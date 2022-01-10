News
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager, AP sources say
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the promotion.
The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a hitting coach in 2019, making her the first woman with that job full-time in affiliated baseball. She got her first position in pro ball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.
Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton University and the University of New Mexico, moved from the Cardinals to the Houston Astros in 2016. She was hired as the Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator, a position for which she learned Spanish, and later became the strength and conditioning coach at Double-A Corpus Christi.
She briefly left baseball in 2018 to pursue a second master’s degree at Vrije University in the Netherlands, where she also worked with the country’s national baseball and softball teams. She then worked for Driveline Baseball, a data-driven baseball center that has trained numerous major leaguers, before being hired by New York.
“I view my path as an advantage,” she told The Associated Press in 2019. “I had to do probably much more than maybe a male counterpart, but I like that because I’m so much more prepared for the challenges that I might encounter.”
Balkovec’s promotion was first reported by The Athletic.
News
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss, including Darnell Mooney wanting more and a possible future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1
About 20 minutes after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 31-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney already was prepared to talk about offseason plans.
He’ll go to exit meetings Monday at Halas Hall and then head to Florida to work out with quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Sunday’s game because of COVID-19.
While Bears nation waits to hear the team’s plans for its front office and coaching staff over the next 24 hours, players such as Mooney and Fields can march on knowing they’re likely to be a part of the team’s future no matter who is in charge.
For that reason, Mooney’s big performance in the loss was among three significant takeaways from the game between two losing teams that missed the playoffs. Since we didn’t get one more start to examine from Fields, here’s what we should remember from Sunday’s loss.
1. Darnell Mooney’s 1,000-yard receiving season
With 8 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the second quarter, Mooney faked like he was cutting inside against Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and then turned outside to the left sideline to catch an 18-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton.
The catch pushed Mooney over 1,000 receiving yards in his second NFL season. He finished the game with a career-high 12 catches in 16 targets for 126 yards.
In a year in which Allen Robinson had performance, injury and COVID-19 issues, the growth of Mooney, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, was important. He had four games with more than 120 receiving yards.
Also significant was Mooney’s attitude after the game when asked about hitting the milestone. One season with 1,055 yards is not enough for him.
“At the beginning of the season I wanted to be dominant,” Mooney said. “I was not as dominant as I wanted to be. A lot of the guys congratulated me. The receivers tell me it’s a very big thing. So I take credit for it, but it’s not my biggest, and I definitely have more to show than just 1,000 yards. And we lost.”
2. A future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1?
Montgomery stood on the sideline early in the second quarter with a blank expression and shook his head ever so slightly.
The Bears had just run a fourth-and-1 play from the Vikings 13 without him on the field, and Dalton took a sack on the pass play.
Montgomery was on the field in the third quarter when the Bears had fourth-and-goal at the 1, but he blocked as Dalton looked to pass — and was sacked again.
Dalton threw it a third time on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, when Peterson intercepted and returned it for a touchdown and a 31-17 Vikings lead. That play had Fox announcers Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib ranting about the unacceptable fourth-down play calls from Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.
The Bears were 1-for-6 on fourth down, with Dalton getting sacked on three of the plays and throwing the pick-six on another. The only fourth down the Bears converted? When they handed the ball to Montgomery on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter and he got 4 yards.
In his third season, Montgomery missed four games with a knee injury and finished below his career highs from 2020. He totaled 849 rushing yards and 301 receiving yards and said Wednesday he feels like he could have done more to help the team this season.
But he wasn’t given the chance in the most crucial situations Sunday.
Nagy addressed bigger-picture topics after the game instead of the fourth downs — such as his potential firing that could put the Bears in position to hire a coach who trusts his top running back to pick up a yard when needed.
3. A secondary that still has questions
The Bears defense was rolling in the first half, holding the Vikings to 87 net yards.
Then quarterback Kirk Cousins broke loose, throwing touchdown passes of 44, 45 and 21 yards in the second half as the Vikings surged back from a 14-3 halftime deficit.
It was a reminder that while the Bears defense has played OK over the last couple of weeks, there are lingering questions in their secondary heading into the offseason.
Marqui Christian fell in coverage against wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the 44-yard touchdown. Eddie Jackson gave up the 45-yarder to Justin Jefferson when he didn’t appear to turn to see the pass coming and let Jefferson grab it easily in the end zone. And K.J. Osborn caught the 21-yarder after some sort of confusion among Bears players, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Despite a separate misstep in which he didn’t touch Smith-Marsette down in the first half on a 40-yard catch, Johnson had a strong second season for the Bears.
But the Bears have to move into the offseason thinking seriously about who will start at cornerback opposite Johnson and at nickel in 2022 and what they can expect from Jackson, who went a second straight season without an interception.
Or, more precisely, whoever is making the Bears decisions needs to examine those topics. We should find that out as Mooney and Fields are preparing for their trip to Florida.
News
Austin Rivers’ clutch shooting saves Nuggets vs. Thunder
Austin Rivers stayed ready and met the moment when his number was called.
Rivers buried a clutch 3-pointer then finished a devilish up-and-under layup to help seal Sunday’s dramatic 99-95 win over the Thunder. Rivers scored a season-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers to help avenge a frustrating loss to the Thunder only three weeks ago.
“He was our defensive player of the game, but he was also probably our offensive player of the game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He was our Bud Light player of the game. Or maybe El Mayor Tequila player of the game.”
Now 20-18 on the season, the Nuggets head to Los Angeles for Tuesday’s contest against the Clippers.
Nikola Jokic was superlative with 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, but was somewhat held in check down the stretch due to a stifling Thunder defensive approach. Instead, he whipped a pass to the corner that set up Rivers’ clutch 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the game.
Jeff Green added 16 off the bench, and Aaron Gordon helped stymie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, holding him to just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.
Thunder guard Lu Dort made the Nuggets sweat in the third quarter. Physical and feisty, Dort bulldozed his way downhill and chiseled into the Nuggets’ double-digit margin. While the Nuggets’ offense sputtered on one end, deteriorating into isolation basketball, Dort was diving on the floor and getting to the free-throw line.
It was the same recipe that’s plagued the Nuggets incessantly this season. Turnovers and second-chance buckets gave opponents easy offense, and ultimately, momentum. If it wasn’t for Jokic’s repeated baskets in the paint, the Nuggets never would’ve carried a tenuous 80-78 lead into the fourth.
Malone’s phone blew up Saturday night as news circulated of a potential 10-day deal with DeMarcus Cousins, who he coached for parts of two seasons in Sacramento.
Malone reiterated that nothing was finalized, though he beamed about Cousins’ character.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for who DeMarcus is, not only as a player, but also as a man. I’ve gotten to know him, stay in touch with him,” Malone said. “… I don’t think he is, in my experiences with him, is not the person that he has been portrayed to be. … I do love DeMarcus.”
Malone also praised the job Popeye Jones did in his absence but couldn’t hide how badly he wanted to be back.
“My daughter said she heard me down there one night in the basement – I was locked down in the basement, my wife didn’t let me up – but my daughter said during the Sacramento game, she goes, ‘I just heard you yelling and cursing a lot,’” Malone said prior to Sunday’s game.
Denver’s lead according to Malone’s relaying of the story? Double-digits.
“I’m a perfectionist,” he joked.
There was plenty to be pleased about throughout Sunday’s first half against Oklahoma City, as the Nuggets carried a 61-49 lead into the break. They got significant contributions from scoring stalwarts Jokic and Will Barton, but it was Denver’s bench that ensured the lead.
Rivers knocked down four of Denver’s 10 first-half 3-pointers en route to 14 points himself. Jeff Green added 10 in his second game back from the health and safety protocols.
Given JaMychal Green’s budding chemistry with Jokic, it’s fair to wonder whether Jeff Green might be a better fit with Denver’s second unit.
News
Giants hold picks No. 5 and 7 overall in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Giants hold the fifth and seventh overall picks in April’s NFL Draft after finishing 4-13 with Sunday’s loss to Washington. And they’ll have a new GM to pick the players.
The Giants have their pick at No. 5 overall, and they own the Chicago Bears’ selection at No. 7 thanks to a draft day trade last spring.
This means the Giants will pick in the top six for the fourth time in five years. GM Dave Gettleman is effectively being fired, so the next GM will inherit some solid assets.
The Giants hold nine total draft picks in the 2022 draft. Their quality of their assets ranks second in overall draft value behind only the Jets, per tankathon.com.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick No. 1 overall for a second straight year, followed by the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jets and Giants to round out the top five. The Jets also hold the Seattle Seahawks’ pick at No. 10.
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager, AP sources say
RIP: Comedian Bob Saget Dies Suddenly at Age 65
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss, including Darnell Mooney wanting more and a possible future with David Montgomery running on fourth-and-1
Austin Rivers’ clutch shooting saves Nuggets vs. Thunder
TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Downsides
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Recap: [Spoiler] Dies In Shocking Final Moments Of Season Finale
Giants hold picks No. 5 and 7 overall in first round of 2022 NFL Draft
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of “Full House,” dies at 65
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1