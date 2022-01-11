News
AP women’s college basketball poll: Undefeated CU Buffs re-enter Top 25, South Carolina still No. 1
South Carolina beat two more ranked opponents to strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.
The Gamecocks topped then-No. 13 LSU and No. 21 Kentucky this past week to raise their record to 8-0 against Top 25 teams this season. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team Monday, garnering 26 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Stanford and Louisville were the next two teams in the poll. The Cardinals received the other four No. 1 votes. N.C. State moved up to fourth while Tennessee was fifth. It’s the Lady Vols’ highest ranking since Nov. 23, 2015.
Indiana remained sixth while Arizona fell three spots to seventh after suffering its first loss of the season to Southern California on Sunday.
Maryland, Iowa State and UConn rounded out the top 10. It’s Iowa State’s best ranking in 20 years. The Cyclones hadn’t been in the top 10 since the final poll of the 2002 season.
Colorado, the last undefeated team, re-entered the Top 25 at No. 22 and Kansas State also came into the poll at 25. The Buffaloes’ next game is against the No. 2 Cardinal on Friday. The Wildcats, who were ranked for the first time since 2017, host Iowa State on Tuesday.
Iowa and Texas A&M fell out of the poll.
Here are other tidbits from the Top 25:
BACK IN TOP 10
After an unplanned hiatus because of COVID-19 issues, UConn is back playing again and among the top 10 teams in the poll. The Huskies saw their streak of top-10 appearances that dated to 2005 end right before the holidays after a loss to Louisville. That was the team’s last game until beating Creighton on Sunday. The Huskies had four games wiped out because of coronavirus cases. In all nearly 400 women’s games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 since the Division I college basketball season began.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Michigan at Maryland, Sunday. Two of the top three teams in the Big Ten square off with the Wolverines headed east. The Terrapins have dominated the series between the schools since entering the Big Ten, winning nine of the 10 matchups. Michigan’s lone win came in 2018.
AP women’s college basketball poll
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Pvs.
|
|1. South Carolina (26)
|15-1
|745
|1
|2. Stanford
|11-3
|703
|2
|3. Louisville (4)
|13-1
|698
|3
|4. North Carolina State
|14-2
|655
|5
|5. Tennessee
|15-1
|613
|7
|6. Indiana
|12-2
|606
|6
|7. Arizona
|11-1
|561
|4
|8. Maryland
|12-4
|511
|10
|9. Iowa State
|14-1
|489
|12
|10. Connecticut
|7-3
|476
|11
|11. Michigan
|13-2
|455
|8
|12. LSU
|15-2
|403
|13
|13. Texas
|11-2
|394
|9
|14. Baylor
|10-3
|364
|14
|15. Georgia Tech
|11-3
|324
|16
|16. Duke
|11-2
|275
|17
|17. Georgia
|13-3
|243
|15
|18. BYU
|12-1
|203
|18
|19. Kentucky
|8-4
|156
|21
|20. Notre Dame
|11-3
|148
|20
|21. North Carolina
|14-1
|147
|19
|22. Colorado
|13-0
|118
|–
|23. Oklahoma
|13-2
|109
|23
|24. South Florida
|11-4
|92
|24
|25. Kansas State
|13-2
|83
|–
|
|Dropped out of rankings: Iowa (22), Texas A&M (25).
|
|Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio State 31, Missouri State 15, DePaul 12, Nebraska 10, Virginia Tech 3.
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Should Broncos hire Nathaniel Hackett or Doug Pederson as next coach?
Kiz: Vic Fangio gave it his best shot. But whether you blame Uncle Vic’s inability to manage a game or the lack of a top-flight quarterback, the Broncos are looking for a new head coach. Again. How does this downtrodden franchise break a vicious cycle of scapegoating coach after coach? With this hire, should general manager George Paton look to a man with NFL head-coaching experience (such as Doug Pederson) or take a shot on a bright young assistant (Nathaniel Hackett)?
O’Halloran: Paton was predictably coy on Sunday when discussing what he is looking for in Fangio’s replacement. Offense or defense? Play-caller or no? Previous head-coaching experience or no? He is keeping his options open, but Pederson and Hackett should be the first two candidates he visits with and not just because there are no restrictions on their availability since Pederson is unattached to a team and Hackett’s Green Bay Packers have a first-round playoff bye. My first choice would be Hackett.
Kiz: What’s the difference between a coach that succeeds and fails at the NFL level? I don’t think it’s so much about the X’s and O’s, but how a coach motivates the Jimmy’s and Joe’s, while dealing with all the hullabaloo of pro football’s never-ending circus. So my first tendency would be to hire a graybeard that has learned from his mistakes on another team’s dime. I like the idea of Pederson, because he not only is a former NFL quarterback, he led Philadelphia to a championship while compiling a 46-39-1 overall record with the Eagles.
O’Halloran: Hackett would be my top candidate because he is the opposite of Fangio in terms of expertise (offensive coordinator for the Packers) and energy level (Hackett is off the charts, like he drinks a 24-pack of Dr. Pepper every day). But he also has the play-calling chops I would want the Broncos to prioritize. In 2017 with Jacksonville, Hackett directed an offense that led the NFL in rushing (141.4 yards per game), was sixth in yards (365.9) and fifth in scoring (26.1). The Jaguars advanced to the AFC title game. Instead of Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville, Hackett would have Javonte Williams (and maybe Melvin Gordon) with the Broncos.
Kiz: Don’t get me wrong. Hackett and Pederson are far from the only viable coaching candidates for Paton to investigate. But here’s why I started this discussion with Pederson and Hackett. While leadership qualities are important, can we all agree in today’s NFL, Denver needs to hire an offensive-minded coach that can speak the language of a veteran quarterback or mentor a young QB prospect? Or do you think Paton might actually try to sell Broncos Country on a coach with a defensive background?
O’Halloran: Going defense for the fourth time in five hires would be a tough sell unless a trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson is leaked right before the introductory news conference. Since firing Josh McDaniels, the Broncos have gone defense (John Fox), offense (Gary Kubiak), defense (Vance Joseph) and defense (Fangio). It’s time to Try Something Different. And let’s not ignore that Hackett has created a terrific working relationship with Rodgers. It’s not Reason A for the Broncos to hire Hackett, but it won’t hurt in their pursuit. Plus, I like coaches who have been around elite players. Sign me up for a Hackett-Rodgers partnership to wreak havoc on the AFC West.
Giants’ Steve Tisch: ‘Disappointed’ an ‘understatement’ as GM Dave Gettleman is dismissed
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch broke a two-year silence with a strong statement in the wake of GM Dave Gettleman’s dismissal on Monday.
“It is an understatement to say John [Mara] and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field,” Tisch said in a statement released by the team. “We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”
The team tried to sell Gettleman’s departure as a retirement, but it amounted to a firing for four years of malpractice with a 19-46 record, a .292 winning percentage.
Mara said in a statement the Giants now are “looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”
Seeking a new GM who oversees the coaching staff leaves head coach Joe Judge’s status unclear. Judge’s Monday was “business as usual,” per Saquon Barkley, running exit and team meetings normally with no indication something was off.
But Judge wasn’t available to the media. Players said he didn’t make any special statement that he’s back. And Barkley couldn’t confirm Judge’s status.
“Um, I don’t really know how to answer that,” the running back said, shrugging his shoulders.
“I’m not sure,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams added, when asked if Judge will remain his coach. “I haven’t heard anything today to say otherwise. I love the guy, honestly. I love the way he approaches the game, and I like playing for him.”
The GM candidate list to replace Gettleman must be wide-ranging. It is expected to include names like Monti Ossenfort (Titans), Kevin Abrams (Giants), Will McClay (Cowboys), Ed Dodds (Colts), Joe Schoen (Bills), Dave Ziegler (Patriots) and likely others.
It certainly needs to be more comprehensive than the December of 2017 search that put Gettleman in the big chair. That year, the Giants only interviewed Gettleman, Abrams, VP of player evaluation Marc Ross, and former personnel exec/ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Three of the four candidates were “in the family,” so to speak.
Mara and Tisch had fired head coach Ben McAdoo and two-time Super Bowl winning GM Jerry Reese midseason after an Eli Manning benching that Mara had signed off on.
Ownership wanted Gettleman to run it back with Manning. The GM did that in 2018, and it backfired in colossal fashion, burying the franchise in ignominy and irrelevance.
Years of bad drafting, poor free agent signings, and bad contracts have the Giants (22-59) tied with the Jets for the worst record in the NFL over the past five seasons.
Gettleman’s only remaining hope for setting the Giants up favorably in some way for the future lies in Daniel Jones’ health and ability to take the next step into being a franchise quarterback. Gettleman selected Jones No. 6 overall in 2019.
But Jones is sidelined with a neck injury entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with questions lingering about whether the Giants should even pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 this spring.
Despite Gettleman’s “disappointing” tenure — his words, in a statement released Monday — the outgoing GM was allowed to have family and friends on the MetLife Stadium sideline for pre-game photos on Sunday.
That ceremony stood in stark contrast to Reese’s midseason firing on the gloomy morning of Dec. 4, 2017, after a road loss to the Oakland Raiders with Geno Smith starting at QB.
The Giants remain in a fog to this day.
News
Russia, US still far apart after talks over Ukraine tensions
By KONSTANTIN MANENKOV and JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA (AP) — Russia and the U.S. remained far apart Monday after talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow insisting on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe, and Washington firmly rejecting the demands as a nonstarter.
With both sides dug in on their positions and Ukraine’s future hanging in the balance, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said “no progress” was made on the central demand to halt NATO expansion, although he insisted: “We have no intention to invade Ukraine.”
Ryabkov spoke after 5 1/2 hours of talks with a U.S. team led by his U.S. counterpart, Wendy Sherman — part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine.
Sherman called the talks a “frank and forthright discussion.”
“It was not what you would call a negotiation, she said in a conference call with reporters. “We’re not to a point where we’re ready to set down texts and begin to go back and forth.”
“We were firm, however, on pushing back on security proposals that are simply nonstarters for the United States,” Sherman said, adding “we will not allow anyone” to shut NATO’s “open-door policy” that extends to countries seeking entry in the alliance.
She said Washington “will not forgo bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that wish to work with the United States. And, we will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, about Europe without Europe or about NATO without NATO.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described NATO expansion to Ukraine and other former Soviet states as a “red line” for Moscow, demanding binding guarantees from the West that they wouldn’t become members of the alliance.
Moscow has sought to wrest a string of concessions from the U.S. and its Western allies, and has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in steps that have raised concerns about a possible military intervention there.
“The situation now is so dangerous, and so — I would say — precarious that we cannot afford any further delays in resolution of this very fundamental question,” Ryabkov said at a separate news conference at the Russian mission. “As President Putin said, on many occasions, ‘we cannot backpedal. We cannot go backwards. There is no further space for us to do so.’”
Ryabkov rattled off Russian concerns and demands first issued last month on subjects like NATO expansion and wanting Western commitments not to deploy offensive weapons near Russian borders.
“The American side has treated the Russian proposals seriously and deeply studied them,” he said, adding that he characterized Moscow’s demand for legally binding guarantees that NATO would not move eastward was “an absolute imperative for us.”
Ryabkov emphasized that it would be hard to work on other issues if the U.S. stonewalled on Russia’s key demands.
“If now NATO proceeds towards deployment of capabilities that are being developed very rapidly in the U.S., and will possibly be introduced somewhere in Europe, it would require a military response on the Russian part, that is a decision to counter this threat through means at our discretion,” Ryabkov, speaking in English. “That will inevitably, unavoidably damage security of the U.S. and its European allies.”
He did not elaborate.
Echoing similar comments from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sherman said progress could only happen if Russia “stays at the table and takes concrete steps to de-escalate tensions.”
“We’ve made it clear that if Russia further invades Ukraine there will be significant costs and consequences well beyond what they faced in 2014,” she said. “Russia has a stark choice to make.”
The meeting was part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks on arms control and other broad issues launched by Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a June summit in the Swiss city. Talks between Russia and NATO are planned Wednesday in Brussels followed by a meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Thursday, where the showdown will also loom large.
The U.S. has played down hopes of significant progress this week and said some demands — like a possible halt to NATO expansion — go against countries’ sovereign rights to set up their own security arrangements, and are thus non-negotiable.
But U.S. officials have expressed openness to other ideas, like curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe — if Russia is willing to back off on Ukraine.
Blinken said bluntly Sunday that he doesn’t expect any breakthroughs. Instead, he said a more likely positive outcome would be an agreement to de-escalate tensions in the short term and return to talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the U.S. will have to see a de-escalation for there to be actual progress.
“It’s very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also sought to play down expectations earlier Monday.
“I don’t think that we can expect that these meetings will solve all the issues,” he told reporters in Brussels on Monday after talks with Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. “What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process.”
During a visit to Rome, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said dialogue offered the only way out of the crisis.
“At the same time, it’s equally clear that a renewed breach of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia would have grave consequences,” she told reporters.
Russia has said it wants the issue resolved this month, but NATO is wary that Putin might be looking for a pretext, such as a failure in the negotiations, to launch an invasion.
The United States, which has emphasized that Ukraine’s government and those of other European countries need to be included in the discussions, plans to discuss some bilateral issues in Geneva “but will not discuss European security without our European allies and partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday. ___
Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.
