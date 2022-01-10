News
Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 noncitizens and “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box — and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year — after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation to automatically become law Sunday.
Opponents have vowed to challenge the new law, which the City Council approved a month ago. Unless a judge halts its implementation, New York City is the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to noncitizens.
More than a dozen communities across the U.S. already allow noncitizens to cast ballots in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.
Noncitizens still wouldn’t be able to vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in the state elections that pick the governor, judges and legislators.
The Board of Elections must now begin drawing an implementation plan by July, including voter registration rules and provisions that would create separate ballots for municipal races to prevent noncitizens from casting ballots in federal and state contests.
It’s a watershed moment for the nation’s most populous city, where legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age inhabitants. The movement to win voting rights for noncitizens prevailed after numerous setbacks.
The measure would allow noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorized to work in the U.S., including “Dreamers,” to help select the city’s mayor, city council members, borough presidents, comptroller and public advocate.
“Dreamers” are young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children who would benefit from the never-passed DREAM Act or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows them to remain in the country if they meet certain criteria.
The first elections in which noncitizens would be allowed to vote are in 2023.
“We build a stronger democracy when we include the voices of immigrants,” said former City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, who led the charge to win approval for the legislation.
Rodriguez, who Adams appointed as his transportation commissioner, thanked the mayor for his support and expects a vigorous defense against any legal challenges.
Adams recently cast uncertainty over the legislation when he raised concern about the monthlong residency standard, but later said those concerns did not mean he would veto the bill.
While there was some question whether Adams could stop the bill from becoming law, the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action expired at the stroke of midnight.
Adams said he looked forward to the law bringing millions more into the democratic process.
“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement released Saturday night. He added that his earlier concerns were put at ease after what he called productive dialogue with colleagues.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had similar concerns but did not move to veto the measure before vacating City Hall at the end of the year.
Opponents say the council lacks the authority on its own to grant voting rights to noncitizens and should have first sought action by state lawmakers.
Some states, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado and Florida, have adopted rules that would preempt any attempts to pass laws like the one in New York City.

This story has been corrected to show that the DREAM Act hasn’t been passed.
Mastrodonato: Red Sox could use an outfielder, but Seiya Suzuki comes with risk
The stove is not hot in America, but in Japan, power-hitting outfielder Seiya Suzuki is in the spotlight.
During an interview with former Red Sox reliever Koji Uehara that was posted to Twitter this week, Suzuki is seen telling Uehara he isn’t sure where he’ll sign in 2022 after he was posted for a transfer to MLB by his current team, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.
But Uehara kept pushing Suzuki, asking him first where he’ll sign, then flat out stating, “you’re going to Boston, right?” according to a translation by a baseball YouTuber on Friday.
“No,” Suzuki reportedly told Uehara. “I don’t know about Boston.”
While the 27-year-old hit 38 homers, one behind the league lead during the 2021 season, he comes with the risk of the unknown as the modern game continues to evolve.
The question is whether or not his upper-cut swing will remain en vogue. The all-or-nothing approach has been popular in MLB over the last few years, but we’ve seen signs of that fading away.
The strikeout rate actually dropped from 2020 to ’21, and although the difference was less than a full percentage point, it represented the first time the K-rate declined since ’04 to ’05. The league-wide contact rate also improved from ’20 to ’21, the first time that number has gone up since ’07 to ’08.
But there’s unquestionable intrigue around Suzuki, who keeps popping up in rumors related to the Red Sox.
The fit makes sense. When the Sox traded Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just before the lockout in December, it cleared up a roster spot for a right-handed hitting outfielder. The Sox unquestionably need to replace Renfroe, who has been one of the best in baseball at crushing left-handed pitchers throughout his career. Kiké Hernandez is the only right-handed outfielder remaining, with Bradley, Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran all swinging it from the left-hand side.
Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant are among the best right-handed hitters still available in free agency, but there’s a better chance of getting hit by a stray snowball on Newbury Street than Chaim Bloom signing any of them at market value.
There are more affordable options, such as Andrew McCutchen and Jorge Soler, though they’ll each be in their 30s by the time the season starts.
Suzuki is projected to sign for five years, $55 million, plus a posting fee, via MLB Trade Rumors. There’s such a wide range of outcomes that it’s possible it’d be a waste of money altogether and become Bloom’s version of Rusney Castillo, the stain on former general manager Ben Cherington’s resume, just as well as it could be Bloom’s best move since finding Garrett Whitlock in the Rule 5 Draft.
The numbers are unquestionably impressive and have steadily gotten better since Suzuki began his professional career at 18 years old. He was a contact hitter early in his career but has turned into one of the best power hitters in Japan from 2015 to 2016, when he saw his home run totals jump from five in ’15 to 29 home runs in ’16.
He also had a remarkable 87 walks, second-most in NPB, while showing improved plate discipline throughout his pro career.
For Suzuki, he’s shown the ability to hit for contact and power, with a .317 average, .433 on-base percentage and 1.072 OPS in 2021. His OPS was first in NPB. Behind him in second place was Tyler Austin, the former Yankees outfielder who had a .741 OPS in the majors before going to Japan.
If Suzuki has an OPS around .750 in Boston, he’d probably be considered a waste of an eight-figure salary. The average OPS by a big league right fielder last year was .757.
The Red Sox offense is probably good enough to get away with an average OPS from right field, as long as Suzuki flashes a good glove after the debacle that was the Sox’ outfield defense in 2021. His range and arm are considered above average by Baseball America and the Sox already added a Gold Glover in Bradley, so defense should no longer be an issue.
Overall Suzuki profiles as a nice piece for the Red Sox, just not the sure-fire upgrade some might be hoping for.
It’s just a question of how aggressive this team wants to be in 2022. With Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez all eligible for free agency after this season, there should be pressure to make the most of what could be their final seasons in Boston.
With that in mind, finding one more All-Star caliber player before Opening Day would be ideal. The Sox still haven’t replaced Kyle Schwarber, who remains a free agent, and have no clear second baseman. The bullpen also has holes.
Using their final offseason splash on Suzuki might not be the best-case scenario for Red Sox fans looking to improve on their 92-win team from 2021, but it’d certainly be an interesting one.
Gophers flirt with first win at Indiana in a decade before bowing to Hoosiers 73-60
The Gophers men’s basketball team flirted with its first win in a decade at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday.
But after taking a 49-48 lead with 11 minutes left, Minnesota went through a six-minute scoring drought as the Hoosiers took control in a 73-60 victory.
Minnesota (10-3, 1-3 Big Ten) hasn’t won in Bloomington in seven straight games since 2012.
Minnesota, an 11-point underdog, fell to 3-1 in road games this season, while Indiana (12-3, 3-2) improved to 11-0 at home.
The Gophers defense worked to limit Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis with help defense coming on his post touches. He was limited to four points in the first half, but Indiana’s shooters made Minnesota pay.
Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, with Jackson-Davis leading the way with 13 points and Minnesota native Race Thompson adding 10.
Payton Willis fueled the Gophers comeback from 39-29 at the half. He had 12 points in the opening eight minutes as the U went on 18-5 lead to take a 47-46 lead. But Willis and the rest of the team cooled off down the stretch.
Willis finished 18 points and Jamison Battle led with 19. Starting shooting guard Luke Loewe was 0 for 8 from the field.
Minnesota’s defensive focus on Jackson-Davis allowed Indiana’s guards to get better 3-point looks.
It worked, sort of. Jackson Davis, who averages 20 points per game, was held to four points in the first half and zero in the opening 10 minutes.
Guards Rob Phinisee and Xavier Johnson made the Gophers pay. They combined for 22 in the first half. Phinisee, who was shooting 27 percent from three this season, made 4 of 8 from deep (50 percent) in the opening 20 minutes. Johnson, 37 percent from 3 coming in, made 2 of 4 for deep. Parker Stewart also had seven in the first half and made his only 3.
The Gophers came into Sunday’s game fifth in the nation, allowing opponents to shoot only 26 percent from 3-point range. Indiana shot 47 percent from deep in the first half and 37 percent in the game.
Former Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs channels Batman villain Bane before regular-season finale vs. Steelers
It wouldn’t be a Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry game without an appearance from former outside linebacker Terrell Suggs.
During pregame introductions of Sunday’s regular-season finale, “T-Sizzle” ignited the crowd inside M&T Bank Stadium by walking out of the tunnel wearing the mask of Batman villain Bane.
Suggs, who was also wearing a military vest and camouflage pants, resembled the scene from the 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises” when Bane walked out of the tunnel after blowing up a football field.
The Ravens entered Sunday needing a win over the Steelers and losses by the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Las Angeles Chargers to advance to the postseason for the fourth straight year. It’s also expected to be Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, with the future Hall of Famer set to retire after his 18th season. That includes an 18-11 record against Baltimore, including two playoff victories.
Roethlisberger, who was sacked 17 times by Suggs on the linebacker’s way to a career total of 139, which ranks eighth all-time, clapped on the sideline as Suggs was introduced as the “Legend of the Game.”
Suggs, 39, told The Baltimore Sun earlier this week that he was planning something special for Sunday’s game.
“It’s probably something I am used to doing but I’ll play it by ear,” Suggs said. “I pretty much go by the energy of the crowd, feed off them like I always did.”
