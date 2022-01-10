News
‘We fell short’: Ravens eliminated from playoff contention with 16-13 OT loss to Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers in season finale
About 15 minutes after the Ravens’ season ended late Sunday afternoon, the procession inside M&T Bank Stadium started. First came coach John Harbaugh, then five players, a dejected lot shuffling into a nearly empty press conference room, one after another, to explain why this 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was so difficult, so emotional, so fitting.
In a season of small margins and big disappointments, the Ravens had come up short for the final time. Their sixth straight loss was like so many of the others that preceded it: Victory was within reach, their injuries and illnesses and bad bounces be damned. And then it wasn’t.
The Ravens’ season had ended that suddenly, their lifeline ripped away with kicker Chris Boswell’s 36-yard field goal late in overtime, but for more than a month they’d played like an ejection from the playoff race was inevitable. When the offense needed a touchdown, it got a field goal. When the defense needed a stop, it missed a tackle. “They made the plays,” defensive end Calais Campbell said, “and we didn’t. Football is as simple as that.”
After maybe the last game of his standout career, Campbell lingered on the field briefly, absorbing the enormity of the moment and perhaps the scale of the Ravens’ collapse. When they traveled to Pittsburgh in Week 13, the 8-3 Ravens were the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They were maybe not the NFL’s best team, but they seemed to be the league’s most clutch.
But after six weeks, five losses by three or fewer points and one lingering ankle injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens finished 8-9, last in the AFC North for the first time under Harbaugh and out of the postseason field for the first time since 2017. Even worse, longtime nemesis Ben Roethlisberger, in what was expected to be his final game under center for Pittsburgh, flew out of Baltimore with a sweep secured and a playoff spot essentially guaranteed.
“Everybody competed the best they could,” Harbaugh said. “We fell short in numerous games here down the stretch, in the sense that we just couldn’t find a play. We couldn’t find a play that we needed. We couldn’t find a way to put them in position to make the play that would make the difference in the game, and that’s what I feel worse about as a coach.
“Any one of these games, we could’ve found something to find a way to win the game. We would have liked to have done that, but we didn’t come up with that. So we’re not happy about that, and that’s my biggest disappointment.”
The loss stung not only because of how it ended but also because of what it represented: another missed opportunity. The Ravens’ playoff odds entering Sunday were slim. Their late-season slide had left them with about a 2% to 3% chance of grabbing the AFC’s No. 7 seed. The Ravens needed not only a win over the Steelers but also help from the woebegone Jacksonville Jaguars, two-touchdown underdogs to the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
As the Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 10-6 lead in an offensively challenged game, Jacksonville was doing its part, putting the Colts away in an eventual 26-11 win. “It was on the scoreboard,” Harbaugh said. “So we knew about it.” If the Ravens could hold on, if the New England Patriots could beat the Miami Dolphins in their late-afternoon game, and if the Las Vegas Raiders could beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their prime-time matchup, the Ravens’ season would continue past Week 18.
It was not a simple path to the playoffs. (The Dolphins’ upset later Sunday made it impossible.) But these Ravens rarely made things easy for themselves. They didn’t Sunday. After three quarters, the Ravens seemed to have the Steelers on the ropes. Their lead was just four points, but running back Latavius Murray (16 carries for 150 yards) had broken free for a 46-yard touchdown run on the previous possession and was carrying the Ravens into the red zone on this one.
On second-and-7 from Pittsburgh’s 12, Huntley looked for Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (six catches for 85 yards), his most trusted target, who earlier Sunday had broken the franchise’s single-season record for receptions. But a week after red-zone woes doomed the Ravens in a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and three quarters after Huntley had an overthrown pass to Andrews picked off, the offense ran into more trouble.
As he dropped back, Huntley saw Andrews settle into a soft spot into the middle of the end zone. “I felt like it was enough space,” said Huntley, making his third start since Jackson’s Week 14 ankle injury, “but I just couldn’t drive it how I wanted to.” His pass took too long to arrive. Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton drove on the throw for the interception. The Ravens came away with nothing.
“I said this a couple games ago: It’s a game of inches,” said Andrews, who blamed himself for not coming back to the ball on the end-zone throw. “That’s the truth. It’s one play here, one play there, and the game is different. And so, I know there’s all things that we want to get better at. We wanted to have made plays. Me, personally, there’s definitely plays I wish I could have made today and helped this team out a little bit more, and we win that game.”
In a season with staggering injury setbacks — 25 Ravens were placed on injured reserve — and coronavirus-related absences, the Ravens’ shortcomings could not be neatly delineated. Their troubles compounded and their margin for error shrank and their frustration grew until it all became too much. Even Sunday, Huntley’s red-zone interception was not a death knell but another grim data point in a season of what-could’ve-beens.
What if the Ravens had stopped Roethlisberger on the third-or-9 play or the third-and-6 play that extended the Steelers’ go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, which ended with him finding wide receiver Chase Claypool for a 6-yard score and 13-10 lead? Pittsburgh had converted just two third-down chances all game before then.
What if the Ravens hadn’t settled for a game-tying 46-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker on their final scoring drive of regulation? They had a third-and-2 at Pittsburgh’s 28 with 88 seconds remaining, but were stopped for no gain by one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.
What if Huntley (16-for-31 for 141 yards) had connected with an open Andrews over the middle on the third-and-9 at the end of the Ravens’ overtime-opening possession, or if he’d spotted an even-more-open Rashod Bateman underneath?
What if Roethlisberger hadn’t found wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 four minutes later for a 10-yard completion? A stop would’ve given the Ravens a short field and one final chance at victory. Instead, McCloud’s catch pushed Roethlisberger (30-for-44 for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception) one step closer to finishing off the 11th game-winning drive of his career against the Ravens.
“I feel like you go down the road of, ‘What if? What if?’ I feel like, ‘What if I was the president? How would the world be?’” said Huntley, who finished 16-for-31 for 141 yards, his worst performance of a promising second season. “You know what I mean? We can’t say, ‘What if?’ We’ve just got to face the facts of what happened.
“And like I said, what if we would’ve made that last play in those last few games and got an extra field goal or an extra touchdown? We wouldn’t even be talking about, ‘What if?’ So I just feel like right now, we’ve got to face what’s really going on and just roll with the punches.”
It will be a longer-than-normal offseason in Baltimore, and not an especially straightforward one. Sunday’s game could have been the last in a Ravens uniform for a raft of contributors, including Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, center Bradley Bozeman, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Campbell, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith and safety DeShon Elliott, among others.
The Ravens will have to decide just whom they can afford to keep. They’ll have to find out what Jackson, their franchise quarterback, believes is a fair price for a megadeal extension after a disappointing 2021. They’ll have to devise their big board ahead of a draft where they’ll pick No. 14 overall. They’ll have to evaluate what went wrong with their in-game execution and their injury prevention. They’ll have to look at the big picture and the season’s small details.
Safety Chuck Clark, one of the team’s leaders, said in a brief postgame media appearance, “Just watch how we bounce back.” The Ravens will have to wait nine months to deliver on that promise. In the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, there was no comfort in the familiar sting of defeat.
“We knew the situation coming in,” said Murray, another of the Ravens’ pending free agents. “First was taking care of business and winning the game. We didn’t do that. And if we did that, we knew we had a chance; without it, we didn’t. So none of that mattered, obviously, because we didn’t get the job done.”
News
Boulder’s Namaste Solar gives gift of sunshine to families in need
Over the holiday season, a Boulder renewable energy company joined with a major nonprofit organization to give 176 Colorado families the gift of sunshine — and help with keeping their lights on in the face of rising rates.
Namaste Solar raised $43,900 to pay for the families’ subscriptions to community solar projects. The credits for the solar power on recipients’ monthly electric bills are expected to cut their costs by about 37%.
The effort marks the second year Namaste has spearheaded the fundraising effort. In 2020, the company, other corporations and donors raised about $30,000 for solar subscriptions for 120 families.
In 2021, Namaste contributed $10,000 to the month-long “Keep the Lights On” campaign and 16 corporations and 60 individuals also pitched in.
“We had a pretty good 2020 and we were trying to figure out, ‘How can we help our community,’ ” Namaste CEO Jason Sharpe said.
Namaste is an employee-owned, certified B corporation, which means it’s legally required to consider its impacts on employees, the community and the environment.
“We think the community stakeholders are a critical part of our success and so we were trying to find ways to share in our good fortune,” Sharpe said.
Energy Outreach Colorado, which helps people pay for heat and electricity, will sign up the families for the solar power program. The nonprofit works with the utilities, which provide monthly credits in exchange for the power produced.
Residents subscribe to community solar projects — centrally located solar arrays. The projects, also called solar gardens, allow people who can’t put solar panels on their roof or live in apartments to tap into renewable energy.
Solar energy is one more tool in the toolbox that Energy Outreach Colorado uses to ensure people don’t go without heat or power, spokeswoman Denise Stepto said.
“Solar is kind of new in this arena,” Stepto said. “EOC has a solar garden program that we’re doing with Xcel Energy.”
Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest electric utility, takes bids from companies for solar community projects. Recent changes to state law have increased how large solar gardens can be and eliminated the requirement that subscribers must be in the same or neighboring county as the garden.
As a result, Energy Outreach Colorado has seen its solar program grow. The organization started signing people up for subscriptions in 2013, a couple of years after the state allowed independent companies to build community solar installations. The law said 5% of the power had to serve low-income customers.
Luke Ilderton, EOC deputy director, said the number of households that subscribed to solar power was initially small, five to 10, depending on the size and number of the projects built each year.
“As larger gardens started to be approved by the utilities involved, the amount of households that could participate expanded,” Ilderton said.
Kim Shields, Energy Outreach Colorado’s director of strategic initiatives, said 900 households were added to the program in the past year.
“We now exceed a thousand. We think we’re on track to potentially add another thousand in 2022,” Shields said. “It’s a great way for people to participate in a clean energy and renewable energy programs without having to do solar panels on their own. There are a lot of barriers to doing that.”
The solar subscriptions last as long as the solar garden is in commission. Namaste officials said the subscriptions for the families aren’t affiliated with projects built by or that benefit the company.
Namaste estimated that connecting the 176 families covered by the fundraising will help offset 623,216 pounds of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of 710,446 miles driven by one car.
Hooking the homes to solar energy also will reduce families’ energy costs, Shields said. “The credits they get on their bill can help reduce their bill substantially. We’ve seen 30 to 50 percent.”
The lower monthly bills will help families still struggling with economic troubles worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stepto said, including rising electric and heating costs.
“It has been a rough year in that people have not recovered from the pandemic,” Stepto said. “They’re still struggling through a number of things: lost wages, reduced wages.”
Energy Outreach Colorado, started in 1989 by the legislature to help low-income utility customers, fielded 8,945 calls to its heat help line and received 612 applications for assistance in the week ending Dec. 18. There were more than 10,000 calls the previous week.
In 2021, the EOC received more than 5,000 applications for assistance and paid out more than $3 million, Stepto said. People are still trying to catch up with bills that utilities put on hold last year to people struggling with the economic upheaval of the pandemic.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said most energy costs are higher than they have been in several years. The agency expects a slightly colder winter than last year and a 6% increase in electricity; at least a 30% increase in natural gas for heating; a 43% jump in heating oil; and as much as a 54% increase in propane costs.
“It makes the risk of disconnection real,” Stepto said. “We have been trying to help people avoid that with a lot of different measures, from education, to preventive programs, to actually helping people pay their bills when they’re in a crisis.”
The number for the Energy Outreach Colorado’s heat help line for emergency assistance is 1-855-4-MY-HEAT (1-855-469-4328) and the number for help with paying bills is 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).
News
Instant Analysis: What South Florida Sun Sentinel writers are saying about Brian Flores’ firing
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist
Brian Flores is out. Chris Grier stays. I would have expected it to be the other way considering the way this rebuild has gone. Flores is 19-14 the past two years. Grier picked Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert as his quarterback.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist
If you ever needed a sign that Steve Ross is tired of losing, tired of struggling on offense, this is it. Despite Brian Flores’ ability to get his team to rally back from a 1-7 start, Ross decided to remove him as coach, likely because of the offense’s struggles and the realization that it would be a struggle for Flores to improve that unit. General Manager Chris Grier survives, and that likely has more to do with his humble demeanor and accommodating personality than it does his skills to evaluate and acquire talent. The Dolphins are starting over with $74 million in cap space and a respectable defense.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The firing of Brian Flores seems surprising after the Dolphins just completed a second consecutive winning season, something that hadn’t been done since the Dave Wannstedt regime. Miami had also won eight of its last nine games after the horrible 1-7 start and swept the New England Patriots for the first time since 2000 with Sunday’s win. There has to be something deeper at play within the organization because it doesn’t make sense from the standpoint of how the Dolphins finished the season.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Brian Flores’ firing was to be expected. While the Dolphins won seven straight games, the seven-game losing streak against mostly subpar teams can’t be overlooked. The Dolphins went 2-5 against playoff teams and had the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponent win percentage at .464.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
Brian Flores was problematic. He ran through offensive coordinators as if they were Spinal Tap drummers and installed a neophyte offensive line coach. But…BUT….he did NOT pick Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.
News
For the most tender chicken, skip this step
By Ali Slagle, The New York Times
When you’re thinking about what to make for dinner, the question is often “What do I feel like cooking?” But it can also be “How do I feel like cooking it?”
Sometimes, you want to towel-dry, salt-scrub and bronze each piece of chicken, relishing the sizzle, before adding liquid. Other times, you’d rather take it easy, skip the browning altogether and pile everything into a pot, then let it simmer, steaming your face over it as it bubbles.
Skipping browning isn’t a shortcut, but it is instead another path to delicious results. Think about chicken soup: Because the chicken isn’t browned, it is spoon-tender with a delicate flavor. The same goes for chicken mafe, chicken tinga, khao man gai and so many other classic dishes. When lean chicken is seared over intense, dry heat, its juices can evaporate and render the meat dry. So, although a golden chicken may be beautiful and complex, pale chicken is juicy with straight-up chicken flavor. It’s uncomplicated, in a good way.
Whether or not to skip browning depends on the cut of chicken and the accompanying ingredients. Bone-in, skin-on chicken is an excellent candidate: The fat, cartilage and bones are flavorful enough to turn water into stock. Boneless, skinless chicken will result in meat that is moist but in need of some flavor. A simmer in chicken stock or feisty ingredients can help, as in this recipe for quick-braised chicken and greens. Braising boneless thighs and dark leafy greens in stock makes the dish cozy, but the pickled peppers add sweet-and-sour personality.
Even ground meat doesn’t always need browning. In many meatball soups, such as canh and sopa de albondigas, you can plunk the meatballs right into the broth, where they cook gently and end up pillowy. (If you’re worried about the meatballs breaking, refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes to firm before cooking.)
Opting not to sear is also practical: No splatters on your stove, counters and self. No flipping or fighting stuck-on bits. The heat is lower, yet the cooking isn’t slower. The cooking experience is gentler and the meat is more tender. It’s chicken in a pot, as kind as can be.
Recipe: Quick-Braised Chicken With Greens
By Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- 1/2 cup sliced hot pickled Peppadew, cherry or pepperoncini peppers, and 2 tablespoons brine reserved, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon light or dark brown sugar, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 1/2 pounds (1 to 2 bunches) dark leafy greens, such as kale, Swiss chard or escarole, de-stemmed and coarsely chopped
- Fried toast (see tip), pasta, boiled or mashed potatoes, mashed cauliflower, or grains, for serving
Preparation
1. In a large pot over medium-high, heat the oil. Add the onion, season with salt and cook, stirring just a few times, until translucent and browned, 6 to 9 minutes. Add the peppers, tomato paste, brown sugar and cumin, and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste is a shade darker and starts to stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Add the broth, chicken, greens and pickled-pepper brine. Season with salt and stir to combine. Cover the pot, keep on medium-high and bring to a simmer. Uncover, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered until the chicken is cooked through and the greens are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Using two forks, shred the chicken right in the pot into pieces, then stir to combine. Taste and adjust with salt, sugar (if it’s too tangy or spicy) and brine (if it’s too sweet or flat). Eat with starch of choice.
Tip
To make olive oil-fried toast, heat 1/4 cup olive oil over medium in a large skillet, add four 1/2-inch-thick slices of crusty or sourdough bread and fry until crispy on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Recipe: Spaghetti and Chicken Meatball Soup
By Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken or turkey
- 1 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- 8 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- 1 large egg
- Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional), plus more to taste
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 3 cups store-bought or homemade marinara sauce
- 8 ounces spaghetti, broken roughly into thirds
Preparation
1. In a large bowl, stir together the chicken, half the Parmesan, half the garlic, the egg and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir with your hands until combined. Using wet or oiled hands, roll into 12 to 14 meatballs (about 1 1/2 inches in diameter each). Meatballs will be very soft, but if they don’t hold their shape, refrigerate until Step 3.
2. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil, tomato paste, remaining garlic and the red-pepper flakes (if using) over medium. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is sizzling and fragrant and the oil is stained red, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth, marinara sauce and 2 cups of water. Keep on medium heat and bring to a simmer.
3. Gently add the meatballs to the broth and stir to combine. Add the spaghetti. Simmer over medium, stirring gently and often, until the meatballs are cooked through and the pasta is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. (Pasta will finish cooking from the heat of the soup). Turn off the heat, stir in the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan and season to taste with salt and red-pepper flakes, if using. Serve with a sprinkling of Parmesan and red-pepper flakes, if desired.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
‘We fell short’: Ravens eliminated from playoff contention with 16-13 OT loss to Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers in season finale
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Has Hit The Bottom
RHOA’s Porsha Williams Breaks Silence on Family Fight as Fiance Simon Guobadia Tattoos Her Name on His Back
Boulder’s Namaste Solar gives gift of sunshine to families in need
AscendEX Lists Pollen Token, PLN
So Sweet! OBJ & LoLo Wood Celebrate Their Beckham Baby With ‘Over-The-Moon’ Baby Shower
Instant Analysis: What South Florida Sun Sentinel writers are saying about Brian Flores’ firing
Britney Spears Rocks Nothing But Lacy Red Underwear In Sexy New Mirror Pics
For the most tender chicken, skip this step
Jada Pinkett Smith calls out enemies who pretend to be her allies (Video)
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1