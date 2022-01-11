News
CU Buffs’ Rashaan Salaam, former Broncos CB Champ Bailey headline College Football Hall of Fame class
INDIANAPOLIS — Late Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado and two-time Heisman runner-up Andrew Luck of Stanford headline a list of 21 former players and coaches in this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class.
The National Football Foundation announced the new inductees Monday. The ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Salaam starred at Colorado and won college football’s most prestigious award in 1994 after rushing for a school-record 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns. He played six NFL seasons and finished with 1,625 yards and 13 scores.
He died Dec. 5, 2016, in what was ruled a suicide. He was 42.
Salaam’s death put a focus on mental health, a message that still reverberates today.
“Rashaan left five years ago, and it is still difficult to deal with,” his mother, Khalada Salaam-Alaji, said in a statement. “I wish Rashaan was still here so that he could use this wonderful recognition to support mental and physical health issues. His going into the College Hall of Fame is a good thing, but there is so much serious social work that has to be done on this side for our children and this planet. If Rashaan was here, I think he would enjoy this honor and celebration of him being inducted into the National Football College Football of Fame.”
Luck finished second in the Heisman voting 2010 and 2011 before the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Luck and Chuck Ealey of Toledo are the only quarterbacks in this year’s class.
They will be joined by Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington, who won the Butkus and Bednarik awards in 1999, and Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
There also was a heavy emphasis on offensive and defensive linemen. Alabama center Sylvester Croom, who later became the Southeastern Conference’s first Black head football coach, led the list.
Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner, Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby, Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner, Alcorn State center Dennis Thomas and Nebraska offensive lineman Zach Wiegert also were selected for induction.
Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree, Ohio State safety Mike Doss, LSU running back Kevin Faulk, Oregon State receiver Mike Hass, Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones, Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, and Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams round out the list of players.
Three coaches — John Luckhardt of Washington & Jefferson (Pennsylvania), Billy Jack Murphy of Memphis and Gary Pinkel, who coached at Toledo and Missouri — also will be honored in December.
Salaam’s selection will define this Hall of Fame class.
“The first thing that always comes to mind when thinking of Rashaan is that he was a complete player,” former Colorado coach Bill McCartney said. “Thorough and fast, competitive spirit off the charts. He could run inside, he could run outside, he could catch the ball, he could block with the best of them. When we recruited him, we knew that throughout the process that if we could get him, we would get a diamond – someone really special.”
Denver nonprofit head that provides services to homeless arrested, charged with stealing funds
The head of a Denver-based nonprofit that provides services for individuals experiencing homelessness was arrested Sunday night and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding and fraudulently using other charities’ tax-exempt numbers to avoid paying taxes, prosecutors alleged.
Travis Singhaus, 47, who runs Impact Locally, was taken into custody Sunday night at Denver International Airport after returning from an overseas trip, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a Monday news release. He’s been charged with eight felonies, including theft, charitable fraud, forgery and criminal impersonation.
Singhaus allegedly stole $349,000 in grant funds from a Denver philanthropic organization by using another charity’s tax number to claim Impact Locally had 501(c)(3) charitable status, prosecutors said.
“Singhaus has never registered any of his entities with the Colorado Secretary of State or with the Internal Revenue Service nor has Singhaus obtained charitable or tax exempt status with the IRS or the State of Colorado,” prosecutors allege.
The nonprofit leader has allegedly been using Impact entities since at least 2017 as the “conduit to receive donation funds from individuals and entities representing that his Impact entities were nonprofit charities,” according to Singhaus’ arrest warrant. He’s been aware since at least May 2018 of Colorado’s requirement to register his entities with the state as nonprofit charities, prosecutors said.
Impact Locally runs a host of programs for those experiencing homelessness in Denver, including haircuts, sack lunches and taking kids hiking in the mountains. The nonprofit serves more than 5,000 individuals every month, the organization says on its website.
Company representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Impact began in 2012, the result of five friends getting together once a month to “pitch in and give back by serving those in need,” according to its website. The organization has over a thousand people volunteering each month in 10 cities across the country.
“We know that unfortunately we live in a world where other individuals and organizations have take (sic) advantage of people’s trust,” the organization says on an FAQ section of its website under the heading “What percentage of my financial donation goes towards your efforts?”
Singhaus in November said he was forced to close Impact Humanity, the organization’s free clothing store in Five Points, after repeated break-ins, 9News reported.
With their season over, some Ravens prepare for possible goodbyes: ‘We’ll see what happens’
The day after his season ended, Ravens center Bradley Bozeman reckoned with the possibility that his career in Baltimore might be over, too. His voice quavered. His jaw trembled. His eyes reddened.
Over four NFL seasons, Bozeman has started 49 games, all for the Ravens. His last might’ve been Sunday’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday, Bozeman, one of the team’s two dozen pending free agents, prepared for the possibility of a farewell.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said in an end-of-season news conference. “I’ve been very blessed. This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved, from the ground up. From all my teammates to the coaches to — ” He stopped to compose himself, nodding his head in acknowledgment. After five seconds of silence, he continued: “To the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So just very grateful.”
There will be change in Baltimore this offseason. As defensive lineman Calais Campbell, another Raven with an uncertain future, said Sunday, that is the sport’s only guarantee. “This team will never be the same,” he said.
With the start of free agency still over two months away, general manager Eric DeCosta and his front office have time to figure out what next season’s roster might look like. The Ravens who might’ve played their last game in Baltimore will have the same window to evaluate their options.
Not every player’s calculus will be the same. Bozeman, who turns 28 in November and is coming off his best season as a pro, is seeking long-term security. Campbell, a pending free agent who turns 36 in September and graded out as one of the Ravens’ top players, according to Pro Football Focus, doesn’t yet know whether a 15th NFL season would be worthwhile.
“I haven’t been in this situation before, so I don’t know,” he said Sunday. “But I’d hate to end it this way, that’s for sure. I guess very few people get to win the Super Bowl and run off into the sunset. I guess you’re always going to be upset unless you won it all. I don’t know, but I’m just going to take my time. I’m going to enjoy my family, and we’ll just see what happens. I don’t plan to make it a long decision, but I have to go through the process.”
Campbell could be the biggest departure from a defense starting down a possible offseason makeover. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, inside linebackers Josh Bynes, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith and safety DeShon Elliott are among the unit’s pending unrestricted free agents. Other contributors, like defensive end Derek Wolfe and cornerback Tavon Young, could be salary cap casualties.
Some Ravens said a return would only feel right. Bynes, a veteran whose return to Baltimore and early-season emergence helped stabilize the team’s inside linebacker group, said he was “beyond interested” in sticking around.
“I feel like I have a lot of ball left in me,” said Bynes, 32, who had 76 tackles in 14 games. “I feel like I’ve proved that this season. I feel like it’s not like an, ‘Oh, I feel like I have one more in me’ kind of thing. Nah. I feel like I have two, three, four — whatever amount that is given to me. Because I put in that work in the offseason, take care of myself throughout the year and just know how to prepare myself week in and week out. …
“So I just want to continue that as long as I can, because I feel amazing. My body feels great. And I would love obviously … to be back in Baltimore. I mean, this is home for me.”
Williams has never left. A cornerstone of the Ravens’ defense since he was drafted in 2013, he’s appeared in at least 12 games each of the past eight years. This season, Williams played over half of the snaps for one of the NFL’s best run defenses. Now it’s possible he’ll be elsewhere in 2022.
“As long as they want me, I’ll be here,” Williams said. “But you never know what they’re thinking upstairs. But at this point, it’s something I can’t worry about because it’s something out of my control. So I’m not going to rattle my brain and just kind of go crazy over what could maybe happen. I’m just going to enjoy time with my family and see what happens.”
Change will come to the offense as well. Fullback Patrick Ricard, a Pro Bowl selection each of the past three years, will be an unrestricted free agent. So will running backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The future of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, signed through 2022, is unclear as well.
But no player who spoke Sunday or Monday better represented the offseason’s uncertainty than Bozeman. Four years ago, he arrived in Baltimore as a sixth-round pick. Now he and his wife, Nikki, have a nationally recognized charitable foundation. He has teammates he loves and a job he’s good at. He also has an agent he trusts to do what’s best for his family. That could mean he has a future outside of Baltimore.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Bozeman said. “Just so, so, so grateful and blessed to have called myself a Raven for the last four years. I hope it’s the next four more, but we don’t really know right now. But we’ll figure that out this offseason and see what happens.”
Avalanche is on a 17-3-1 tear, despite poor penalty killing. A new PK plan on tap
Minus top-line winger Gabe Landeskog, who was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list after his second positive test, the Avalanche on Monday will look for its fifth consecutive victory when it plays Seattle.
But besides the Landeskog setback, all is not merry with the league’s winningest team since Nov. 11 (17-3-1).
Avs coach Jared Bednar is unhappy with his penalty-killing units and said “major changes” will unfold against Seattle.
Colorado, which is hosting the expansion Kraken for the first time, has allowed a power-play goal in five consecutive games and has slid to 28th in the 32-team league at 73.1% for the season. Pittsburgh leads the league with a 90.1% PK, and 15 other teams are above 80.0%.
The Toronto Maple Leafs scored on its only power play in the Avs’ 5-4 overtime win on Saturday.
“Not good enough. It hasn’t been good enough throughout the lineup and the guys that are playing it. Just not good enough,” Bednar said after the morning skate. “So, major changes.”
He added that both personnel and structure will look different against the Kraken. The typical killers are forwards Tyson Jost, Logan O’Connor, Darren Helm, J.T. Compher and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and defensemen Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson and Ryan Murray. Blueliners Cale Makar, Sam Girard and Bo Byram are also used at times.
The Avs have had just one perfect PK outing in a 12-game span, going 2-for-2 against the New York Rangers on Dec. 14. The previous perfect kill was Dec. 1 at Toronto, also 2-for-2.
Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog, NHL’s first star of the week, out vs. Kraken after positive tests https://t.co/LDZpSmPWuY via @denverpost
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 10, 2022
Footnotes. Murray is scheduled to be a healthy scratch as Jack Johnson returns from a two-game injury stint. Winger Valeri Nichushkin is also slated to return after missing the last four games to an injury. … Goalie Pavel Francouz will make his second start and third appearance of the season. He got the win on Saturday after replacing Darcy Kuemper and inheriting a 3-0 deficit. Kuemper is the scheduled starter on Tuesday at Nashville as Colorado completes the first of two consecutive-night stretches this week. The Avs are also scheduled to begin a home-and-away set with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. However, Arizona added four players and two coaches on the COVID protocol list on Monday, so it’s possible those games could get postponed.
Grubi back in Denver. #Avs and Kraken tonight pic.twitter.com/DKYKKtmS7H
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 10, 2022
