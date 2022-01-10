News
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? Here are 21 potential candidates.
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? The franchise is hiring their fourth GM in chairman George McCaskey’s 12th season.
Here is a list of potential candidates, in alphabetical order.
Morocco Brown, Colts director of college scouting
A former pro scout for the Bears, Brown was director of pro personnel in Washington before moving to Cleveland as vice president of player personnel. He later landed on the college side with the Colts, who have drafted well in recent years.
Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel
After a long run on the college side in Carolina, he oversees pro and college scouting in Tennessee. Cowden interviewed for the Washington Football Team GM job last year.
Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager
The Falcons ultimately unraveled under Dimitroff, but they were very competitive for a good stretch and reached a Super Bowl.
Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager
A longtime national scout in Seattle, Dodds moved to Indianapolis to work with Chris Ballard. Dodds interviewed with the Lions and Panthers last year.
Brandon Hunt, Steelers pro scouting coordinator
He has been in the role with the Steelers since 2010 and could be an in-house replacement for Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert, who reportedly will retire after the NFL draft.
Jeff Ireland, Saints vice president/assistant GM
A ball boy for the Bears during the 1980s, Ireland is credited with guiding some very strong drafts in New Orleans. He has been in the GM role previously with the Dolphins and was a fast riser in scouting with the Cowboys. His grandfather Jim Parmer was a scouting legend for the Bears.
Dwayne Joseph, Raiders director of pro scouting
The former Bears cornerback worked as the director of player development for the Raiders before getting into scouting on the pro and college sides. He was in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Champ Kelly, Bears assistant director of player personnel
It’s probably unlikely the Bears would consider an in-house candidate, but Kelly got consideration around the league the last few years, getting interviews with Carolina and Denver for their GM jobs last January.
Omar Khan, Steelers vice president of football and business administration
Khan has long been mentioned as a GM candidate and talked with two teams last year. Like Hunt, he could potentially replace Colbert.
Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel
McClay is basically the highest-ranking personnel member of the Cowboys not related to Jerry Jones. He could be on the path to becoming a GM.
Dan Morgan, Panthers assistant general manager
The former standout linebacker moved seamlessly into scouting and has risen in the ranks with the Seahawks, Bills and now Panthers.
Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl
A veteran scout who has been a part of staffs that appeared in six Super Bowls (winning four), Nagy would be an interesting candidate. His role in running the Senior Bowl has surely broadened his horizons.
Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel
The former director of college scouting in New England got two interviews with the Panthers for their GM job last year.
Adam Peters, 49ers assistant GM
The former director of college scouting for the Broncos was a finalist in Carolina a year ago.
Scott Pioli, former Chiefs GM
Pioli was the assistant GM in Atlanta from 2014-19 and had the top role in Kansas City for four years. He’s well-regarded and could be back in the mix at some point.
Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst
A former director of pro personnel for the Eagles, Riddick interviewed with three teams last January. His platform on “Monday Night Football” has surely exposed him to new ideas should an opportunity come his way.
John Schneider, Seahawks GM
The situation in Seattle is tenuous, and no one seems to know what will happen with coach Pete Carroll and Schneider, who got a new contract last January. Carroll has control of the 53-man roster, so Schneider’s potential availability is interesting. The Lions reportedly tried to lure him a year ago, as Schneider has Midwest ties.
Joe Schoen, Bills assistant GM
Buffalo has constructed one of the best rosters in the league. Schoen interviewed in Carolina last year.
Rick Smith, former Texans GM
Smith was the GM in Houston from 2006-17 and has gotten momentum toward another shot recently. He interviewed in Atlanta and Detroit last year.
John Spytek, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel
A former college scout for the Broncos, he’s the right-hand man of Bucs GM Jason Licht.
JoJo Wooden, Chargers director of player personnel
Wooden has ample experience on the pro and college sides and could get interest in this cycle.
News
Raiders’ wild win gives NFL playoffs strong start
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders played to win, knocking the Los Angeles Chargers out of the playoffs and sending the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tournament.
The NFL’s playoff field was set when the Raiders locked up the final wild-card spot by beating the Chargers in overtime in a wild, winner-take-all game Sunday night.
The Raiders could’ve punched their ticket to the postseason — and given the Chargers a spot — by taking a knee on the final play. Instead, Daniel Carlson — a former prep standout at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs — kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime for a 35-32 win.
The Steelers extended Ben Roethlisberger’s career with an overtime win of their own and had to wait to make sure the Chargers-Raiders didn’t finish in a tie.
The 49ers also needed overtime to advance to the playoffs.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t let up against Carolina, and the reigning Super Bowl champions earned the No. 2 seed when Jimmy Garoppolo rallied San Francisco past the Rams.
An NFC championship rematch against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay is in line if the Buccaneers and Packers keep winning.
First, Brady and the Bucs face rested Philadelphia, while Green Bay has a week off.
“This is our toughest opponent all year,” said Brady, who lost to Nick Foles and the Eagles in the Super Bowl four years ago with New England. “We’re playing a team that’s very talented and made it to this point for a reason. We have to do everything we have to do to get the win. This is a football team that has been playing really well, good on offense, they have a very good defense, good front, very healthy. It’s going to be a very tough game.”
Tennessee fought off Houston to secure the AFC’s bye, pushing the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs down to the second seed.
Lowly Jacksonville upset Indianapolis, paving the way for Roethlisberger and the Steelers to get in with a victory at Baltimore.
Here are the matchups and how things may go next weekend:
SATURDAY
Las Vegas (10-7) at Cincinnati (10-7)
Joe Burrow led the Bengals from worst to first in the AFC North and got a chance to skip the last game while Carr and the Raiders survived a late comeback to win their fourth straight to advance.
Burrow, dynamic rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon present a tough challenge for the Raiders, who were gassed by the end of their 70-minute marathon against Los Angeles. Cincy hasn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. The Raiders last won a playoff game in 2003. Both teams are due. Burrow and the Bengals get the edge because they’re rested.
New England (10-7) at Buffalo (11-6)
The AFC East rivals split two games last month, each winning on the road. The Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 while relying solely on their running game when rookie QB Mac Jones threw just three passes. Buffalo responded with a 33-21 win at New England three weeks later.
Josh Allen led the Bills to the AFC title game last year and they’re back in the hunt for the third straight year with something to prove. Bill Belichick is seeking his first playoff win without Brady in New England. He should still be looking for it after this one.
SUNDAY
Philadelphia (9-8) at Tampa Bay (13-4)
The Eagles have come a long way since a 28-22 home loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6. Rookie coach Nick Sirianni and second-year QB Jalen Hurts led Philly back from a 2-5 start to an unlikely playoff berth. They did it by relying on the run. But Tampa has one of the league’s stingiest run defenses, led by nose tackle Vita Vea.
The banged-up Bucs lost key players down the stretch to injuries and Antonio Brown to drama. They still have Brady and he’s enough. He led the NFL in yards passing, TDs, completions and attempts at age 44.
San Francisco (10-7) at Dallas (12-5)
Facing elimination, Garoppolo and the 49ers overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat the NFC West champion Rams 27-24 in overtime. San Francisco has a strong rushing attack, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, but Dallas made big strides on defense under first-year coordinator Dan Quinn and sensational seasons from rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
It’ll be difficult for the Niners to keep up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and the Cowboys’ star-studded offense.
Pittsburgh (9-7-1) at Kansas City (12-5)
Roethlisberger got a chance to play one more game, but his last one should come in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went on a roll after a rough start. Mahomes has Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and too many options for the Steelers to contain.
MONDAY
Arizona (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
The first Monday night playoff game features another matchup of division rivals. Like the Patriots and Bills, the Cardinals and Rams split in the regular season with each team winning on the road.
Arizona missed an opportunity to win the division by losing at home to Seattle. The Cardinals went 4-6 after a 7-0 start. It’s a new season now. Kyler Murray led Arizona to an impressive road win at Dallas in Week 17, and the Cardinals need James Conner to play after leaving with injured ribs against the Seahawks.
Matthew Stafford joined the Rams looking for playoff success. He seeks his first career postseason win with a superstar cast surrounding him led by Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on defense. Even though Los Angeles has played better on the road, Stafford should finally get that win and keep alive the possibility the Rams can become the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
News
US, Russia hold talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
By KONSTANTIN MANENKOV and JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks Monday aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks on arms control and other broad issues launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city.
No major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
After an informal working dinner Sunday, Ryabkov predicted “difficult” talks in Geneva that are to be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting Thursday in Vienna of the multilateral Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Moscow has sought to wrest a string of concessions from the U.S. and its Western allies, including guarantees that NATO will no longer expand eastward into former Soviet states like Ukraine, along whose border Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops in steps that have raised concerns about a possible military intervention there.
Sherman “stressed the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances” at the dinner, said State Department spokesman Ned Price, a reference to Ukraine and its aspirations of joining NATO. Many analysts say any such move would be years away at best.
Sherman “affirmed that the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy,” Price said.
The U.S. has played down hopes of significant progress this week and said some demands — like a possible halt to NATO expansion — go against countries’ sovereign rights to set up their own security arrangements, and are thus non-negotiable.
But U.S. officials have expressed openness to other ideas, like curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe — if Russia is willing to back off on Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said bluntly Sunday that he doesn’t expect any breakthroughs in the coming week. Instead, he said a more likely positive outcome would be an agreement to de-escalate tensions in the short term and return to talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the U.S. will have to see a de-escalation for there to be actual progress.
“It’s very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also sought to play down expectations.
“I don’t think that we can expect that these meetings will solve all the issues,” he told reporters in Brussels on Monday after talks with Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. “What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process.”
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Rome, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said dialogue offered the only way out of the crisis.
“At the same time, it’s equally clear that a renewed breach of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia would have grave consequences,” she said.
Russia has said it wants the issue resolved this month, but NATO is wary that Putin might be looking for a pretext, such as a failure in the negotiations, to launch an invasion.
The United States, which has emphasized that Ukraine’s government and those of other European countries need to be included in the discussions, plans to discuss some bilateral issues in Geneva “but will not discuss European security without our European allies and partners,” Price said Sunday.
Russia entered the talks seeking a clearer understanding of the U.S. position and cited signals from Washington that some of the Russian proposals can be discussed, Ryabkov said, according to state news agency Tass on Sunday.
Ryabkov laid out Russia’s three demands: no further NATO expansion, no missiles on Russia’s borders, and for NATO no longer to have military exercises, intelligence operations or infrastructure outside of its 1997 borders.
“The Russian side came here with a clear position that contains a number of elements that, to my mind, are understandable and have been so clearly formulated — including at a high level — that deviating from our approaches simply is not possible,” Ryabkov told reporters Sunday.
Asked whether Russia was ready for compromise, he said: “The Americans should get ready to reach a compromise.” ___
Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.
News
Pope Francis on COVID vaccines says health care a “moral obligation”
By NICOLE WINFIELD
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation” and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives during the pandemic.
Francis used some of his strongest words yet calling for people to get vaccinated in a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, an annual event in which he sets out the Vatican’s foreign policy goals for the year.
Francis, 85, has generally shied away from speaking about vaccination as a “moral obligation,” though his COVID-19 advisors have referred to it as a “moral responsibility.” Rather, Francis has termed vaccination as “an act of love” and that refusing to get inoculated was “suicidal.”
On Monday he went a step further, saying that individuals had a responsibility to care for themselves “and this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation,” he asserted.
He lamented that, increasingly, ideological divides were discouraging people from getting vaccinated.
“Frequently people let themselves be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often bolstered by baseless information or poorly documented facts,” he said, calling for the adoption of a “reality therapy” to correct this distortion.
“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing, yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease,” he added.
Some Catholics, including some conservative U.S. bishops and cardinals, have claimed that vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses were immoral, and have refused to get the jabs.
The Vatican’s doctrine office, however, has said it is “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses. Francis and Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech shots.
Francis repeated his call for universal access to the shots, particularly in the parts of the world with low vaccination rates, and called for revisions to patent rules so that poorer countries can develop their own vaccines.
“It is appropriate that institutions such as the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization adapt their legal instruments lest monopolistic rules constitute further obstacles to production and to an organized and consistent access to health care on a global level,” he said.
Francis delivered the speech to a much smaller group of diplomats than usual, and skipped the part of the audience that ambassadors relish: a chance to greet him personally and exchange a few words. The restrictions were clearly a response to the exponential rise in coronavirus cases in Italy.
On other topics, Francis lamented Syria’s devastation, calling for “political and constitutional reforms” so the country can be “reborn,” and urged that any sanctions avoid targeting civilians. He didn’t single Russia out by name but called for “acceptable and lasting solutions” for Ukraine and the southern Caucasus inspired by “reciprocal trust and readiness to engage in calm discussion.”
And he also urged more open communications to avoid culture wars, without mentioning gender ideology or other hot-button topics by name.
“(Some attitudes) leave no room for freedom of expression and are now taking the form of the ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions. Under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up cancelling all sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions,” he warned.
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? Here are 21 potential candidates.
Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective’ against omicron
Cops Kill People: Canton Ohio Police Releases Body Camera Footage Of James Williams Being Killed When Officer Recklessly Fires Without Warning [Video]
Raiders’ wild win gives NFL playoffs strong start
Suzanne Somers Learns Of Pal Bob Saget’s Death During Live Interview: ‘I Can’t Believe It’ — Watch
US, Russia hold talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
Below Deck’s Jake Foulger Reveals His Relationship Status
Pope Francis on COVID vaccines says health care a “moral obligation”
Gate.io’s Global Futures Trading Competition Offering Traders Up To $2M In Rewards Is Live
Salma Hayek, 55, Rocks A Navy Bikini While Taking A Dip In Freezing Cold Water
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1