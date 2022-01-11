News
CU Boulder to require COVID boosters when in-person learning returns
The University of Colorado Boulder will require students, faculty and staff get a COVID booster shot as the campus prepares to return to in-person learning.
The announcement was made in an email sent to CU Boulder staff and students Tuesday.
“As we enter the spring semester, new COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to the omicron variant’s faster transmission rate and ability to cause breakthrough infections,” the email read.
CU Boulder is currently operating remotely due to rising COVID numbers and the recent Marshall Fire, but it is anticipated in-person classes will resume Jan. 24.
According to the email, students, staff and faculty must upload proof of a booster or apply for an exemption by Feb. 24 or five months after receiving the final dose of the original series, whichever is later.
Those who have already received an exemption for the vaccine are automatically exempt from the booster requirement.
“The added protection of boosters will help ensure we are able to conduct the rest of the spring term as planned and will help protect those in the surrounding community who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” the email read.
News
Who have the Chicago Bears targeted for GM and coach interviews? Latest news as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Tuesday
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 5 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Among the general manager candidates are two executives from the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts:
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
News
Firefighters called to trash fire at Twelve Tribes compound days before Marshall fire, but burn deemed legal
Firefighters responded to a trash fire at the property that has been a focus of the Marshall fire investigation six days before the fast-moving wildfire blazed a swath of destruction across Boulder County, according to a fire department report obtained by The Denver Post.
A Mountain View Fire Rescue crew investigated the fire that day and left without extinguishing it because it was not illegal, the report shows.
At 11:53 a.m. on Dec. 24, a concerned passerby alerted authorities to a fire at 5325 Eldorado Springs Drive, a compound occupied by members of the Twelve Tribes religious sect.
The passerby told authorities she saw a large, unattended fire on the property, and was concerned because of dry and windy conditions that day, she said, speaking with The Post on the condition of anonymity because the sheriff’s office instructed her not to speak to reporters.
The Twelve Tribes compound is now under investigation as authorities try to pinpoint where the Dec. 30 wildfire began. Investigators have fenced off the property and were serving a search warrant on the compound, where a witness’ video on the day of the fire showed a shed burning.
Investigators have not pinpointed the cause or start of the blaze and it is unclear if the Marshall fire began on the Twelve Tribes compound. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the wildfire started somewhere in that neighborhood, but cautioned against jumping to conclusions.
After the passerby’s call on Christmas Eve, firefighters from Mountain View Fire Rescue arrived at the Twelve Tribes compound to discover a man burning trash in a dirt field, according to a fire department report.
“He stated that he would be burning railroad ties for the next few hours,” the report reads. “He also had a front-end loader and a water source established for control measures.”
The area was not under a burn ban or any wind warnings that day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The Twelve Tribes property sits off the east side of Colorado 93, just beyond the boundaries of a Boulder County fire ban, which covered the western half of the county and ended on the west side of Colorado 93 — just across the road from the Twelve Tribes property.
On Dec. 24, firefighters checked out the trash fire and then left without extinguishing it, the report shows.
Just under a week later, the woman who called authorities about the trash fire watched the beginnings of the Marshall fire, she told The Post.
“When I saw the fire, I realized what I was looking at was the exact location of where I saw the flames a week before,” she said.
The Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned across 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, driven east by hurricane-force winds. One man was killed and a woman remains missing.
On that day, Boulder County was under a high wind warning from the National Weather Service, agency meteorologist Greg Hanson said Tuesday. The area was not under a formal red flag warning, but in Boulder County, burning is prohibited whenever there is a high wind warning.
The National Weather Service did not issue a red flag warning on Dec. 30 because relative humidity did not fall low enough to qualify for that warning, Hanson said. Relative humidity must be at or below 15% for a red flag warning to be issued; on Dec. 30 it was between 20% and 30%, Hanson said.
That humidity requirement might change in the wake of the Marshall fire, Hanson said.
“We are starting to go back and look at that and get in touch with our fire partners and make an allowance for extremely high wind,” he said. “That may be a change we make.”
News
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wants to claim Ed Perlmutter’s congressional seat once he’s gone
Veteran state lawmaker and Democrat Brittany Pettersen announced Tuesday that she will vie to replace Rep. Ed Perlmutter in the U.S. House, entering a race that slightly favors Democrats but could prove intriguingly competitive amid a bitter national political climate.
“Getting good people elected to office is more urgent than ever,” said the state senator from Lakewood, who served in the state House as well. “When I see threats to the very fabric of our democracy, the stakes couldn’t be higher.”
Pettersen, 40, is so far the most prominent Democrat to go after the 7th Congressional District seat that’s been held by Perlmutter since 2007. He announced Monday that he plans to retire when his term ends in January 2023.
In her 10 years serving in the state legislature, Pettersen said several issues have risen for her as critical: mental health, gun safety, education and opioid addiction. Her mother became “wildly addicted” to pain pills after hurting her back and it took years to get her the treatment she needed.
“It was through my life experiences that I saw how absolutely broken our behavioral services system is,” Pettersen said. “I have taken my story to fight for others.”
She is also proud of her work on getting Colorado’s red flag gun bill passed in 2019. The controversial bill created the legal framework for judges to order the removal of firearms from people they determine to be at risk of harming themselves or others.
“When I was a kid, we had fire drills,” Pettersen said. “My son is going to grow up with mass shooter drills — and that’s unacceptable.”
Pettersen is married to Ian Silverii, who writes an opinion column for The Denver Post. They have a 1-year-old son.
Pettersen made a short-lived attempt to run for the 7th Congressional District in 2017, when Perlmutter turned his sights on the Colorado governor’s office. But she, and others, abandoned their plans when Perlmutter dropped out of the governor’s race and returned to his congressional seat.
The dynamics in the 7th District favor Democrats by about 7%, according to the Colorado Redistricting Commission’s analysis of recent past elections. But the district will be different than what it is today under Perlmutter, as redistricting efforts last year pulled its boundaries much further south and west to encompass parts of several conservative mountain counties, like Chaffee, Fremont and Custer.
But the bulk of the district remains centered on population-rich Jefferson County, which has increasingly turned blue in recent election cycles. And it’s been Pettersen’s home her entire life.
“I will bring the same focus I have always brought, which is working on the issues that affect regular people,” she said.
There are no other announced Democrats in the race so far, and State Rep. Chris Kennedy told The Post Tuesday that speculation about his entry into the race was misplaced. He is endorsing Pettersen.
So far two Republicans — Erik Aadland and Laurel Imer — have announced their candidacies. GOP State Rep. Colin Larson told The Post this week that he would likely make a decision about a run for the seat in the next week.
CU Boulder to require COVID boosters when in-person learning returns
Yearn Finance Creator To Launch New AMM, What It’s All About?
Janet Jackson, 55, Looks Just As She Did In The 90’s In Ultra Glam ‘Allure’ Photo Shoot
Who have the Chicago Bears targeted for GM and coach interviews? Latest news as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
How Digital Assets Have Revolutionized the Way We Build Generational Wealth
Janet Jackson Says Her Musical Career Began When She Accidentally Left A Tape In The Family Studio BUT She Actually Wanted A Job Doing THIS
Firefighters called to trash fire at Twelve Tribes compound days before Marshall fire, but burn deemed legal
Wizardia – The Magic of a Play-to-Earn Metaverse
Jennifer Lopez Vows To Be The ‘Best Partner’ She Can Be In 2022 Amidst Ben Affleck Romance
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wants to claim Ed Perlmutter’s congressional seat once he’s gone
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1