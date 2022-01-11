Connect with us

Broncos Journal: NFL coaching carousel adds three more openings. What does that mean for Denver?

Ten things about the NFL coaching chaos that includes the Broncos:

1. I asked a league source to rank the six open head-coaching jobs. Their first response was, “Make it five. The Raiders aren’t firing their guy after last night.” In order, they ranked it Broncos, Miami, Chicago, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Why the Broncos at the top? The city of Denver, the potential to trade for a franchise quarterback and the chance to work with/for general manager George Paton.

2. Chicago (GM Ryan Pace/coach Matt Nagy), Minnesota (GM Rick Spielman/coach Mike Zimmer) and Miami (coach Brian Flores) made their moves early this morning. The Bears wasn’t a surprise considering Pace went 0-for-2 in coaching hires (John Fox and Nagy). The Vikings firing Zimmer wasn’t a surprise (two consecutive years out of the playoffs), but the wide-spread theory was Spielman would slide into a football operations role and assist in the hiring of his replacement. But the Wilf family went the house-cleaning route.

3. There was a hue and cry about the Dolphins firing Flores. Why? They went 5-11, 10-6 and 9-8 under his watch (no playoff appearances) and finished fourth, second and third in the AFC East. Did they make progress? For sure. But he had three offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators during his tenure and who knows what was going on behind the scenes with the working relationships between Flores and general manager Chris Grier?

4. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters: “I’ll take all responsibility. I am of the owner of the team and if it’s not working, it’s up to me and this is why we’re making a change.” Flores will get interviews for the above openings, but he will need to answer tough questions about what happened in Miami.

5. It is a risk hiring a head coach who was just fired? Among the current coaches, only Kansas City’s Andy Reid, who was fired by Philadelphia days before, has had sustained success. Dallas’ Mike McCarthy and Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians each took a year off after being fired and retiring, respectively. Washington’s Ron Rivera was fired by Carolina mid-season and won the NFC East in his first year with WFT, but is 14-19 in two years. When Adam Gase was fired by Miami and quickly hired by the Jets, it didn’t work. That said, it did work for the Broncos with Fox, who went straight from Carolina to Denver.

6. Dan Quinn may be a better head coach the second time around after working as a coordinator for one year, given time to recalibrate what went wrong in Atlanta (and what worked) and thinking about the staff he would put together instead of doing it on the fly.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season.

Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span.

In his first news conference since the Week 14 defeat in Cleveland, Jackson called the injury “day-to-day” and deferred to the Ravens’ medical staff on his timetable for a recovery.

“I don’t really know much about how long bone bruises last and stuff like that,” he said. “But [the team’s medical staff] just told me it’s going to be day-to-day. Hopefully, it’ll speed up.”

Jackson said he was “sick” over having to miss the Ravens’ final stretch of games. The team ended the season on a six-game losing streak and missed the playoffs for the first time since he arrived in Baltimore.

“Man, I tell you all how much I love football every time I talk to y’all,” he said. “That’s nothing I want to do, man. I don’t want to see myself doing that ever again.”

Jackson, who’s set to enter the final year of his rookie contract — he’s due to make $23.1 million in 2022 after just $3 million in 2021 — said he hasn’t talked with the Ravens about a contract extension. He was more concerned about preparing for the offseason and building on the resilience the Ravens showed amid a trying year.

“I feel like my team never blinked,” Jackson said. “I can’t really find the words to say about my team, but it’s crazy. Our guys just fought. We’re a bunch of fighters. We never batted an eye. We never shied away from anybody, no matter what the team record was. We were always ready, and our games, we lost close games. It wasn’t like we were getting blown out. …

“Our team was just straight fighters, you know? It says a lot about our guys, what we have here, in moving forward. And hopefully this offseason, we’re going to get right and get what we’re supposed to be and we have our guys come back and we’re going to have the season we’re supposed to have.”

In 12 games, Jackson finished with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, a 64.4% completion rate, and a career-high 13 interceptions and 38 sacks. As a runner, he had 133 carries for 767 yards (5.8 per attempt) and two touchdowns.

This story will be updated.

Brian Flores out as Dolphins coach; owner Steve Ross addresses move, Grier, Tua, Watson

The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores on Monday.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons leading the Dolphins and did not have a playoff appearance after falling a win short each of the past two seasons.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross said in a statement shortly after the move was announced. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that the key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Said Flores, in a statement he provided to ESPN: “I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons. It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.

“I have always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the players, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made here.”

The Dolphins are sticking with General Manager Chris Grier.

After releasing the statement, Ross addressed the media over web conference call. He started by thanking Flores for his three seasons with the Dolphins.

“He’s a very good man, and I wish him the best,” Ross said. “I’m sure we’ll see him again as an NFL coach.”

Maybe his most telling statement on his thought process: “An organization can only function if it’s collaborative and it works well together.”

Ross said he did not feel the Dolphins were collaborating well enough to win consistently under Flores, and he declined to comment if he had heard anything about players not wanting to play for Flores.

“I’ll take all responsibility,” Ross elaborated on his thoughts about the organization’s level of collaboration. “I am the owner of the team. If it’s not working, it’s really up to me, and this is why we’re making a change.”

Ross said he did not make the move with another coach in mind, including University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, whom he has been linked to in rumors.

“We’re going to do a thorough review and interview process,” said Ross, a Michigan alum who recently saw the Wolverines play at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31. “I’m not going to be the person that takes Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there. He’s a great coach.”

Ross said quarterback decisions played “no role” in the decision to let Flores go. Grier drafted Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tua. The next head coach will work with him — or whoever else,” Ross said. “I have watched him grow. I think he’s a fine young man.”

He added he has “no plans” to reignite trade talks for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play this season amid 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct, with two that allege sexual assault. Ross indicated those decisions will be up to the next coach.

Ross reaffirmed his trust in Grier in keeping him as general manager and stated he was pleased with the choices he made with the roster.

“If you look at our roster, we have an excellent roster of young players,” Ross said. “This was all done in the last three years. We had an old, aging roster before that was leading us nowhere but to mediocrity. If you look at our roster today, you see our salary cap, players we have, I think we’re well suited for the future.”

Flores’ firing came largely as a surprise around NFL circles on Monday, as other teams also moved away from their coaches, like the Chicago Bears with Matt Nagy, Minnesota Vikings with Mike Zimmer and Denver Broncos with Vic Fangio.

While missing the postseason again, the Dolphins (9-8) had just completed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003 and a sweep of the New England Patriots for the first time since 2000 with Sunday’s 33-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Flores’ 24-25 record is comparable to other recent Dolphins coaches that did not last. His predecessor, Adam Gase, was 23-25. Joe Philbin was 24-28. Tony Sparano went 29-32. Flores also took a rebuilding roster when he first joined Miami in 2019 — one that some believed couldn’t even win a game — and surprisingly went 5-11 that first year. His 10-6 second season also exceeded expectations before a 2021 campaign that fell short of playoff aspirations.

Flores was hired by the Dolphins on Feb. 4, 2019. He came to Miami after 15 seasons with the Patriots as an assistant — spending most of his years on the defensive side — and as a scout.

This story will be updated.

Colorado Supreme Court upholds “Make My Day” immunity in home defense shooting

A Colorado Springs man who shot and killed an intruder in the basement of his apartment building is protected from criminal prosecution by the state’s “Make My Day” law, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday.

Patrick Rau was charged with second-degree murder in 2017 after he killed a man who had been sleeping in the basement of the house where Rau rented one of seven apartments.

Rau argued he was protected from prosecution by the state’s “Make My Day” law, which gives gun owners the right to shoot and kill intruders to their homes in self-defense if they believe the person intends to commit a crime and use physical force.

The state Supreme Court’s ruling Monday upholds the rulings of lower courts, which consistently found Rau could not be criminally prosecuted under the law.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen’s office had argued that the law should not protect Rau because the basement of the subdivided single-family home he lived in was a common area and did not qualify as his actual home. The district attorney’s office argued that granting Rau immunity would set a “absurd” precedent that would allow apartment dwellers to shoot anyone almost anywhere on the property and then claim home defense.

The Supreme Court justices rejected that argument, but noted that apartments and shared living situations pose an interesting question to the state’s self-defense laws.

“In 1985, when (the law) came into being, the legislature may not have foreseen the types of shared living arrangements that have become conventional in 2022,” Justice Carlos Samour wrote in the unanimous opinion. “To be sure, times have changed. But we have no authority to redraft (the law) in an attempt to contemporize it. It is for the legislature, not our court, to rewrite a statute.”

