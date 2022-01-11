News
Cherry Creek’s Carter Booth named Gatorade Colorado volleyball player of the year
Cherry Creek senior Carter Booth on Tuesday was named the Gatorade Colorado volleyball player of the year.
Parker Seibold, Special to The Denver Post
Cherry Creek High School’s Carter Booth (15) spikes the ball during the Class 5A Colorado State Volleyball semifinals at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Cherry Creek won 3-2 against Chaparral High School to advance to the finals.
The 6-foot-7 middle blocker led the Bruins to the Class 5A title — their first state championship since 2008 and sixth overall — and a 26-2 record this past season.
“Carter puts up a wall that is hard for opposing hitters to get around,” Ralston Valley head coach Ashley Ahlman said in a news release. “Offensively, she’s a really smart player who sees the court well. She’s also a phenomenal leader for her team.”
On the court, she totaled 335 kills, 127 blocks, 70 digs, 35 service aces and a .453 hitting percentage.
The Minnesota-bound Booth holds a 3.47 grade-point average in the classroom.
News
How will the Chicago Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? And what do we know about the search committee? 5 questions — and answers — about the days ahead.
Hours after informing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy they had been fired, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey promised the search to replace them “will result in the best possible selections to lead the Bears to success.”
McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips spoke with the media for an hour Monday afternoon detailing how they would find the next Bears next general manager and coach.
Here are five questions they answered during that session.
1. Who will be involved in the Bears search?
While McCaskey said he ultimately will make the decision on the next GM and coach, the Bears assembled a five-person search committee — McCaskey, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.
- Polian, 79, spent 32 years in the NFL and was an executive with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. His teams made the Super Bowl five times, with one win with the Colts against the Bears in the 2006 season. Among his coaching hires were Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Marv Levy and also Dom Capers and Jim Caldwell.
McCaskey began consulting with Polian during the season as he tried to determine the fates of Pace and Nagy.
“I was struck in our earliest conversations with Bill how very much on top of the game he is and even on our situation,” McCaskey said. “When we called him out of the blue, he was asking us detailed questions about our roster, about our injury situation with particular players. He was very much up on the game in general and the Bears’ situation in particular. So I think we’ll be in good hands leaning on Bill to help us make this decision.”
- Phillips has been the Bears President and CEO since 1999 and has seen the team hire three general managers and five head coaches. During his tenure, the Bears have made the playoffs six times and lost 10 or more games nine times.
“I trust Ted implicitly,” McCaskey said. “Because I have great respect for his judgement, his analytical skills, his instincts when it comes to the people that we’re interviewing, and in the end he’ll be negotiating the contract of the general manager and the head coach.”
- Campbell is a former NFL defensive back with the Detroit Lions. The Bears hired him in 2017 to work with players, and is on board to help the Bears determine how candidates will lead players.
“He on a daily basis is in the locker room talking to the players, what’s important, what’s on their minds, what’s bothering them, what are they happy about,” Phillips said. “He will add great insight into how the locker room might react to different styles of coaching, different styles of leadership.”
- Wade started her career with the Bears as director of events and entertainment and was promoted to her new position in the fall. Her participation is inherent to the Bears’ efforts to consider a diverse candidate pool.
“Tanesha, she’s very bright and she will help us consider diversity of thought and the implicit bias that a lot of people have when they go through trying to hire leadership, whether it’s a coach or a general manager,” Phillips said.
2. How will the search proceed?
McCaskey said the Bears will have “lengthy lists” of candidates for both positions.
The Bears already began setting up interviews Monday. According to multiple reports, they put in requests with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Cleveland Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook for GM interviews and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for coach interviews.
Pederson, Frazier and Daboll are notable because it shows the Bears are conducting coaching interviews before they decide on a GM. McCaskey said the Bears would prefer to hire a GM first.
“But if we see a head-coach candidate we think is the right one, we’re going to do what it takes to get him in house,” McCaskey said.
McCaskey hopes the diversity of experience within the interview room will lead to the productive conversations needed to pick the right people.
“We expect a candid and free-flowing conversation,” McCaskey said. “Bill said that when he interviewed Tony Dungy, he knew in the first 12 minutes that Tony was his guy and they proceeded to talk football for another eight hours. So we’re looking forward to in-depth conversations like that.”
3. What qualities are they looking for in a GM and coach?
McCaskey stressed multiple times that the Bears are staying open-minded about what they want in a GM and coach.
He said coach interviews will “not be limited by philosophy, scheme, whether a candidate’s background is on the offensive side of the ball, defensive or special teams, whether a candidate has previous head-coaching experience, whether a candidate’s background is in the college game or the pro game, or financial considerations.”
When asked if someone with a Bears connection would make him more comfortable, he said it would depend “on who that person was and what their vision was for the Bears.” And he also said the Bears are open to different philosophies on how to obtain success on the field, whether it be via a rebuild or with much of their current group.
McCaskey mentioned Polian’s book, “Super Bowl Blueprints,” a couple of times in his answers about the search, including when saying the Bears were seeking leaders at the GM and coach positions.
“(Polian) said he was struck by (how) great teams have coaches that the players respect,” McCaskey said of the book. “They don’t have to like him, they don’t have to love him, but they respect him. So the primary quality we’ll be looking for in both the general manager and the head coach is leadership.”
He said the Bears are committed to “fairness in the process” as they consider diversity in their hiring.
“What I keep hearing as a member of the (NFL) diversity committee is that people just want a fair process,” McCaskey said. “It’s not a particular result, as long as people get a fair shake. The same quality interview that another candidate may have gotten, the same opportunity to be heard that every other candidate gets. That’s the important part of the process. We don’t know what the result is going to be.”
4. How is this search different from the Bears’ last GM search?
After the 2014 season, the Bears hired former NFL GM Ernie Accorsi to help them in the search that ultimately led to the hiring of Pace and coach John Fox.
The inclusion of Polian, then, feels familiar.
“The change in the interview room is that we’ve got three new people in the room, so we’ve got the benefit of their perspective,” McCaskey said.
The bigger announced change is that the new GM will report to McCaskey and not Phillips, who is focusing his attention on the Bears’ potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property as a possible site for a new stadium.
However, Phillips still will be involved in the search. He said he thinks he has learned a lot through his involvement with other searches.
“The hiring of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, I don’t regret that,” Phillips said. “They both brought a lot to the Bears. Ultimately on the field the results weren’t where we wanted to be, but they checked a lot of the boxes. You can’t ask for better leaders, you can’t ask for better forward thinkers, you can’t ask for people that gave their all, had great work ethics, were humble, and I’m going to look for a lot of those same qualities.
“And hopefully with Bill’s vast expertise, the technicalities of coaching strategy and valuation processes, that that’s going to add a nice added benefit to our search and help us find the right people.”
5. How does quarterback Justin Fields factor in?
Fields, whom Pace drafted at No. 11 in the spring, didn’t have a great rookie season under Nagy, going 2-8 as a starter while throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
While noting he’s “not a football evaluator,” McCaskey said he sees “a dynamic player with a lot of potential, a lot of ability, a lot of heart, and a strong work ethic.”
“We are looking for a general manager and a head coach who can develop not just the quarterback position but the talent around him, establishing a strong defense to help the quarterback, to bring the Bears to success,” McCaskey said.
However, McCaskey said Fields will not be involved in the search process. He also was careful not to insist that the new GM or coach be enamored with Fields, refusing to entertain hypotheticals about candidates who might want to go in another direction at quarterback.
“We don’t know what the candidates have had to say because we haven’t interviewed any of them yet,” he said. “We want to know what their plan is for that position with the Bears.”
News
Denver weather: Mild and clear week continues
A banal week of weather continues for Denver as the city warms into the mid-50s under clear skies over the next several days.
Some high clouds this morning and slightly cooler temperatures. Breezy northwest winds on the plains. pic.twitter.com/p1NBEmIBvP
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 11, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will warm to 55 degrees under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to 25 degrees overnight.
Wednesday’s forecast looks similar, with a mostly clear high of 53 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.
Thursday should be the warmest day of the week as temperatures near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
The weather could change Friday as models suggest some flurries will fall in Denver alongside cooler temperatures.
News
Who will take your pet when you die? Special rescues help ailing owners find their companions’ next home.
NEW YORK — Who will take your pet when you die?
The question often doesn’t have an easy answer, especially for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. During the pandemic, specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void, one pet at a time.
Leaders in the small movement said the past couple of years have opened the eyes of many.
“The thing about COVID is a lot of people are thinking, I can’t be guaranteed to be around forever. A lot more people are trying to make plans in advance, which is the best thing to do because unfortunately, a lot of people wait until they’re in hospice or there’s a desperate situation,” said Amy Shever, founder and director of 2nd Chance 4 Pets in suburban Sacramento, California.
The number of pets surrendered to shelters due to caretaker health or death is up from 7.3% in 2009 to 10.2% during the pandemic, according to the Best Friends Network of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states.
The pets of seniors are often seniors themselves, languishing in shelters or the first to be euthanized after they’re declared unadoptable, Shever said. They’re routinely given up by relatives who can’t take in a dog or cat. The life spans of other pets, such as parrots, are far longer, which sometimes scares off loved ones.
Shever’s focus is educating veterinarians and shelters on how they can get involved. Her organization also tries to help pet owners in need of direction. She urges owners to identify a committed caregiver, provide written instructions for a pet’s routine and put a financial plan in place. Her group has distributed thousands of emergency-card door hangers, for instance, to pet food banks and animal welfare organizations so owners can make their wishes known.
Another organization, Pet Peace of Mind, works directly with about 250 hospices around the country to provide and train volunteers who care for pets of the seriously and terminally ill, said Dianne McGill, the president and founder in Salem, Oregon. Most of the hospices are providing home services, where pets are often giving comfort and support.
“These specialty volunteers bring pet care knowledge with them so they can do whatever is needed to help,” she said. “So they’re walking, feeding, playing, cleaning up or helping to arrange a plan for rehoming.”
While providing pet care or adoption services often isn’t top of mind for social workers or nurses, it’s a huge emotional driving force for patients and loved ones living far away, McGill said.
“Care workers hear about the issues from family members,” she said. “They say, my mom is really, really upset about what’s going to happen to her pet. I live out of state. I can’t help her. How do we get some pet care in place while she’s navigating her end-of-life journey or when she passes?”
“I’ve got a million stories about patients who literally hung on until they heard that their pet had received a new home,” McGill said.
Enter angels-on-earth like 79-year-old Kathy Reister.
She adopted a 12-year-old Chihuahua named Jackson with the help of Tyson’s Place Animal Rescue in Holland, Michigan. The nonprofit helps people with terminal illnesses find new homes for their pets. Reister, who has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure, had recently lost her own dog and was having a hard time at home alone when she took in Jackson last August.
“I’ve never been without a dog since about 1965,” said the widow. “His previous owner had passed away.”
Soon after, Jackson was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure, and Tyson’s Place stepped in with a grant to help Reister cover his medical bills. She promised to return him to the agency for rehoming should her health take a turn for the worse.
“Having him has really helped me want to continue to live and keep fighting,” said Reister, of Grandville, Michigan. “I started walking one block down and one block back home with him. Now we walk at least 20, 25 minutes a day. He needs to walk and I need to walk. He’s made such a big difference in my life.”
Caitlin Koska, 31, and Michael White, 34, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, included 14-year-old Luna in their May 1 wedding after Koska adopted her through Tyson’s Place around Thanksgiving 2020. Luna, also a Chihuahua, was their ring bearer.
“Her owner had gone into a nursing home and could no longer take care of her,” Koska said. “She has a lot of dental issues, cataracts and very poor hearing. She’s just the sweetest dog. Everybody who knows her loves her.”
Jill Bannik-Brecht founded Tyson’s Place about six years ago. It services the entire state of Michigan, working directly with a pet owner before rehoming becomes an urgent matter, or with family members after a death, using a small network of foster homes.
For Koska, Tyson’s Place took care of extensive dental work for Luna before she was adopted.
“I used to work for a high-kill animal shelter, and I knew what happened to the old dogs when they came in. I remember one dog who animal control literally picked up from the side of his dead owner’s body, and he didn’t even have an opportunity to be adopted. He was put to sleep because we didn’t have space,” Bannik-Brecht said.
Now, hospices and social workers refer patients to Tyson’s Place. Bannik-Brecht is struggling to expand her foster reach.
“I just can’t meet the demand for this kind of service, especially when it comes to cats,” she said. “In the last two months, I’ve turned away 40 cats that meet our mission just because we don’t have a place to put them.”
Bannik-Brecht knows of just a few other rescues like hers. One, in Canada, also needs help.
Angela Rafuse, 27, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, founded My Grandfather’s Cat on May 18, her grandfather’s birthday. He died in 2019 and left behind his grumpy 14-year-old cat, Mackenzie.
“She was my grandmother’s best friend and when she passed away, my grandfather took care of her for the next year before he passed away,” Rafuse said. “He wouldn’t put his name on the list for a nursing home knowing nobody would take the cat, who has the grumpiest meow I’ve ever heard.”
Rafuse promised her grandfather she would take Mackenzie. She began posting TikTok videos of their adventures. One video, of Mackenzie scratching Rafuse’s face as she held her up to the camera, has been viewed nearly a million times.
“Then so many people started sharing stories with us about how their grandparents’ cats ended up in shelters and how their grandparents worry about what will happen to their cats or their dogs because there’s nowhere to take them,” Rafuse said. “I’ve worked at a nonprofit for the past four years so I thought, it should be pretty easy to find resources to help these people. Nothing existed that empowered a senior and helped them arrange this and empowered their family. Everything was just shelters.”
After she launched, emails asking for help and offering donations rolled in, but she didn’t have enough foster homes to meet demand. She’s working to expand. One of Rafuse’s goals is to help keep a pet at home until the final moment.
As for Mackenzie, she’s living her best life, hiking and kayaking with Rafuse.
“She’s still grumpy,” Rafuse said. “She’s developed a really special connection with my dad, and I know my dad loves that because she’s the last thing he has of his parents.”
Cherry Creek’s Carter Booth named Gatorade Colorado volleyball player of the year
Heidi Klum Rocks Incredibly Sexy Yellow Dress With Cutouts Up The Entire Side
How will the Chicago Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? And what do we know about the search committee? 5 questions — and answers — about the days ahead.
Police still waiting for Young Dolph’s suspected killer to turn himself in
Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Talks Drama With Austen Kroll
Denver weather: Mild and clear week continues
WELP: DaniLeigh’s THIN Lipped 10-Year-Challenge ‘Before’ Photo Sparks Confusion
Who will take your pet when you die? Special rescues help ailing owners find their companions’ next home.
John Cena’s Wife Cracks Up From The Audience As He Talks About Her In ‘Ellen’ Interview — Watch
Novak Djokovic back into swing in Australia, visa questions linger
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1