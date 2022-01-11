Celebrities
’90 Day’s David Admits He & Annie Have ‘Talked About’ Having Kids — Why It Hasn’t Happened
The ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan favorites dished on their plans for a baby ahead of their upcoming spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days.
90 Day Fiancé stars David Tobowrosky and Annie Suwan are revealing how baby plans are coming along four years after the couple tied the knot in November 2017. The reality star couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how they’re looking into a “clinic in Bangkok” while they continue to explore the possibility of having a child together as they discuss their upcoming spin-off on TLC, David & Annie: After the 90 Days which premieres Jan. 10.
“We’ve talked about it. There is a clinic in Bangkok,” David said. But Annie explained why the reality star couple hasn’t grown their family yet. “My husband is a lot older than me and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old,” the 25-year-old said about her 53-year-old husband.
“You know? It’s not fun. I had to make an agreement with myself before I get married that this is what I have to go through and this is what I face. So, is it OK? Yeah, it’s OK because I know he cannot have the children,” the Thai native said. David added, “However, we’re still looking at the option at a clinic in Bangkok and I’ll leave it at that.”
The happily married couple addressed critics who initially said their relationship wouldn’t last due to their age difference. “I’d say to them thank you for always watching and following and you know, I’ve had so many people tell us they’re proud of how far we’ve come. I couldn’t be any happier in our relationship. I married someone where it’s like the movie 50 First Dates where every day I wake up and have to make her fall in love with me again. I hear her sneeze, I know she’s up so I go and make coffee. We believe this, and we truly stick to this, if two people stick together nothing bad can happen.”
David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.
Ariana Grande Rocks Bikini Top & Matching Gloves For Latest r.e.m. Beauty Campaign — Photos
Ariana Grande looks retro chic in new pictures for her r.e.m beauty campaign! Check out the stylish shots here.
Ariana Grande is rockin’ retro! The 28-year-old looked especially stylish in new photos for her freshly launched line, r.e.m. beauty. In photos you can see here, the “Positions” singer channeled ’60s vibes in an orange-and-white zebra striped bikini top and matching gloves, pairing the look with a white mini skirt and white mod-style sunglasses. Ariana skipped her signature high ponytail and opted for low pigtails, also wearing makeup from her line, such as eye shadow from a palette in “babydoll,” the kohl eye pencil in “so mod,” and matte lipstick in “roller skates.” The newfound beauty mogul captioned her post writing, “staring down 2022 like…” adding a sunglasses face and black heart emoji.
When it comes to the “God is a Woman” singer, one thing is a constant — she always looks sexy and stylish! The new photos come after Ariana shared more retro-inspired shots in late October 2021, channeling Jane Fonda‘s 1968 sexy sci-fi character Barbarella. Ariana rocked a plunging black latex bodysuit with underwire cups and a completely sheer bodice for that photoshoot, styling the one-piece with sheer black tights and a high-waisted silver mini skirt. The skirt was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs, while a pair of silver, over-the-knee heeled boots complimented them.
The pop singer first debuted her cosmetics brand in the October issue of Allure magazine which came out in September. The singer spoke to the outlet about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement regarding her new brand. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”
The beauty line has fully launched, but back then, Ariana was releasing the brand in different stage, first starting with the eyes which she stated are the “main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything.” She went on, “They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”
Clay Aiken: 5 Things To Know About Former ’Idol’ Contestant Who’s Running For Congress In NC
Clay Aiken may not have won ‘American Idol’ but his odds may be better for the race for congress. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-turned-politician.
Clay Aiken is back in the limelight now that he’s running for congress. The former American Idol contestant is campaigning for a seat in congress for the state of North Carolina. The self-proclaimed progressive broke the news to his fans on Twitter. “Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you? That’s a long time. A LOT has changed! We need powerful voices more than ever, so I’m running for Congress. And my voice is even stronger now! ;-)” he wrote along with a video of him reintroducing himself to the world.
Can you believe it’s been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you? That’s a long time. A LOT has changed!
We need powerful voices more than ever, so I’m running for Congress.
And my voice is even stronger now! 😉 #JoinTheChorushttps://t.co/aQIm8a2xuZ pic.twitter.com/xBtN2CYF30
— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 10, 2022
The North Carolina native hopes to be “the South’s first gay congressman,” as he stated in his campaign video. He also addressed stopping climate change, systemic racism, gun violence and bills that suppress voter rights while championing free healthcare and “women’s right to choose.” Clay has until May 2022 to sway voters his way for the primary. Until then, here’s everything you need to know about the man who may be filling Rep. David Price‘s seat.
1. Clay Almost Won ‘American Idol.’
Clay Aiken is best known for competing on Season 2 of American Idol. He had an impressive run on the show and almost won the whole thing. However, he came in second place and was a runner-up to Ruben Studdard. It all started back when Clay auditioned for the show in Atlanta, Georgia singing the song “Always and Forever” by Heatwave. He managed to avoid landing in the bottom three for the entire competition due to his power ballads ability and transformation from geek to chic throughout the course of the season. Even though he lost out to Ruben, he went on to record a number of albums including Measure of a Man and A Thousand Different Words. His most recent album is titled Steadfast and it was recorded in 2012. Some of his biggest hit singles include “Invisible,” “This is the Night” and “A Thousand Days.”
2. Clay Has Run For A Government Position Before.
This isn’t Clay’s first political campaign rodeo. He previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 but lost. At the time, he was considered a longshot since he was running for a position previously dominated by Republicans in a conservative district. This time around, his position was previously held by Democrat David Price. He has made it clear that politics is where his focus these days over music. His social media pages are filled with political commentary. Recently, Clay mocked former President Donald Trump following his loss in the 2020 election. Clay joked that he tried to win more votes after he lost American Idol but it didn’t work for him either.
3. Clay Has One Kid.
Clay is the father of his 13-year-old son named Parker Foster Austin. Clay and his friend and sister of David Foster, Jaymes Foster conceived Parker via in vitro fertilization and Jaymes gave birth to Parker on August 8, 2008. “The little man is healthy, happy, and as loud as his daddy,” he wrote on his blog at the time. “Mama Jaymes is doing quite well also.” Aside from announcing his birth, Clay tends to keep Parker out of the public eye.
4. Clay Has A Foundation For Children With Special Needs.
In 2003, Clay launched a foundation for children with special needs called the Baubel/Aiken foundation that advocated for inclusion for children with special needs. By the time 2009 came around, he changed the foundation’s name to the National Inclusion Project which still runs to this day. “EVERY child can participate, EVERY child can make a friend and EVERY child can succeed. With those beliefs in mind, we’ve made it our mission to make the inclusion of children with disabilities the EXPECTATION, not the exception,” according to the site’s mission statement. “We work with community organizations and recreational programs, providing them with the training, tools, and support they need so that children with disabilities can be included in ALL of their activities and programs.”
5. Clay Was On Broadway.
Clay had a brief stint on Broadway in 2008. Clay graced Broadway’s Shubert Theatre’s stage as Sir Robin in Monty Python‘s Spamalot. When he was first cast, the musical’s director Mike Nicols raved about Clay’s talent. “Clay Aiken is amazing beyond that glorious voice. Turns out he is an excellent comic actor and a master of character,” said in a release to Playbill. “People will be surprised by his wide ranging talent, since the first impression is of great country charm and a singer to remember. This guy is not only a star, he is a lot more. We are lucky to get him for Spamalot.”
Lily James Talks ‘Freeing’ Experience Playing Pamela Anderson: ‘I Hated Taking The Costume Off’
Lily James said it was ‘liberating’ transforming into Pamela Anderson for new series Pam & Tommy, where Lily stars as the Baywatch babe opposite Sebastian Stan as Pamela’s real-life lover, rocker Tommy Lee.
For Lily James, 32, playing the iconic Pamela Anderson required an iconic transformation. From the breathy voice to the bust to the iconic blonde hair, Lily is unrecognizable as the bombshell in a trailer for the series…and according to her, embodying Pamela’s look was “freeing.”
Lily told Porter that before taking on the iconic role, she’d “never done anything where I look very different from myself before,” and “never worked so hard” to prepare for a film. But after this experience, she said she’s excited to continue seeking out similar roles, sharing that the transformation made her feel brave. “Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” Lily said.
To become the iconic sex symbol, Lily regularly spent three to five hours in hair and makeup before filming, receiving a fake tan, coiffing a platinum blonde wig and being fitted with a prosthetic bodysuit. Barry Lee Moe, hair department head for Pam & Tommy, told Variety Lily donned 25 different wigs to play Pamela. But the actress said the extensive costume was far from a hassle; in fact, she said she “hated” taking it off. “It was like being stripped of all these superpowers!” Lily said.
Pam & Tommy, set to premiere on Hulu, follows the real-life whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan. The limited series will center on the couple’s infamous sex tape, which was shared online in 1997 after it was stolen by an angry contactor (played by Seth Rogen.) Sebastian, 38, went through quite the transformation himself for the role, looking unrecognizable as the pierced and tattooed Motley Crue drummer.
Although Lily described her experience on the show as “really thrilling,” there is one thing she would change. The actress said reached out to Pamela Anderson before production began, but was never able to speak with her. Lily said she had been hopeful Pamela would be directly involved in telling the story. “I wish it had been different,” Lily said.
Pam & Tommy will premiere with three new episodes on February 2nd. After that, new episodes will of the series will stream weekly on Hulu.
