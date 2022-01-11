Ayesha Curry checks Internet troll for comment about her open marriage

Ayesha Curry checked an Instagram troll for commenting about her and husband Steph Curry‘s open marriage.
First, Ayesha denied the rumor, then she slammed the troll for bringing up the rumor.
“But yet you still want an open relationship,” the commenter wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already [sic].”
“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha replied. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”
Ayesha previously complained to good friend Jada Pinkett Smith that men weren’t sliding into her DMs? But her DMs lit up after she went on a diet, underwent minor surgery to reduce her moon face, and hit the gym.
According to Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi, the Currys’ perfect marriage isn’t so perfect.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images
According to Deuxmoi, the Currys’ relationship is described as an “open marriage” with “side-hookups”.
Deuxmoi wrote:
“Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”
Steph and Ayesha Curry renewed their vows this past September after 10 years of marriage.
“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “I love you @stephencurry30.”
Mary Cosby didn’t give up a lot of money when she decided to skip last week’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion taping for season two — at least in the grand scheme of things.
According to a new report, Mary and the rest of the women of the show, including Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose, didn’t make a whole lot for season two (and newbie Jennie Nguyen made even less). So, when it came time to having potentially being faced with allegations of racism and running a cult, it was likely a pretty easy decision for Mary to pass on the taping.
On January 9, Tamara Tattles confirmed, via an unnamed source, that Mary was making just $6,000 per episode for her part on the second installment of RHOSLC, which means she would have been paid just $18,000 for the three-part reunion.
“She did not show and her attorney told Shed Media that she wants to receive her final paychecks ASAP, seemingly signaling the end to her participation on the series,” an insider told the outlet. “People at both the network and production company (level) believe she is upset about a bad edit. So they are going to wire her $6,000 per episode to her and leave her be. Quote from exec: ‘Bye, Mary!’”
Although Mary hasn’t actually confirmed her exit from the show publicly, she did hint that she quit on Twitter when she liked the tweet seen below and shared a couple of telling posts on Instagram, via All About the Real Housewives.
Mary then shared a series of quotes on her Instagram page (before ultimately deleting them).
“TV watching lowers IQ. And it increase rudeness too. … ‘Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist, coach and professional speaker…,” her first message said.
Then, in a second, she quoted, “Reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one. These shows focus on bullying, aggressive behavior and unhealthy competition, and kids often tend to confuse reality TV with the real world.”
According to the Tamara Tattles report, cast members of RHOSLC are not paid nearly as much those who are featured on the earlier franchises, like Orange County, Atlanta, and New York City. Still, their overall yearly salary, reportedly $114,000, isn’t too bad.
The insider went on to confirm Jennie made $2,000 per episode of season two, her first season on the series, before quoting what appeared to be another insider, who said the ladies were paid $6,500, not $6,000, for season two, which would bring up their yearly total to $123,500, and their reunion total to $19,500.
“Mary, and the rest of the cast signed a five year deal limiting their increases until it ends. They made $2k per episode for season one. Then, they all got ‘thank you bonuses’ in the form of a renegotiated salary of $6,500 per episode for season 2 as opposed to a 10% increase,” the source shared. “They will receive increases for season three based on their contributions to the series.”
As for RHOSLC season three, the insider went on to say that Jen, who is the midst of a telemarketing scheme that could result in decades behind bars, and Meredith will allegedly make more than the other women.
“Expect Jen Shah and Meredith to reach the $9-10k range and the others to get just 10%. The newbie will probably only get 10% also in order to keep production costs down,” they explained.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Another young Hollywood couple has broken up. This time, it’s Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin and ‘Love Island’ star Eyal Booker, who lasted 2 years together.
Delilah Belle Hamlin is back to the single life. The 23-year-old model recently ended her relationship with boyfriend Eyal Booker, 25, after two years of dating, according to People. “Delilah broke up with Eyal,” a source told the publication. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”
Delilah, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, and Eyal, a former Love Island contestant, were first romantically linked in 2019. After confirming their relationship, the pair became practically inseparable. They enjoyed a vacation to Mexico together in November 2020, and were also spotted packing on some PDA throughout the past year. Eyal even briefly appeared on an episode of season 11 of RHOBH!
Delilah’s dad Harry, 70, spoke to HollywoodLife in the early days of their relationship, revealing he’s “very much” a fan of the British model. “He’s a great guy,” the Mad Men star told us at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” he also said.
The breakup comes two months after Delilah publicly revealed she was hospitalized for an accidental overdose in an emotional Instagram video. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she said in the clip, which was shared on November 2. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”
Shortly after Delilah shared that major news, she was seen smooching Eyal in Beverly Hills on November 5. They looked so in love together during the moment, which marked one of their final public outings together as a couple.
