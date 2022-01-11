Celtics pull through in OT against Pacers

Their paltry track record in close games considered this season, the Celtics had no right to expect anything better Monday night.

As evidenced by their 20 turnovers and 40 percent shooting — the classic elements of a tractor pull — the Celtics took on a lot of mud before pulling out a 101-98 win over Indiana in overtime. It was their second straight win, and their third of the season in overtime.

Perhaps not many others can, but Jayson Tatum said he can see daylight after a game like this. It goes back to a conversation he had with Jaylen Brown following the Celtics’ Jan. 6 loss in New York – a brutal night for all concerned.

“We live in a world where we are on our phones and TV and see all the things about we can’t play together and everybody in the media saying that one of us got to go,” said Tatum. “We just had a talk about – we both want to be here and both want to figure it out. There’s not many players in the league like JB. The grass ain’t always greener and we’ve had some great stretches and I think this year hasn’t been what we expected but I think in the long run it will be good for us.

“We have to figure some things but I think the most important thing is we both want it extremely bad. We want to try to figure it out together so for us, it’s just being on the same page I think is extremely important, just knowing that we have each other’s back and we are going to give it all we got to try to figure this out, regardless of what people may say.”

That sense of belief was backed up Monday night by a game that was, in a grimy kind of way, refreshing for a team that has blown more leads down the stretch than they care to remember. To wit, the Celtics led by 11 points on the first basket of the fourth quarter – a Josh Richardson 3-pointer – before losing the lead three times in the last 5:57 of regulation. If not for Jayson Tatum’s game-tying baseline jumper off an inbounds play with 1.8 seconds left, the taste would have indeed been grimy.

“Been in enough of these situations to show some growth and improvement there,” Ime Udoka said of what these tight results have taught his team.

“Overtime felt good with the shot selection we were getting and the defensive pressure. We’ll take it,” said the Celtics coach. “Been on the other end quite a few too many times honestly. We were able to grind it out, though we had a double digit lead and gave that away pretty quickly. It was good to get back in and get the stops we wanted, and really lock in in overtime. Good to see that.”

Jaylen Brown, who has averaged 28.8 points over his last five games, dating back to a 50-point performance against Orlando on Jan. 2, carried the night with a 26-point performance that included 3-for-6 3-point shooting. Tatum had 24.

Though Indiana played with a stripped down backcourt – minus the services of the injured Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Caris Lavert – the Celtics struggled mightily not only against ball pressure, but also unforced carelessness.

They suffered a major loss when Marcus Smart left the game for good in the third quarter with a right thigh contusion. After attempting to return in the fourth quarter, Smart headed back to the locker room when his thigh tightened up.

But much to Udoka’s delight, his team found the proper overtime groove.

Brown opened the scoring in overtime, and came back with a drive after a Justin Holiday score. Robert Williams blocked Oshae Brissett, and Grant Williams lined up a corner 3-pointer with two minutes left for a 96-91 Celtics lead.

Torrey Craig answered from 15 feet, and when Grant Williams missed, Robert Williams grabbed the offensive board, setting up a Tatum jumper. Domantas Sabonis answered, the Celtics came up empty, and when Craig rimmed out a 3-point attempt, the Pacers were forced to foul Brown.

Brown missed his first free throw with 4.3 seconds left and hit the second for a 99-95 lead. Richardson committed an incredible gaffe, fouling Holiday while attempting a 3-pointer. Holiday hit all three, including the last while attempting to bank the ball off the backboard for someone to grab the rebound.

The Celtics took possession with three seconds left and a one-point lead in the balance. Tatum was fouled with 2.5 seconds left and hit twice. Robert Williams intercepted the home run inbounds pass to put it to rest.

The Celtics center’s defensive play – the core of his 14-point, 12-rebound, three-block night – made all the difference down the stretch.

“Overall with Rob you’re seeing that consistency become more the standard game-to-game and we’re loving that part,” said Udoka. “We can play with him the big in pick and roll or off-ball, and we’re starting to mix that in more. As a weak side shot blocker he’s really thriving in that role, with the smaller big on the ball. So he’s more consistent and that’s great to see.”

Williams has also been consistently challenged by Udoka this season, with steady improvement to show for the friction.

“I’ll just say, just have to step up more for my team,” said Williams. “Obviously, I don’t dwell on games. Being in this league, you can’t dwell on games. You don’t have time to. Like I said, just accepting coach’s challenge. Back to the mentally tough stuff. Just trying to show him I’m here.”