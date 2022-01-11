News
A new cycle of firing — and hiring — has started in the NFL. Here’s the latest news as the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins make changes.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league. As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history. The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond
News
Rollins is 1st Black woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney
Boston’s former top prosecutor was sworn in Monday as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the state.
Rollins took the oath of office in a private ceremony in the Boston federal courthouse after officially stepping down as district attorney for Suffolk County, which covers Boston and three suburbs. A formal investiture is expected to be held later.
The 50-year-old Boston Democrat said in a statement that Monday’s ceremony was a “proud and humbling moment” made all the more special because her parents were in attendance and it came on her father’s birthday.
“Their support has been unwavering, and I owe so much of this moment to them,” she said.
Rollins takes over an office comprised of more than 250 federal prosecutors and staff across three locations in Boston, Worcester and Springfield.
Rollins was narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.
She has said she received violent and racist threats as a result of her nomination and that the U.S. Marshals Service still denied her request for a security detail, deeming she was at low risk.
Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Kevin Hayden, chair of the state’s sex offender registry board, to serve out the remainder of Rollins’ district attorney term, which ends later this year.
Hayden, who also took over Monday, said one of his priorities will be to reduce the number of illegal guns in the county.
News
Boston Police sergeant and founder of anti-vaccine mandate group placed on leave accuses Michelle Wu of retaliation
A Boston Police sergeant says she was placed on leave amid “cooked up” charges and is accusing Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration of retaliating against her over her criticism of the city’s vaccine mandate.
Sgt. Shana Cottone, the founder of the Boston First Responders United group that opposes Wu’s expanding vaccine mandate, was relieved of her gun and badge on Saturday. An internal affairs complaint that was obtained by the Boston Herald outlines four charges against her — three related to her handling of incidents involving the mayor.
“She has no tolerance for dissent and she is going to make an example of me to not only try and shut me up, but let anyone else know that for the duration of her term as mayor, if you dare challenge her or speak against her, say goodbye to your career,” Cottone said Monday in an interview.
A four-page IA report outlines allegations against Cottone, who was once lauded for her police work for coming to the scene of the second Boston Marathon bombing to render medical aid and who the department honored in 2015 for rescuing residents and a pet from a burning North End building while off-duty.
She’s accused of failing to obey a direct order on Dec. 23 during a roll call in Mattapan that Wu was attending; complaining about the department’s duty to send police protection to Wu’s home on Dec. 21; and inappropriately telling an officer not to activate her body camera during a Jan. 4 protest at Wu’s Roslindale home.
A fourth IA charge against Cottone is a citizen complaint from last February dealing with her handling of a vehicle issue.
Cottone calls the charges “cooked up” and “bogus.”
The Dec. 23 allegation doesn’t describe Cottone’s alleged misdeeds beyond saying she “failed to obey a direct order given.” Cottone said she “assumed” it dealt with her refusal to stop filming a pregnant BPD officer who was begging Wu not to go forward with the mandate during the roll call. She said other incidents are mischaracterized.
The department’s body camera use policy instructs officers to turn on cameras only when they “reasonably” expect destruction or escalation. The Dec. 21 protest involved five people, according to the report.
“This is 1,000% retaliatory,” Cottone said. “These cases were concocted as some type of political retaliation for my first amendment activities speaking on behalf of Boston First Responders United.”
Wu diverted when asked about the matter by a Herald reporter on Monday.
“I’m told that there’s an internal affairs investigation pending in this case. I don’t have any further details,” she said.
Her office declined further comment further.
Cottone, who serves in the Boston Police Department E-F barracks which includes Wu’s Roslindale neighborhood, typically serves as patrol supervisor, she told the Herald.
News
Former Mass State Police captain charged in connection with Dedham teen drowning tries to get charge tossed
The ex-Massachusetts State Police captain whose Dedham home was the scene of a teen drowning last year is trying to get one of the charges dropped.
James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie, have both been charged in connection with the drowning of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who died after a June grad party at their home.
The Coughlins’ defense attorney on Monday filed a motion to dismiss one of the two charges: reckless endangerment of a child.
“This case is a horrible tragedy, but it is not reckless endangerment of a child,” attorney Brian Kelly, of Nixon Peabody LLP, wrote in the filing.
The Coughlins have also been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors. They have pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Polk’s blood alcohol concentration was less than .01% shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Polk, who was a recent grad of Dedham High, died as a result of “complications of drowning,” according to the death certificate.
“The facts of this case revolve around an absolute tragedy — a young man ten days’ shy of his eighteenth birthday drowned at a high school graduation party hosted by the Defendants,” Kelly wrote in the filing. “But as the Supreme Judicial Court has made clear, the fact that a minor died in an accident does not mean that there is probable cause the defendants engaged in reckless or wonton conduct that endangered the life of a child.”
Sometime before midnight, the Coughlins and other adults went inside the home, leaving the teens outside. Several of the teens were intoxicated, according to police.
The pool area was very dimly lit, and an underwater light did not appear to be working.
“None of the facts alleged in the police report — that there was not a light present in the deep end of the pool, or that beer was available at the party — could have supported the magistrate’s finding of probable cause,” Kelly wrote. “As was later determined by the Dedham Police, the decedent, Alonzo Polk, did not slip or trip into an unlit pool, but either jumped in or was pushed in by his friends and was not able to swim despite being dressed in swim trunks and despite telling friends otherwise.”
The attorney for the Polk family, in response, said the Coughlins’ actions were “the definition of reckless, dangerous behavior.”
“Hosting an alcohol-fueled party for dozens of underage high school kids in a dark backyard with an unlit swimming pool and zero adult supervision is the definition of reckless, dangerous behavior,” said Greg Henning of Henning Strategies.
The next hearing date is Feb. 22.
