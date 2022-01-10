News
Week 18 recap: Chicago Bears finish their season 6-11 after collapsing in a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears added a few more maddening moments to a season filled with them as they went into the offseason with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In what could be the last game for Bears coach Matt Nagy, the Bears offense put together several good drives, but quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked three times on fourth down, including on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Dalton, who was filling in while Justin Fields was out with COVID-19, also threw a pick-six — one of his two interceptions — on fourth-and-1.
Dalton was sacked seven times. He completed 33 of 48 passes for 325 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. Montgomery had 20 carries for 72 yards. And wide receiver Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards as the topped 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
A Bears defense that held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half allowed Kirk Cousins to throw three big touchdown passes in the second half as the Vikings surged back from 11 points down at halftime.
Cousins completed 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and was sacked three times. Cook rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries.
The Vikings opened the third quarter with a 75-yard scoring drive. That included Dalvin Cook’s 25-yard run, and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Bears defensive back Marqui Christian fell down on the play, leaving Smith-Marsette wide open for the catch.
The Vikings tied it at 17-17 on Cousins’ 45-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 13:35 to play in the game. Jefferson got behind Eddie Jackson, who didn’t turn to see the pass coming and didn’t move to break up the catch.
And they went ahead on Cousins’ 21-yard pass to K.J. Osborn with 8:11 to play.
After turning the ball over on fourth down twice in the first half, the Bears did so again at the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
On third-and-goal at the 8, Dalton ran for what was originally ruled a touchdown. But replay showed Dalton’s knee was down at the 1. Instead of having Montgomery try to run the ball in on fourth down, Dalton was sacked for a loss of 15 yards.
The Bears were down by a touchdown on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 49-yard line when Dalton threw an interception to cornerback Patrick Peterson, who returned it 66 yards for a touchdown and a 31-17 lead.
Blake Lynch intercepted Dalton again two plays into the Bears’ next drive.
Here’s more coverage from the last game of the season.
Here’s how the Week 18 game unfolded in Minneapolis.
Inactives announced
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and nose tackle Eddie Goldman will play against the Vikings after they were listed as questionable Friday. Quinn, who set the Bears’ single-season sacks record last week, is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Goldman has a finger injury.
Justin Fields remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and so will not play.
As was previously announced, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will miss what could be his last game with the Bears as he continues his recovery from a nagging ankle injury.
Cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and running back Ryan Nall are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Vikings, quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive tackle Michael Pierce are inactive.
Latest Bears buzz on Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.
Halftime: Bears 14, Vikings 3
The Bears defense held the Vikings to 87 net yards in the first half to fuel a 14-3 halftime lead at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hit a wide-open Damien Williams with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds to play in the second quarter, and Allen Robinson caught the two-point conversion pass for the 14-0 lead.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made fields goals from 43 and 46 yards out on the Bears’ first and fourth drives of the half.
Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 5 of 10 passes for 78 yards and was sacked twice, and running back Dalvin Cook gained 12 yards on six carries. Cousins had 65 of those passing yards on the final drive of the half, which ended with Greg Joseph’s 39-yard field goal.
The Bears turned the ball over on fourth down twice in the half.
They went for it on fourth down twice on their second drive. David Montgomery ran for 4 yards on fourth-and-1. But Dalton later was sacked for a loss of 15 yards on a fourth-and-5 blitz, giving the Vikings the ball at midfield.
The Bears defense came through with the stop following that play. Sam Kamara had a tackle for a loss against Dalvin Cook to push the Vikings into third-and-13. And Angelo Blackson took down Cousins while Trevis Gipson stripped the ball, pushing the Vikings out of field-goal range.
The Bears put together another solid drive on their next possession. But on fourth-and-1 from the 13, the Bears opted to pass rather than call a play for Montgomery, and Dalton was sacked again.
Filling in for Justin Fields, who is out with COVID-19, Dalton threw for 162 yards. Montgomery had 61 rushing yards. And Darnell Mooney had six catches for 71 yards to hit 1,000 receiving yards in his second season.
News
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died.
Michael Pagnotta, a spokesperson for Lang’s family, said Sunday the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“He was absolutely an historic figure, and also a great guy,” Pagnotta, who said he had known Lang for about 30 years, told The Associated Press. “Both of those thing go hand in hand.”
Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang put together the festival billed as “three days of peace and music” in the summer of 1969 as the Vietnam War raged and led increasing numbers of disaffected young Americans to turn away from traditional mores and embraced a lifestyle that celebrated freedom of expression.
Roughly 400,000 people descended on the hamlet of Bethel, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of New York City and endured miles-long traffic jams, torrential rains, food shortages and overwhelmed sanitary facilities. More than 30 acts performed on the concert’s main stage at the base of a hill on land owned by farmer Max Yasgur, and concertgoers were treated to iconic performances from artists including Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, The Who and Jefferson Airplane.
Lang, sporting a head of bushy brown hair, is seen throughout Michael Wadleigh’s 1970 documentary movie that chronicled the festival.
“From the beginning, I believed that if we did our job right and from the heart, prepared the ground and set the right tone, people would reveal their higher selves and create something amazing,” Lang wrote in his memoir, “The Road to Woodstock.”
Lang and others sought to mount a concert in 2019 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock, but the endeavor ultimately was scrapped due to financial issues and difficulty securing a venue. In an interview with the AP at the time, Lang called the experience “a really bizarre trip,” and said he still hoped to hold the concert in the future.
Although Woodstock often is viewed as creating the template for large-scale music festivals, it wasn’t the first to take place in the U.S. Two years earlier, the Monterey Pop festival drew about 200,000 people to California, and in 1968 the Miami Pop Festival followed, which Lang also organized. But Woodstock nonetheless holds an indelible place in history.
“A lot of them are modeled after Woodstock — Bonnaroo and Coachella, in particular,” Lang said of other festivals in a 2009 interview. “There was a ritual that was created that keeps getting replicated.”
News
Bears at Vikings: Slideshow
Here are some photos of the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday.
News
Broncos’ Justin Simmons on Vic Fangio’s firing: “Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group”
Calling Vic Fangio “a guy that I’ve always wanted in my corner,” Justin Simmons admitted the defense could’ve done more to help save the former Broncos head coach’s job.
But the Broncos safety and face of the franchise also remained bullish about the future, arguing the foundation is in place for a return to relevancy after Fangio was fired Sunday morning following a 19-30 record over three straight losing seasons.
“Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group, because we’re tired of losing,” Simmons said.
“I know there’s questions about the ownership and the head coach and the quarterback, there are the hot-button topics, but if you look at the foundation aspect of it — we’ve got a lot of great young players and some veteran players who got extended lately (and are returning). Many of the pieces are in place.”
Simmons said he’ll spend time this offseason pondering why the Broncos couldn’t get more critical stops on defense to close out wins, both this season and going back over the previous two under Fangio. That is despite the defense ranking third in the NFL at 18.9 points allowed per game heading into Sunday’s regular season finales across the league.
“The (second) Raiders game this year, the Browns, the Eagles, (Saturday) against the Chiefs — it was 28-24 and we couldn’t get a stop to get the offense the ball back,” Simmons said. “Those are the things that I’ll be thinking about this offseason. I’m going to do my part from a leadership standpoint and it’s going to get figured out. Because we win those games, potentially, if we can get off the field, and we’re having a totally different conversation right now.”
Simmons believes Fangio will get another job in the NFL “quickly,” likely as a defensive coordinator. And as for what Simmons wants in the Broncos’ new head coach, the safety said the organizations needs someone “who, leadership-wise, is through the roof.”
“It’s going to be great to learn from a new coach, because I always try to grow and pick new things up from each coach I’ve had,” Simmons said. “I just want the new coach to know he’s getting a hungry group. I don’t think I’ve ever been more hungry in my entire career. “
Week 18 recap: Chicago Bears finish their season 6-11 after collapsing in a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
Rhea Durham: 5 Things About Mark Wahlberg’s Model Wife
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
Bears at Vikings: Slideshow
Broncos’ Justin Simmons on Vic Fangio’s firing: “Whoever we have that comes in is going to get a hungry group”
Andy Cohen Names “Most Iconic” Housewife, Talks RHOM Reunion
Giants’ season ends miserably with loss to Washington at MetLife
Kourtney Kardashian Models Sheer, Flesh-Colored SKIMS Catsuit With Gloves – Photos
Wild winger Kevin Fiala shows maturity (and the winning goal) after benching
Gophers lose tight ends coach Clay Patterson to promotion at Colorado
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1