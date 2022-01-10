News
What should St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s priorities be over the next four years? 9 residents weigh in
Given the old adage about idle hands, former reading tutor Jeanette Jones wants the St. Paul mayor to focus more on keeping youth out of trouble.
Manny Munson-Regala, a member of the Summit Hill Association, thinks the mayor has managed a once-in-100 years public health crisis with aplomb.
Tech developer Mondo Davison is itching for St. Paul to find its entrepreneurial mojo and make a bigger splash on the national stage.
When it comes to implementing a rent control policy that doesn’t inhibit real estate development, law student Tyler Blackmon is cautiously hopeful the mayor can “successfully land this plane.”
Melvin Carter, who was re-elected over seven challengers in November with 62 percent of the vote, was sworn into office earlier this month to begin his second four-year term as mayor of the capital city.
Some city residents have lauded the mayor’s leadership during the pandemic. Others have pointed to a rising homicide rate and unanswered questions about a new voter-driven rent control ordinance as evidence to the contrary.
The Pioneer Press asked nine St. Paul voters to weigh in on the course the city should chart over the next four years, and invited them to share letter grades for the administration’s efforts over the last four.
Manny Munson-Regala, 60, of Summit Hill, is a former assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health and sits on the Summit Hill Association: “I appreciate the mayor’s very St. Paul vibe. And I really appreciate his mostly deft navigating of what has to be one of the toughest sets of challenges for governance.”
Steve Subera, 55, a former medical device marketer, lives in the Merriam Park neighborhood and has a child at Central High School, the mayor’s alma mater: “I voted twice for Mayor Carter. I would give him a B and remind him that he’s late turning in his rent control ordinance assignment. He really does care about St. Paul. It’s obvious he’s sincere, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to criticize. The mayor is like a CEO, as far as political positions.”
“On the plus side: vetoing the council resolution that would have blocked the Alatus project, the guaranteed income program, the homeless encampment solution. On the negative: the overhyped college fund (for newborns), too slow on the public safety initiative, the rent control endorsement with no follow-up.”
“For 2022, he needs to focus on a downtown St. Paul vision and plan, fixing rent control, more visibility and speed on public safety initiatives. And if the mayor is planning to raise the tax levy again, he should remind me what he’s doing with that one year’s worth of levy money — the American Rescue Plan dollars from the feds.”
Social media user @ComoBecky described herself as a 67-year-old retiree who has lived in the Como neighborhood since 1978. She offered comments via Twitter: “This is the first time I’ve ever felt nervous about violent crime. But I guess it’s up everywhere. So (it’s) not just hizzoner’s fault.”
Lots of effort and energy directed at lower income initiatives. Seemingly not a lot of new business initiatives. With the focus on maxing out residential taxes I question how sustainable that is.
— Andy (@sour__kraut) January 4, 2022
Tyler Blackmon, 27, is a University of Minnesota Law student and former finance director for the Minnesota DFL. He lives in Highland Park and previously served on the city’s Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Commission: “I’d definitely give him an A. Across the country, we’ve got a huge debate going on about the housing crisis. There’s the people who think this is a supply issue — just build more housing, and it will get more affordable. And the people who say this is a tenant protection issue, and we need more (safeguards for renters’ rights). I think Melvin has done a really good job of saying we need both.”
“He passed a marquee tenant protection ordinance that was halted by the federal courts, and there’s a rent stabilization ordinance he ultimately supported. If he can successfully land this plane, and implement rent stabilization in a way that doesn’t curtail development, he’ll be a unique national voice for implementing housing affordability that both increases the supply of new housing and also protects tenants.”
“With the police chief moving on, Carter has an opportunity to bring in someone focused on keeping residents safe but who also does so in a way that’s also equitable. We haven’t fully implemented a lot of the things that Mayor Carter started to change in response to the George Floyd uprising. Whoever the new police chief is will be a huge part of that.”
Jeanette Jones, a 59-year-old resident of the Greater East Side, recently left a job as an AmeriCorps reading and math tutor to care for her elderly mother. She is active in the District 2 Community Council: “I’d give him between a B and a C, a C-plus. He can’t do everything by himself. You know that old saying, it takes a village? I think he and the governor need to get together and work on the violence that has erupted in our city.”
“It used to be you could go to a rec center to occupy your time. Kids don’t have anything to do. That should be the main priority. Invest in small business. Don’t put too much property tax on business. Don’t overtax people in their homes.”
Chao Yang, 35, grew up in the McDonough Homes low-income housing community in the city’s North End before moving to Battle Creek, where her parents and six siblings still reside. She is the founder of the national Hmong Public Health Association, an affiliate of Minnesota Community Care in St. Paul: “I’d give him a C+. I do think the mayor did a really great job with immigration issues, which really impacted the Southeast Asian population. St. Paul created an immigration defense fund. The mayor did a good job of highlighting the disparities in vaccinations, but he did not appropriately steward resources to this population.”
“The purpose of the American Rescue Plan funds were to address the outcomes of the pandemic, and hate crimes against Asians and the disproportionate mortality rates (for Southeast Asians) are two issues that have not been addressed by the mayor’s office. … Of the $69 million (in federal ARP money), what percentage of that was allocated to the Asian-American community or community-based organizations? Ramsey County provided that information to the Hmong Public Health Association. The city of St. Paul has never responded to the inquiry.”
Bonnie Raaf, 67, is a lifelong East Sider who previously worked in group homes for disabled adults: “We need housing for low-income people. I would think he’d be more sympathetic to low-income people. … We’ve got people sitting outside when it’s freezing cold out. This is just awful.”
Andy Brehm, 41, a corporate attorney who moved to Cathedral Hill from the west metro two years ago, once served as press secretary to then-U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, a former St. Paul mayor: “I give Melvin Carter an F when it comes to the most important issue, which is crime. I’ve had my car broken into in the last two months, my condo has been broken into twice. And I find the mayor absent on this issue.”
“He doesn’t talk about it. He talks about bike lanes and library fee forgiveness. … I don’t think necessarily the spike in crime is his fault, but it’s something that leaders have to deal with. I’m friends with the family that was carjacked in Crocus Hill, with a young child in the backseat. I don’t know what the mayor’s plan is. He’s not a very strong supporter of law enforcement.”
Mondo Davison, 36, founder of The Black Tech Guy software firm, lives downtown and grew up in St. Paul’s old Rondo neighborhood: “(I’d give the mayor a) B+. I think it is extremely challenging to be the first at a thing — the ‘first Black’ anything is a huge responsibility to carry. I know a lot of people were pulling on his coattails to get their thing accomplished: ‘Hey, first Black mayor, come in and turn everything around.’ It was like the expectation on Obama, which was completely unreasonable.”
“(Carter) didn’t make any huge mistakes, which I would deem a success, especially in the type of climate we’ve been in for the last four years. However, over the next four years, I believe there is a responsibility to make some big, bold bets to help St. Paul establish an identity nationally. When I travel, people say where are you from? I say St. Paul, and they say, ‘Oh! You’re from Minneapolis.’ And after that they say something about the weather, and George Floyd.”
“I think we have more to offer. … Detroit is known as a motor city. Silicon Valley is known as a tech hub. You think about New York arts and culture. St. Paul is what? It’s not recognized outside of the Twin Cities.”
Ask Amy: Christmas Eve brings on competing traditions
Dear Amy: My late first wife has a sister who hosts a Christmas Eve dinner.
I remarried after my wife’s death, and three of the five boys in our blended family, ages 18 to 27, attend their aunt’s dinner. (The other two boys, their stepbrothers, are also adults.)
The event tends to go past 10 p.m., resulting in tired participants for our Christmas morning, as well as no Christmas Eve together for our blended family.
My wife of seven years and I attended with the whole family the first year we were married, but have not attended since (the house is small, and we are trying to move forward with our own family traditions and create new memories).
We asked the boys’ aunt a few years ago whether she would be willing to host her event on December 23, so the three sons could attend with less impact on our own Christmas.
The response was, “Absolutely not, Christmas Eve dinner is our tradition.”
The three boys who attend are old enough to make their own decisions, but they have expressed that they are caught between competing Christmas Eve events (we have even had negotiations about this event in family therapy).
We do not know whether to drop it or continue to express regret about this competing annual Christmas Eve event and increase the volume.
Your advice?
— Half a Family on Christmas Eve
Dear Half-a-Family: My response is not what you want to hear.
Many, many families split their time and attendance over various holiday celebrations. For you to have all of your adult children with you on both Christmas Eve and the following day — is unrealistic.
You have your own blended family celebration on Christmas Day.
I suggest that you adjust the timing of your celebration so that all of your family members can regroup on Christmas morning, and not arrive at your home bedraggled.
This aunt’s Christmas Eve tradition is long-standing, and because your sons choose to attend it, I think you should accept that — for them — this is an important aspect of their Christmas celebration. And so, you should let them have it, and instead of hosting a competing event – you and your wife should scale back your own Christmas Eve and consider the way you celebrate it (with her sons) to be … what you do. Develop your own intimate traditions with the smaller group.
This whole issue is obviously a big sticking point with you, but — if you couldn’t work it out to your satisfaction in family therapy, then I’d say that the adult response would be to accept things as they are, and to stop pushing.
Dear Amy: I have two grandsons that are worrying me quite a bit.
One child is a 9-year-old and the other a 5-year-old.
Here’s my concern: The 9-year-old weighs 140 pounds, and the 5-year-old weighs 80.
They are both almost twice the average weight for children their ages.
Both boys are covered with marbled fat.
How can I address my concerns for their health with my son and his wife?
— Grampa
Dear Grampa: According to statistics published by the CDC (cdc.gov), the rate of childhood obesity in America is truly alarming: “In 2017-18, the prevalence of obesity was 19.3% and affected about 14.4 million children and adolescents. Obesity prevalence was 13.4% among 2- to 5-year-olds, 20.3% among 6- to 11-year-olds, and 21.2% among 12- to 19-year-olds.”
Obesity in children can lead to serious health problems, including diabetes and high cholesterol.
Yes, you should express your concern. You can start by saying, “I’m worried about the boys’ weight. Have they had a wellness check this year? Did the pediatrician bring this up?”
You can expect these parents to respond defensively, but if you are open and nonjudgmental about this topic, it might inspire them to continue to talk with you about it, and to work on solutions.
Dear Amy: Thank you for publishing the question from “Underperformer,” a woman whose husband was demanding that she submit to a sexual act she “hated,” and who refused to kiss her because she didn’t.
I was shocked when I read the question, because I could have written it.
Thank you for breaking from your usual practice of urging couples to work things out — and for telling her, point blank, to get out.
I wish I had followed this frank advice years ago — I would have been spared years of escalating abuse.
— Survivor
Dear Survivor: The number of women responding with similar stories (well over 100), is frankly heartbreaking.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
New COVID testing site opens today in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department officially opens a new COVID testing site Monday morning. This move comes as COVID case counts reach new record highs in the region.
The new COVID testing site will open at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex just off Redman Avenue at 8 a.m. The site will take place in the parking lot, and it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That is also where St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold his COVID briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
COVID tests have been in high demand as the omicron variant fuels major case surges. People in the area have been waiting in long lines for a test. This is the fourth site the St. Louis County Health Department has opened. It will be a drive-through and use saliva tests. Workers have been administering nasal swab tests at the county’s three permanent health clinics. Page said right now the County Health Department is doing about 2,000 COVID tests per week. The new site is expected to add about 1,000 more weekly tests.
Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said the county chose to open the new testing site at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex because St. Louis County has some of the lowest vaccination rates in that area and it has been hit the hardest by the pandemic in terms of cases, illnesses, and deaths. Appointments will be required to get a test there. Go to ReviveSTL.com to schedule an appointment.
As this new site opens, every measurable category in the latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released Sunday is up. Three categories set new record highs including COVID positive hospitalizations. Those increased from 1,219 on Saturday to 1,283 reported Sunday. 54 children 18 or younger are now hospitalized with COVID in task force hospitals. 10 are in ICUs. 11 more COVID deaths were also reported in the latest figures.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page plans to deliver his COVID briefing from the new testing site at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will have live coverage of the news conference on-air and online.
Man dies in Manchester apartment complex fire Monday morning
MANCHESTER, Mo. – A man died early Monday morning in an apartment complex fire in Manchester, Missouri.
The fire happened at about 3:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Prospect Village Lane. The second-alarm fire damaged three to four apartments. Arson and bomb squads are investigating the cause of the fire.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
