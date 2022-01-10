News
Wild winger Kevin Fiala shows maturity (and the winning goal) after benching
Kevin Fiala wasn’t supposed to touch the ice again on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.
After watching him take three penalties in a row midway through the game, coach Dean Evason decided to bench Fiala to open the final 20 minutes of regulation against the Washington Capitals. It was a bold decision from Evason considering the Wild already were playing without nearly half their lineup regulars due to various injuries.
“It’s no secret why he did not play,” said Evason, defending the move to teach Fiala a lesson. “Our thought was he wasn’t going to play again. That’s what we were doing.”
In a past life, Fiala, a 25-year-old winger from Switzerland, might have sulked on the bench for the rest of the game, letting his emotions get the best of him as his teammates continued to play on.
That did not happen Saturday night. Instead, Fiala spent the period cheering on his teammates.
“You’ve got to think about the team,” he said. “It was a 2-1 game. We were a goal away. I’ve got to fire up the teammates.”
After giving fist bumps to a few of his teammates during a TV timeout, Fiala called Evason over during a stoppage.
His message? That he understood why he was being benched and he was going to support his teammates regardless of whether or not he played again.
“Meant a lot,” Evason said. “Maybe that’s another step in his development.”
In that moment, Evason changed his mind, and a few shifts later, Fiala hopped over the boards.
“If he’s going to say it, let’s give him an opportunity to prove it,” Evason said. “He did.”
Not only did Fiala end up assisting on Mats Zuccarello’s goal that tied the score 2-2 with 34.7 seconds left in regulation, he ended up scoring the decisive goal in the shootout to lift the Wild to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Capitals.
“It’s not like I did it on purpose,” Fiala said of his three penalties. ” But I can’t do that. Hurt my team there. Just nice to get out there and show that I can do it differently. I was fired up to help the team, whatever it takes. It was a big win for us.”
Asked if he thinks Fiala would have been mature enough earlier in his career to bounce back the way he did, Evason smiled before giving his answer. Remember, they have a relationship that dates back to their time together with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
“He’s been through every situation that a player could probably be through to try to get him to play the right way,” Evason said. “We have been through a lot of stuff in the minors that people don’t see, right? It’s not on ESPN or Fox or whatever. He hurt his team tonight with three really bad penalties, and he didn’t deserve to go back out and play at that point.”
That said, Evason agreed that he did deserve a chance to atone of his actions. As did the rest of his teammates.
“We want him to be out there,” Marcus Foligno said. “We don’t want him to sit on the bench. He’s one of our best players. It was a teaching moment, and he goes out there and because of his attitude he contributes right away. I’m really happy for him. He’s been playing great for us since the injuries. A guy that we need to have going every night.”
News
Gophers lose tight ends coach Clay Patterson to promotion at Colorado
The Gophers football program saw a second assistant coach take a promotion at a Power Five program on Sunday.
Minnesota tight ends coach Clay Patterson will become Colorado’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, the Buffaloes announced Sunday. He will join former U offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., in Boulder, Colo.
“With the opportunity to continue to work with Mike Sanford and build an offense together, I was thrilled,” Patterson said in a statement. “Mike is great to work with, and he has an excellent offensive mind.”
On Friday, Gophers safeties coach Joe Harasymiak, a New Jersey native, was promoted to Rutgers’ defensive coordinator.
Patterson, whose current contract was set to expire at the end of January, coached at Minnesota for four seasons after being head coach at the junior college Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for two years.
At Minnesota, Patterson helped develop Ko Kieft, a sixth-year player in 2021 who became an NFL prospect and one of the highest-graded tight ends in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. Patterson also worked with Brevyn Spann-Ford, Jameson Geers and others.
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews continues to rewrite the franchise record books, setting the single-season receptions mark during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With 1:38 remaining in the second quarter, Andrews caught a 7-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 104th reception of the season, surpassing former Ravens receiver Derrick Mason, who had 103 in 16 games in 2007.
Andrews, who was named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons, has enjoyed an historic season. During the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he broke the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by late wide receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.
That feat came after Andrews became the first tight end in team history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season during the Ravens’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.
Andrews’ success this season prompted him to be voted the team’s 2021 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team. Andrews currently leads all tight ends in the NFL in catches and receiving yards (1,330) while tied for first in receiving touchdowns with nine.
Entering Sunday, Andrews was 141 receiving yards away from setting the league record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end. He ended the first half with five catches for 54 yards.
Andrews is also one touchdown away from joining Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce as the only tight ends in NFL history to produce at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in a single season.
This story will be updated.
News
Nuggets trading Bol Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and second-round pick, source confirms
The Denver Nuggets are moving on from Bol Bol, trading the 7-foot-2 center to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post.
Bol, a second-round pick in 2019, has had tantalizing moments and frustrating ones across his three seasons with the Nuggets. But he never once established any consistency in coach Michael Malone’s rotations.
Behind the scenes, it was impossible to know why Bol never fully earned Malone’s trust, as other forwards jumped Bol on the depth chart. But when he did play, his engagement and focus often waned, which undoubtedly contributed to his sparse playing time.
ESPN first reported the news.
Privately, even some of Bol’s teammates wondered why he hadn’t gotten a bigger chance to prove himself.
Part of the on-going problem with Bol was his positional fit. It was never clear whether he was a mismatch at small forward or power forward, and whether he was able to handle the defensive responsibilities that came with those positions. The other problem was his inconsistent effort.
When he was leapfrogged in the rotation by Vlatko Cancar (prior to his foot fracture) and Zeke Nnaji, it was apparent the coaching staff saw more potential in those forwards than Bol.
Regardless, Bol appeared in only 14 games this season, averaging a mere 5.8 minutes per game.
The Nuggets returned a second-round pick (via Brooklyn) and Pistons guard McGruder, who played sparingly off the bench in Detroit.
In other roster moves, the Nuggets are converting Davon Reed to a two-way contract and waiving current two-way Petr Cornelie. Reed had signed three consecutive 10-day hardship exceptions and proven himself a valuable, versatile defender.
The Nuggets are also still likely to sign backup center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day deal, a source said.
Wild winger Kevin Fiala shows maturity (and the winning goal) after benching
Gophers lose tight ends coach Clay Patterson to promotion at Colorado
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is ’Amazing’ In ‘The Tender Bar’ As She Opens Movie Swag Box — Watch
Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record
Nuggets trading Bol Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and second-round pick, source confirms
Four Altcoins Might Outperform in Q2 of 2022: MATIC, EGLD, LUNA, DOT
Denver coroner’s office establishes family advocate program
Chicago Bears’ season finale updates: Lead the Minnesota Vikings 14-3 at halftime — but what’s the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace?
Jennifer Garner Takes Son Samuel, 9, For Lunch After Ben Affleck Reflects On His ‘Sad’ Meme
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record during regular-season finale vs. Ravens
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say