led to increasing concerns among investors who have begun to look for alternatives to gold to serve as an inflation hedge. Bitcoin has naturally become the option for these investors.
The Fed believes that inflation rates will begin to come down, but the CEO explained that if this does not go as planned, then “all bets are off.”
Related Reading | Melania Trump Congratulates Bitcoin On 13th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Genesis Block
Digital Galaxy, on which Novogratz heads as CEO, has made a name for itself in the space as being a big bitcoin proponent. The company currently holds over 12,000 bitcoins, making it one of the companies with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world.
Mike Novogratz himself also has a personal stake in cryptocurrencies, revealing that he holds about 85% of his net worth in cryptocurrencies, which at the time translated to up to $4.8 billion held by the billionaire in crypto.
Featured image from Stock Hax, chart from TradingView.com
AscendEX Lists Pollen Token, PLN
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Pollen Token (PLN) under the trading pair PLN/USDT on AscendEX starting on Jan 11 at 2 p.m. UTC.
The Pollen DeFi protocol is helping usher in the evolution of DeFi and Web 2.0. They have introduced a new asset to both the Avalanche and Ethereum blockchain ecosystems. The Pollen network implements an automated liquidity protocol and asset governance model to democratize asset portfolio management. This model utilizes collective intelligence and decision-making to harness the broader market.
Moreover, Pollen’s governance protocol fully decentralizes the process through meritocratic decision validation and community control. The open Pollen protocol and its merit-based system reward and empower its community’s brightest minds. The protocol constantly harvests crowd wisdom by allowing community members to stake PLN tokens on synthetic, virtual portfolios. These tokens are exposed to asset prices to provide signals intelligence for the protocol to make automated trades.
Most index projects are highly centralized, fragile, and inefficient, with only a few asset managers operating the index or relying on basic rebalancing algorithms. Pollen opens up the possibility for genuinely decentralized asset management by utilizing the knowledge of the crowd by leveraging an on-chain trading reputation system. The pollen protocol allows users to run virtual portfolios, and then the platform takes signals from the top performers to trade for and rebalance indexes accurately.
Pollen allows anyone to perform different roles, including Investors and portfolio managers or both. Pollen created an incentive structure to reward people who make the best investment decisions on behalf of the portfolio and for their actions in helping to manage the portfolio. In addition, By creating this merit-based structure, Pollen users can have their portfolio managed 24/7, automatically adapting the algorithm and trading according to market conditions.
The native ERC20 PLN token is used as a governance, reputation, and rewards token on the protocol and is relied upon to operate the Pollen platform.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
About PLN
Pollen is a fully decentralized asset management platform which leverages the collective intelligence of its community. They are removing the restraints that come with traditional asset management and give the power to the investors.
For more information and updates, please visit:
