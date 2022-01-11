News
Austin Prep pulls away from Arlington, remains undefeated
ARLINGTON – Austin Prep continued their run of dominance to begin the season last night, laying siege to their opponent’s goal to earn an eighth consecutive with a 6-1 victory over Arlington at Ed Burns Arena.
Tied at 1-1 heading into the second, the Cougars took control of the game and the lead, when junior McKenzie Cerrato broke away, cutting beneath the right-wing circle and going forehand to backhand and sliding it past the right pad 2:37 into the period.
With 6:31 to go in the middle frame, senior Kathryn Karo intercepted a pass while shorthanded and took it the length of the ice, finishing five-hole for her second goal of the game to make it 3-1 Prep.
Caroline Melanson would then capitalize on a turnover in the slot, turning and taking a point-blank rip beneath the bar to make it 4-1 just 1:54 later.
Austin Prep (8-0-0) outshop the Spy Ponders 14-2 in the second period alone.
Cerrato would net her second goal on a rebound 4:11 into the third period, and Karo would complete the hat-trick on a backhander in tight with 8:21 remaining, to cap off the scoring.
During their eight game win streak, Austin Prep has not scored fewer than three goals in a single game, and has posted six shutouts.
The Prep opened the scoring just 42-seconds into the contest, when Karo picked up a loose puck at the right hash and fired it short-side high for her first.
Arlington (3-1-1) would answer 1:14 later, when Madeline Krepelka’s wrap-around attempt was kicked out to senior captain Gabriella Russo, who knocked the rebound home to tie the game.
Spy Ponders netminder Elise Rodd (31 saves) was stellar between the pipes, doing everything she could to keep her team within shouting distance until the final period.
The Cougars outshot Arlington 42-8 overall in the contest.
Celtics pull through in OT against Pacers
Their paltry track record in close games considered this season, the Celtics had no right to expect anything better Monday night.
As evidenced by their 20 turnovers and 40 percent shooting — the classic elements of a tractor pull — the Celtics took on a lot of mud before pulling out a 101-98 win over Indiana in overtime. It was their second straight win, and their third of the season in overtime.
Perhaps not many others can, but Jayson Tatum said he can see daylight after a game like this. It goes back to a conversation he had with Jaylen Brown following the Celtics’ Jan. 6 loss in New York – a brutal night for all concerned.
“We live in a world where we are on our phones and TV and see all the things about we can’t play together and everybody in the media saying that one of us got to go,” said Tatum. “We just had a talk about – we both want to be here and both want to figure it out. There’s not many players in the league like JB. The grass ain’t always greener and we’ve had some great stretches and I think this year hasn’t been what we expected but I think in the long run it will be good for us.
“We have to figure some things but I think the most important thing is we both want it extremely bad. We want to try to figure it out together so for us, it’s just being on the same page I think is extremely important, just knowing that we have each other’s back and we are going to give it all we got to try to figure this out, regardless of what people may say.”
That sense of belief was backed up Monday night by a game that was, in a grimy kind of way, refreshing for a team that has blown more leads down the stretch than they care to remember. To wit, the Celtics led by 11 points on the first basket of the fourth quarter – a Josh Richardson 3-pointer – before losing the lead three times in the last 5:57 of regulation. If not for Jayson Tatum’s game-tying baseline jumper off an inbounds play with 1.8 seconds left, the taste would have indeed been grimy.
“Been in enough of these situations to show some growth and improvement there,” Ime Udoka said of what these tight results have taught his team.
“Overtime felt good with the shot selection we were getting and the defensive pressure. We’ll take it,” said the Celtics coach. “Been on the other end quite a few too many times honestly. We were able to grind it out, though we had a double digit lead and gave that away pretty quickly. It was good to get back in and get the stops we wanted, and really lock in in overtime. Good to see that.”
Jaylen Brown, who has averaged 28.8 points over his last five games, dating back to a 50-point performance against Orlando on Jan. 2, carried the night with a 26-point performance that included 3-for-6 3-point shooting. Tatum had 24.
Though Indiana played with a stripped down backcourt – minus the services of the injured Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Caris Lavert – the Celtics struggled mightily not only against ball pressure, but also unforced carelessness.
They suffered a major loss when Marcus Smart left the game for good in the third quarter with a right thigh contusion. After attempting to return in the fourth quarter, Smart headed back to the locker room when his thigh tightened up.
But much to Udoka’s delight, his team found the proper overtime groove.
Brown opened the scoring in overtime, and came back with a drive after a Justin Holiday score. Robert Williams blocked Oshae Brissett, and Grant Williams lined up a corner 3-pointer with two minutes left for a 96-91 Celtics lead.
Torrey Craig answered from 15 feet, and when Grant Williams missed, Robert Williams grabbed the offensive board, setting up a Tatum jumper. Domantas Sabonis answered, the Celtics came up empty, and when Craig rimmed out a 3-point attempt, the Pacers were forced to foul Brown.
Brown missed his first free throw with 4.3 seconds left and hit the second for a 99-95 lead. Richardson committed an incredible gaffe, fouling Holiday while attempting a 3-pointer. Holiday hit all three, including the last while attempting to bank the ball off the backboard for someone to grab the rebound.
The Celtics took possession with three seconds left and a one-point lead in the balance. Tatum was fouled with 2.5 seconds left and hit twice. Robert Williams intercepted the home run inbounds pass to put it to rest.
The Celtics center’s defensive play – the core of his 14-point, 12-rebound, three-block night – made all the difference down the stretch.
“Overall with Rob you’re seeing that consistency become more the standard game-to-game and we’re loving that part,” said Udoka. “We can play with him the big in pick and roll or off-ball, and we’re starting to mix that in more. As a weak side shot blocker he’s really thriving in that role, with the smaller big on the ball. So he’s more consistent and that’s great to see.”
Williams has also been consistently challenged by Udoka this season, with steady improvement to show for the friction.
“I’ll just say, just have to step up more for my team,” said Williams. “Obviously, I don’t dwell on games. Being in this league, you can’t dwell on games. You don’t have time to. Like I said, just accepting coach’s challenge. Back to the mentally tough stuff. Just trying to show him I’m here.”
Bruins roar back from early deficit in Washington, trounce Capitals
One game after thumping the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins delivered another victory on Monday that should continue to challenge the perception that they are a middling second-tier team in the Eastern Conference.
The B’s spotted the Washington Capitals two early goals in the first period and then, spurred by an inspirational sequence by Brad Marchand, exploded for six straight goals, beating the Caps, 7-3, at Capital One Arena.
Matt Grzelcyk had a career-high five-point night (1-4-5) and both Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a pair of goals to lift the B’s to their fifth win in six games since the extended Christmas break.
The B’s, hampered by a light schedule and chemistry issues with a handful of new arrivals early in the season, seem to be coming together. And after their successful two-game trip against two of the best teams in the conference, they have an opportunity to go on their first real run of the season. Their next seven games are scheduled for the Garden, starting with the last-placed Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
On Monday, an eventful first period saw the Capitals race out to 2-0 lead only to see Marchand first take one for the team and then make the Caps pay for it.
The early going had all the makings of a long night for the B’s as they gave up a pair of gift goals, both to Melrose’s Conor Sheary. His first one came at 3:02 when Nic Dowd dumped a puck in behind the net. The rebound off the end boards went through Brandon Carlo and, after Linus Ullmark couldn’t control it either, the puck went right to Sheary, who pulled it to his backhand and beat Ullmark.
The second one came at 12:32. Grzelcyk tried to make a centering backhand pass to Patrice Bergeron, but Bergeron had already come down to help out and the puck went right to Sheary, who buried a one-timer for the 2-0 lead. Grzelcyk would make up for it.
“For me personally, I want to get back on the ice as quick as possible. It’s obviously an uncomfortable skate going to the bench when you’ve made a blunder and cost the team,” said Grzelcyk. “But we’ve got great resilience and great leadership. Guys immediately came up to me told me to keep my head up and I know I have to play with confidence to get back in the game.”
Late in the period, the Caps did indeed let the B’s back in the game. With Boston already on the power play, Marchand was going after a loose puck at the side of the net when Dowd appeared to try to lift Marchand’s stick. He missed the stick, but got all of Marchand’s nose, busting it wide open. Dowd was tagged with a double minor, giving the B’s their first of two 5-on-3s.
With Marchand receiving meatball surgery on the B’s bench to get the blood to stop flowing, the B’s first two-man advantage went by the wayside. But with Dowd still in the box, John Carlson took a cross-checking penalty on Erik Haula in front of the net.
On that 5-on-3, and with the bleeding stopped for the time being, Marchand sifted a pass through Trevor van Riemsdyk to Pastrnak on a one-timer goal past Zach Fucale at 18:34, Pastrnak’s fourth goal in as many games.
Then, on the one-man advantage, Marchand used a deflection off van Riemsdyk’s stick and a Charlie Coyle screen to beat Fucale again with 46 seconds left in the period. With that, Marchand headed down the tunnel to get some more extensive repairs for the second period.
“We know what he’s all about, so we’ve seen it, his compete level,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. ” Practice, game, optional skate skate, you name it. He’s a competitive guy when he puts the skates on. And I think it demoralizes the other team a little bit. They’re trying to play him hard and their line did a good job early on, the Dowd line. But we kept coming.”
The score was 2-2, but the Caps were toast. The B’s cracked open the game with four more goals in the second period and win it going away.
The B’s took the lead 2:51 into the second period. Grzelcyk, who’d picked up helpers on the two power-play goals, carried the puck into the offensive zone on a quick counter-attack created by Anton Blidh (two assists) and from the middle of the ice near the top of the circles, he simply beat Fucale to the glove side.
The Caps very nearly tied the game but instead found themselves down by two at 7:53. On a helter-skelter play in the B’s end, Bergeron got in behind Ullmark to save a goal on an Evgeni Kuznetsov shot. As the B’s went on the attack, Bergeron changed out for Curtis Lazar. Lazar eventually carried the puck behind the net and sent a wraparound pass back to Craig Smith, who chased Fucale with his fourth of the year.
In came Vitek Vanacek, but the B’s put the game away as the chemistry of the Taylor Hall-Erik Haula-Pastrnak line continued to burgeon. Hall had the primary assist on a pair of rush goals, first to Pastrnak and then to Haula.
“Yeah, (Hall) likes playing with (Pastrnak) as much as Krech, huh? Who doesn’t, right?” cracked Cassidy, referring to David Krejci’s overseas complaints that he didn’t get to play with Pastrnak enough. “Those guys are clicking right now.”
Hall extended his point streak to six games with the two assists, but the rush plays looked as smooth as the line has looked since being created.
“At the end of the day, the puck has to get to the net,” said Hall, clearly buoyed by his new opportunity with No. 88. “Pasta and I probably have a tendency to maybe overpass or turn down shots but tonight pucks seemed to get to the net at the right time. It’s fun playing that way.”
The Caps got one back before the period was out with Alex Ovechkin bouncing one off T.J. Oshie’s skate to make it 6-3 going into the third but, in the third, the B’s tightened up their play and Marchand added his second of the game to snuff out any idea of a Washington comeback.
A new cycle of firing — and hiring — has started in the NFL. Here’s the latest news as the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins make changes.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league. As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history. The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
