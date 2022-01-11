Christine Baranski’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel

The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!
Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!
Isabel Murphy
Christine had her elder daughter Isabel Murphy (née Cowles), 38, in 1984. Despite both of her parents being in entertainment, Isabel has only dabbled in acting. She made brief appearances in a few TV series and movies, according to her IMDb page. Her first time acting was in the 1993 series Lovejoy, and her most recent appearance was in the 2004 movie Stand Up.
Isabel opened up about what it was like growing up with a famous mother in a 2014 essay for Elle. She said that when her mom was cast on Cybill things became “confusing” as they were hoisted into the spotlight. Even though she clearly has a strong bond with her mom, she did admit to feeling jaded by people asking about what it was like to grow up with a mom who starred on a sitcom. “I can’t help but feel annoyed that anyone would think this world is endowed with magic. Famous actors aren’t special creatures. Their life, like that of any dedicated professional, is a grind,” she said.
Other than opening up about her feelings on what it was like growing up with a famous mom, Isabel also showed how thankful she was for The Good Wife star to put in the work she did for their life. She mentioned that her mom’s driver told her after the fact that Christine would cry whenever she’d have to go out to Los Angeles to film Cybill. “We got to live the kind of life that mattered to my parents—which is now the kind of life that matters to us. Such is the tale of Mom, the celebrity: it’s the story of any parent making big sacrifices for her kids,” she wrote.
Lily Cowles
Christine had her younger daughter Lily, 34, in September 1987. Lily has followed in her mom’s footsteps and became an actress. Lily made her on-screen debut in 2015 in a small role for the romcom Enchantments. She had a few other small roles over the years, including lending her voice to the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020, but her best-known part was in the sci-fi series Roswell, New Mexico, which premiered in 2019.
Lily opened up about getting to see her mother’s career blossom in a 2019 interview with Town & Country magazine. “My mother has always been so professional and always kept her nose to grindstone. She taught me it takes a lot to gain a reputation, and it can also be ruined very quickly,” she said.
Tristan Thompson attempted to pay Maralee Nichols $75,000 to abort their unborn son last year. Instead, she packed her bags and moved to California. Her son was born there on December 1.
Now a California judge has ordered Tristan to pay Nichols $40,000 a month in temporary support for the newborn.
The child support amount is based on Tristan’s NBA salary of nearly $10 million in 2021. The judge also reviewed Maralee Nichols’ bank records and determined she needed the extra support.
Instagram
The judge considered the other child support payments Tristan is paying to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True, and Jordan Craig, mother of his son Prince, 4.
IXOLA / BACKGRID
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tristan is paying $40k per month for his son, and $34k per month for his daughter, based on Khloe’s net worth of $50 million.
With all three child support payments combined, Tristan is paying over $1 million a year. The 6′-9″ Sacramento Kings forward has earned over $116 million since he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a new Instagram selfie promoting the fourth and final installment of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film franchise.
Selena Gomez, 29, served looks while she promoted her new movie, Hotel Transylvania4, on Monday, January 10. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress stunned in a plunging black top from Luis Vuitton in a gorgeous selfie she posted to Instagram. Selena also rocked a bob haircut and silver hoop earrings. Her stunning press look was done up by stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Orlando Pita.
“Press day for @hotelt,” Selena wrote in her caption. “Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”
Selena voices the character Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which concludes with the upcoming fourth movie. The animated film also stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Selena discussed the new film on Live With Kelly and Ryan via Zoom on Monday.
“This is our final one. I’m really bummed about it, but I’ve had a blast doing it,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “This time, what’s happening is there’s this Ray that transforms the monsters into humans and humans into monsters. Johnny gets turned into a monster and causes havoc and it’s really touching at the same time, because it shows the difference between people. It really allows people to just feel like they can be themselves, whatever they are. It’s really sweet and it’s also got a lot of women empowerment. It’s up to the ladies to save the guys.”
Selena’s been enjoying some success in her acting career lately. The Rare Beauty founder stars in Hulu’s acclaimed mystery-comedy series Only Murders In the Building, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena’s performance has snagged her a nomination for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She’s returning to the show for season 2, where she’ll be joined by her real-life friend Cara Delevingne.
For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye.
The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” Jodie, 39, wrote in her Jan. 10 Instagram tribute, which featured photos of the TV father-daughter pair. “Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more.’ ”
Jodie continued, “There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave [Coulier] dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out ‘Bob’d’ Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.”
The actress went on to call Bob “a wonderful human being” with “a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life.” She added, “He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever’. And he was. I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude. Thank you all for the love.” Jodie concluded her post by saying that her and her Full House co-stars, as well as Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, will “get through this together.”
In 1987, Jodi officially became a member of Bob Saget’s TV family. Sandwiched between Candace Cameron Bure and the Olsen Twins, Jodi played middle daughter, Stephanie Tanner. She reprised the role in 2016 in the reboot series, Fuller House, which Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob.
The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.