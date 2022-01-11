Celebrities
Camila Cabello Stuns In Black Bikini After Hanging Out With Ex Shawn Mendes — Photos
‘My Oh My!’ Camila Cabello looks stunning in a string bikini that shows off her curves as she vacations in the Dominican Republic.
Camila Cabello, 24, getting over her breakup from Shawn Mendes, 23, with a getaway in the Dominican Republic. The “Havana” singer sailed by the sunset in a black, string bikini. Her bikini bottoms tied together right at her hips as she ran her hand through her hair and stared off into the distance. She apologized not keeping her fans posted during the trip but certainly made up for it with her pics. “I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO,” she captioned the post.
The former Fifth Harmony band member has been sporting some bold looks since her split with Shawn Mendes. She went for the cliche post-breakup hair change but did it in her own, unique way. In November 2021, just days after her breakup went public, she rocked bright blue hair on Instagram. She wore an equally bold and blue, ruffled top.
Shawn and Camila broke up in November 2021 after dating for over two years. They first went public with their relationship in the summer of 2019 after rumors surfaced that the two were an item due to the steamy chemistry between them in the music video for Camila’s hit “Señorita.” While the pair were accused of getting together as a publicity stunt, Shawn emphatically denied the claims.
They spent quarantine together and even dreamed about getting engaged one day. However, that wasn’t in the cards for Shamila. The two announced their breakup on November 17, 2021, in a joint statement in their Instagram Stories. While they didn’t go into details about why they split up, they emphasized that they will always continue to be “best friends” in spite of their split.
Since then, Camila has admitted that she feels like her anxiety may have led to Shamila’s demise. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” the “Don’t Go Yet” singer said of her anxiety’s effects during a session on Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+. “And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”
Khloe Kardashian Spotted With True, 3, In 1st Photos Since Tristan Thompson’s Apology
Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.
True looked adorable and she walked hand-in-hand with the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The toddler looked comfy in a brown onesie and slippers. She seemed to be thrilled to be out on the town with her mom as she had a wide grin on in all of the photos.
True’s parents, Khloe and Tristan, 30, haven’t been spotted together much since the recent baby mama drama with Maralee Nichols. The Texas Trainer accused the Sacramento Kings player of having an affair with her and being the father of her son. After she formally asked for financial support from the basketball player, he admitted to hooking up with Maralee but demanded a paternity test.
The results of the paternity test have since come in and proved that Tristan is, in fact, the father. He acknowledged this on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 3, 2022, and said he takes “full responsibility for my actions.” He also apologized to Khloe for being unfaithful to her. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”
Sources close to Khloe have revealed how she reacted to the public apology note. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
Amber Portwood Says She & Daughter Leah, 12, Are Talking Again: Our Relationship Is ‘Great’
The latest season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ showed Amber Portwood and daughter Leah at serious odds. Now, the reality star is opening up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to share the status of their relationship.
Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, 31, and daughter Leah, 13, are working on their relationship. While promoting MTV’s new Teen Mom spinoff, Teen Mom Family Reunion, which premieres Jan. 11 at 8pm ET, Amber spoke about making progress with her daughter after their relationship became fractured.
“Honestly, when it comes to me and her, I did exactly what I thought I needed to do, which was give her space so she could understand what she was kind of like feeling and understand the emotions that she had though because she was obviously she’s getting older,” the reality stare EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “I can say very happily that giving her the space […] and some people might not understand why that was the best thing that I ever could do because we actually talk now and she sees a brother all the time and that’s exactly what I wanted.”
Amber went on, “She’s hugging me [and it’s just] a completely different dynamic than what you guys saw last season on OG […] where it was just kind of leaving the house and not saying anything. And that is how we’re starting to grow a little bit.” She continued by saying she’s trying not to “push” the teen, just focusing on giving her love and the space she needs. “It’s great right now. Honestly, I can’t ask for anything more,” she concluded.
It’s nice to hear the mother-daughter duo is getting along better, considering how they became estranged for months — as seen on the latest season of the MTV series. “I don’t want to mess anything up, but [things are] good,” Amber told Page Six back in November 2021, already starting to see progress in their relationship. “She’s reaching [out] and I am [so excited]. My arms are up and open.”
Amber, who shares Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, also confirmed she’s been truthful to her daughter about her controversial past, such as her prison sentence and struggles with substance abuse. “She’s been asking questions. I’ve always told her the truth, as much as I could for her age,” Amber explained. “As she’s gotten older, she’s learned more. With her age right now, she’s kind of like, ‘Well, I don’t like that attitude or behavior. I’m not like that.’ I think she has every right to be mad at me for a lot of things. I let her feel her emotions and I understand that.”
Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which airs Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm ET, brings moms Amber, Farrah Abraham, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Briana Dejesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer back together for a massive family reunion to reconnect and celebrate their bonds. The show also promises “surprise guests from the past and present,” so there’s sure to be plenty of excitement!
Jennifer Garner Sweetly Holds 9-Year-Old Son Samuel’s Hand As She Picks Him Up From School – Photos
School’s out! Jennifer Garner sported a sweatshirt and jeans along with a mask as she picked up her son Samuel from school.
Even celebs have to pick their kids up from school. Jennifer Garner, 49, was spotted grabbing her 9-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck on Tuesday, January 10. The 13 Going on 30 star kept it casual as she wore a grey sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers as she walked hand-in-hand with her son and had his backpack around one of her shoulders. She accessorized with a brown mask and glasses. Samuel wore a green polo and khakis which resembled a school uniform as he held onto his jacket and sweatshirt.
In another shot, Samuel gestured as if he was telling a story from his day at school. At some point along their walk, he handed off his sweatshirt and lunch box to mom as she was holding onto them for him. Jennifer and Samuel seem to be bonding a lot lately after the two spent the weekend going to lunch together.
The Elektra actress has been spending plenty of time with her kids who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. On November 28, 2021, Jennifer was spotted taking her daughter Violet Affleck, 16, to driving lessons. Jennifer wore a blue T-shirt and jeans as she spoke with Violet and her driving instructor before she got behind the wheel. On December 14, she enjoyed a stroll with Violet, Samuel and her third child Serephina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12. The Texas native wore a beige jacket, thick-rimmed glasses and jeans as she smiled and chatted with her kids on the way to school.
Even though the Yes Day actress and Ben separated back in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018, their relationship has become a hot topic again after Ben started seeing Jennifer Lopez. Known by fans as Bennifer, the pair used to date back in 2002 and even got engaged but ultimately ended up splitting in 2004. Fast forward 17 years, Bennifer is back and better than ever.
After being thrust back into the limelight, the Tender Bar actor opened more about his alcoholism and even applied that his marriage to Jennifer Garner had something to do with it. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during his interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”
