News
Column: George McCaskey impugns Olin Kreutz’s character over a 2018 part-time job with the Chicago Bears — and that makes even less sense than offering the 6-time Pro Bowl center $15 an hour in the 1st place
Just as he was working to wrangle himself out of a public-relations disaster, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey created a new one by going after beloved former Bears center Olin Kreutz, an eight-time team captain and four-time winner of the team’s prestigious Brian Piccolo Award.
On a busy Monday for the franchise that began with the firing of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, McCaskey announced a streamlined organizational flow chart that will have the new GM reporting directly to him and not President/CEO Ted Phillips, who is spearheading the initiative to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
The search for a GM and coach, which McCaskey will lead, will begin immediately. But before he jumped into that, he chose a strange battle at an even stranger time when he insinuated that Kreutz lied while revealing last week on WSCR-AM 670 that the Bears offered him a part-time position in 2018 for $15 per hour. Former Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand verified that story.
“I’ve learned over the years to take just about anything that Olin says with a grain of salt,” McCaskey said more than 54 minutes into the 59-minute news conference. “And I look forward to hearing that story again. I hope he includes it in his Hall of Fame induction speech.”
Asked if the story was untrue, McCaskey paused before continuing: “That’s the way it is sometimes with Olin. You don’t get the whole story. Olin knows (what) the story is.”
Kreutz, a six-time Pro Bowl selection whom the Bears drafted in 1998, was angered by McCaskey’s assertion that his recounting was not accurate.
“I have such a good life because of football, the Bears, the McCaskeys, (former GM) Jerry Angelo, Ted Phillips,” Kreutz said. “It disappoints you. I have always had a feeling maybe George doesn’t like me, and I confirmed that today. That’s fine. I don’t worry about him not liking me.
“I wouldn’t say ‘hurt,’ but just think to yourself, you run an organization and you say that about a player who, the last time I played for the Bears, I tore a Lisfranc ligament in my foot and I finished the game. What the (heck) are you doing?”
Kreutz suffered that injury during the NFC championship game loss to the Green Bay Packers after the 2010 season. That turned out to be the last game the Bears played before McCaskey replaced his brother Michael as team chairman.
“I went to (offensive line coach Mike) Tice — I’m a free agent after the year, I’m in my 13th year, (Jay) Cutler had already checked out that game — and I said, ‘I think I just broke my foot,’” Kreutz said. “Tice says, ‘We have no other center. Can you finish the game?’ You do all that … and that is the disappointment to me.
“George hasn’t even talked to me in 11 years, and he’s going to say everything I say, he takes with a grain of a salt? You don’t even know me anymore. You’re assuming I am this guy and you have no idea. I coach little league football. I train kids. I do all these things and now all of a sudden I am a liar? And not just this story — everything I say, you take with a grain of salt?”
Hiestand told the Tribune he had a written proposal from Pace with loose details of what tasks Kreutz would perform, which he presented to Kreutz at a Lake Forest hotel. The offer was for $15 an hour.
“I went to Ryan and Matt because Olin had come to training camp at the beginning and spent a couple days there with (former line coach) Tony Wise helping the guys,” said Hiestand, who was hired last week as Notre Dame’s line coach. “The players loved Olin being around. I went to Ryan and Matt and I said, ‘How could we involve Olin on a daily basis where he was around for player hours?’
“I knew a full-time thing would be too much for him and his family, but maybe he could come for player hours and be available to go on the practice field. They were both like, ‘What an awesome idea.’ That’s exactly what they said.
“So Ryan said, ‘Let me think about it and put something together and I’ll get back to you,’ and he got back to me with that. I don’t have a copy of it anymore, but he had it written out, in general what (Kreutz) would be doing. I went and met with Olin and presented it to him. He wanted to do it. He was hoping to do it. Once that came back at $15 an hour, he couldn’t justify it. Olin wasn’t making fun of them. He was stunned. I was like, ‘I don’t know these guys that well. I’ve only been here half a year.’
“This isn’t an attack on George at all. George always treated me well. I’m sure it never went to him because it was such a small deal. Over the last couple years, they don’t love Olin anymore because he is critical of them in the media, but so is everybody else. It’s not like he’s the only one. I just want there to be accuracy to this. George said that publicly and it’s Olin’s reputation and that’s just not right.”
Kreutz said he connected with Pace on Monday to make sure his memory hadn’t twisted the facts 3½ years later.
“I said, ‘I am just calling you to make sure I am not crazy that there was an offer of $15 per hour made,’” Kreutz said. “And Ryan said, ‘Yeah, that was the standard offer at the time.’ He kept saying there was a misunderstanding. He thought I wanted to come in and hang out, so he made a standard offer that they give to people that are coming to the camp to work. He said he should have called me and told me more about it.
“Ryan said obviously George never heard about it. The problem is when you don’t call people to check on something and you just go out there call someone a liar.”
Perhaps there was a disconnect between how much work Kreutz was willing to do and how involved Pace and Nagy wanted him to be. Whatever the case, Kreutz learned for the first time Monday that the Bears considered it a misunderstanding. What’s indisputable to Kreutz and Hiestand is there was an offer in writing for $15 an hour.
A misunderstanding, if that’s what it was, now has turned into something more sinister for Kreutz, whose four Piccolo Awards are the most in team history. All McCaskey had to do was respond that he planned to look into the matter. Instead, he questioned the integrity of one of the more popular former players, whose voice many fans turn to in order to understand the franchise’s ongoing struggles.
“The stories I am telling they know are true,” Kreutz said. “Now they have to go and say all the stories I tell aren’t true? I’m sorry, guys, most of the stories I tell, there are actually articles written about them. There are actual guys out there like Harry who will tell you he gave me the offer. I’m not lying about this. Why the (heck) would I make up something like this? That is nuts.”
It’s crazier than offering Kreutz $15 an hour in the first place.
News
Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Golden Girls’ star Betty White suffered a stroke days before her death, according to several reports.
A death certificate obtained by TMZ lists White’s cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke. White died on Dec. 31 at age 99.
During a cerebrovascular accident, a lack of blood flow to the brain damages part of the organ. Blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain often contribute to a stroke.
White’s death certificate states that she suffered the stroke six days before her death. According to TMZ, White was alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home.
An unnamed source told People, “It was a mild stroke. She died peacefully in her sleep.”
Jeff Witjas, the actress’ friend and agent, had previously spoken out against social media claims that White died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine booster she received on Dec. 28.
“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri COVID case trends may double previous record
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is on pace to hit more than a quarter-million recorded COVID-19 cases in January, more than doubling the previous one-month record.
In Nov. 2020, state health officials recorded 116,576 cases. Through the first 10 days of Jan. 2021, the state has announced 82,556 cases – an average of 8,255.6. Projected over the entire month, that comes to 255,924 cases (rounded up). And while there is the silver lining of fewer deaths being reported with this case increase, it remains unclear what—if any—long-term effects those who survive the virus might face.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 898,387 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 7,100 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,318 total deaths as of Monday, Jan. 10, no increase from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.48%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 101,300 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.5% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.5% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 3.64% of 3.33 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 121,117 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 916 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 8,455; yesterday, it was 10,779. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 1,916.
Approximately 51.1% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 109,072 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 78,456 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.1% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|82,556
Missouri has administered 8,684,507 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 9, 18.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 33.6% positivity rate as of Jan. 7. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of Jan. 7, Missouri is reporting 3,202 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,925. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 15% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 641 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 13%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 9, the CDC identified 59,521,277 cases of COVID-19 and 834,077 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.40%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Suggest a Correction
News
SLU looking for volunteers for COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic
Posted:Updated:
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University is enrolling volunteers in an investigational COVID-19 booster vaccine trial. It’s in an effort to develop new COVID vaccines that can protect against all future variants that come about.
The clinical trial is testing the safety, tolerability, and immune responses stimulated by different doses of investigational COVID-19 second-generation booster vaccines manufactured by Gritstone bio, Inc.
Volunteers will participate in the second (booster) stage of a phase 1 vaccine trial. The trial is looking for COVID-19 vaccinated people who have not yet received a booster vaccine.
The Gritstone second-generation vaccines are different from current vaccines because they are designed to elicit an immune response to multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains and variants. In monkey models of COVID-19 infection, the vaccine protected against experimental infection and resulted in high levels of antibodies.
To enroll, participants must be age 18 or older, healthy, without significant allergies, without a history of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least four months prior to enrollment. Persons over the age of 60 are encouraged to participate.
Participants will be asked to:
- Make 9 to 14 or more study clinic visits in-person and will also receive one to two telephone check-ins with the study staff over 12 to 14 months
- Receive one or two injections of an investigational booster vaccine
- Have blood drawn several times for safety monitoring and to see whether the vaccine resulted in an immune response
- Keep track of how they’re feeling after the injection
Interested participants should contact the Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development at:
The study is sponsored and funded by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov .The study’s Clinical Trials Identifier is NCT04776317.
Suggest a Correction
Column: George McCaskey impugns Olin Kreutz’s character over a 2018 part-time job with the Chicago Bears — and that makes even less sense than offering the 6-time Pro Bowl center $15 an hour in the 1st place
Stanley Tucci’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids
Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say
Missouri COVID case trends may double previous record
SLU looking for volunteers for COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic
Guilty plea for Franklin County woman for role in January 6 riots
St. Louis COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 patients for eighth consecutive day
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations still trending up as state surpasses 1 million cases
Loyalty got the Giants in this mess. They must go outside the family to replace Dave Gettleman
Who might replace Congressman Ed Perlmutter in Colorado’s District 7?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News5 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1