Bach, Redberg: Medicare needs to test the new Alzheimer's drug before paying

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Bach, Redberg: Medicare needs to test the new Alzheimer’s drug before paying
Since last summer, Medicare has been evaluating whether to pay for a newly approved, exorbitantly priced drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Its decision was always going to be fraught: The data on the drug’s potential benefits are ambiguous at best, and its risks are considerable. About 40% of patients who have taken it have suffered swelling or bleeding in the brain. Others have experienced disabling nausea, dizziness, headaches and confusion. Biogen, the manufacturer, is investigating a patient death.

Then there is the price: $28,200 a year for the average patient. (This is half the drug’s original cost, which Biogen cut to deflect widespread anger.) It’s one reason that Medicare increased its annual premium for 2022 by more than $250.

As the current and immediate past chairpersons of the committee that advises Medicare on which treatments it should cover, we believe it should limit access to this drug, aducanumab, to beneficiaries who volunteer to participate in a new clinical trial. The results of such a trial would reveal whether Medicare should cover the drug more broadly.

Clinical trials are needed anytime a treatment’s benefits are unclear. So far, it seems, aducanumab (brand name Aduhelm) provides none. Last spring, the Food and Drug Administration’s expert advisers voted 10-0 (with one abstention) against approving the drug. Advisers to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent organization that evaluates medical treatments, reached a similar conclusion. The European Medicines Agency recorded a “negative trend” vote in November, an early sign the drug will not be approved in the European Union. Japan has also refused to approve it.

The FDA itself agreed that aducanumab’s data “left residual uncertainties regarding (its) clinical benefit.” And so did Biogen: The company stopped two pivotal aducanumab studies early when they indicated that the drug wasn’t working.

Nevertheless, FDA regulators gave the drug “accelerated approval” — a mistake, in our view — with the condition that Biogen conduct further trials to clearly demonstrate that it can slow the course of Alzheimer’s disease. But the company was given nine years to get this research done. Even if Biogen meets the deadline — hardly a certainty — that’s far too long to wait to learn whether aducanumab works. Medicare needs to run its own trial sooner.

This Medicare trial would randomly assign all patients who are considering aducanumab to either the active drug or a placebo. It would include only voluntary subjects who have discussed the treatment with their doctors, given aducanumab’s potential to cause harm. And it would enroll the types of patients Medicare serves — something Biogen’s studies failed to do.

Alzheimer’s disease is twice as common among Black Americans as among non-Hispanic whites (18% versus 10%), yet less than 1% of patients in Biogen’s primary studies were Black. Between 85% and 92% of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s have one or more health conditions that would have excluded them from Biogen’s studies, but such individuals would be included in the Medicare trial. The Biogen studies also excluded patients over age 85, and Medicare would not. Biogen’s choice made no sense, because the prevalence of Alzheimer’s rises with age.

There is precedent for Medicare to limit coverage to beneficiaries enrolled in a randomized trial, and it is a time-tested approach to managing the kinds of uncertainties and risks presented by aducanumab. In the late 1990s, Medicare limited a promising but risky surgery that removed parts of the lungs of emphysema patients to clinical trial volunteers. Ultimately, this important trial revealed that the surgery works for patients with one type of lung abnormality, but not those with several other kinds, sparing the latter group an unnecessary and dangerous treatment.

Requiring a clinical trial would also remind other trial sponsors that it is essential to generate clinically meaningful data that are relevant to Medicare’s beneficiaries. As committee chairpersons we have witnessed a steady erosion in the quality of evidence underpinning the drugs and devices that Medicare considers. Study “endpoints” — the changes in patient status that are examined to see whether a treatment is working — are more likely to be laboratory markers or imaging tests that are less relevant or not relevant to patients’ well-being. And study “generalizability” — the extent to which patients in trials are similar to those who would receive the treatment — has fallen from limited to nonexistent.

The best way to help Medicare beneficiaries who develop Alzheimer’s is to make sure the treatments physicians offer are more likely to help than to harm them. But it’s impossible to know whether aducanumab is such a treatment; the data gathered so far don’t indicate that the drug would have any clinically meaningful benefit. The only way for Medicare to safely learn whether the drug works is to limit coverage to patients who volunteer to receive it in the context of a randomized clinical trial.

Peter B. Bach is the chief medical officer of Delfi Diagnostics. He was previously director of the Drug Pricing Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Rita F. Redberg is a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. They wrote this column for Bloomberg Opinion.

News

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record.

Here are the rankings after Week 18:

Super Bowl favorites

1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4; No. 3)

4. Buffalo Bills (11-6; No. 4)

The Packers enter the playoffs as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it’s easy to see why. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put together a Most Valuable Player-worthy season, and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returned Sunday to bolster an offensive line that has dealt with injuries all season. With home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the NFC, the Packers can rest up for what could be Rodgers’ last dance in Green Bay.

In the AFC, the Chiefs put a stamp on their regular season with a 28-24 win over the Broncos, but it came at a cost. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his heel during warmups, and tight end Travis Kelce was banged up toward the end of the game. Losing one or both would be a big blow for Kansas City, as Hill and Kelce combined for 47.8% of the Chiefs’ total receiving yards and caught 18 of Patrick Mahomes’ 37 touchdown passes. Fortunately for coach Andy Reid, the Raiders’ dramatic win over the Chargers on Sunday night sets up a first-round matchup against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who Kansas City crushed, 36-10, in Week 16.

Could we see another Bills vs. Chiefs meeting in the AFC championship game? Buffalo locked up the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game against the AFC East rival Patriots, its third meeting against New England this season. After a bizarre 14-10 loss to the Patriots on Dec. 6, the Bills responded with a 33-21 victory on Dec. 26 to continue a four-game winning streak. The Bills, who finished the season ranked second in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, have all the talent to make a run to the Super Bowl. It’s only fitting coach Sean McDermott and Co. have to start their journey against Bill Belichick.

Speaking of Belichick, he’ll be coaching his first postseason game in 22 seasons as New England’s coach without quarterback Tom Brady. The former Patriots star is aiming for his second straight Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers, but he faces a much steeper climb this time around. After the strange departure of wide receiver Antonio Brown, Brady will be leaning on Mike Evans, tight end Rob Gronkowski and relatively inexperienced wideouts Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller. He’s done more with less during his Hall of Fame career, but getting back to the Super Bowl will be his biggest challenge yet in Tampa Bay.

The top contenders

5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5; No. 8)

6. Tennessee Titans (12-5, No. 10)

7. Los Angeles Rams (12-5; No. 5)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7; No. 6)

9. Arizona Cardinals (11-6; No. 7)

10. San Francisco 49ers (10-7; No. 14)

Has there been a more surprising No. 1 seed in recent years than the Titans? After star running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury Oct. 31, Tennessee seemed fated to fall back down to earth and not make much noise in the postseason. But they went 6-3 down the stretch to clinch the top spot in the AFC and might be hitting their stride at just the right time. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill put together his best performance of the season in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the Texans, completing 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and Henry could return after the bye. The Titans have already proved their mettle, beating the Chiefs, Bills, Rams and 49ers this season. This could be the team that breaks Kansas City’s stranglehold of the AFC.

In the NFC, the hierarchy is less clear. The Cowboys enter the playoffs as the top-ranked team in DVOA by a pretty wide margin, signaling their high-powered offense and revamped defense should be taken seriously. But they face a tough first-round matchup against the 49ers, a team that could take advantage of Dallas’ below-average run defense with its powerful ground-and-pound attack. If the good version of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shows up Sunday, the Cowboys’ Super Bowl dreams could disappear quickly.

The same goes for the Cardinals’ matchup against the Rams, who blew a 17-point lead in a 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers. No matter how much coach Sean McVay believes in him, quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to make the kind of frustrating mistakes that have made him an enigma throughout his NFL career. Stafford finished Week 18 with the most interceptions in the NFL (17), but he also finished with the third-most yards (4,886) and second-most touchdown passes (41). Here’s a stat you’ll likely hear again this week: Stafford is 11-70 in his career against teams with winning records, including 3-5 this season. Until he proves he can win a few games in a row against top competition, the Rams can’t be considered an elite team.

The wild cards

11. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7; No. 15)

12. New England Patriots (10-7; No. 9)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8; No. 13)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1; No. 16)

When the Raiders and Bengals meet Sunday in Cincinnati, years of playoff anguish will collide. The Bengals haven’t won a postseason game since 1991, while the Raiders haven’t won one since 2003. Sunday night’s thrilling 35-32 overtime win over the Chargers gave Las Vegas an improbable playoff berth after it fired coach Jon Gruden and cut wide receiver Henry Ruggs midway through the season. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia could wind up with the full-time job if he leads the Raiders to another upset.

While the Raiders celebrated their overtime win over the Chargers, the Steelers breathed a deep sigh of relief. A tie would have denied Pittsburgh a playoff berth, which would have been a gutting way for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to enter retirement. At least he’ll get a shot at taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night, but there’s not much confidence in a Steelers upset. It’s safe to say Pittsburgh is by far the worst of the 14 playoff teams, as evidenced by Roethlisberger’s meager 56.2 Pro Football Focus grade — the worst of any playoff quarterback — and the Steelers’ No. 24 ranking in DVOA. Still, it’s a credit to Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and a talented defense led by star pass rusher T.J. Watt that the Steelers are in the playoffs in the first place.

Facing an identity crisis

15. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8; No. 12)

16. Seattle Seahawks (7-10; No. 24)

17. Miami Dolphins (9-8; No. 19)

18. Indianapolis Colts (9-8; No. 11)

How improbable was Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s comeback against the Raiders? Herbert converted six fourth downs facing elimination in the fourth quarter and overtime, which carried 1-in-8,123 odds (0.01%), according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The sad truth is that the Chargers have failed to build a contender around their star quarterback, thanks in large part to a defense that struggled to stop the run all season. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi also deserves some of the blame for shoehorning Herbert into a quick-strike offense that limited his average depth of target to 21st in the league. There’s no reason to be so conservative with one of the best arms in the NFL.

But the Chargers’ problems pale in comparison with the Colts and Dolphins. Indianapolis blew an easy win-and-in opportunity with an inexcusable 26-11 loss to the Jaguars, a team they were favored to beat by more than 14 points. The Carson Wentz experiment showed signs of working out at times, but it can only be considered a failure after he couldn’t take advantage of one of the worst defenses in the league. Fortunately for the Colts, they owe just $15 million guaranteed on the remainder of Wentz’s four-year, $128 million deal he signed with the Eagles. But in a weak draft class and a depressed veteran quarterback market, a replacement might be hard to find.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins surprisingly fired coach Brian Flores on Monday after he led the team to the brink of the playoffs following a 1-7 start. Miami hasn’t been able to build a consistent winner under the former Patriots assistant, but employing four offensive coordinators, two defensive coordinators and four offensive line coaches created constant upheaval during his tenure. Flores’ first season began with a near-complete teardown by the front office that saw left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick traded away, yet Flores finished his three seasons with a 24-25 record. Miami is already facing questions about the long-term future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and rumors of interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, so whoever it hires to replace Flores faces a tough road ahead.

Should be better in 2022

19. Baltimore Ravens (8-9; No. 17)

20. Cleveland Browns (8-9; No. 20)

21. New Orleans Saints (9-8; No. 18)

Safety Chuck Clark said it best after the Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday, which eliminated Baltimore from playoff contention: “Watch how we bounce back.” The Ravens’ season felt doomed from the start when running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters all went down before Week 1. They had as many as 17 players on injured reserve and lost quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four games to an ankle injury. There might be a big makeover coming on defense, with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Justin Houston and many others hitting free agency. Still, with the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, improved health and Year 2 improvements from rookies Odafe Oweh, Rashod Bateman and Brandon Stephens, there’s a clear path for the Ravens to get back to the top of the AFC.

For the Browns and Saints, it’s less certain. They don’t have a quarterback of Jackson’s caliber to lean on, but there’s a good chance they upgrade in 2022. Jameis Winston could come back to New Orleans after his strong start was derailed by a knee injury. Baker Mayfield is expected to return for Cleveland, but general manager Andrew Berry might bring in an established veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo? Teddy Bridgewater?) to light a fire under the former No. 1 overall pick. The Browns have too much talent to waste another season with mediocre quarterback play.

Entering a new era

22. Minnesota Vikings (8-9; No. 21)

23. Denver Broncos (7-10; No. 22)

24. Chicago Bears (6-11; No. 25)

The Vikings, Broncos and Bears will all be looking for new coaches after parting with Mike Zimmer, Vic Fangio and Matt Nagy, respectively. None of those moves was a surprise given each team fell short of the playoffs in what were expected to be competitive seasons.

Denver enters 2022 in the most intriguing spot, given all the talent on the roster. If they can find a way to upgrade from Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, there’s a lot to like on both sides of the ball. But how patient will George Paton general manager be?

The Vikings and Bears, meanwhile, are looking for replacements for Rick Spielman and Ryan Pace. Will the new Vikings general manager kickstart a rebuild and jettison quarterback Kirk Cousins, who carries a $45 million cap hit next season? Will the Bears find an offensive coach who can get the most out of quarterback Justin Fields? These teams are talented enough to win now if they make the right hires.

The basement

25. Atlanta Falcons (7-10; No. 23)

26. Washington Football Team (7-10; No. 26)

27. New York Jets (4-13; No. 27)

28. Houston Texans (4-13; No. 29)

29. Detroit Lions (3-13-1; No. 30)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14; No. 32)

31. Carolina Panthers (5-12; No. 28)

32. New York Giants (4-13; No. 31)

It’s fitting that the Panthers and Giants finished the season at the bottom. Of all the teams in this group, they have the least to be excited about in 2022. Matt Rhule and Joe Judge are both trying to explain that what’s happening behind the scenes is better than their teams’ record might indicate, but they’re running out of time to prove it.

The Giants’ situation might be the worst in the NFL. GM Dave Gettleman retired Monday after four disastrous seasons at the helm, but the damage has already been done. The Giants went 19-46 during his tenure and don’t have much to show from his drafts or free-agent signings. If Judge sticks around, owner John Mara will be committing to a former special teams coach who thinks it’s a good idea to run a quarterback sneak on third-and-9 from his own 4-yard line so that the punter has more room.

The Giants at least have a quarterback who’s shown some promise in Jones. The same can’t be said of Sam Darnold, who’s owed $18 million next season after the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option. Carolina enters 2022 still looking for a franchise quarterback and an offensive coordinator who can get the most out of star running back Christian McCaffrey and a talented receiving corps.

News

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM': The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless '80s

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless ‘80s
The Milton of Molly creates a world where we can’t feel and we’ll never wake up

If there are two or three artists responsible for the 21st century move toward The Softness, one of them is absolutely Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd. His new album, Dawn FM, is his most coherent vision of The Endless ‘80s, a time when he’s slotted right in between Howard Jones and a-ha on daytime radio. The big co-producers this time around are Dan Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never), Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, 30 years into giving people top 10 hits. The Weeknd’s only competition now is himself. “Blinding Lights,” the lead single from After Hours, was recently determined by Billboard to be the number one Number One of all time, an achievement among all the chart participation trophies that I do not dispute as significant.

“Blinding Lights” borrowed its shoes and socks from a-Ha’s “Take On Me” and walked itself into a 3 AM session of teeth grinding and scrolling. That’s the Weeknd’s wheelhouse. He’s the Sting of stimulants, the Zorro of Xanax, the Milton of Molly—we could do this for a minute, but I digress. Tesfaye’s nightlife vision has always spun on the axis of his impossibly beautifully voice, so internally high that it feels like there’s no chest verison of it, a femme mask for Wall Street masc: I’ve got the money, you’ve got the time, we can’t feel, we’ll never wake up. 

On Dawn FM, Tesfaye begins the borrowing by taking a concept form his producer Oneohtrix Point Never: Jim Carrey doing drops as a DJ on the fictional Dawn FM is more or less the concept of the last Oneohtrix  album, Magic, which presented a single broadcast day of an imagined radio station. The sixty second commercial appended to “Every Angel is Terrifying” has Carrey reciting “call 1-800-444-4444” and talking about shipping and handling charges. The commitment to the past here is real. 

We want to go back to the ‘80s for a bunch of reasons, and the main one, the engine behind the rise of The Softness, is the combination of pleasant, lush sonics and honest lyrics. We are all on screens all day, where harsh and aggressive sounds fare especially poorly, but we still want to cut to the emotional chase. To that end, the ‘80s was a time of people who brought the drama without the testosterone: Phil Collins, Tears For Fears, Luther Vandross, Michael McDonald. Log on today and you’ll hear soft rock and soft jazz all over the place. 

The only competition for this kind of animatronic ‘80s was Daft Punk, and you can hear the kind of synthesis they tried on Random Access Memories in the Weeknd’s excellent new single “Sacrifice.” This one also has a very 21st century credit list, four producers and eight songwriters to achieve one pure blend of Michael Jackson and Knight Rider. The Weeknd twist, again, will be the combination of immaculate signing and dysphoria: “I can break you down and pick you up / and fuck like we are friends / but don’t be catchin’ feelings / don’t be out here catchin’ feelings.” It’s the The Weeknd brand: making bad feelings sound good. There’s even an interlude from Quincy Jones (which recalls the Giorgio Mordoer story from Random Access Memories more than a little) where he talks over a soft funk instrumental about his mother having “dementia praecox” and abandoning him. (The common clinical term for this is now schizophrenia.) Passionately derivative and sort of queasy-making, a true Weeknd feeling.

But there’s development here. On “Out of Time,” the Weeknd sees a less twisted future. “The last few months, I’ve been workin’ on me, baby / There’s so much trauma in my life / I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby / I look back now and I realize.” The track is fully up to date with TikTok trends, sampling a big chunk of the 1983 Japanese City Pop track “Midnight Pretenders” by Tomoko Aran. We’ve entered the deepest phase of revival with the Weeknd, and if I sound cynical, that’s a mistake. I don’t think he’s just borrowing ideas and watching American Psycho on repeat, or if he is, he’s not doing it for superficial effect. There is a midnight of the soul that the broke kid from Toronto got to know better than his peers. He just didn’t want to abandon the best parts of the club, and then he went for the best parts of the radio. Someone with such an astonishing voice needs a little room to stretch out, and the ‘80s gave us plenty of records with ice cold synthesizers and warm voices. Tesfaye began his career by sampling Siouxsie & The Banshees, so you know his taste does not miss. My one request is that he and Oneohtrix bring Jeffrey Osborne back for the next album. Dawn FM is a kind of Vicks VapoRub experience that feels very useful right now. No skips!  

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: The Zorro of Xanax Presents His Most Coherent Vision of the Endless ‘80s

News

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 7-13

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 7-13
Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in Euphoria. Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

There’s quite a range of content to consume this week, with several notable season premieres and a bunch of newly released films. Everyone from Texas cheerleaders to Ben Affleck, dancing hopefuls to a German robot love interest are getting their fair share of screen time, along with a shoutout here. Read on for this week’s top streaming picks.

What to watch on Netflix

True Grit

Between Hawkeye, Arcane, and Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld is having a bit of a moment across just about every streaming platform. The actress-slash-popstar has oodles of talent, something that’s been apparent since her feature debut in the Coen brothers’ 2010 movie True Grit. The 1969 John Wayne original is streaming on Paramount+, but the Coen’s version of the Western is led by a teenaged Steinfeld, who proves her worth among heavy hitters like Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin. Take two hours to watch the young actress make a name for herself – along with a good takedown of old-fashioned Western toxic masculinity. True Grit is available to stream now.

Cheer

One of Netflix’s biggest docu-series returns with a second season this week. A lot has happened in the world of Cheer and Navarro College since Season 1, including teammate firing drama, federal criminal charges brought against a member, and a competition-crushing pandemic. The second season of the extremely engrossing series promises to pick up all these pieces, and more—word is another squad (Navarro’s rival Trinity Valley) will be featured prominently, meaning even more insight into the crazy and emotional life of college cheer. Cheer Season 2 premieres Wednesday, January 12th.

What to watch on Hulu

Black Bear

Far more than “just” a comedic actress at this point, Aubrey Plaza continues to expand her claim as an indie-film badge of quality in the Sundance hit Black Bear. This trippy drama takes a highly meta look at filmmaking and relationships, as a creative escape to the lake turns into an unnerving series of arguments. Plaza—who has built her reputation on a number of just plain weird characters—is the glue that holds this strange movie together as it dabbles in less-than-realism. Black Bear will be available to stream starting Monday, January 10th.

I’m Your Man

If you’re looking for a romcom thoroughly of the internet age, then I’m Your Man is your guy. When Alma, a career-driven academic, is forced to spend three weeks with Tom—a robot programmed to be her ideal match—to write up a report/road test, she’s skeptical; really, she’s uncertain about the fact that Tom is a robot. In a world of algorithmic dating apps, the existence of Tom doesn’t end up feeling very farfetched, and the movie delivers both a sweet romance and a savvy metaphor. I’m Your Man will be available to stream on Tuesday, January 11th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

The Tender Bar

This new family drama promises a chance to explore the titularly tender side of Ben Affleck. Between recent tabloid romances with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Lopez and the gradual tanking of his career as Batman, it can be easy to forget that the two-time Oscar winner (one for writing, another for producing) is a talented actor in his own right. Directed by George Clooney, another two-time Academy Award winner, The Tender Bar adapts the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, a young man who looks for a figure to replace his father by becoming a fixture in his uncle’s bar. The Tender Bar premieres Friday, January 7th.

What to watch on HBO Max

Euphoria

While the realism of Euphoria may be debated (as a certified Gen Z member, I don’t quite consider it true to my high school experience. . .maybe college instead?), no one can deny how immediate its cultural impact has been. It’s the show that launched a thousand makeup looks, let the world know Zendaya was far more than a Disney Channel holdover, and introduced a new era of young adult issues to the pop culture lexicon. After a long, COVID-related delay and a few special episodes, the much-hyped second season is finally arriving. Euphoria Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 9th.

Magic Mike

Let this be the weekend of the Magic Mike Cinematic Universe, because HBO has got you covered. Or maybe that’s uncovered. Not only are the much-loved Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL available to stream this month, but you can also binge last month’s reality series Finding Magic Mike. The competition show revolves around 10 men who have “lost their magic” competing to win $100K and the opportunity to perform in Las Vegas. Suffice to say, many a strip-tease is involved. All three Magic Mike’s are available to stream now.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your time.

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Jan 7-13

