Cat Power, Lucinda Williams lead latest round of Denver concert cancellations, postponements
More than a dozen Denver and Boulder-area concerts have been canceled or postponed over the last week, jostling the live-entertainment industry just as 2022’s concert calendar is beginning to firm up.
Despite an already-lengthy list of concerts confirmed for Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and more big names from Ball Arena to Broomfield’s FirstBank Center, the raging omicron variant and positive COVID-19 tests among touring artists and crews are threatening 2022’s desperately needed stage comeback.
That’s also been painful for ticket-holders, some of whom have seen the Lucinda Williams show in Boulder, for example, postponed and rescheduled no fewer than three times in the last five months. In some cases, cancellations are happening just days before the date (see the Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, Hot Water Music shows at the Bluebird Theater).
They follow similarly last-minute cancellations for Denver New Year’s Eve shows from artists such as My Morning Jacket, Fear and Crumb, and scuttled events including the Jan. 6 National Western Stock Show Parade (attributed to weather).
Here’s the roundup for this week, listed by first-announced dates and followed by the new ones, where available. This list will be updated through Friday, Jan. 14. Refunds for most shows are available at the point of purchase or offered via email — although some sellers only offer a 30-day window for requests, while others automatically credit your account for the purchase price.
Jan. 14-15 — Hot Water Music, Elway; Bluebird Theater. Postponed until June 10. axs.com
Jan. 15, 21 and 22 — “Better Together” from Denver Women’s Chorus, various venues through Jan. 22. Postponed until March 5, 18 and 19 (last date includes livestream). denverchoruses.org/dwc
Jan. 18 — Lucinda Williams, Boulder Theater. Postponed until April 19. bouldertheater.com
Jan. 18 — Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, Slow Glo; Ogden Theatre. Postponed; new date TBD. axs.com
Jan. 19 — Fisher, Boulder Theater. Canceled. bouldertheater.com
Jan. 22 — Eivør, Emily Jane White; Fox Theatre. Postponed until Aug. 4. foxtheatre.com
Feb. 2 — Cat Power, Ogden Theatre. Postponed until July 15. axs.com
Feb. 2-6 — “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex. Postponed until May 31-June 4, 2023. denvercenter.org
April 20 — Mura Masa, Boulder Theater. Canceled. bouldertheater.com
Also canceled this week: The Tuesday, Jan. 11, tween and teen programming at The Studio at Anythink Libraries. anythinklibraries.org
Man found shot on St. Paul street becomes 2nd homicide in 2 days in city
A man was found shot on a St. Paul street on Monday night and police are looking for the person who killed him.
Someone called 911 about 9:30 p.m. and reported a shooting in the 500 block of Prior Avenue North, between University Avenue and Interstate 94. Officers located the victim lying in the street, and they and St. Paul fire department paramedics gave him medical aid. Medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The motive hadn’t been determined as of early Tuesday and no one was under arrest. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.
Police said the man was in his 30s and they plan to release his name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office conducts an autopsy.
The homicide was the second of the year in St. Paul, coming on the heels of the Sunday fatal stabbing of Tina M. McCombs, 48, in an apartment on Larpenteur Avenue near Rice Street. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged a man with murder on Monday.
St. Paul to consider new zoning for religious institutions at public hearing Wednesday
When St. Mary’s Episcopal Church began offering preschool, yoga classes, massage therapy and music lessons within its residential corner of Union Park, city planners came up with a solution that would allow the religious institution to comply with St. Paul zoning laws.
The church, like others since, was treated like a low-profile home business and issued a “determination of similar use” approval for home occupations, much like a music teacher who hosts students out of her living room.
That was back in 2004, and city officials have scratched their heads over the awkward zoning designation ever since.
CITY REVIEWED ZONING AS PART OF LEGAL SETTLEMENT
Litigation reached both the Ramsey County and federal courts in 2017, when First Lutheran Church on Maria Avenue filed two lawsuits to block the city from imposing heavy restrictions on Listening House, the day shelter for the homeless that had moved into the church basement.
As part of a federal legal settlement, the city agreed to review its zoning for religious institutions. A study is due Feb. 1.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will host a public hearing on proposed zoning changes presented by city planners, and the new proposal is far less restrictive than a draft unveiled just a few months ago.
“Our past practice in St. Paul was modeled on home occupation standards that were very confusing to everybody,” said principal city planner Bill Dermody, addressing the city council on Jan. 5. During the legal fight with Listening House, “it really got exposed as an inadequate way to treat these types of uses. … (Now), there are no restrictions being proposed that are greater than what is in place currently.”
PROPOSED CHANGES
Among the proposed changes:
- Emergency housing would be allowed at religious institutions, though building and fire codes would likely limit that housing from becoming permanent. Overnight shelters would be limited to 25 adults, with no conditional use permit required. Homeless services facilities would require a litter collection plan, and any facility over 7,000 square feet would require a conditional use permit.
- Daycares and preschools would be allowed at all existing religious institutions. They are currently allowed at former ones.
- The definition of “religious institution” would expand to include spaces that host services other than traditional worship, such as religious retreats and education.
The planners also decided to tweak zoning for community centers, which would be loosened so the centers no longer need to be situated on arterial streets, a rule that was rarely enforced for city rec centers anyway.
City rec centers and religious institutions operating community centers would no longer be required to apply for conditional use permits to operate in residential districts.
“Between religious and community center (zoning), you could do receptions, music performances and community meetings,” Dermody said. “Those are three of the things we heard a lot from people about. Before, it was murky.”
PULLING TOGETHER RELIGIOUS VOICES
Randi Roth, executive director of Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul, said on Friday she was still reviewing the proposed changes but expected to weigh in by Wednesday’s hearing.
“Interfaith Action was very helpful,” said Dermody on Friday, noting the nonprofit led multiple webinar meetings to offer feedback to the city. “I really appreciated them pulling together religious voices in a way we couldn’t have done ourselves.”
An earlier version of the “religious accessory use” changes did not go over well with the religious community. Among the rules proposed in October, “social and community services” such as outreach to the homeless would be limited to 1,000 square feet in residential districts unless the institution obtains a conditional use permit from the city. Overnight shelter would be limited to 10 adults, as well as children in their care.
Opponents representing the Christian, Catholic, Muslim and Jewish faiths questioned the constitutionality of the proposed restrictions and said at the time that a pandemic was the wrong time to be limiting church outreach to the poor.
They noted that older, legacy institutions such as Catholic churches would likely be “grandfathered in,” but newer religious institutions such as mosques would have to make their case at City Hall to request conditional use permits to offer the same services, over the possible objections of neighbors.
Ask Amy: Grandparents want house rules for extended stay
Dear Amy: My 18-year-old granddaughter is going to live with us after her high school graduation.
She is coming to stay with us to work for a year and establish residency in our state, which is awash in good quality public universities.
We are excited to have her come live with us. I want the experience to be positive, but I know clear expectations are important.
She has spent time with us each summer, so we know each other fairly well.
My husband and I drew up a list of things that we expected from her: Getting a job, taking care of her bedroom and bathroom, learning to drive and to use public transportation, no male overnight guests, house sit when we take short trips — things like that.
We do not expect her to pay rent; we are doing this because college is insanely expensive, and we want to help.
What are some pitfalls we should be aware of?
Is there an important point we are missing?
We really want this to work out!
— Helpful Grammy
Dear Grammy: I lived with family members during my first year of college, and I will always look back on that time with extreme gratitude. I also wonder if I did enough while I was with them to ease their burden for housing, feeding, and basically taking such good care of me.
All of your expectations are reasonable, but I suggest that you take them in reasonable stages. Focus on the transportation issue first, because that will enable her to get herself back and forth to work.
After she moves in, negotiate a reasonable nighttime curfew, and emphasize that she should contact you if she is running late (this is an extremely important safety issue for a new commuter who might be working shifts).
Communicating about these practical matters is vital; and you and she should also have regular “family meetings” where you can all bring up matters relating to the household.
Don’t hover over her too closely, and understand that she (and you) will occasionally fail.
Don’t only raise those issues where there is room for improvement, but also acknowledge the important transition she is making.
Dear Amy: My husband and I are 49 and 50 years old.
The past 18-month period has been psychologically, physically and especially financially hard on us.
My husband got injured at work, and I lost my job.
We decided to cash in our 401(k) plans and consider being retired.
We have two grown sons (late 20s) who are both married. One of them is the father of my granddaughter.
Both men aren’t well off but they both are doing OK for their little families.
My husband and I decided to give each son and their wives a generous cash Christmas present this year.
It was no big deal. We had it and shared it.
However, during my Christmas get-together with the five of them, all we heard was what they got for their wives’ parents: New TV’s and dining room sets.
We didn’t even get a Christmas card.
We do more for our sons then either one of their in-laws do.
My husband and I can’t help but feel slighted.
Should I let them know that they hurt our feelings, or should we just let it go?
— Feeling Slighted
Dear Slighted: My main reaction is to your choice to cash in your savings and “retire” at the age of 50. By cashing out early, you’ve already lost a percentage of your savings through a penalty.
You and your husband are at least 12 years away from the possibility of receiving Social Security. Even if he is receiving disability compensation, this is an extremely short-sighted choice to make.
My second reaction is to your choice to give a portion of this money away to people who don’t need it or — it seems — want it.
I hope you will reflect on your own situation and make sounder financial choices.
And yes — you should let your sons know exactly how wounded you feel.
Dear Amy: Like you, I, too, was a waitress.
I will happily leave 20 percent or more to a server who is pleasant and attentive. However, a server who slams a dish down on the table and never even makes eye contact during the whole meal will be lucky to even get 15 percent.
The original meaning was “To Insure Promptness.” Times have changed.
— NC Appreciative Reader
Dear Reader: Thank you for the reminder of what a “tip” is supposed to reward.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
