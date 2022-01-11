News
Champlin man convicted in massive THC vaping cartridge seizure
A Champlin man was convicted Friday on charges stemming from the 2019 seizure of nearly 77,000 illicit THC vaping cartridges from his property.
An Anoka County jury found 25-year-old Valentin V. Andonii guilty of seven counts, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, failure to affix tax stamps to a controlled substance and four others that were added at trial.
Andonii is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 and is being held without bail in the interim. Prosecutors say he likely faces between 56 and 74 months in prison.
Andonii was arrested in September 2019 after the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force raided his home, where they found about $6 million worth of THC vaping cartridges and nearly $145,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaint against him.
Authorities were tipped by a confidential informant who worked with law enforcement to set up two controlled buys of illegal THC vaping cartridges from Andonii between July and September 2019.
Missouri man who claimed self-defense in shooting death of neighbor had prior gun case
BOURBON, Mo. – A Bourbon, Missouri, man who told police he shot and killed his neighbor in self-defense was the subject of a previous gun case in 2017.
FOX 2 obtained the police report and spoke with the man who says he was targeted. The previous case happened in the same trailer park.
Kendall Huffman said he thought he was going to die that day.
“He came out and pointed a gun at me,” Huffman said. “I kind of took off around the trailer and called the cops and they supposedly got him and took his gun.”
Huffman is talking about the same man who reportedly told police he shot and killed Justin King in self-defense on Nov. 3, 2021. The sheriff wrote on Facebook at the time, “It appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”
Many people who live in the trailer park don’t believe it and have demanded action from police and prosecutors. Someone even burned the suspect’s car in his driveway on Nov. 9. We’re not naming the individual because he’s not been charged with a crime.
Huffman says he’s not sure why the gun was pointed at him years earlier.
“I didn’t know if he was trying to see the expression on my face or just scare me because I was smaller than him,” he said. “I just took off around the trailer because there was other people. I didn’t figure he’d shoot me with a whole bunch of witnesses.”
Robert Whitburn was one of those witnesses who saw the gun pointed at Huffman. He’s a trucker who talked to us from the road.
“He pointed it at Kendall Huffman’s head. It was really scary. I didn’t know what he was going to do,” Whitburn said.
A local police report reads, in part, “…both subjects had been drinking alcohol throughout the evening. While speaking with (the suspect) he informed me that he carries a handgun everywhere in the trailer park even to the mailbox to get his mail. While speaking with (the suspect) he stated to me that he did show Mr. Huffman that he had a gun…”
Huffman added, “I didn’t do nothing to him, you know? Why would he try to do that to me for no reason?”
Huffman says the neighbor was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated but says the prosecutor later dropped the charge when Huffman failed to show up in court.
“I don’t have a ride, being in a wheelchair,” he said. “It’s harder to get down there.”
Huffman says he was never able to get to the courthouse to testify and believes that’s why the charges were dropped.
The Crawford County prosecutor refuses to talk about either case after repeated requests for comment. Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting death of Justin King remains open.
Proof of vaccination required to dine indoors at Hidden Valley Ski Resort
WILDWOOD, Mo. — Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 12 years and older before entering indoor facilities, including its dining area to purchase food and beverages. There is no vaccine or mask requirement to go skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.
“It’s very important to us that we take a high priority and look at safety not only for our employees and for our guests, but for the community, we want to be a responsible business and make sure that we are always being as safe as we possibly can, especially with the recent surge,” General Manager of Hidden Valley Ski Resort Brandon Swartz said.
Before entering the indoor facility, a sign asks patrons to show proof of their vaccination card, either in-person, on an app, over the phone. Hidden Valley can also place a sticker on an annual pass, to make it easier to show proof.
“We do ask for people to wear masks as they go inside we do also have a vaccination requirement and to show proof of vaccination when going into our indoor spaces to dine,” Swartz said.
You do not need proof of vaccination to use the restroom indoors.
Swartz said options for those who are not vaccinated include tailgating in the parking lot, eating in the car, or at an outside picnic table. He said they hope to partner with local food trucks to provide more options.
“Our approach to safety this winter is not going to be a fit for everybody, we have had some folks that have expressed concern around that, but we do believe it is the best approach,” Swartz said.
A five-year pass holder, who did not want to be named, said the vaccine requirement makes it difficult for his son who enjoys skiing with friends.
“He wasn’t able to eat. He wasn’t able to get warm. He was only able to use the restroom,” the man said of his son’s experience.
Because he doesn’t have a car to warm up inside, he hopes Hidden Valley does a 180 on the rules.
“We love this place, and it’s been a family place to come to for the last five years,” he said. “I’d like to see them make changes. We are going to continue to patronize here. It’s just made it a little more difficult.”
Another patron said she’s fine with the new rule.
“I’m okay with it,” said skier Sara McCroary. “It’s a hot topic for everybody. Everyone is going to have their own opinion. I think it’s always beneficial to err on the side of caution when it comes to public health, and there are choices. You don’t have to go in and eat. You can go to your car and eat, and as a private industry they can dictate what they feel is comfortable.”
Hidden Valley Ski Resort is open weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tax refunds could be delayed in 2022. Here’s why
ST. LOUIS — Tax season is almost here, but issues related to the pandemic could delay your refund. The IRS announced Monday it will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Jan. 24.
“The speed at which the IRS is filing taxes is going to be determined by not only workload volume, but COVID has been playing a nasty, nasty game. This is going to be a very busy season especially now that the window has just changed,” said Tom Elder, vice president of financial planning for Compass Retirement Solutions.
The start of the tax filing season comes nearly three weeks earlier than last year. Whether you file today, tomorrow, or Jan.24, Elder said the latest surge could affect the agency’s ability to process taxes if employees have COVID-19.
“The big issue is, is that going to be affecting the IRS? Because those are people too,” Elder said.
Kathy Ayers is a Certified Public Account who has been in the finance industry for three decades. Ayers said like many industries, they’re still navigating the pandemic too.
“We’re still working through the pandemic and all of the issues it created,” Ayers said.
She said the announcement from the IRS gives the agency time to work.
“The IRS has been understaffed for a very long time anyway, and to get the word out there ya know that we’re still processing paper returns from last year they’re still trying to catch up be patient with them be patient with us,” she said.
Ayers said the best thing tax filers can do is start filing now.
“You’ll be first in line as soon as the e-file opens. Those will be hitting the IRS computers first. Get that refund quicker,” she said. “The longer you delay into February and March, the slower the processing time is just because of volume that the IRS has.”
