Bitcoin Open Interest Continues To Rise, Short Squeeze Incoming?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin open interest and estimated leverage ratio metrics have continued to rise recently. This could mean that a short squeeze may be coming soon.
Bitcoin Open Interest Rises Despite Decline In Price
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open interest has shown uptrend over the past month, despite the price of the crypto moving down.
The “open interest” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin futures contracts that are currently open in the market.
When the value of the metric moves up, it means more investors are opening long or short contracts on derivative exchanges. This may mean that leverage is going up in the market, and thus such a trend can lead to higher volatility in the price of the crypto.
On the other hand, a decline in the metric suggests holders have started to close their positions. A plunge in the indicator happens when Bitcoin makes a strong price swing, forcing mass liquidations of the contracts.
Such liquidations cascade together and amplify the price move. This event is called a long or short squeeze, depending on which contracts make up the majority.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin open interest over the past year:
The indicator's value seems to be trending up | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin open interest has been going up, despite the price moving down. This is different from the trend around the $69k top as there longs made up the majority and hence the open interest followed the price.
The higher percentage of futures contracts looks to be short holders this time as the indicator has been moving opposite to the price.
BTC Estimated Leverage Ratio Continues To Reach New Highs
Another metric, the “Estimated leverage ratio,” measures the average amount of leverage that each futures holder is making use of.
This indicator has been making new highs recently, suggesting that short holders are taking a lot of leverage risk right now. The below chart shows this trend.
Leverage in the market moves up | Source: CryptoQuant
Such a large amount of leverage has historically lead to a flush sooner or later. And since this time the derivatives market is dominated by short holders, a short squeeze event could take place.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $41.6k, down 12% in the past week. Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price has moved sideways in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Robinhood may eventually accept the asset as the market had expected.
The meme-coin presently ranked 13th on the market may have a similar year.
Despite being dubbed a Dogecoin Killer, Shiba Inu seems to have established itself quickly. There has been a lot of talk about the meme coin in the cryptocurrency market last year, and it appears like the debate will continue to be dominated by it in 2022 as well. The coin promises to bounce back amid the recent crypto blood bath.
For a brief while last year, Shiba Inu could flip some of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Before SHIB’s introduction, most of these cryptocurrencies had already been on the market for some time. UNI, AVAX, LTC, LINK, Crypto.com Coin, and even Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin were the unlucky casualties hit by the SHIB storm. The meme-coin presently ranked 13th on the market may have a similar year.
Even though support for SHIB has diminished, its proponents are hopeful that it will regain steam. If the asset performs as expected by the market, its value will skyrocket, eclipsing its competitors.
Robinhood Listing
As projected by the market last year, several assets are likely to reach price levels that they did not last year. It is projected that Shiba Inu will reach a new price high of $1 in the near future.
SHIB, on the other hand, maybe preferred by investors as the need for it grows. If Shiba Inu maintains its record-breaking streak, Robinhood may eventually accept the asset as the market had expected. However, the network’s role does not end there. Brand new stable coins are being planned for in the long run by the network to its blockchain.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000027 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,032,045,414 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 4.20% in the last 24 hours.
FTT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $13.90.
In FTX Token’s (FTT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about FTT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FTX Token Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FTT is $37.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $169,177,850 at the time of writing. However, FTT has increased 1.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FTT has a circulating supply of 138,768,339 FTT. Currently, FTT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.
What is FTX Token (FTT)?
The native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX is FTT. FTX is backed by Almeda Research, it is one of the leading companies in crypto trading. FTX is designed by professionals with confirmed expertise in the industry. FTX derivatives are stablecoin-settled and only require one universal margin wallet.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Prediction 2022
FTX Token holds the 32nd position on CoinGecko right now. FTT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The ascending channel is the price action between the upward-sloping parallel lines. Higher highs and lows characterize this price system. Technical analysts are creating an ascending channel by drawing the lower trend line connecting the swing lows and the upper channel line connecting the swing highs. This pattern clearly defined the bullish trend. So crypto traders can trade between the pattern’s support and resistance levels.
Currently, FTT is in the range of $36.44. If the pattern continues, the price of FTT might reach the resistance level of $58.64 and $80.04. If the trend reverses, then the price of FTT may fall to $17.65.
FTX Token (FTT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of FTT.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of FTT.
Resistance Level 1 – $51.82
Resistance Level 2 – $88.21
Support Level 1 – $33.74
Support Level 2 – $22.74
Support Level 3 – $13.90
Support Level 4 – $8.07
The charts show that FTT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FTT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $88.21.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FTT might plummet to almost $8.07, a bearish signal.
FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FTT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FTT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the FTT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, FTT is in a bearish state. Notably, the FTT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FTT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FTT is at level 37.10. This means that FTT is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FTT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
FTX Token Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at FTX Token’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FTX Token. Currently, FTT lies in the range of 26.97, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FTT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FTT lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, FTT’s RSI is at 37.10 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FTT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FTX Token.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and FTT moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FTX Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FTT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FTX Token in 2022 is $88.21. On the other hand, the bearish FTT price prediction for 2022 is $13.90.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the FTT ecosystem, the performance of FTT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $58.64 very soon. But, it might also reach $90 if the investors believe that FTT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is the FTX Token?
FTX Token (FTX) is an exchange of cryptocurrency derivatives that provide futures, forex tokens and OTC trading.
2. Where can you purchase FTT?
FTT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FTX, Huobi Global, Bybit, and KuCoin.
3. Will FTT reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FTT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FTX Token?
On September 09, 2021, FTT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $84.18 .
5. Is FTT a good investment in 2022?
FTX Token (FTT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FTT in the past few months, FTT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FTX Token (FTT) reach $90?
FTX Token (FTT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then FTX Token (FTT) will hit $90 soon.
7. What will be the FTT price by 2023?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $130 by 2023.
8. What will be the FTT price by 2024?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $220 by 2024.
9. What will be the FTT price by 2025?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $280 by 2025.
10. What will be the FTT price by 2026?
FTX Token (FTT) price is expected to reach $350 by 2026.
GST officials raided WazirX, and discovered Rs.4.05B in tax evasion.
WazriX controlled by Binance, Chinese born business domiciled.
whether WazriX user detail is available to Binance, a Chinese corporation.
Goods & Service Tax (GST) officials raided WazirX, an India-based cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to invest in many cryptocurrencies by trading in fiat currency, discovered accusations of Rs. 4.05B in tax evasion, this happened on December 30, 2021. The US Department of Justice and the US Internal Revenue Service are investigating crypto exchange Binance, a Chinese corporation that owns WazirX, for money laundering and tax evasion.
Furthermore, WazriX controlled by Binance, Chinese born business domiciled in the Cayman Islands. It is a curious case for Indian regulators. Previously unregulated crypto exchanges held by foreign investors and corporations. Because Indian equities, commodities, and fixed income exchanges cannot be entirely owned by foreign entities.
Eventually, China has outlawed cryptocurrency and will launch and regulate its own cryptocurrency namely Digital Yuan. The crypto exchange Binance started in China and now expanded to over 180 countries. And currently, Binance has involved in blockchain-related operations, which includes WazirX in India.
Moreover, since about December 2021, WazirX claims to have 10M+ users. In WazirX, all Indian users need to provide and register through KYC details. Hence, the issue is whether this user detail is available to Binance, a Chinese corporation. Because Binance already has identified for financial crimes in the United States. When WazriX questioned about managing such sensitive user data and whether the data is stored in Binance. It doesn’t give any clarification or answers.
Hence more, what exactly would the government be able to regulate when a foreign company like Binance controls the access, funds, investments, and details of 10M+ Indians operation. This was the million-dollar question that arise commonly. Consecutively, if the government allowed to access all financial transactions made by an Indian buyer or seller via selective KYC and linked bank accounts. There will be no chance of checking the credential detail of the person on the other side transaction. Eventually, there will be no chance to discover the ultimate destination of buyer’s money or to halt the outflow of money from Indian shores.