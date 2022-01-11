News
Dear Abby: Hubby has turned into a hothead during pandemic marriage
Dear Abby: My husband and I got married during the pandemic in a short ceremony. Our first year of marriage has been less a honeymoon than a nightmare. He tends to be hotheaded. He fights dirty with name-calling, which he had occasionally done previously, but since we’ve been living together, it happens more often.
We are trying marriage counseling, but all of his temper tantrums and antics have made me see him in a different, negative light. He’s now talking about growing our family. He can be very sweet and thoughtful, but I don’t even know if I still like him at this point.
I’m also wondering if I’m just better alone because I like my space and time to myself.
Maybe I’m settling with the current situation when there could be someone better out there.
I know the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Is this something I need to give some time to see how it plays out, or should I end it, the sooner the better?
— Honeymoon-less in New Jersey
Dear Honeymoon-less: The pandemic has stressed many marriages, but with the quarantines relaxing there should be less pressure and confinement. Has it helped? Whether your hot-tempered husband is capable of changing his behavior is something that may be revealed during the counseling.
You didn’t mention how long the two of you have been seeing a therapist, but if it has been more than six months with no improvement, it’s fair to assume he isn’t likely to change, and the marriage should end. In the meantime, use the most powerful form of birth control you possibly can so you don’t find yourself pregnant and trapped in a marriage from which you cannot escape.
Dear Abby: My mom is in a home for dementia patients, and Dad was living in their big house by himself. He couldn’t sell it until everything was settled with my mom. Because he was very lonely, I decided to let him move in with me. We agreed he would pay $320 a month. I needed the money and thought it was fair. My roommate pays $400 a month, but I was OK with Dad paying less.
When my sister found out, she was very upset that I was charging Dad. She had him move out that day, so now he sleeps at my brother’s and spends most of the day at his house.
When I turned 18 and lived at home I paid rent, so I saw nothing wrong with it. Now I am an outcast. No one talks to me except my dad, by phone. I am very depressed about this and feel suicidal. I suffer from anxiety and depression, see a therapist and have been on meds for years. Am I wrong, and how do I fix this?
— Good Son in Pennsylvania
Dear Good Son: If you haven’t done so already, talk about this with your therapist. It is very important that he or she knows you are having suicidal thoughts and that they persist.
You did NOTHING “wrong.” Your father agreed to the arrangement, and he should have made that clear to your sister. She was wrong to interfere, and she seems to wield a disproportionate amount of power in your family. I can’t fix that and neither can you, so you will have to find ways of coping not only with your depression but also with her. You have my sympathy.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Robbins: Justice for Baby Rehma
Nada Siddiqui and Sameer Sabir would have celebrated their daughter Rehma’s 10th birthday this week. The Massachusetts couple should have had all the smiles and hugs and laughter and joy that children bring to parents. And Rehma should have had her life.
But they were cheated.
Nine years ago this week, Rehma was entrusted to the care of her Irish nanny, Aisling Brady McCarthy. When Nada came home from work, Rehma was non-responsive. It would emerge that a neighbor had heard her screaming and had pounded on their door. No one answered.
Rehma was rushed to the hospital, where physicians found severe bleeding inside her skull, massive swelling of the brain and cranial bruises. Police found Rehma’s blood on baby wipes throughout the home. A piece of drywall was dislodged from behind her changing table, “consistent with being damaged by forceful contact with the corner” of the table, according to police.
Rehma was pronounced brain dead 48 hours later.
A state-employed medical examiner found that Rehma’s death was caused by “blunt force trauma,” ruling it a homicide. The murder charges against McCarthy made international news. McCarthy, who was unable to provide any explanation for the evidence to the police, maintained her innocence but was held as a flight risk.
Her defense team did what lawyers do, engaging a bevy of doctors to offer an even bigger bevy of contradictory theories about what might have explained Rehma’s death. All were refuted by Rehma’s pediatrician and by Dr. Alice Newton, the child abuse specialist who examined Rehma’s case while she lay in a coma.
Shortly before trial, the medical examiner who had issued Rehma’s autopsy report altered it, changing the cause of death from “homicide” to “undetermined.” The district attorney, who dropped all charges against McCarthy, first assured Rehma’s parents that there would be an independent medical review, and then reneged. McCarthy went back to Ireland. And Siddiqui and Sabir, who had suffered the grievous death of their baby and then could not get an answer to how the overwhelming evidence against McCarthy could count for nothing, had yet more pain to come: messages insulting their faith or their national origin and cruel, misogynistic comments about mothers of young children who go back to work.
The story was recently profiled by CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta. His series, “Justice for Rehma,” examined the established science behind shaken baby syndrome, also known as abusive head trauma, and the band of physicians who deride the diagnosis as “fake.” Child abuse specialists disagree. “Pseudo experts have falsely claimed that a debate is raging in the medical community about whether abusive head trauma is a real diagnosis,” Newton says. “Let me be clear. There is no controversy.”
A bill sits in the Massachusetts Legislature that would reduce the chances that politics, pressure or questionable competence will prevent parents from learning the truth about their young children’s deaths. The Office of the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s website states that it exists to “investigate the cause and manner of deaths that occur under violent, suspicious or unexplained circumstances.” The bill simply requires that where the deaths of children under 2 are involved, autopsy findings must be reviewed and approved by the chief medical examiner. This way, the staff physicians know that their findings about such deaths will be reviewed by the head of their office.
This seems like Accountability 101. The Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians endorses the bill, stating that “(r)equiring a formal review process will lead to more confidence from parents, community and society in general.” But the chief medical examiner herself, paid a mere $420,000 a year, opposes it on grounds that may be summarized thusly: “I’d rather not have to do it.”
Rehma’s parents are not waiting around for bureaucrats to act against type. In 2014 they established the Rehma Fund for Children to support care for sick children. In that way they are ensuring that their daughter’s memory, as the Jewish expression puts it, “is for a blessing.”
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former U.S. delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.
Editorial: Vaccine passport not a mandate
William Shakespeare, who wrote some of his best plays during a plague lockdown, saw this coming.
A vaccine passport, by any other name, is still a vaccine passport.
That beat-up CDC card, photo of the card or electronic representation of your vaccine history will gain you entrance to the TD Garden to see the Bruins or Celtics, allow you to attend a concert, or reserve a table at your favorite restaurant.
It’s not mandatory, according to the governor’s office. It’s just required by many establishments. Other stores and smaller shops have signs at the doors asking that you wear a mask. It doesn’t say you can’t come in if you don’t have a mask, it just lets you know they’d prefer if you wore one.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s new vaccine passport idea is no different.
The new tool, called My Vax Records, gives residents the option of accessing a digital version of their COVID-19 vaccine record directly from their phones.
From the app, people who received their vaccination in Massachusetts can access their own vaccination history and generate a COVID-19 digital vaccine card, which would contain similar vaccination information to a paper CDC card.
WebMD states that a vaccine passport is “proof that you’ve tested negative for or been protected against certain infections. It can be digital, like a phone app, or physical, such as a small paper card. You can carry it with you and show it if required, like before you go into the office, board an airplane, or visit a restaurant, movie theater, or gym. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the idea is that with a vaccine passport system in place, companies could fully open for business to anyone who shows proof of vaccination.”
A vaccine passport, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “a physical or digital document providing proof of vaccination against one or more infectious diseases (such as COVID-19).”
Many reports say the idea dates back to at least 1897, when a vaccine for plague was developed.
Civil libertarian Harvey Silverglate says it all boils down to “self-regarding conduct.” That’s a concept established by ethical theorist John Stuart Mill (1807-1873) who argued that “no person is an entirely isolated being.”
If you are drunk and while driving home kill someone, you forfeit any self-regarding conduct. Your action robbed someone else of their freedom.
“I’m a hard-core libertarian,” Silverglate said Monday after the Baker administration announced a state-sponsored digital vaccine system, “but each restaurant should have a choice.” A choice to require proof of a vaccine or not.
Why? He said the coronavirus can and does infect innocent bystanders. He’s against a government mandate, but not one for businesses or any private company.
The Baker administration agrees. “The administration is not requiring residents to show proof of vaccination to enter any venue, but this tool will help residents who would like to access and produce a digital copy of their record,” according to a press release.
“The dividing line between the legitimate and illegitimate use of our freedom, however, is surely difficult to draw,” Mill wrote. If he were alive today, what would he say about vaccine passports — or whatever you want to call them?
We’d guess he would say if there’s proof — even the slightest possibility — that a virus that infects the lungs and puts those with comorbidities and the very young at risk, it’s just smart to think of others and the freedoms they cherish.
Austin Prep pulls away from Arlington, remains undefeated
ARLINGTON – Austin Prep continued their run of dominance to begin the season last night, laying siege to their opponent’s goal to earn an eighth consecutive with a 6-1 victory over Arlington at Ed Burns Arena.
Tied at 1-1 heading into the second, the Cougars took control of the game and the lead, when junior McKenzie Cerrato broke away, cutting beneath the right-wing circle and going forehand to backhand and sliding it past the right pad 2:37 into the period.
With 6:31 to go in the middle frame, senior Kathryn Karo intercepted a pass while shorthanded and took it the length of the ice, finishing five-hole for her second goal of the game to make it 3-1 Prep.
Caroline Melanson would then capitalize on a turnover in the slot, turning and taking a point-blank rip beneath the bar to make it 4-1 just 1:54 later.
Austin Prep (8-0-0) outshop the Spy Ponders 14-2 in the second period alone.
Cerrato would net her second goal on a rebound 4:11 into the third period, and Karo would complete the hat-trick on a backhander in tight with 8:21 remaining, to cap off the scoring.
During their eight game win streak, Austin Prep has not scored fewer than three goals in a single game, and has posted six shutouts.
The Prep opened the scoring just 42-seconds into the contest, when Karo picked up a loose puck at the right hash and fired it short-side high for her first.
Arlington (3-1-1) would answer 1:14 later, when Madeline Krepelka’s wrap-around attempt was kicked out to senior captain Gabriella Russo, who knocked the rebound home to tie the game.
Spy Ponders netminder Elise Rodd (31 saves) was stellar between the pipes, doing everything she could to keep her team within shouting distance until the final period.
The Cougars outshot Arlington 42-8 overall in the contest.
