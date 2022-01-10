Vikings to pick No. 12 in NFL draft, their highest selection since 2015

Suggest a Correction
After finishing the season 8-9 and out of the playoffs, the Vikings will select No. 12 in the first round of the April 28-30 NFL draft in Las Vegas.
Barring a trade of the pick, it will be the highest Minnesota has selected since taking cornerback Trae Waynes No. 11 in 2015.
The Vikings have selected No. 12 two previous times in their history. One of those picks turned out quite well, with running back Chuck Foreman being selected in 1973. The other turned out not so well, with quarterback Christian Ponder being taken in 2011.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was taken to a hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
According to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson, officers from the north precinct responded to the 9800 block of Dennis Drive—just outside Dellwood—shortly after 6 p.m.
The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.
Police have not released any additional information on the shooting.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Saturday evening plane crash in St. Charles County that left two passengers deceased is now under federal investigation.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Peter Knudson said the passengers on board were pilots.
“The airplane climbed to about 8,000 feet on an instrument flight plan that continued all the way to the crash site. There was no communication from the flight crew after the descent began,” he said.
According to Knudson, the plane left Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield and was scheduled to arrive at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado.
Knudson said the Beech 58 aircraft crashed at 7:19 p.m. CST in a heavily-wooded area.
Multiple local agencies and first responders searched the area off Highway F near Rugged Acres in St. Charles County.
The names of the victims have not been released; they typically are once family members are notified.
Knudson confirmed the NTSB has taken over the investigation.
“We’ve dispatched an investigator from Denver who will be arriving at the accident site in the area today (Sunday) to begin the on-scene phase of the investigation (Monday) morning,” he said. “He’s expected to be on scene for several days, and then we’ll run a preliminary report, which will have the facts and circumstances of the accident and we expect to have that out within a couple of weeks.”
(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.
“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” The role earned him the nickname “America’s dad.”
He also appeared as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.
Saget was on tour doing standup in recent weeks, TMZ reports. He last tweeted Saturday night from a gig in Jacksonville, Florida. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again,” he tweeted.
As news of his death spread, comedians and actors remembered Saget’s legacy on Twitter.
“You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” said Kathy Griffin.
“What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest,” tweeted Jim Gaffigan.
The cause of death was not known Sunday. He was 65 years old.
