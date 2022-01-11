Connect with us

Celebrities

American Idol star Clay Aiken to run again for Congress in North Carolina

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Clay Aiken Politicon 2019 ‚Äì Day 1
American Idol star Clay Aiken wants to represent the Triangle as he runs for a North Carolina seat in Congress.

According to his Twitter page and a campaign website, Aiken, 43, is running for the state’s new 6th Congressional District seat, which represents Orange and Durham counties and part of western Wake County. The district could change depending on the results of a lawsuit contesting the state’s new congressional map.

Aiken, a Democrat, joins a field that includes State Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, and state Sen. Valerie Foushee, D-Orange. Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and Richard Watkins, a Durham virologist, are also running to represent the district.

The winner would replace Rep. David Price, who announced his retirement in October.

Aiken says that, if elected, he would use his voice “to deliver on needed progressive policies – from stopping climate change, systemic racism, income inequality and gun violence, to securing voting rights, free health care, and a woman’s right to choose.”

Aiken says that, if elected, he would use his voice "to deliver on needed progressive policies – from stopping climate change, systemic racism, income inequality and gun violence, to securing voting rights, free health care, and a woman's right to choose."

He would be the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress elected from the South, his campaign said.

Aiken, a Raleigh native and former teacher, previously ran for Congress in 2014 but conceded to Renee Ellmers for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Before appearing on American Idol in 2003, he taught special education. Although Aiken lost American Idol to Ruben Studdard, he became a household name, releasing multiple albums and using his fame to bring awareness to multiple social and political issues.

He founded The National Inclusion Project to help children with special needs and advocated for humanitarian efforts in war-torn and tragedy-stricken countries on behalf of UNICEF as a National Goodwill Ambassador, according to his website.

Watch Clay Aiken announce his run for Congress in North Carolina

Celebrities

Betty White’s Death Certificate Lists Stroke As Cause Of Death

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Betty White’s Death Certificate Lists Stroke As Cause Of Death
Beloved Betty White died just 17 days before her 100th birthday on Dec. 31. Her death certificate revealed that her cause of death was a stroke.

Betty White‘s birth certificate has indicated that she died of a stroke at the age of 99. The stroke occurred just six days before her death, per documents obtained by TMZ. A stroke is medically called a “cerebrovascular accident,” and references a loss of blood flow to the part of the brain, therefore resulting in tissue damage. Strokes are generally caused by broken blood vessels the brain and blood clots.

On Jan. 1, her cause of death was reported as “natural causes” by the Los Angeles Police Department.  “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote via Twitter, just a day after the Golden Girls star died.

Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

The Hollywood icon passed away on Dec. 31, 2021: a shy 17 days before the Hollywood icon was set to celebrate her milestone 100th birthday, which she was celebrating with a party and special PEOPLE magazine cover. “I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” she tweeted on Dec. 16, followed by another post about her upcoming birthday on Dec. 28. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” she posted just three days before passing.

Her death was mourned by many in Hollywood, including her longtime agent Jeff Witjas. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” he said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

It was revealed that Betty’s final world was “Allen” — the name of her third husband and love of her life, who passed away in 1981 after a battle with stomach cancer. Her friend Vicki Lawrence shared her final world after being told by mutual friend Carol Burnett via text. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Vicki, 72, said in an interview with Page Six. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry checks Internet troll for comment about her open marriage

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Ayesha Curry checks Internet troll for comment about her open marriage
By Sandra Rose  | 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry checked an Instagram troll for commenting about her and husband Steph Curry‘s open marriage.

First, Ayesha denied the rumor, then she slammed the troll for bringing up the rumor.

“But yet you still want an open relationship,” the commenter wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already [sic].”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha replied. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”
 
RELATED: Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
 
Ayesha previously complained to good friend Jada Pinkett Smith that men weren’t sliding into her DMs? But her DMs lit up after she went on a diet, underwent minor surgery to reduce her moon face, and hit the gym.

According to Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi, the Currys’ perfect marriage isn’t so perfect.

Steph Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

According to Deuxmoi, the Currys’ relationship is described as an “open marriage” with “side-hookups”.

Deuxmoi wrote:

“Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry renewed their vows this past September after 10 years of marriage.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “I love you @stephencurry30.”

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: Ayesha Curry, Internet trolls, open marriages, rumors and gossip, Steph Curry

Celebrities

Mary Cosby’s RHOSLC Salary is Revealed! Plus is Erika Jayne is Getting a Raise on RHOBH?

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Reveals Why She's Relieved Her Mom is No Longer in Her Life, Admits Her Marriage is "Bizarre," and Explains What Hurt Her Most About Their Falling Out
Credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby didn’t give up a lot of money when she decided to skip last week’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion taping for season two — at least in the grand scheme of things.

According to a new report, Mary and the rest of the women of the show, including Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose, didn’t make a whole lot for season two (and newbie Jennie Nguyen made even less). So, when it came time to having potentially being faced with allegations of racism and running a cult, it was likely a pretty easy decision for Mary to pass on the taping.

On January 9, Tamara Tattles confirmed, via an unnamed source, that Mary was making just $6,000 per episode for her part on the second installment of RHOSLC, which means she would have been paid just $18,000 for the three-part reunion.

“She did not show and her attorney told Shed Media that she wants to receive her final paychecks ASAP, seemingly signaling the end to her participation on the series,” an insider told the outlet. “People at both the network and production company (level) believe she is upset about a bad edit. So they are going to wire her $6,000 per episode to her and leave her be. Quote from exec: ‘Bye, Mary!’”

Although Mary hasn’t actually confirmed her exit from the show publicly, she did hint that she quit on Twitter when she liked the tweet seen below and shared a couple of telling posts on Instagram, via All About the Real Housewives.

Mary Cosby Hints She Quit RHOSLC

Mary then shared a series of quotes on her Instagram page (before ultimately deleting them).

“TV watching lowers IQ. And it increase rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist, coach and professional speaker…,” her first message said.

Then, in a second, she quoted, “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one.  These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”

Mary Cosby Disses Reality TV on Instagram After Skipping RHOSLC Reunion

According to the Tamara Tattles report, cast members of RHOSLC are not paid nearly as much those who are featured on the earlier franchises, like Orange County, Atlanta, and New York City. Still, their overall yearly salary, reportedly $114,000, isn’t too bad.

The insider went on to confirm Jennie made $2,000 per episode of season two, her first season on the series, before quoting what appeared to be another insider, who said the ladies were paid $6,500, not $6,000, for season two, which would bring up their yearly total to $123,500, and their reunion total to $19,500.

“Mary, and the rest of the cast signed a five year deal limiting their increases until it ends. They made $2k per episode for season one. Then, they all got ‘thank you bonuses’ in the form of a renegotiated salary of $6,500 per episode for season 2 as opposed to a 10% increase,” the source shared. “They will receive increases for season three based on their contributions to the series.”

As for RHOSLC season three, the insider went on to say that Jen, who is the midst of a telemarketing scheme that could result in decades behind bars, and Meredith will allegedly make more than the other women.

“Expect Jen Shah and Meredith to reach the $9-10k range and the others to get just 10%. The newbie will probably only get 10% also in order to keep production costs down,” they explained.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

