Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog, NHL’s first star of the week, out vs. Kraken after positive tests
It was a bittersweet Monday for Avalanche left wing Gabe Landeskog. He was honored as the NHL’s first star of the week after scoring a league-best seven points in the team’s three victories last week. But he will also miss the Monday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken after twice testing positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Jared Bednar.
JB says Landeskog had two positives, so it’s confirmed. https://t.co/rcBmuUE16A
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 10, 2022
Landeskog, 29, had four goals and three assists to lead Colorado to wins against Chicago, Winnipeg and Toronto. He collected his fourth career hat trick after tagging the Jets for three goals on Thursday.
On the season, the Avs captain has totaled 35 points (14 goals and 21 assists) and is seventh in the league in points per game (1.35).
It is the fourth time this season a Colorado player has earned one of the league’s weekly awards. Defensemen Cale Makar (twice) and Devon Toews received third-star honors earlier this season.
‘This is a results-driven league’: Chicago Bears players react to the firings of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace
Running back David Montgomery acknowledged Monday morning that he was emotional.
Given the news that Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace had been fired a day after the team finished its 6-11 season, Montgomery couldn’t wall off a combination of disappointment, sadness and sentimentality.
“It’s pretty emotional for me,” he said.
Pace was the GM who traded up in the 2019 draft to select Montgomery at No. 73 in the third round. Nagy was the energetic coach with whom Montgomery developed a close bond during their three seasons working together.
Even if Monday’s news wasn’t all that stunning to anyone inside or outside of Halas Hall, the finality still packed a punch.
“Coming out in the draft, I’m being passed up by a lot of teams and not knowing what’s going to happen next for me,” Montgomery said. “And Pace and Nagy? They took a chance on me. They took a chance on a poor kid from Cincinnati who people looked at as if he wasn’t going to be good enough to even get a chance to play.
“That’s why it’s emotional for me. Because they stuck their neck out on the line for me. And I appreciate them for that.”
Pass rusher Trevis Gipson, drafted in Round 5 in 2020, knew the feeling.
“I’m very appreciative of all the memories I was able to make with Coach Nagy and Ryan Pace,” he said. “It is going to be sad. But this is a part of the business. Unfortunately.”
Along with the inevitable unsettled feelings for many Bears players came an acceptance of reality.
“It’s unfortunate what happened,” Montgomery said. “But at the same time, you understand this is a results-driven league. And we want to do what we have to do so we can handle business.”
After four seasons together, Pace and Nagy didn’t get the high-level results on the field they wanted and promised. They followed a 12-4 division championship season in 2018 with three consecutive disappointing ones, including this season’s 11-loss stumble.
With losing streaks of four, six and five games in each of the last three seasons, the Bears’ failures became too pronounced for Chairman George McCaskey and the team’s board of directors to look past. The collaboration Pace and Nagy used to build this roster and develop their team didn’t substantially elevate the Bears’ chances of sustaining success and winning championships.
And in a nutshell, that cost both men their jobs and left the players remaining on the roster to sift through their thoughts.
Offensive lineman James Daniels learned of Nagy’s dismissal via a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport a little before 9 a.m. Most other players learned the news from the coach himself, who spoke in a short but emotional team meeting not long after his final meeting with McCaskey.
“Caught some of us off guard,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “Just considering when it happened. … For me, I didn’t know. I didn’t wake up checking social media or seeing anything that went on. So just hearing the news and seeing (Nagy’s) body language change a little bit, it hurts. He spent a lot of time here. He put a lot into the organization. Having that taken away from you is never easy.”
In the weeks ahead, Bears players will be like much of the outside world, waiting to hear about any developments as the organization hires a new GM who will unite with a new head coach who will then be tasked with hiring coordinators and the rest of the coaching staff.
Montgomery is curious to learn what’s next as the Bears chart a new path for 2022 and establish a new vision. But he also knows a period of uncertainty has arrived.
“You just take it one step at a time,” he said. “I cannot control the future. I don’t hold the future. Nor do I know the answers to what’s next. I’m just going to take it one day at a time, one step at a time and just let it be what it’s going to be.”
Johnson said he would keep his focus on self-improvement.
“I’m worried about being the best DB in the league, regardless of who the coach is,” he said. “That’s going to be what I’m trying to bring to the team.”
Johnson, one of the team’s most talented and driven young leaders, had no problem sharing his agitation with the 6-11 season that just ended.
“I thought we underachieved,” he said. “We have the players to be a contending team. Then for us not to get into the playoffs, it’s definitely disappointing considering that I feel like we have enough people to do it. It’s just really being able to figure out how we can piece all of these great pieces we have together and find a way to get more wins.”
In a similar tone, Montgomery expressed his desire to aid an offensive resurgence in 2022 and beyond, something badly needed after the last three years of struggle on that side of the ball.
“I obviously want to be able to be a powerful offense,” Montgomery said. “(I want to) be able to show the team we’re capable of being a top-tier offense in this league, that we’ve got all the right pieces. We’ve just got to be able to use them properly.”
Asked what gives him belief in the potential of the Bears offense, as presently constructed, to quickly become a top-tier unit, Montgomery spoke with conviction.
“Because I’ve been here for three years,” he said. “These are probably the best pieces we’ve had to this point. That’s the most valuable answer you can get from me. Because I’ve seen it every day.
“It’s unfortunate what our record looks like. But we’re close. … And that’s on me as a leader and as an individual, getting my guys on the offense to say, ‘Look, it’s time for us to get down to business.’ I take full onus on that.”
Soon, Montgomery and the rest of the Bears players will connect with a new coach and begin the process of starting over. On Monday, they simply came to the end of a frustrating chapter.
Broncos Journal: NFL coaching carousel adds three more openings. What does that mean for Denver?
Ten things about the NFL coaching chaos that includes the Broncos:
1. I asked a league source to rank the six open head-coaching jobs. Their first response was, “Make it five. The Raiders aren’t firing their guy after last night.” In order, they ranked it Broncos, Miami, Chicago, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Why the Broncos at the top? The city of Denver, the potential to trade for a franchise quarterback and the chance to work with/for general manager George Paton.
2. Chicago (GM Ryan Pace/coach Matt Nagy), Minnesota (GM Rick Spielman/coach Mike Zimmer) and Miami (coach Brian Flores) made their moves early this morning. The Bears wasn’t a surprise considering Pace went 0-for-2 in coaching hires (John Fox and Nagy). The Vikings firing Zimmer wasn’t a surprise (two consecutive years out of the playoffs), but the wide-spread theory was Spielman would slide into a football operations role and assist in the hiring of his replacement. But the Wilf family went the house-cleaning route.
3. There was a hue and cry about the Dolphins firing Flores. Why? They went 5-11, 10-6 and 9-8 under his watch (no playoff appearances) and finished fourth, second and third in the AFC East. Did they make progress? For sure. But he had three offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators during his tenure and who knows what was going on behind the scenes with the working relationships between Flores and general manager Chris Grier?
4. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters: “I’ll take all responsibility. I am of the owner of the team and if it’s not working, it’s up to me and this is why we’re making a change.” Flores will get interviews for the above openings, but he will need to answer tough questions about what happened in Miami.
5. It is a risk hiring a head coach who was just fired? Among the current coaches, only Kansas City’s Andy Reid, who was fired by Philadelphia days before, has had sustained success. Dallas’ Mike McCarthy and Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians each took a year off after being fired and retiring, respectively. Washington’s Ron Rivera was fired by Carolina mid-season and won the NFC East in his first year with WFT, but is 14-19 in two years. When Adam Gase was fired by Miami and quickly hired by the Jets, it didn’t work. That said, it did work for the Broncos with Fox, who went straight from Carolina to Denver.
6. Dan Quinn may be a better head coach the second time around after working as a coordinator for one year, given time to recalibrate what went wrong in Atlanta (and what worked) and thinking about the staff he would put together instead of doing it on the fly.
7. The league source ranked Minnesota behind Chicago because of the salary cap. The Bears have $40.9 million of cap space and the Vikings are $7.3 million over per Over The Cap. Plus, the Bears have quarterback Justin Fields. Because of Kirk Cousins’ contract ($45 million cap number in 2022), the Vikings need to interview candidates who are fine with Cousins for at least one year.
8. That the Bears and Vikings have general manager openings could benefit the Broncos’ search. If Chicago and Minnesota choose to go the traditional route of hiring the GM, who then hires the coach, the Broncos could get a two-week head start. As is usually the case, the expectation is every team will want to interview the same pool of candidates. Maybe Paton breaks the mold and interviews a college coach or maybe even a position coach.
9. A wild card is Jacksonville because owner Shad Khan appears to be a one-man search team. In January 2017, he employed a search committee … and promoted interim coach Doug Marrone. The presence of general manager Trent Baalke is expected to eliminate several candidates even with the presence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Baalke’s reputation isn’t great from his time in San Francisco and during his two years in the Jaguars’ front office, the team is 3-29.
10. If I’m Doug Pederson, who is free to interview right away, I canvas the league to see who else is interested besides Jacksonville; he interviewed with the Jaguars last week. Can he convince Minnesota or Chicago to hire him as coach and trust him to lead a general manager search? Does he wait out the Bears’ GM search because he wants to work with Fields?
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season.
Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span.
In his first news conference since the Week 14 defeat in Cleveland, Jackson called the injury “day-to-day” and deferred to the Ravens’ medical staff on his timetable for a recovery.
“I don’t really know much about how long bone bruises last and stuff like that,” he said. “But [the team’s medical staff] just told me it’s going to be day-to-day. Hopefully, it’ll speed up.”
Jackson said he was “sick” over having to miss the Ravens’ final stretch of games. The team ended the season on a six-game losing streak and missed the playoffs for the first time since he arrived in Baltimore.
“Man, I tell you all how much I love football every time I talk to y’all,” he said. “That’s nothing I want to do, man. I don’t want to see myself doing that ever again.”
Jackson, who’s set to enter the final year of his rookie contract — he’s due to make $23.1 million in 2022 after just $3 million in 2021 — said he hasn’t talked with the Ravens about a contract extension. He was more concerned about preparing for the offseason and building on the resilience the Ravens showed amid a trying year.
“I feel like my team never blinked,” Jackson said. “I can’t really find the words to say about my team, but it’s crazy. Our guys just fought. We’re a bunch of fighters. We never batted an eye. We never shied away from anybody, no matter what the team record was. We were always ready, and our games, we lost close games. It wasn’t like we were getting blown out. …
“Our team was just straight fighters, you know? It says a lot about our guys, what we have here, in moving forward. And hopefully this offseason, we’re going to get right and get what we’re supposed to be and we have our guys come back and we’re going to have the season we’re supposed to have.”
In 12 games, Jackson finished with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, a 64.4% completion rate, and a career-high 13 interceptions and 38 sacks. As a runner, he had 133 carries for 767 yards (5.8 per attempt) and two touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
