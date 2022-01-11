Cardinal Glennon doctor advises risk management for parents who want to protect their kids from virus

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – In the United States, hospitalizations for children under the age of 5 are increasing.
Dr. Rachel Charney, the medical director of emergency management at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says that they are seeing one of the highest rates that they’ve had but that some of the children hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment are not being hospitalized specifically for their symptoms, but do have COVID.
She says that this latest variant doesn’t appear to be harder on younger children but it’s just so transmissible across the board.
“Our youngest kids also haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated and vaccine rates in general in our children are lower than they are in adults,” Charney said.
The doctor recommends vaccinating eligible kids to protect younger ones and manage risk.
“So masking when you can; when they’re old enough to mask. Being really thoughtful about where you’re spending time and with whom, and try to keep it outdoors as much as possible,” she said. “It’s hard. We all want to start getting back to our normal social patterns and birthday parties. I think we need to get through this omicron wave and I’m hoping that life can get a little more normal after that.”
Charney also advises to limit who runs the errands.
“We’re back to just sending one member—one adult member—to go run those errands. The fewer kids and people you have to have in that store, the better,” she said.
Outdoor activities and trips to the playground are some of the safer activities.
“But the risk of being outside on a playground is pretty low. And when you combine that with the importance of getting kids outside in the fresh air and the exercise, I think that’s one of the safer things that you can do,” Charney said.
And being very thoughtful as a parent to not take yourself or anyone in your family anywhere if they’re sick.
“Right now, if you have symptoms—you know, stomach bug symptoms, upper respiratory symptoms—you need to just assume that it’s COVID,” she said.
Dr. Charney also wants parents to know that symptoms have shifted a bit from what they were seeing with previous infections.
“So we’re seeing a lot of upper respiratory. So sore throats, kids going hoarse and losing their voice. Kids presenting with croup where we haven’t seen croup as a presentation of covid before. Now we are,” Dr. Charney explained. “And also we’re seeing some kids who are not getting any upper respiratory symptoms but they’re getting stomach bug symptoms. So they’re throwing up or having diarrhea but they’re not coughing, having a runny nose or sneezing.”
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-The next influx of talent stocking Major League Soccer rosters will come Tuesday, as the MLS holds its annual SuperDraft. While St. Louis won’t have a league franchise of its own to be doing the picking until 2023, the draft figures to be a showcase of talent that was either born and raised here or played college soccer here. And it could start right at the top.
Saint Louis University Billikens Midfielder Kipp Keller (Principia), Goalie Patrick Schulte (Francis Howell), Forward Isaiah Parker, and Forward Simon Becher have all been predicted as possible top 10 picks, along with Notre Dame’s Jack Lynn (Chaminade).
Other Billikens who could get drafted include Defender Chase Niece (Kirkwood), Midfielder AJ Palazzolo (CBC) and Defender Chandler Vaughn.
You can watch the SuperDraft at 3pm ET on: MLSoccer.com and MLS app, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS, facebook.com/MLS
BUTLER, Mo. – Someone is a million dollars richer after playing the lottery at a Smoker Friendly store in Butler, Missouri. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. Officials are still looking for the winner.
“Congratulations if this is your winning ticket,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”
Prizes over $600 should be claimed at a regional office. They are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis. This ticket will expire on July 6, 2022. All winners must make their claim within 180 days of a drawing.
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $300 million. The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350. The chances of winning a million dollars are one in 12,607,306.
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Daboll has held that role with the Bills since 2018 and has been instrumental in developing quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. Before that, he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s freshman college season when they won the national title.
The Dolphins’ request to interview Daboll was first reported by NFL Network on Monday night after Miami fired coach Brian Flores on Monday morning.
Daboll has a playoff game against the New England Patriots to coach on Saturday night. The Chicago Bears are also requesting to interview him, according to ESPN and NFL Network, after they fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday.
Daboll was AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020.
Among his previous stops, Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He also held NFL coordinator roles with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010. From 2013 to 2016, he was tight ends coach for the Patriots, while Flores was a defensive assistant on the same staff under coach Bill Belichick.
Daboll would mark a switch to an offensive-minded head coach after Flores made his mark in the NFL mostly on defense before getting his first head coaching position with Miami. He also has experience with Tagovailoa, who just completed his second NFL season.
Under Daboll in 2017 at Alabama, Tagovailoa played in eight games, completing 63.6 percent of passes with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions as the primary backup to starter and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was benched for Tagovailoa at halftime of that season’s College Football Playoff national championship game, and Tagovailoa threw the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It set the stage for Tagovailoa to then unseat Hurts the next season, leading him to become a top draft prospect when he became eligible in 2020.
Daboll has been part of five Super Bowl champions with the Patriots — two during his time as tight ends coach and part of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 champions. He was wide receivers coach in New England from 2002 to 2006 and a defensive assistant from 2000 to 2001.
Daboll has also been New York Jets quarterbacks coach in 2007 and 2008, and before he first joined the Patriots, he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999 and a volunteer assistant ant William & Mary in 1997.
This story will be updated.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1