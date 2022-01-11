News
Broncos coaching search begins with seven interview requests
A day after promising to be “open-minded” during his first Broncos coaching search, general manager George Paton cast a wide net by requesting to meet with seven candidates ranging in age from 33-52 and NFL experience from 4-19 years.
Confirmed by league sources, the Broncos filed paperwork Monday with the NFL office to interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Because the Packers have a first-round playoff bye, Hackett is eligible to conduct interviews this week and is already scheduled to visit with Jacksonville. The other four coaches, if they choose, can meet with the Broncos on Sunday (Mayo), Monday (Bieniemy, Gannon, Moore and Quinn) and next Tuesday (O’Connell) after their teams’ first-round playoff games, win or lose.
The Broncos and Jaguars were joined Monday on the coaching market by Chicago, Miami and Minnesota.
Despite a streak of six consecutive non-playoff seasons and consistent tumult at the quarterback position, the Broncos’ job is believed to be attractive.
“You have a good general manager that coaches will want to work with, you have some nice pieces on defense, a really good receiving corps and a stud running back with (Javonte) Williams,” a league source told The Denver Post. “Obviously, the reason why Vic (Fangio) got fired is the quarterback and that’s the key piece they need to figure out.”
The source ranked the five openings as the Broncos, Miami, Chicago, Minnesota and Jacksonville.
Variety of candidates
Among the first six candidates, only Quinn has previous head-coaching experience at any level. A closer look at each coach:
+ Bieniemy, 52, has been the Chiefs’ non-play-calling coordinator for four years and been in the NFL for 13 years. A player at Colorado, he later had two stints on the Buffs’ coaching staff (2001-02 and ’11-12).
+ Gannon, 39, is a first-year coordinator and was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17 when Paton was in the Vikings’ front office.
+ Hackett, 42, is in his 13th NFL season. He called the plays as the coordinator in Buffalo (2013-14) and Jacksonville (mid-2016 to mid-’18) and is in his third year with the Packers.
+ Mayo, 35, made 803 tackles in 103 games for the Patriots before moving into coaching in 2019.
+ Moore, 33, went right from Cowboys’ backup quarterback to quarterbacks coach and has called the plays for the past three years.
+ O’Connell, 36, spent time as a player with five teams before moving into coaching with Cleveland in 2015. He has worked for the Browns, San Francisco, Washington and joined the Rams in 2020 as a non-play-calling offensive coordinator.
+ Quinn, 51, is in his 19th pro season and first with the Cowboys after going 43-42 (3-2 playoffs) as Atlanta’s coach from 2015-20. When Quinn was Miami’s defensive line coach in 2005-06, Paton was the Dolphins’ director of pro personnel.
Mayo and Bieniemy, if they interview, will fulfill the league’s “Rooney Rule” requirement for teams to meet with two minority candidates.
Paton will lean on the experience he received while participating in Minnesota’s 2014 search that ended with coach Mike Zimmer being hired. The league source said Paton’s knowledge of the NFL will also be beneficial.
“He can call anybody and say, ‘Hey, tell me about this guy,’ — he has contacts all over the league,” the source said. “That’s where George knows plenty. If (the candidate) is a coordinator, talk to the position coaches who worked for him. Talk to the players on that team.”
The source said the ideal candidate pool is 6-8 coaches and a small circle of advisors for Paton.
“The best thing is to not have a lot of opinions involved — no outside search firms, no board of 20 people trying to come up with a consensus,” the source said.
Quarterback plans
During his news conference Sunday, Paton acknowledged the importance of quarterback stability: “The most important position in sports.”
“They have to get the quarterback situation straightened out because of their division,” the league source said.
How much should Paton reveal to a candidate about Quarterback Strategy 2022?
“He shouldn’t be too open about it; you can’t trust half these guys,” the source said with a laugh. “He can say, ‘We have multiple plans in place depending on what’s available.’”
Paton, as confirmed by his initial interview requests, is open to meeting with defensive coaches.
“If they’re a defensive-minded coach, they’re going to have to talk about their plan for the offense, their offensive coordinator and his coaching staff and what his vision is with our offensive personnel,” Paton said. “Offense is obviously a priority, but we don’t want to take a step back on defense. We also need to elevate (the) special teams. We need someone to take over the whole operation and not just be focused on one side of the ball.”
Candidates generally arrive for interviews with a depth chart of coordinator and position coaches — first choice, second choice, third choice. What they generally aren’t concerned about is the team’s salary cap situation. Per Over The Cap, the Broncos have $45,377,582 in cap space, 10th-most in the league.
“They just want to know if they’ll be able to financially afford talent if they need it,” a second league source said. “The answer for the Broncos is, ‘Yes, they can.’”
The last two Broncos coaching searches — Vance Joseph in 2017 and Fangio in ’19 — lasted nine and 10 days, respectively. Wanting to interview so many playoff-team coaches may result in a different timetable, but one that is fine with Paton.
“You don’t need to be in a hurry,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good, quality candidates. It’s really important to talk to them all.”
News
Chicago Bears fire GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy in a big shake-up at Halas Hall
The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy on Monday.
While the move to fire Nagy was expected as the losses piled up in his fourth season, Pace’s fate after seven years in his role seemed less clear over the last month.
Ultimately after the 6-11 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey also cut ties with Pace, whose teams posted a 48-65 record, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory.
During an hourlong video conference Monday afternoon, McCaskey said he consulted “a number of people” in NFL circles, including Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, before making the decisions and finalizing his conclusion Sunday night. He said Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, 99, also was consulted as part of the team’s board of directors.
“Everybody wants to win one for her,” McCaskey said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. At one point in our conversations, I asked her for her assessment of our season, and she said, as only a mother can, ‘I’m very, very disappointed.’”
The Bears were expected to begin contacting replacement candidates Monday in what McCaskey promised would be a “thorough, diligent and exhaustive” search.
The search committee will include McCaskey, Polian, Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and Tanesha Wade, senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We get that a lot of Bears fans are unhappy, and we’re unhappy too and we’re frustrated and we understand that there’s not really a whole lot that can be said today that’s going to make people feel better about the situation,” McCaskey said. “And it may even be that once the candidates are introduced, people will say, ‘Oh, you picked the wrong guy.’
“The only opportunity to produce results is on the field, and that won’t be for some time to come. We think in time it will be shown that we have chosen the right people to lead the Bears.”
Along with the losing record, Pace’s tenure will be most associated with crucial misses at quarterback and the hiring of Nagy.
Pace traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the 2017 draft, selecting Mitch Trubisky over fellow first-round quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. After four roller-coaster seasons, the Bears let Trubisky head into free agency in 2021, and he signed with the Buffalo Bills as their backup.
The Bears have made multiple moves to try to correct that mistake, including trading for Nick Foles, signing Andy Dalton and drafting Justin Fields. The aggressive trade up to draft Fields last April could be a big moment in franchise history if Fields becomes the franchise quarterback the Bears hope he will be.
But the evaluation on Fields is incomplete after a rocky rookie season.
Trubisky wasn’t Pace’s only first-round fail, with wide receiver Kevin White in 2015 and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in 2016 also not panning out. Pace’s recent decisions created salary-cap issues and a roster that lacks talent and depth at a few key positions, leading to a 6-11 season in 2021.
Aside from drafting Fields, Pace’s landmark moment was a trade to acquire outside linebacker Khalil Mack on Labor Day weekend 2018, which helped jump-start a division championship season. Pace was named the league’s executive of the year by the Sporting News.
He also was instrumental in jump-starting a $100 million project to expand Halas Hall, an overhaul that was completed in 2019 with a 162,500-square-foot football operations addition.
In a statement, Pace thanked people throughout the Bears organization, including Nagy, who he said helped build “a culture that persevered and a foundation that will catapult the organization into the next phase of success.” He also thanked Bears fans.
“Your passion is palpable daily,” he said. “Through the wins and losses, it was our constant goal to deliver the championship you deserve. Thank you for making this city the best ‘home field advantage’ in the NFL.
“Our family is from Illinois, went to college in Illinois and as Bears fans for life, we are proud to say that we are confident the future is bright for this team going forward.”
Nagy also released a statement thanking his players and staff for their “fight and determination” and Pace for his “passion and commitment.”
“It was always teamwork and togetherness with us,” Nagy said. “No regrets.”
After his first three seasons with coach John Fox, Pace hired Nagy in 2018 after Nagy spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, first as quarterbacks coach, then as co-offensive coordinator and finally as offensive coordinator in 2017. Nagy, who began his coaching career as a Philadelphia Eagles assistant under Andy Reid, had called plays in only a handful of games for the Chiefs when the Bears hired him.
In Nagy’s first stint as an NFL head coach, his teams went 34-31, including a 12-4 record, an NFC North title and a playoff loss to the Eagles in his first season in 2018. Nagy was named NFL Coach of the Year after that season.
But the Bears didn’t put together a winning season in his next three, including back-to-back 8-8 records in 2019 and 2020. The latter resulted in a playoff berth but ended with a dispiriting 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Nagy’s tenure was marked by lengthy losing streaks in each of his last three seasons, including a five-game skid in 2021.
“There were a lot of frustrating parts,” McCaskey said when asked about the 2021 season. “Another lengthy losing streak. We had one in 2019, one in 2020, one in 2021. Usually, those are season-enders. I admire the way our guys stuck together, didn’t point fingers, but at some point the general manager and head coach have to come up with a way to snap us out of a losing streak before the season is ruined.”
After the last loss of the 2021 streak — a 16-13 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21 at Soldier Field — a Patch.com report surfaced that Bears leadership planned to fire Nagy after the next game. McCaskey eventually told Nagy and his players the report was not true, but that declaration simply put off the inevitable decision.
At the heart of Nagy’s firing was his inability to elevate the Bears offense — despite multiple quarterbacks and coaches trying to help him. His teams ranked 29th in yards and points per game in 2019, 26th in yards and 22nd in scoring in 2020 and 24th in yards and 27th in scoring in 2021.
The Bears cycled through quarterbacks Trubisky, Foles, Dalton and Fields during his tenure. Nagy replaced offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich with Bill Lazor in 2020 and handed off play-calling duties to Lazor twice in an effort to boost the offense. None of the moves had lasting positive effects.
Fields, whom Nagy was entrusted to develop, won just two of his 10 starts as a rookie, throwing for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Now Bears leadership will try to zero in on the right coach to help Fields develop as the No. 11 draft pick moves into his second NFL season in 2022.
But McCaskey wouldn’t entertain questions about what he would do if a coach or GM candidate wasn’t sold on Fields.
“We want to know what their plan is with the quarterback position for the Bears,” he said.
Nagy told his players the news at a team meeting Monday morning. Some already saw the reports on social media, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson said it caught others off guard.
“I didn’t know,” Johnson said. “Just hearing the news and seeing his body language change a little bit, I mean, it hurts. He spent a lot of time here. He put a lot into the organization, so having that taken away from you is never easy.
“And then for some of us in the organization, all we know is Coach Nagy, all we know is Pace. It’s going to be a different transition for us versus other guys who have been to different teams and different things like that. Every guy has a different reaction. We all just want to move forward and keep continuing to be the best player and best person we can be.”
Bears running back David Montgomery, who spoke often of his strong relationship with Nagy, said the morning was “pretty emotional” for him. He spoke with Nagy one-on-one about the news.
“They took a chance on me, and I commend and I appreciate them for that,” Montgomery said. “As soon as I stepped foot in here, they showed me nothing but love. I appreciate them for that. It’s unfortunate what happened. But at the same time, you understand this is a results-driven league and we want to do what we have to do so we can handle business.”
McCaskey announced that the new general manager will report to him rather than Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips, who is directing the team’s potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property.
Much scrutiny in recent years has surrounded the role of Phillips, who has been the Bears president for 23 seasons, a lengthy stretch defined by mediocrity.
The Bears went 13-3 in 2006 and advanced to Super Bowl XLI, in which they lost to the Indianapolis Colts. But in Phillips’ time as president, the franchise has made only six playoff appearances and won just three postseason games.
The 2021 season was the ninth in Phillips’ tenure in which the Bears lost at least 10 games. That stretch has come while cycling through three general managers and five head coaches.
As part of the search committee, Phillips will have a hand in hiring another GM and coach.
“The hiring of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, I don’t regret that,” Phillips said. “They both brought a lot to the Bears. Ultimately on the field, the results weren’t where we wanted to be, but they checked a lot of the boxes.
“You can’t ask for better leaders, you can’t ask for better forward thinkers, you can’t ask for people that gave their all, had great work ethics, were humble. And I’m going to look for a lot of those same qualities. And hopefully with Bill’s vast expertise, the technicalities of coaching strategy and valuation processes, that’s going to add a nice added benefit to our search and help us find the right people.”
News
Hospitals in Colorado, across the U.S. letting COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
Hospitals around the U.S. — including some in Colorado — are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.
The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.
California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones.
Cara Welch, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association, said the organization was aware that some hospitals and health systems in the state had updated their policies to follow either the contingency or crisis levels of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for health care workers.
“For many, that means they allow staff who are mildly symptomatic (e.g., running nose, sore throat) or have improving symptoms to continue to work if they feel well enough to do so,” she said in an email Monday. “Employees with more severe symptoms (e.g., fever, cough, chills) typically still must be tested and must isolate for at least five days before returning to work.”
The highly contagious omicron variant has sent new cases of COVID-19 exploding to over 700,000 a day in the U.S. on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. The number of Americans in the hospital with the virus is running at about 108,000, just short of the peak of 124,000 last January.
Many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19.
At the same time, omicron appears to be causing milder illness than the delta variant.
Last month, the CDC said that health care workers who have no symptoms can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but that the isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages.
France last week announced it is allowing health care workers with mild or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than isolate.
In the Phoenix area, Dignity Health, a major hospital operator, sent a memo to staff members saying those infected with the virus who feel well enough to work may request clearance from their managers to go back to caring for patients.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19,” Dignity Health said in a statement.
In California, the Department of Public Health said the new policy was prompted by “critical staffing shortages.” It asked hospitals to make every attempt to fill openings by bringing in employees from outside staffing agencies.
Also, infected workers will be required to wear extra-protective N95 masks and should be assigned to treat other COVID-19-positive patients, the department said.
“We did not ask for this guidance, and we don’t have any information on whether hospitals will adopt this approach or not,” said Jan Emerson-Shea, a spokesperson for the California Hospital Association. “But what we do know is that hospitals are expecting many more patients in the coming days than they’re going to be able to care for with the current resources.”
Emerson-Shea said many hospital workers have been exposed to the virus, and are either sick or caring for family members who are.
The 100,000-member California Nurses Association came out against the decision and warned it will lead to more infections.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state health leaders “are putting the needs of health care corporations before the safety of patients and workers,” Cathy Kennedy, the association’s president, said in a statement. “We want to care for our patients and see them get better — not potentially infect them.”
Earlier this month in Rhode Island, a state psychiatric hospital and a rehabilitation center allowed staff who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic to work.
At Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, chief medical officer Dr. Hany Atallah said they are not yet at the breaking point and that workers who test positive are staying away for five days. “We still have to be very careful to prevent spread in the hospital,” he said.
Kevin Cho Tipton, a nurse at Jackson Memorial, said he understands why hospitals are eager to have employees come back after five days of isolation. Yet he worries about the potential risk, especially for patients at higher risk of infection, such as those receiving transplants.
“Yes, omicron is less deadly, but we still don’t know much,” he said.
_______
Denver Post reporter Meg Wingerter and Associated Press writers Amy Taxin, in Orange County, Calif., and Terry Tang in Phoenix contributed to this report.
News
Sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures man in Larimer County after car chase
A Larimer County deputy shot and injured a man Monday afternoon after a car chase, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Deputies responded around 2:06 p.m. to reports of a “suspicious white male” at a Family Dollar in Wellington. When authorities arrived, the man fled in a pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.
The pursuit ended around 2:24 p.m. at East Mulberry Street and Interstate 25, when a deputy shot the man, according to the sheriff’s office. No deputies were injured, authorities said, and it’s unclear what the condition is of the individual who was shot.
Authorities did not say why deputies initiated a car chase, whether the individual was armed, or what prompted the sheriff’s deputy to fire their weapon.
The eighth judicial district critical incident response team is investigating the shooting, per protocol.
Broncos coaching search begins with seven interview requests
Ariana Grande Rocks Bikini Top & Matching Gloves For Latest r.e.m. Beauty Campaign — Photos
Chicago Bears fire GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy in a big shake-up at Halas Hall
Clay Aiken: 5 Things To Know About Former ’Idol’ Contestant Who’s Running For Congress In NC
Hospitals in Colorado, across the U.S. letting COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
Dogecoin Billy Markus Thrashes Mozilla for It’s Decisions on Crypto
Lily James Talks ‘Freeing’ Experience Playing Pamela Anderson: ‘I Hated Taking The Costume Off’
Sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures man in Larimer County after car chase
Is The Bitcoin Hash Recovering From Kazakhstan’s Crisis? Fear Abides
Julia Fox Once Modeled For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Before Dating Kanye West — Photos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1