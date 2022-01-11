Celebrities
Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Reports She & Steph Have An ‘Open’ Relationship: ‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage’
Ayesha Curry isn’t messing around. While celebrating Steph Curry’s ‘GQ’ cover, one troll accused her of being in an open relationship and she clapped back hard.
Ayesha Curry is not having it from the haters coming after her and Steph Curry’s marriage. The Seasoned Life author shut down a troll that accused her of having an open marriage. The feud started on an Instagram post celebrating the Gold State Warrior’s GQ cover shoot. “Good gracious God almighty,” she wrote in the caption with some thirst-filled emojis. “my baby’s @gq cover shoot.” However, one hater had to crash the celebration. “But yet you still want an open relationship smh,” they wrote in the comments section. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”
While celebrities don’t always entertain their trolls, The Eat. Learn. Play. founder let her hater know that it wasn’t ok to come for her marriage. “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” She asked in response. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.” The critic didn’t have anything to say after that reply.
The mom-of-three is Steph’s number one cheerleader and always announces and celebrates her husband’s victories. Most recently, she congratulated the basketball player for breaking the NBA’s 3-point record. “2974 and counting. Congrats my baby. I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya @stephencurry30,” she wrote on Instagram. She and their son Cannon Jack Curry also made it to the court to celebrate Steph’s 33rd birthday and yet another winning game.
Unfortunately, almost every celebrity marriage has to fend off rumors and the same is true for Steph and Ayesha’s. The pair was rumored to be in an open relationship in December 2021. “Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!” one user sent to gossip Instagram page @deuxmoi, as per The Jasmine Brand. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.” It’s worth noting the rumor was sent in by an anonymous tipster and there’s no proof backing it.
Ayesha, however, has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t like to share her man. “The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it,” she confessed during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk! Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk! Regardless of the haters who question their marriage, Ayesha and Steph seem to be living their best lives.
Kim Kardashian Wears Majorly Plunging Bodysuit With Side Cutouts In New Photos
Kim Kardashian shared a sexy new Instagram on Monday showing off a plunging black bodysuit and on-trend wide leg distressed black jeans.
All black everything! Kim Kardashian, 41, looked as stylish as ever in a recent Instagram, posing in a plunging black Maximillian sleeveless bodysuit, distressed wide leg black jeans, and pointed-toe black heels. The SKIMS founder shared the series of photos on Jan. 10, wearing her long, raven-colored locks long and lightly tousled. The mother-of-four paired the outfit with glowing, smoky-eyed glam and blush pink lipstick, captioning the post with one black heart emoji.
Kim posted the look to her Instagram on Jan. 10, but she wore it as she touched down in the Bahamas with new flame Pete Davidson, 28, on Jan. 3. In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple looked completely smitten with each other as they stepped off a private jet at the island locale. Kim wore the aforementioned outfit while Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket featuring several patches. He stayed comfortable in a beige-colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers. The couple stayed at a private home owned by publicist and Kim’s close friend Simon Huck, the outlet reported.
Although Kim and Pete seemed to have enjoyed themselves, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, had some feelings about the vacation, as it was apparently the same spot Kim took him for his 40th birthday. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Jan. 7. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago. Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”
Meanwhile, although Ye may be a little offended about Kim’s island dalliance with Pete, he’s been having quite the whirlwind romance of his own with actress Julia Fox, 31.
’90 Day’s David Admits He & Annie Have ‘Talked About’ Having Kids — Why It Hasn’t Happened
The ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan favorites dished on their plans for a baby ahead of their upcoming spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days.
90 Day Fiancé stars David Tobowrosky and Annie Suwan are revealing how baby plans are coming along four years after the couple tied the knot in November 2017. The reality star couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how they’re looking into a “clinic in Bangkok” while they continue to explore the possibility of having a child together as they discuss their upcoming spin-off on TLC, David & Annie: After the 90 Days which premieres Jan. 10.
“We’ve talked about it. There is a clinic in Bangkok,” David said. But Annie explained why the reality star couple hasn’t grown their family yet. “My husband is a lot older than me and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old,” the 25-year-old said about her 53-year-old husband.
“You know? It’s not fun. I had to make an agreement with myself before I get married that this is what I have to go through and this is what I face. So, is it OK? Yeah, it’s OK because I know he cannot have the children,” the Thai native said. David added, “However, we’re still looking at the option at a clinic in Bangkok and I’ll leave it at that.”
The happily married couple addressed critics who initially said their relationship wouldn’t last due to their age difference. “I’d say to them thank you for always watching and following and you know, I’ve had so many people tell us they’re proud of how far we’ve come. I couldn’t be any happier in our relationship. I married someone where it’s like the movie 50 First Dates where every day I wake up and have to make her fall in love with me again. I hear her sneeze, I know she’s up so I go and make coffee. We believe this, and we truly stick to this, if two people stick together nothing bad can happen.”
David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.
Ariana Grande Rocks Bikini Top & Matching Gloves For Latest r.e.m. Beauty Campaign — Photos
Ariana Grande looks retro chic in new pictures for her r.e.m beauty campaign! Check out the stylish shots here.
Ariana Grande is rockin’ retro! The 28-year-old looked especially stylish in new photos for her freshly launched line, r.e.m. beauty. In photos you can see here, the “Positions” singer channeled ’60s vibes in an orange-and-white zebra striped bikini top and matching gloves, pairing the look with a white mini skirt and white mod-style sunglasses. Ariana skipped her signature high ponytail and opted for low pigtails, also wearing makeup from her line, such as eye shadow from a palette in “babydoll,” the kohl eye pencil in “so mod,” and matte lipstick in “roller skates.” The newfound beauty mogul captioned her post writing, “staring down 2022 like…” adding a sunglasses face and black heart emoji.
When it comes to the “God is a Woman” singer, one thing is a constant — she always looks sexy and stylish! The new photos come after Ariana shared more retro-inspired shots in late October 2021, channeling Jane Fonda‘s 1968 sexy sci-fi character Barbarella. Ariana rocked a plunging black latex bodysuit with underwire cups and a completely sheer bodice for that photoshoot, styling the one-piece with sheer black tights and a high-waisted silver mini skirt. The skirt was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs, while a pair of silver, over-the-knee heeled boots complimented them.
The pop singer first debuted her cosmetics brand in the October issue of Allure magazine which came out in September. The singer spoke to the outlet about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement regarding her new brand. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”
The beauty line has fully launched, but back then, Ariana was releasing the brand in different stage, first starting with the eyes which she stated are the “main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything.” She went on, “They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”
