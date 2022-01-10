News
Two snowshoers, dog killed by weekend avalanche in Summit County
Two Summit County snowshoers and a dog were buried and killed by an avalanche on Saturday.
According to the Colorado Avalanches Information Center, the party triggered the snow slide around noon on Saturday.
After being overdue for a check-in on their outing, the Summit County Sheriffs office and volunteers from the Summit County Rescue Group and Flight for Life began searching areas west of Hoosier Pass. Officials found an avalanche on a flank of North Star Mountain, between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
An avalanche rescue dog located the two hikers and their dog, all completely buried beneath avalanche debris and dead.
CAIC reports that the avalanche broke about 400 feet wide ran about 250 vertical feet.
Authorities will visit the site on Monday for a more in-depth investigation.
U.S., Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
GENEVA — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks Monday on strategic stability, part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks on arms control and other broad issues launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city.
After an informal working dinner on Sunday, Ryabkov predicted “difficult” talks in Geneva that are to be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting Thursday in Vienna of the multilateral Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Moscow has sought to wrest a string of concessions from the U.S. and its Western allies, including guarantees that NATO will no longer expand eastward into former Soviet states like Ukraine, along whose border Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops in steps that have raised concerns about a possible military intervention there.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said during Sunday’s dinner Sherman “stressed the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances,” a reference to Ukraine and its aspirations of joining NATO. Many analysts say any such accession would be years away at best.
Sherman “affirmed that the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy,” Price said.
The U.S. has played down hopes of significant progress this week and said some demands — like a possible halt to NATO expansion — go against countries’ sovereign rights to set up their own security arrangements, and are thus non-negotiable.
But U.S. officials have expressed openness to other ideas, like curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe — if Russia is willing to back off on Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said bluntly Sunday that he doesn’t expect any breakthroughs in the coming week. Instead, he said a more likely positive outcome would be an agreement to de-escalate tensions in the short term and return to talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the U.S. will have to see a de-escalation for there to be actual progress.
“It’s very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also sought to play down expectations.
“I don’t think that we can expect that these meetings will solve all the issues,” he told reporters in Brussels on Monday after talks with Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. “What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process.”
`Speaking to reporters during a visit to Rome, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said dialogue offered the only way out of the crisis.
“At the same time, it’s equally clear that a renewed breach of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia would have grave consequences,” she said.
Russia has said it wants the issue resolved this month, but NATO is wary that Putin might be looking for a pretext, such as a negotiating failure, to launch an invasion.
The United States, which has emphasized that Ukraine’s government and those of other European countries need to be included in the discussions, plans to discuss some bilateral issues in Geneva “but will not discuss European security without our European allies and partners,” Price said Sunday.
Russia was coming into the talks seeking a clearer understanding of the U.S. position, and cited signals from Washington that some of the Russian proposals can be discussed, Ryabkov said, according to state news agency Tass on Sunday.
He laid out Russia’s three demands: no further NATO expansion, no missiles on Russia’s borders, and for NATO no longer to have military exercises, intelligence operations or infrastructure outside of its 1997 borders.
“The Russian side came here with a clear position that contains a number of elements that, to my mind, are understandable and have been so clearly formulated — including at a high level — that deviating from our approaches simply is not possible,” Ryabkov told reporters Sunday.
Asked whether Russia was ready for compromise, he said: “The Americans should get ready to reach a compromise.”
Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
Denver weather: Mild, dry week ahead
Denver is in for a quiet weather week, as mild winter temperatures last throughout the next several days.
It will be sunny & warmer today, but still somewhat cool to the north & northeast of Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/UmvMlzIHOX
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 10, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 54 degrees under sunny skies on Monday. The low will dip to 23 degrees.
Tuesday will be more of the same; a clear day with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.
Wednesday should be clear as temperatures will warm to 55 degrees and cool back down to 30 degrees.
Thursday could be the warmest day of the week, and there’s a slight chance of snow for Friday.
Where to cross-country ski in Colorado to find affordable fun, great views
When Todd Lodwick was growing up in Steamboat Springs, it was a no-brainer that he and his three brothers would join the venerable Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which has produced more than 80 Olympians since its inception in 1914.
And, given the costs associated with alpine skiing — whether for recreation or competition — cross country skiing was the affordable way to go.
“It was the cheapest of the sports that were offered at the Winter Sports Club,” said Lodwick, who grew up to become America’s only six-time winter Olympian. “To support four boys in a sport, cross country skiing is a fairly inexpensive way to experience the outdoors.”
Now Lodwick, 45, is in his first winter as Nordic director at Snow Mountain Ranch, which is part of YMCA of the Rockies. Located 14 miles northwest of Winter Park in Grand County, Snow Mountain has almost 75 miles of groomed trails when fully open. And it only costs $25 for a day pass.
“You go to an alpine resort, they’re $200,” Lodwick said. “Our rentals are $25. That is a huge draw when you have a family of six people who want to experience the outdoors. It’s a very fun place to experience the outdoors at a fairly inexpensive cost.”
That’s true at most of the state’s cross-country destinations. Only 10 miles east of Snow Mountain is Devil’s Thumb Ranch, a rustic, upscale resort and spa that charges only $30 for non-guests to ski its 75 miles of terrain. Devil’s Thumb and Snow Mountain are the state’s largest cross-country destinations.
Then there’s Aspen Snowmass, where the non-profit Aspen Nordic Council maintains a 56-mile network of trails in the Roaring Fork Valley that is free of charge to ski. Elsewhere in the state, most Nordic centers charge $20 to $32 for a day of skiing.
Cross-country skiing is widely regarded by sports physiologists as a great cardiovascular exercise, strengthening arms and legs with minimal impact while increasing cardiac output, lung function and improving balance. It’s also pretty easy to learn.
Lodwick won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics, a year after becoming a two-time world champion in the sport of Nordic combined, which is a dual event combining cross-country and ski jumping. He was coaching at the club in Steamboat that launched his career last spring when he heard Snow Mountain Ranch was looking for a new Nordic director. He was pretty sure “six-time Olympian” would be an eye-catching line on a resume.
“I think it was good for the Y,” Lodwick said, meaning YMCA of the Rockies. “I play that card in very small circles. Is it an earned privilege to use that card? Yes. But that didn’t come without hundreds upon thousands of hours of training, getting to the success that I had. This is a perfect opportunity to take the Y to the next level and use my name, use what I have done for the Nordic community.
“I think it’s going to bring some clout to what the Y is doing here at the Nordic center. It has been a great Nordic center, don’t get me wrong, but I’m taking it to the next level.”
Already he has widened trails and added trail signage. He wants to improve an area for backcountry skiing and has big plans for improving the Nordic center lodge.
“They gave me the freedom to create a ski shop that had a real Nordic understanding and feel to what a Nordic center should be. Instead of just skis, it’s an atmosphere,” Lodwick said. “I hit the ground running. I wanted to have everything done for this season. I’m coming to realize that it takes some time. It’s just a really good work environment, working with some great people, and they trusted what I had envisioned. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Currently Snow Mountain Ranch has about half of its terrain open for skiing, but that will increase soon.
The Colorado Cross Country Ski Association sells punch passes ($150) good for two-day passes at each of nine Nordic centers. The association also maintains a website that provides an overview of information and links to individual areas — but be warned: A lot of its info is out of date — especially prices for trail passes.
Most Nordic centers also allow snowshoeing and some allow fat-tire snow bikes. Here’s a directory of Colorado’s best known Nordic centers:
- Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System, 56 miles, free, 970-429-2039, aspennordic.com
- Beaver Creek Nordic Center, 12.5 miles, $50, 970-754-5313, beavercreek.com
- Breckenridge Nordic Center, 18.5 miles, $27, 970-453-6855, breckenridgenordic.com
- Crested Butte Nordic Center, 31 miles, $20, 970-349-1707, cbnordic.org
- Devil’s Thumb Ranch, 75 miles, $30 ($25 for lodging guests), 970-726-8231, devilsthumbranch.com
- Eldora Nordic Center, 25 miles, $32, 303-440-8700 (ext. 68510), eldora.com
- Frisco Nordic Center, 16.5 miles, $27, 970-668-2570, frisconordic.com
- Gold Run Nordic Center, 18.5 miles, $27, 970-547-7889, goldrunnordic.com
- Grand Lake Nordic Center, 21.5 miles, $20, 970-627-8008, grandlakerecreation.com
- Keystone Nordic Center, 12 miles, $20, 970-496-4275, keystoneresort.com
- Mount Massive Ski and Snowshoe Trails, 10 miles, $10, 970-640-4811, leadvillecrosscountryski.com
- Snow Mountain Ranch, 75 miles, $25, 888-573-9622, snowmountainranch.org
- Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, 16.5 miles, $20, 719-486-1750, tennesseepass.com
- Vail Nordic Center, 10.5 miles, $20, 970-476-8366, vailnordiccenter.com
