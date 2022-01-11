News
Avalanche is on a 17-3-1 tear, despite poor penalty killing. A new PK plan on tap
Minus top-line winger Gabe Landeskog, who was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list after his second positive test, the Avalanche on Monday will look for its fifth consecutive victory when it plays Seattle.
But besides the Landeskog setback, all is not merry with the league’s winningest team since Nov. 11 (17-3-1).
Avs coach Jared Bednar is unhappy with his penalty-killing units and said “major changes” will unfold against Seattle.
Colorado, which is hosting the expansion Kraken for the first time, has allowed a power-play goal in five consecutive games and has slid to 28th in the 32-team league at 73.1% for the season. Pittsburgh leads the league with a 90.1% PK, and 15 other teams are above 80.0%.
The Toronto Maple Leafs scored on its only power play in the Avs’ 5-4 overtime win on Saturday.
“Not good enough. It hasn’t been good enough throughout the lineup and the guys that are playing it. Just not good enough,” Bednar said after the morning skate. “So, major changes.”
He added that both personnel and structure will look different against the Kraken. The typical killers are forwards Tyson Jost, Logan O’Connor, Darren Helm, J.T. Compher and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and defensemen Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson and Ryan Murray. Blueliners Cale Makar, Sam Girard and Bo Byram are also used at times.
The Avs have had just one perfect PK outing in a 12-game span, going 2-for-2 against the New York Rangers on Dec. 14. The previous perfect kill was Dec. 1 at Toronto, also 2-for-2.
Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog, NHL’s first star of the week, out vs. Kraken after positive tests https://t.co/LDZpSmPWuY via @denverpost
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 10, 2022
Footnotes. Murray is scheduled to be a healthy scratch as Jack Johnson returns from a two-game injury stint. Winger Valeri Nichushkin is also slated to return after missing the last four games to an injury. … Goalie Pavel Francouz will make his second start and third appearance of the season. He got the win on Saturday after replacing Darcy Kuemper and inheriting a 3-0 deficit. Kuemper is the scheduled starter on Tuesday at Nashville as Colorado completes the first of two consecutive-night stretches this week. The Avs are also scheduled to begin a home-and-away set with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. However, Arizona added four players and two coaches on the COVID protocol list on Monday, so it’s possible those games could get postponed.
Grubi back in Denver. #Avs and Kraken tonight pic.twitter.com/DKYKKtmS7H
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 10, 2022
Opinion: Wind-driven fires will burn until the gusts die — all we can do is run
The Marshall Fire that demolished more than 1,000 homes along the front range of Colorado two weeks ago was not unique. This particular kind of fire happened before, on April 17, 2018 — 115 miles due south of the Marshall Fire.
The wildfire was simply called the MM 117 fire for mile marker 117 on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, in El Paso County. Despite earning a federal disaster declaration, and scorching over 43,000 acres, it never rated a real name.
Like the Marshall Fire, this grass fire came on fast and stopped almost as soon as the winds died. At the time, it was the fifth-largest in state history but 100% contained in 72 hours.
It began when a motorist, their car dragging its muffler, sent sparks into the air when there was just 4 percent humidity and winds blowing up to 80 miles per hour. Sparks ignited the grass. Fire investigators on the scene said any motorist with an overheating engine could have sparked a blaze. The entire day it seemed all of Colorado was hammered by winds that grounded planes at Denver International, then grounded firefighting planes as well.
Unable to reach homeowners by car, with the fire racing away, frantic officials resorted to pleas over Facebook message boards: “A deputy sheriff said he was driving at 35 mph near the fire Tuesday, April 17th, 2018, and it was moving faster than he was,” reported Wildfire Today.
The final tally was horrifying for a fire that lasted barely the length of a holiday weekend — 24 structures destroyed, over 43,000 acres scorched, and “untold number of livestock,” mostly beef cattle killed, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Speed was a big part of the story. The fire raced due east and covered 20 miles in just a few hours. Along the way, it leaped over roads, torched houses and seemed impossible to stop. Yet when winds died and rains came, containment of the fire happened quickly.
There is a stunning lesson to be learned from this grassland fire: We have little control over wind-whipped grasslands fires once they get going. All we can do is run.
Dave Marston is the publisher of Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Don Maynard, Hall of Famer and Jets’ Joe Namath’s no. 1 receiver, dead at age 86
Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard’s death on Monday through his family.
Maynard was the main target for Namath with the Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had proven himself long before that.
After an unproductive one-year stint with the Giants in 1958, the slim, deceptively fast Texan headed to Hamilton of the CFL for 1959. Then the AFL was established, and he was the first player to sign with the New York Titans, who soon would become the Jets.
Even though the Titans/Jets went through a series of mediocre quarterbacks in their early years, Maynard made his mark, including two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. And when Namath showed up in 1965 with a record contract and huge headlines, one of the league’s top passing combinations was born.
Namath’s best skill was throwing the deep ball, matching Maynard’s main talent. As Broadway Joe’s primary target, Maynard had three seasons with at least 1,200 yards receiving in a four-year span. He caught 14 touchdown passes in Namath’s rookie season, and twice more had 10 TDs in a season.
When he retired in 1973 after one season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he was pro football’s career receiving leader with 633 catches for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns. In 1987, he was elected to the Hall of Fame.
“Our Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Don Maynard,” said Jim Porter, president of the hall. “He was a resilient man on and off the field — and someone that his teammates could always count on.”
Maynard sometimes humbly assessed his career, and other times pointed out how much his achievements meant to him.
“I don’t really look at it like I’m the greatest receiver,” he once said. “After you play a while anybody can break certain records. Longevity is the key. The record I’m proudest of is being the first guy to get 10,000 yards in receptions. Others may do it but I’m the first, and only one guy can be the first.”
Unlike Namath, Maynard, who never worn a chinstrap because it felt uncomfortable, wasn’t made for the spotlight. He preferred ranch life back home in Texas to the bright lights of Manhattan. But his game, based on speed — he claimed he was never caught from behind once he made a catch — and excellent hands made him stand out.
Not as much as Namath, of course, but Maynard made four AFL Pro Bowls and the AFL’s only All-Decade squad. Maynard’s defining performance was against Oakland in the 1968 AFL championship game at a frigid Shea Stadium. He drew double coverage from the Raiders’ superb secondary, yet caught six passes for 118 yards and two scores. His 6-yarder in the fourth quarter provided the winning points, sending the Jets to their only Super Bowl.
“Don was unstoppable that day,” Namath recalled. “On the long pass (52 yards), he made an over-the-shoulder grab after the wind got the ball. It was the biggest play of the game.”
Maynard spent much of the Super Bowl win that was guaranteed by Namath as a decoy because of a sore leg, and didn’t catch a pass. Early in the game, though, he ran a deep route and got open; the pass barely missed his hands. The Colts respected his speed the rest of the way, often with double teams on the hobbled Maynard while New York’s other wideout, George Sauer, had a big game.
“I knew right away in the Super Bowl that I wasn’t going to catch any balls,” he once told Football Digest. “All I had to do was run, and stride, and clear out, and have a good day in that respect.
“I had a sore hamstring, but I stayed out the last game of the season against Miami. I lost the yardage receiving title by 15 yards to Lance Alworth. But I tell people, ‘I traded 15 yards for the yardage title for $15,000 in the Super Bowl.’”
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions
By MATTHEW LEE and KONSTANTIN MANENKOV
GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia locked horns over Ukraine and other security issues Monday with no sign of progress from either side at highly anticipated strategic talks.
Low expectations from both Washington and Moscow about the high-stakes session in Geneva appeared to have been met as senior diplomats from the two countries emerged without offering any hint of success.
Neither characterized the meeting as a complete failure, but neither did they offer any easing of the increasingly worrisome standoff over Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine that the West sees as a fundamental threat to European security. Nor was there any indication of movement on other, perhaps less-explosive matters that have vexed the U.S.-Russia relationship.
Moscow insists on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe, while Washington firmly rejects the demands as a nonstarter.
With both sides dug in on their positions and Ukraine’s future hanging in the balance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said “no progress” was made on the central demand on NATO expansion, although he insisted: “We have no intention to invade Ukraine.”
Ryabkov spoke following talks with his U.S. counterpart, Wendy Sherman — part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing the tensions.
Sherman called the talks a “frank and forthright discussion.”
“It was not what you would call a negotiation,” she told reporters. “We’re not to a point where we’re ready to set down texts and begin to go back and forth.”
“We were firm, however, on pushing back on security proposals that are simply nonstarters for the United States,” Sherman said, adding “we will not allow anyone” to shut NATO’s “open-door policy” that extends to countries seeking to join the alliance.
She said Washington “will not forgo bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that wish to work with the United States. And, we will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, about Europe without Europe or about NATO without NATO.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described NATO expansion to Ukraine and other former Soviet states as a “red line” for Moscow, demanding binding guarantees from the West that they wouldn’t become members of the alliance.
Moscow has sought to wrest a string of concessions from the U.S. and its Western allies, and has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in steps that have raised concerns about a possible military intervention there.
“The situation now is so dangerous, and so — I would say — precarious that we cannot afford any further delays in resolution of this very fundamental question,” Ryabkov said at a separate news conference at the Russian mission. “As President Putin said, on many occasions, ‘we cannot backpedal. We cannot go backwards. There is no further space for us to do so.’”
Ryabkov rattled off Russian concerns and demands issued last month on subjects like NATO expansion and wanting Western commitments not to deploy offensive weapons near Russian borders.
“The American side has treated the Russian proposals seriously and deeply studied them,” he said, adding that he characterized Moscow’s demand for legally binding guarantees that NATO would not move eastward as “an absolute imperative for us.”
Ryabkov emphasized that it would be hard to work on other issues if the U.S. stonewalled on Russia’s key demands.
“If now NATO proceeds towards deployment of capabilities that are being developed very rapidly in the U.S., and will possibly be introduced somewhere in Europe, it would require a military response on the Russian part, that is a decision to counter this threat through means at our discretion,” said Ryabkov, speaking in English. “That will inevitably, unavoidably damage security of the U.S. and its European allies.”
He did not elaborate.
Echoing similar comments from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sherman said progress could only happen if Russia “stays at the table and takes concrete steps to de-escalate tensions.”
“We’ve made it clear that if Russia further invades Ukraine there will be significant costs and consequences well beyond what they faced in 2014,” she said. “Russia has a stark choice to make.”
The meeting was part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks on arms control and other broad issues launched by Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a June summit in the Swiss city. Talks between Russia and NATO are planned Wednesday in Brussels followed by a meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Thursday.
The U.S. has played down hopes of significant progress and said some Russian demands — like a possible halt to NATO expansion — go against countries’ sovereign rights to set up their own security arrangements and are nonnegotiable.
But U.S. officials have expressed openness to other ideas, like curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe — if Russia is willing to back off on Ukraine.
Blinken said Sunday he didn’t expect any breakthroughs, with a more likely positive outcome being an agreement to de-escalate tensions in the short term and return to talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the U.S. will have to see a de-escalation for there to be actual progress.
“It’s very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also sought to play down expectations earlier Monday.
“I don’t think that we can expect that these meetings will solve all the issues,” he told reporters in Brussels after talks with Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. “What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process.”
During a visit to Rome, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said dialogue offered the only way out of the crisis.
“At the same time, it’s equally clear that a renewed breach of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia would have grave consequences,” she told reporters.
Russia has said it wants the issue resolved this month, but NATO is wary that Putin might be looking for a pretext, such as a failure in the negotiations, to launch an invasion.
The United States, which has emphasized that Ukraine’s government and those of other European countries need to part of the discussions, “will not discuss European security without our European allies and partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday.
Thomas Greminger, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy, said the talks hadn’t revealed much new — but were a start.
“But I think what has happened now, these issues are on the radar of everybody and they are on the discussion and hopefully soon also on the negotiation table,” he said in an interview. “And that is important. And in that sense, for me, that is the progress.” ___
Lee reported from Washington. Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.
