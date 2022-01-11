Connect with us

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Claps Back At ‘Open Relationship’ Claims In Her Instagram Comments: ‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage Like That’

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Ayesha Curry Claps Back At ‘Open Relationship’ Claims In Her Instagram Comments: ‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage Like That’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ayesha Curry is not letting the rumors about her “open” marriage to Steph Curry go on any longer.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

A couple months ago, rumors started to circulate across the internet claiming that the Warriors baller and his wife had an open marriage, insisting their picture perfect relationship wasn’t as flawless as it may seem. Following Steph’s parents filing for divorce, it seems like more fans than usual decided to blindly believe the rumor, thinking there had to be something more to the Currys’ happy-go-lucky romance.

Fast forward to Monday, January 10, and Ayesha Curry posted a photo of her husband to Instagram.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” the cookbook author wrote in her  caption as she gushed over her man.

Of course, someone in the comments decided to bring these rumors straight to the source–which prompted a response from Ayesha herself.

“But yet you still want an open relationship,” the commenter wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

Ayesha Curry wrote back to the commenter to deny these rumors, writing: “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Understandably, she’s not amused by the rumors.

Despite talk of an open marriage circulating the web, Steph and Ayesha seem happier than ever. After being married for a decade, the couple renewed their vows this past September.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard.”

She continued, “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30 .”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Heidi Klum Rocks Incredibly Sexy Yellow Dress With Cutouts Up The Entire Side

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

heidi klum
google news

Heidi Klum showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a skintight yellow dress that was completely cut out on the side.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, 48, it is that she never shies away from a revealing outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. The supermodel showed off her amazing figure in a bright yellow Peter Dundas gown that was completely cut out on the side and back of the dress.

Heidi posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” The first photo pictured her from the side wearing the long-sleeve gown that laced up the side of her body. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a plunging slit on the side of the leg.

The second photo featured Heidi from the back while showing off the cool details. The entire back of the dress was cut out as well, except for the criss-cross straps that held the dress in place. The rest of the slinky gown was super form-fitting and hugged her backside perfectly.

Heidi has been on a roll lately when it comes to showing some skin and just the other day, she posted a video of herself dancing around her house while wearing an oversized white sweatsuit which she lifted to reveal her black G-string thong poking out of the waistband of her pants, high above her hips.

Heidi captioned the video, “#KeepDancing,” as she twirled in a circle revealing the front of her thong as well as the back. When Heidi turned around to face forward, she put her incredibly toned abs on full display as her long straight hair flowed in front of her face.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Police still waiting for Young Dolph’s suspected killer to turn himself in

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Instagram

Law enforcement officials in Memphis, Tennessee are still waiting for the suspected killer of Young Dolph to turn himself in.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down by two men inside a Tennessee bakery on November 17.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service named Justin Johnson as one of the killers.

Johnson, 23, promised to turn himself in to police on Monday, Jan. 10, but instead, he dropped a music video showcasing his mumble rapping skills.
 
RELATED: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Was Sentenced to 5 Years for Shooting Three People in 2017
 
The Memphis Police Department and U.S. Marshals are still on a nationwide manhunt for the aspiring rapper, who calls himself “Straight Drop.” It is reported that officials viewed his music video for clues to his whereabouts.

The home where the music video was filmed is the same location where the getaway vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz was found abandoned.

According to Fox13 Memphis, an attorney representing Johnson said he was unaware of the rapper’s plan to turn himself in.

Johnson posted on his Instagram story last week:

“Turning Myself In Monday @ 201. I’m Innocent. I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” He also had a message for bloggers: “Next time post the REAL .. BS blogs.”

Johnson is wanted on charges of First-Degree murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property valued between $10,000-$60,000.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Crime Stoppers have offered a reward of $15,000 for tips leading to Johnson’s capture.

Watch the music video below.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Talks Drama With Austen Kroll

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Lindsay Hubbard Hints at Future Friendship with Austen Kroll, Thinks It May “Repair,” But “Might Not Look the Same”
google news

A few weeks ago, Lindsay Hubbard revealed she was stepping back from her friendship with Austen Kroll, after he chose Ciara Miller in a Watch What Happens Live game (while Lindsay was in the audience).

Lindsay stated publicly that she was uncomfortable as she listened to Austen’s answers in the game. When it happened, Katie Kroll held onto her hand for support. After the experience, Lindsay said she needed a break from the friendship, and eventually unfollowed Austen.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Bravo star seemed to soften her stance. “This is not the first time Austen and I have gotten into any sort of tiff,” she said, while attending the DeuxMoi x Studs Holiday Party.

The 35-year-old expressed, “That’s what happens when you have a close friendship with somebody when you’re very, very close — and you’re best friends or you consider yourselves best friends — you’re bound to get into some sort of fight. It’s just, unfortunately, this one was very public. So yeah, I don’t think that our friendship is over. I think it will repair, [but] it might not look the same as it did before.”

Lindsay also cleared up a rumor that Austen blocked her on social media. That “never” actually happened, she said. Although both Lindsay and Austen are featured in Summer House season 6, their tiff occurred after filming.

On a “Pillows and Beer” livestream, Austen explained the situation: “I saw weeks prior to Watch What Happens Live, she found out that I was going on and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my aunt’s in town, I want to come.’ I was like, ‘Cool, great, you know, I’ll call my sister.’ … I thought that they’re gonna hang out in the green room and then Andy [Cohen] found out that she was there and was like, ‘Let’s put you in the front row.’”

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

google news
Continue Reading

Trending