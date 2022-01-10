News
Uneasy feeling around Joe Judge’s Giants as season ends with sixth straight loss
The Giants, who fired two-time Super Bowl winning GM Jerry Reese midseason in 2017, had Dave Gettleman and his family and friends on the MetLife Stadium sideline pregame Sunday for photos and a send-off.
That’s a telling lack of awareness, paying more tribute to a 19-46 GM than to a man who shepherded two championships. But that’s the modern day Giants, whose 22-7 loss to Washington plummeted their final 2021 season record to familiar depths at 4-13.
No matter. Gettleman’s fate is sealed. He will be fired, and it will be announced as a retirement, and that will be that.
The lingering question is head coach Joe Judge’s status, and the truth is that everyone in and around the Giants was acting on Sunday like it would be their last day in the building—everyone except Judge and the players.
But not even Judge’s staunchest supporters, like captain Logan Ryan, could speak in absolutes about what the coach’s firing would mean.
“Eh, I’m not gonna answer hypotheticals,” Ryan said. “When you ask me next season or whatever… But I mean ‘if?’ I don’t know.”
Co-owner John Mara did no interviews. Any information passed about Mara’s feelings on Judge amounted at best to speculation.
Several team staff seemed to be bracing for the inevitable, with major change coming to the front office and coaching staff regardless if Judge stays.
One source said Mara left the press box to watch from downstairs in the third quarter. That kept Mara clear of passing the media postgame.
Co-owner Steve Tisch was not seen on the field pregame or located postgame at all.
Gettleman said nothing as he passed a group of reporters, either.
Typical of the Giants, that left the head coach as the only one accountable to answer questions about everything, including what a change at general manager would mean for him.
“I’m gonna let Dave speak for Dave,” Judge said.
Judge, whose record slipped to 10-23 in two seasons, wasn’t about to venture a guess on his own fate, either.
“I’m not gonna worry about these hypotheticals right now,” he said. “I appreciate it. I understand it’s gonna be the question of the day.”
But everyone knows the deal: the Giants have fired their last two coaches either during or after their second season.
First it was Ben McAdoo and Reese scapegoated together over an Eli Manning benching that Mara approved. Then it was Pat Shurmur scapegoated alone after the 2019 season while Gettleman stayed.
On Sunday, Judge’s second year concluded with a sixth straight loss while dragged down by the anvil of Gettleman’s personnel mismanagement. The coach, however, accepted his share of the blame and promised improvement in 2022.
“I’m proud of the team for things they’ve done and fought through and [how they’ve] stayed together as a team this year,” Judge said. “Ultimately it’s not good enough. The fans deserve better. It doesn’t meet our expectations as a program. It’s not gonna be acceptable. The things we have to correct, I’m gonna start on immediately for the future and the start of next season.”
The reality, of course, is Mara and the Giants have never really embraced full-on change in Judge’s program.
Gettleman and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett were both hires and holdovers more influenced by the organization than by the coach. Then Daniel Jones got hurt.
So it’s no surprise the offense was such an utter embarrassment even while Judge’s special teams and defense continued playing competitively to the end.
Jake Fromm’s first career NFL touchdown pass in Sunday’s fourth quarter—a 22 yarder to Darius Slayton—was the Giants’ first wide receiver touchdown catch since Dante Pettis’ on Oct. 24 against Carolina.
The Giants averaged a putrid 15.1 points per game this season. An 18.3-point average in Daniel Jones’ 11 games plummeted to 9.3 points per game during the six-game losing streak with Mike Glennon (0-4) and Fromm (0-2) starting.
Gettleman was brought here in Dec. 2017 to fix the offensive line, and four years later, the Giants need four new starters on their five-man line entering 2022. Only left tackle Andrew Thomas is worthy of starting in the NFL.
Judge’s consecutive QB sneaks backed up against the Giants’ own goal line produced a ridiculous sequence in the second quarter, no doubt. But Fromm was dribbling passes at open receivers’ feet one minute and throwing a pick-6 in his own territory the next.
For a long time now, the Giants’ biggest problem has been who is playing for them, not who is coaching those players—even if the coach has plenty to learn and improve upon.
Firing Judge would be saying that someone could have gotten more out of this team. Quick reminder, the Giants’ records the past five seasons were 3-13, 5-11, 4-12, 6-10 and 4-13.
They have been terrible for a long time now. And while Gettleman failed, Mara and Tisch do not get to use their GM as a shield.
Ownership’s decision-making is what has turned the Giants into a laughingstock. It’s the reason they unwisely went for a playoff berth this season rather than staying patient with the long-term rebuild Judge sold to them in Jan. 2020.
Judge said, in fact, that he learned more about what not to do as a club in his second season.
“Last year there were a number of things I learned how to do on the job, how to operate,” he said. “Probably this year some of the things I learned was what not to do, to be honest with you. Some of the things were things I was involved in, some was what I observed… Sometimes the more valuable lessons you learn is what you can’t allow to happen again.”
Saquon Barkley reiterated the players’ support for their coach postgame, alluding to a Daily News article that ran Sunday quoting several team leaders on their belief in Judge.
“I’ve spoken in the past [about] how I feel about Judge,” Barkley said. “I think a lot of guys came out on the team and spoke on how they feel about Judge.”
And yet no one could say for sure on Sunday night what Monday morning held.
News
A season filled with injuries ends with even more. The Ravens believe they can ‘come back strong.’
The Ravens’ 2021 season will forever be defined by injuries, and Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime was a fitting, yet heartbreaking conclusion.
Throughout the game, the Ravens watched players such as outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and running back Devonta Freeman suffer injuries on the wet field at M&T Bank Stadium, continuing a turbulent season in which the Ravens went from being the No. 1 seed in the AFC to losing six straight and being knocked out of playoff contention.
Despite filling key positions with practice squad players and veteran free agents, the Ravens don’t want to use that as an excuse for how the season turned out.
“We can’t say, ‘What if,’” quarterback Tyler Huntley said. “We’ve just got to face the facts of what happened. And like I said, what if we would’ve made that last play in those last few games and got an extra field goal or an extra touchdown, we wouldn’t even be talking about ‘What if.’ So, I just feel like right now, we’ve got to face what’s really going on and just roll with the punches.”
When the Ravens lost running backs JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as well as All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters before Week 1, expectations changed. But despite having as many as 17 players on injured reserve, the Ravens jumped out to a 5-1 record, which included nail-biting victories against the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.
“I’ve never been a part of a team that fought the way we did,” said running back Latavius Murray, who was signed one day after Edwards got injured in September. “[I’ve got] a lot of respect for these guys, a lot of respect for this team — week in and week out — just fighting to the end, especially with everything we were up against this year.”
As the season progressed, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was shut down after undergoing ankle surgery for the second straight year, while defensive end Derek Wolfe remained sidelined because of a lingering back injury. Then starting safety DeShon Elliott suffered a season-ending bicep/pectoral injury in Week 9. Yet the Ravens found a way to start 8-3 and sit atop of the AFC.
In December, everything finally caught up to the Ravens, who ran out of late-game magic. Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury against the Steelers in Week 13. A week later, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns, which caused him to miss the final four games of the season.
On Sunday, Freeman suffered a ribs injury while Bowser had to be helped off the field with an apparent lower leg injury. When Steelers kicker Chris Boswell nailed the game-winning field goal in overtime, the Ravens were yet again on the wrong side of a game in which they were competitive until the end but didn’t have enough to close out a victory.
“Like I told them in the locker room, there’s going to be a point in time in your life when your kids go through some tough times, and they’re going to ask you why and what’s going on and how to handle it,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You’ll be able to tell them this story, and that will be a strong testimony that you’re going to be able to have, because they did it. They stuck together.”
What if the Ravens never lost their entire running back room? What if Peters and Humphrey never got hurt? What if Jackson wasn’t injured for the final four games? As those questions circle through the minds of Ravens fans, tight end Mark Andrews has his mind set on next season.
“We have a bunch of guys that are really, really good football players,” Andrews said. “We’ve been hit by a lot of things this year, and things just didn’t go quite our way, but I think when we get guys back, we’ll come back strong. [If] guys are focused in the offseason, working on themselves, healthy, and we come back 100%, this is a scary team.”
News
Keeler: Call Mike Tomlin. Text Sean Payton. Broncos need proven NFL coach to bring proud franchise out of purgatory.
Can the Broncos please stop handing the keys to guys who don’t know what the red hankie is for? Or when to throw it?
Denver is one of those storied NFL outposts that should never be a starter gig. EVER. By the time you’ve finally “learned on the job,” the Chiefs will have bagged three more division titles.
But Red Miller …
Legend. God rest his soul. Different era.
But Dan Reeves …
Legend. God rest his soul. Different era.
Vic Fangio on Sunday officially joined Vance Joseph, Josh McDaniels and Wade Phillips in the pantheon of Broncos coaching Hail Marys that eventually landed in somebody’s popcorn.
Since 1992, the Broncos have tried four different coaches — Phillips, McDaniels, Joseph and Fangio — with no prior experience as a full-time NFL head man. None of them stuck.
Only one, Phillips, made the playoffs, and that was in his debut season after taking over for Reeves. Of the four, only Fangio made it past Year 2.
Cumulative record of those nine seasons with those four coaches: 58-87, good for a .400 winning percentage, and one postseason berth.
In this AFC West, if you’re not bringing an A-list quarterback to the fight, you better find somebody on the headset who can steal you a game here or there.
“I mean, there (have) been a lot of great head coaches and never had experience, and vice versa,” general manager George Paton said Sunday, a few hours after Fangio was let go after a 19-30 record over three seasons.
“There (have been) really good head coaches, (who) did have experience. So I think we’re going to keep an open mind. And it’s going to be a wide range.”
Want to get the faithful in Broncos Country, the ones who feel jaded and burned, back in your corner?
Swing for the fences.
If the search ends with Dallas defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, fair enough. But it shouldn’t start there.
Ask for permission from the Steelers to speak to Mike Tomlin. See if Sean Payton wants a change of scenery. Throw Pete Carroll a lifeline. The worst thing any of them can say is no, thanks.
Polling your pals in hopes of unearthing a gem from somebody else’s staff? We’ve seen that movie play out too many times here already. It rarely ends well.
We were told after Joseph’s failings as a first-time head coach that the Broncos were “right there,” and the issues were about details and discipline. That Sheriff Fangio would clean everything up.
But making sure your players turn up 5 minutes early for every meeting means nothing if that same head coach is lost on Sunday afternoons.
The inches that Fangio vowed to lick turned around and bit him on the backside, repeatedly. Penalties. Challenges. Settling for three in situations that cried out for six. Special teams. Those special teams.
In a league of fine margins, every edge matters. If you’re trying to win ugly — and for a Broncos offense that trotted out Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as the primary quarterbacks of choice, there was no other path — then the rest of the ship has to be water-tight.
The S.S. Fangio leaked everywhere, from the captain’s chair on down. Uncle Vic’s challenge record? 16 hankies thrown, four calls overturned, for a .250 batting average. Joseph’s record? Nine challenges, two overturned — a .222 clip. In a division that’s seen Andy Reid’s bat .560 over the last five seasons on his challenges, that’s not going to fly.
The Broncos were 1-5 in games decided by eight points or fewer this season. They were 9-16 during one-score games in Fangio’s three years at the helm. If a steady hand figures out a way to turn that 9-16 into say, 13-12, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis wouldn’t be chasing his third new coach in six seasons.
“I think in a number of instances, we were close,” Ellis offered Sunday, “but every time we got close, we (went) back down, it seemed to me, in some of the key moments of the season. So we’ve got to overcome that and get rid of that systemic pattern.”
A pattern that starts at the top. The Broncos aren’t a starter gig. For anybody. In this division, with a few exceptions, you usually wind up getting exactly what you paid for. Or, in Fangio’s case, even less.
News
Dolphins secure winning season and sweep of rival Patriots in finale
The Miami Dolphins’ season may not be heading to the postseason, but it ended on a high note and with a win that secured a sweep of a rival that dominated their division for most of the past two decades.
A win in the finale over the New England Patriots, 33-24, on Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium left many wondering what could have been had the Dolphins not squandered a number of opportunities, like falling to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars during a 1-7 start.
The Dolphins were instead already eliminated from playoff contention when they took the field against the Patriots after last Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans, but they left with something to build on heading into the offseason.
Miami (9-8) has consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2003 after finishing 10-6 last year. The Dolphins, after also winning the season opener in Foxborough, completed a season sweep of the Patriots for the first time since 2000. They’ve won three in a row and four of their past five in the series with New England.
The Patriots (10-7), who already clinched a playoff berth entering the final week, are the AFC’s No. 5 seed and top wild card. They fall to No. 6 if the Las Vegas Raiders top the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.” New England still had a shot at the AFC East division crown on Sunday with a win and Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets, but the Bills took care of business.
Outside of the opening drive, the Dolphins did it mostly on the ground. Duke Johnson ran for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is now 3-0 in his career against the Patriots and 2-0 against former Alabama teammate Mac Jones, was 15 of 22 for 109 yards, getting nearly half his passing yardage total on the opening series. His 11-yard scramble for a first down on third-and-8 with under two minutes was key in securing the victory after a late New England rally.
Jones finished 20 of 30 for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Dolphins scored two touchdowns in the first nine minutes to start Sunday’s action.
First, on the opening drive where Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa, who started 8 for 8 on Sunday, completed all seven of his passes on the opening series for 54 yards and the touchdown.
A minute and a half later, following the scoring drive that took 7:26, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Jones and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
After the lead got up to 17 on a 30-yard Jason Sanders field goal, the Patriots scored for the first time midway through the second quarter. Running back and ex-Dolphin Brandon Bolden scampered 15 yards for a touchdown. Jones had a 35-yard pass to tight end Hunter Henry get New England into Dolphins’ territory.
After a Nick Folk field goal in the middle of the third quarter got the Patriots within one possession, 17-10, Johnson scored running to the outside from the 1-yard line with 4:31 remaining in the period. It put Miami up, 24-10.
The Patriots were then driving just outside of the Miami red zone when Jones mishandled a snap from under center for a fumble that was recovered by outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. It eventually led to another Sanders field goal for a 17-point lead, 27-10.
Bolden scored a receiving touchdown with 6:32 remaining to begin a late rally, and Damien Harris punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:53 left to trim the New England deficit to three, 27-24.
On the final play, linebacker Sam Eguaoven picked off a lateral attempt for a defensive touchdown as time expired on the season.
Dolphins defenders Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel had sacks of Jones on Sunday. With two more in the finale, Miami finished with 49 sacks on the season, tied for the team record set in 1983 and matched in 2005.
Miami picked up a pair of fourth downs against New England while having punter Michael Palardy on the field. First, the Dolphins ran a fake with Palardy sliding short of the yard to gain, but Bolden was called for a personal foul although he appeared to avoid helmet-to-helmet contact while diving over Palardy. On the final play of the third quarter, New England had an illegal formation, awarding Miami a first down on fourth-and-1.
The Dolphins, while missing the postseason for a fifth consecutive season, will now start a key offseason where they determine whether they move forward with Tagovailoa or pursue a top-tier quarterback, what to do with key free agents like defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki and figure out how to fix an offensive line that struggled most of the season.
