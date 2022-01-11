Bob Saget 911 Call: Hotel Staff Reveals Actor Was ‘Unresponsive’ With ‘No Pulse’ In His Room

The 911 call made by a hotel staff member revealed that the ‘Full House’ star was found not breathing in his room.
The 911 call after Bob Saget’s death revealed that the hotel staff had found the actor “unresponsive” in his hotel room, when he sadly died on Sunday January 9 at age 65. The call was made after the comedy legend was found dead in his room while staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The audio from the 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife, the hotel staff told police that they found Bob not breathing in his room.
In the call, a staff member told the operator that he’d been alerted by another employee that a hotel patron didn’t have a pulse. “We have a unresponsive guest in the room. My officer tells me that he, that there is no pulse,” he said. When the operator asked for confirmation, the staff member confirmed that he was “Not responsive, not breathing and [had] no pulse.”
Following Bob’s death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that the Fuller House star was the person who had been found in the room. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
After the TV icon’s passing, many of his former Full House co-stars, as well as others from around the entertainment world, mourned the loss of Bob Saget. In a joint statement, Bob’s former co-stars wrote a touching tribute to the comedian and actor. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob,” the cast said in a joint statement.
Legendary actress Betty White passed away 6 days after suffering a stroke, according to her death certificate, obtained by TMZ.
Betty’s cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), which is caused by blood clots or a ruptured blood vessel that results in a lack of blood flow to part of the brain.
WENN.com
TMZ reports The Golden Girls TV sitcom star died “peacefully in her sleep” at her home on December 31, 2021, less than 3 weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday.
A movie honoring the milestone, “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will still be released. It features White’s friends and colleagues, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.
Real estate heir Robert Durst died after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 10, months after he was convicted of murdering his friend.
Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his friend, and was also charged with killing his first wife, has died at 78 years old. Robert’s attorney, ChipLewis, told The New York Times that Robert died on Monday (Jan. 10) after going into cardiac arrest. Robert passed away at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, California.
Robert’s death comes nearly four months after he was convicted of first-degree murder in September 2021. His conviction stemmed from the decades-old murder of his friend Susan Berman, who was killed execution-style inside her home on Christmas Eve in 2000. Robert reportedly murdered Susan due to her knowledge of his first wife Kathleen Durst‘s disappearance in 1982, according to People. Robert was sentenced to life in prison, without parole, for Susan’s death in Oct. 2021.
A few weeks after his sentencing, Robert was officially charged with second-degree murder in connection to his first wife’s presumed death. Robert was also previously involved in a nationwide manhunt in 2001 after the remains of his neighbor, Morris Black, were found floating in Galveston Bay, Texas. He was eventually caught by authorities and faced a trial that began in 2003. Robert claimed he shot and killed Morris in self-defense, and so a jury sentenced him to five years in prison, though he was released early on parole, according to The New York Times.
All of the controversies involving Robert were explored in the 2015 HBO documentary, The Jinx. The doc ultimately unearthed new details about Susan’s murder, which led to prosecutors filing new charges against Robert and later arrested him for the horrific crime. Robert participated in over 25 hours of interviews for the six-part miniseries, during which he actually admitted to committing the murders. “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” he said in The Jinx.
Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark hosted an over-the-top birthday celebration for their one-year-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on Saturday.
In honor of their only child’s first birthday, the couple welcomed their family and friends, including their former Vanderpump Rules castmates, to their $1.7 million home in Los Angeles, where they were treated to an adorable cake and surrounded by balloons.
In photos shared to their Instagram Story, Stassi, Beau, and their guests shared videos and photos.
“The birthday girl, all chic AF,” Lala wrote in the caption of her photo as Katie Maloney posed with Stassi and Hartford and Scheana Shay‘s fiancé, Brock Davies, read her a book in other photos.
“Some birthday fun went down today,” Stassi wrote in the caption of another post, in which her daughter was seen standing in a nude dress with tulle and black shoes.
“Okay but it’s a celebration for us too. One year down as parents,” she added in a second photo, along with a photo of her and Beau, who she married in September 2020, sharing a kiss.
Stassi also shared photos of her daughter’s cake and personalized wrapping paper.
The cake, which was initially posted by Stassi’s longtime friend, Kristina Kelly, was an adorable deer with rose and antler accents on the top and brown and tan icing. Meanwhile, the wrapping paper was covered in professional images of Hartford.
In Instagram Story posts of his own, Beau reshared a message from one of his guests, who said his daughter is “the most beautiful birthday girl. You are SO LOVED Hartford.”
He also shared a couple of pics of his daughter beside Dove Mellencamp-Arroyave, the youngest child of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave.
“First friends,” Beau said of the two girls.
Although Brittany Cartwright‘s son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, who she shares with Jax Taylor, was under the weather and unable to attend the event, she was seen at Hartford’s bash holding Summer Moon Honey Davies, who Scheana shares with Brock.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.