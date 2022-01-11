News
Denver International Airport wins key contract vote, unleashing $1.3 billion in new spending on terminal project
Denver International Airport officials won city leaders’ grudging blessing Monday night to go big — in terms of both money and extra construction time — to complete the massive terminal renovation it started more than three years ago.
The extra $1.3 billion in project spending, on top of $770 million already approved and underway, means travelers passing under DIA’s signature tented roof will see construction continue through 2027 or mid-2028.
The new spending will balloon the total Great Hall project cost to as much as $2.1 billion, the latest twist in a rollercoaster ride that included early controversy over cost overruns and delays, DIA’s early termination of the original contractors and then a fresh restart two years ago, with several key components scaled back.
Before the Denver City Council voted 10-3 to expand the newer team’s contracts, Councilman Kevin Flynn compared the current state of the project to a half-done home kitchen renovation.
“The failure of the (earlier partnership deal) left it a mess,” Flynn said. “A ‘no’ vote on this contract is a vote to keep it a mess, and I believe we can’t do that. I regret that we have to undertake it in the way we have … (but) it simply has to be completed.”
The council approved $1.1 billion in contract additions for four firms, including up to $900 million more for prime contractor Hensel Phelps Construction, with exact amounts to be pinned down in task orders. DIA expects another $200 million in new non-contract costs.
Councilman Paul Kashmann was among three members who dissented pointedly, arguing: “This is a $1 billion-plus deal that I think, in view of the mess that preceded it, deserves an in-depth look by a fully objective third party.”
The other “no” votes came from Councilwomen Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sawyer, who cited other factors.
The project, one of several underway at DIA, aims to update the nearly three-decade-old terminal building, address security vulnerabilities in the checkpoints and increase passenger-processing capacity. DIA pays for its projects by tapping its own revenue streams as well as federal funding — which officials say could provide a sizable assist for the Great Hall work.
But as the project stood, only one of the two main security checkpoints on Level 5 would have been relocated to an expanded space upstairs, providing more capacity. And only DIA’s three largest carriers would have gotten completely reconfigured check-in areas, which also make use of floor plates extended farther into the atrium.
Last month, new airport CEO Phil Washington pressed his case to restore much of what was cut, along with adding some new components. He argued the full renovation was needed sooner or later to accommodate DIA’s rapid growth, which is now surging again.
Other changes passengers will notice in coming years include refurbished baggage claims, added and renovated restrooms, changes to curbside setups outside and, on Level 5, replacement of the current security-screening spaces with public plazas and meeting/greeting areas for arriving passengers.
To passengers wary of construction, DIA officials have offered an assurance that future work won’t bring the same level of major detours and disruption, since most changes to the central portions of the building are now complete. They expect most remaining construction to be more out of the way.
News
PHOTOS: Eight-term Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter through the years
News
Joe Judge employed but twisting in wind after Black Monday
Joe Judge didn’t speak to the media Monday. John Mara and Steve Tisch said nothing publicly about Judge.
The head coach’s job security was the question of Black Monday, and the organization oddly left it hanging in the balance deeper into the week.
https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5vyDixL5&cid=5163&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on
They left it hanging through an afternoon meeting between Judge and the Giants’ co-owners in East Rutherford, a candid conversation about the direction of the franchise and team.
Where it stands, it appears, is that Mara and Tisch are giving Judge an opportunity to present his vision for year three, while simultaneously seeking interviews with many GM candidates who could choose to hire a different coach.
In other words, they’ve kept their options open — or remained on the fence — rather than committing either way.
Judge’s own proposed fixes undoubtedly would have to start with a complete overhaul of the offensive coaching staff, at minimum. A GM with a shared vision has to be on the wish list, too.
So it seems to be in his favor that the Giants requested an interview with Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, who goes back with Judge to the 2012 New England Patriots.
Such a quick request for a conversation without firing Judge outright means Mara and Tisch are at least willing to listen, it appears.
On the other hand, the Giants’ GM search already has cast a wide net to many candidates with no ties to Judge, including late Monday night additions Adrian Wilson (Cardinals), Adam Peters (49ers) and Ran Carthon (49ers).
And Mara’s statement that the next GM will oversee “all aspects of our football operations,” including coaching, clearly indicated Judge could be fired once a hire is made, whenever it’s made.
This is why there were assistant coaches seeking updates and clarity on Monday night, and some players were resigned to possibly not knowing Judge’s fate for “weeks.”
Because while Judge had been “business as usual” during players’ morning exit interviews, during a morning coaches’ meeting, and during a noon team meeting, no one knew for sure.
“Um, I don’t really know how to answer that,” Saquon Barkley said, shrugging his shoulders on a Zoom call, of Judge’s status.
“It wasn’t like he announced he was coming back,” safety Logan Ryan said. “Everything was just as planned.”
Judge had been self-assured enough in his team meeting to convince defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence that he’d still be his coach in 2022.
“Yeah, that’s what I believe, yeah,” Lawrence said.
But the Giants manipulated Monday’s public relations from behind the scenes rather than operating typically with Judge out front and center.
The Giants’ PR team had no advance knowledge all day of whether Judge or ownership would be talking, and if so, when. They produced last-minute knowledge of unnamed player interviews at 1 p.m., and then unexpectedly produced a long list of players at the virtual podium.
All of them had to awkwardly answer for Judge’s job security.
“I’m not sure,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said of Judge’s status. “I haven’t heard anything today to say otherwise. I love the guy, honestly. I love the way he approaches the game, and I like playing for him.”
Quarterback Daniel Jones said the players were aware Judge’s job was the topic of the day.
“You always hear the speculation and that’s part of the NFL,” Jones said. “You hear that stuff, but that’s not our job. Our job now is to get better as a team.”
The quarterback added that he has “a great relationship” with Judge and said, “I look forward to building this thing and winning more games.”
“Joe Judge is my head coach,” Lawrence added. “I love him. I appreciate every hard thing about the program and the organization he brings, the discipline he tries to teach us and the fight every week that you see on the field from us.”
Lawrence might have revealed the most about Judge’s day, though, when describing the coach’s message to the players in their noon team meeting.
He said Judge told them he was going to “try to improve us as a team and him as a coach.”
That sounds like a coach taking accountability for his own flaws and mistakes.
Undoubtedly, Judge took that accountability with him into his conversation with Mara and Tisch, along with a plan to get all of this right if he stays.
Whether that’s enough to convince the Giants’ ownership is anyone’s guess. If Judge got any clarity on that question Monday, he was the only one.
***
The Giants signed eight players to futures contracts on Monday: QB Brian Lewerke, LBs Trent Harris and Omari Cobb, OT Devery Hamilton, TE Jake Hausmann, DT David Moa, DE Niko Lalos and WR Travis Toivonen. All were on the practice squad at some point this season.
News
Column: George McCaskey impugns Olin Kreutz’s character over a 2018 part-time job with the Chicago Bears — and that makes even less sense than offering the 6-time Pro Bowl center $15 an hour in the 1st place
Just as he was working to wrangle himself out of a public-relations disaster, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey created a new one by going after beloved former Bears center Olin Kreutz, an eight-time team captain and four-time winner of the team’s prestigious Brian Piccolo Award.
On a busy Monday for the franchise that began with the firing of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, McCaskey announced a streamlined organizational flow chart that will have the new GM reporting directly to him and not President/CEO Ted Phillips, who is spearheading the initiative to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
The search for a GM and coach, which McCaskey will lead, will begin immediately. But before he jumped into that, he chose a strange battle at an even stranger time when he insinuated that Kreutz lied while revealing last week on WSCR-AM 670 that the Bears offered him a part-time position in 2018 for $15 per hour. Former Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand verified that story.
“I’ve learned over the years to take just about anything that Olin says with a grain of salt,” McCaskey said more than 54 minutes into the 59-minute news conference. “And I look forward to hearing that story again. I hope he includes it in his Hall of Fame induction speech.”
Asked if the story was untrue, McCaskey paused before continuing: “That’s the way it is sometimes with Olin. You don’t get the whole story. Olin knows (what) the story is.”
Kreutz, a six-time Pro Bowl selection whom the Bears drafted in 1998, was angered by McCaskey’s assertion that his recounting was not accurate.
“I have such a good life because of football, the Bears, the McCaskeys, (former GM) Jerry Angelo, Ted Phillips,” Kreutz said. “It disappoints you. I have always had a feeling maybe George doesn’t like me, and I confirmed that today. That’s fine. I don’t worry about him not liking me.
“I wouldn’t say ‘hurt,’ but just think to yourself, you run an organization and you say that about a player who, the last time I played for the Bears, I tore a Lisfranc ligament in my foot and I finished the game. What the (heck) are you doing?”
Kreutz suffered that injury during the NFC championship game loss to the Green Bay Packers after the 2010 season. That turned out to be the last game the Bears played before McCaskey replaced his brother Michael as team chairman.
“I went to (offensive line coach Mike) Tice — I’m a free agent after the year, I’m in my 13th year, (Jay) Cutler had already checked out that game — and I said, ‘I think I just broke my foot,’” Kreutz said. “Tice says, ‘We have no other center. Can you finish the game?’ You do all that … and that is the disappointment to me.
“George hasn’t even talked to me in 11 years, and he’s going to say everything I say, he takes with a grain of a salt? You don’t even know me anymore. You’re assuming I am this guy and you have no idea. I coach little league football. I train kids. I do all these things and now all of a sudden I am a liar? And not just this story — everything I say, you take with a grain of salt?”
Hiestand told the Tribune he had a written proposal from Pace with loose details of what tasks Kreutz would perform, which he presented to Kreutz at a Lake Forest hotel. The offer was for $15 an hour.
“I went to Ryan and Matt because Olin had come to training camp at the beginning and spent a couple days there with (former line coach) Tony Wise helping the guys,” said Hiestand, who was hired last week as Notre Dame’s line coach. “The players loved Olin being around. I went to Ryan and Matt and I said, ‘How could we involve Olin on a daily basis where he was around for player hours?’
“I knew a full-time thing would be too much for him and his family, but maybe he could come for player hours and be available to go on the practice field. They were both like, ‘What an awesome idea.’ That’s exactly what they said.
“So Ryan said, ‘Let me think about it and put something together and I’ll get back to you,’ and he got back to me with that. I don’t have a copy of it anymore, but he had it written out, in general what (Kreutz) would be doing. I went and met with Olin and presented it to him. He wanted to do it. He was hoping to do it. Once that came back at $15 an hour, he couldn’t justify it. Olin wasn’t making fun of them. He was stunned. I was like, ‘I don’t know these guys that well. I’ve only been here half a year.’
“This isn’t an attack on George at all. George always treated me well. I’m sure it never went to him because it was such a small deal. Over the last couple years, they don’t love Olin anymore because he is critical of them in the media, but so is everybody else. It’s not like he’s the only one. I just want there to be accuracy to this. George said that publicly and it’s Olin’s reputation and that’s just not right.”
Kreutz said he connected with Pace on Monday to make sure his memory hadn’t twisted the facts 3½ years later.
“I said, ‘I am just calling you to make sure I am not crazy that there was an offer of $15 per hour made,’” Kreutz said. “And Ryan said, ‘Yeah, that was the standard offer at the time.’ He kept saying there was a misunderstanding. He thought I wanted to come in and hang out, so he made a standard offer that they give to people that are coming to the camp to work. He said he should have called me and told me more about it.
“Ryan said obviously George never heard about it. The problem is when you don’t call people to check on something and you just go out there call someone a liar.”
Perhaps there was a disconnect between how much work Kreutz was willing to do and how involved Pace and Nagy wanted him to be. Whatever the case, Kreutz learned for the first time Monday that the Bears considered it a misunderstanding. What’s indisputable to Kreutz and Hiestand is there was an offer in writing for $15 an hour.
A misunderstanding, if that’s what it was, now has turned into something more sinister for Kreutz, whose four Piccolo Awards are the most in team history. All McCaskey had to do was respond that he planned to look into the matter. Instead, he questioned the integrity of one of the more popular former players, whose voice many fans turn to in order to understand the franchise’s ongoing struggles.
“The stories I am telling they know are true,” Kreutz said. “Now they have to go and say all the stories I tell aren’t true? I’m sorry, guys, most of the stories I tell, there are actually articles written about them. There are actual guys out there like Harry who will tell you he gave me the offer. I’m not lying about this. Why the (heck) would I make up something like this? That is nuts.”
It’s crazier than offering Kreutz $15 an hour in the first place.
