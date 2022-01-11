News
Dozens still living in tents at Mass and Cass ahead of Wednesday deadline to clear tents
Dozens of people were still living in what’s left of a sprawling homeless encampment two days before Mayor Michelle Wu’s deadline for clearing tents at the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis at the intersection of Mass. and Cass, officials said.
“The encampments that we see and that some individuals have been living in for a number of years at this point are not a safe or healthy place for anyone to be living. There’s not heat, no running water or sanitation,” Wu said.
Wu, nearly two months on the job, said it’s “past the point of urgency” to connect people living in the area known as Mass. and Cass to be connected with housing resources to get them off the streets.
Removing the tent cities was a major focus on the mayoral campaign trail and Wu has promised to get cleanup of the area started within the first 100 days of her administration.
The Boston Public Health Commission last month identified 145 people living at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and set a Jan. 12 deadline for getting those people into transitional or temporary housing and other needed services.
As of Monday, Wu said 83 people have moved into new housing from the encampments and said space is available for the other 62 people. The mayor noted there are more people currently residing at Mass. and Cass than those identified in last month’s survey and said those people would eventually be provided services as well.
Nearly everyone surveyed last month said existing shelter options did not meet their needs and that they would like to move into low-threshold housing, Wu said.
Dr. Monica Bharel, the former state public health commissioner turned Mass. and Cass cleanup czar under Wu, said everyone staying in the Mass. and Cass encampment will be “offered a safe indoor space to go.”
Outreach will “intensify” ahead of the Wednesday deadline, she said.
“We all know that the conditions are very unsafe in the encampment,” Bharel said. “In the last week with the temperatures plunging and the snow, we are worried about hypothermia, frostbite and other cold related injuries as well.”
City Housing Chief Sheila Dillon the city has worked with advocates and local nonprofits to bring low-threshold housing and shelter space online for 200 individuals. Of those spaces, 159 are now operational.
Wu said officials “continue to make progress” to meeting the Wednesday goal of clearing tents, but said removing the encampments would take more than a day. She said the city’s efforts are driven by a “public health and housing-led approach.”
“This week marks a transition from a housing surge to community building and recovery. On Wednesday, the city will continue efforts to connect individuals with housing, take down the tents that are left behind and no longer needed, and begin clearing the street,” she said.
Battenfeld: The remaking of the Massachusetts Republican Party
The old Massachusetts Republican Party, the wing of Bill Weld and Charlie Baker, has pretty much evaporated for a new, more red meat conservative party.
And when Baker leaves office next year for a lucrative private-sector job, he’ll be taking with him the last vestiges of the old party.
Bring on Donald Trump and Republicans like Geoff Diehl, because that right now is where the party stands.
Nearly 1.2 million Massachusetts voters stood with Trump in 2020, which amounts to about a third of the vote.
That’s clearly not enough to win elections, but maybe Massachusetts Republicans have had too much of Baker and his cautious, milquetoast style of governing. Baker and Karyn Polito only won the election by essentially being moderate Democrats in Republican clothing. It’s a weak brew.
Diehl is counting on a transformed party to win the 2022 gubernatorial nomination, and unless another prominent Republican like former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling jumps in, Diehl will be the heavy favorite.
There’s a lot of talk about the fractured Republican Party, but voters don’t care about internal party dissension and disarray — they just want the party to stand for something. Only the insiders know who controversial party chairman Jim Lyons really is.
The Massachusetts version of the Grand Old Party hasn’t been taken seriously for decades and the watered-down version can’t get bills passed in the Legislature and has become the butt of jokes.
Diehl has the endorsement of Trump and wants to bring the former president to Massachusetts to campaign for him.
What a spectacle that would be — Trump in the middle of far-left Massachusetts, taking on Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Michelle Wu and Marty Walsh — making them the poster children for liberal America.
Diehl would be better off with a Trump rally to stir up the party faithful more than a GOP convention endorsement.
And he needs Trump badly. Diehl’s fundraising has been less than impressive this year, raking in just $224,855, which is peanuts — not nearly a fast enough pace to become competitive in a governor’s race.
Diehl raised $3 million in his failed bid against Warren. Baker spent $16.5 million in his 2018 re-election campaign, and another $6 million through his super PAC.
Only Trump will be able to turbocharge Diehl’s campaign and draw in contributions from around the country, not just Massachusetts.
Diehl’s chances of winning the governor’s race are slim, so Republicans shouldn’t get worked up about keeping the Corner Office.
But armed with common sense, conservative positions on issues like crime, taxes and immigration, Republicans could rebuild the party enough to win some local elections and stop the hemorrhaging.
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
MADISON, Wis. — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors that allows him to avoid prison.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Dominick Black’s plea during a six-minute hearing. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor as part of the deal.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail, but Binger reduced the charge to a non-criminal county ordinance violation. Under the deal, Black will pay a $2,000 fine. Each felony count would have been punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people, killing two, during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha in 2020 over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer. A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of homicide and other charges in November.
Binger told Schroeder that he didn’t believe he could move forward with the felony counts against Black, who testified against Rittenhouse. Binger noted, among other things, that during Rittenhouse’s trial, Schroeder sided with defense attorneys who argued that Wisconsin law prohibits minors from possessing short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns but allows them to possess long guns.
Ex-prosecutor slams British ‘Killer Nanny’ series on Louise Woodward, Matthew Eappen case
A new British documentary “The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?” about notorious au pair Louise Woodward won’t change the fact she’ll forever be convicted of killing an infant, the lead prosecutor said.
“She was and remains convicted of killing Matthew Eappen,” Gerry Leone, a former Middlesex District Attorney, said of the 1997 death of the 8-month-old Newton tyke.
“There’s been nothing that’s occurred in the last 20-plus years that has done anything to the integrity of that conviction,” Leone, who was the top prosecutor in that case, told the Herald Monday.
Leone said the controversy swirling around shaken baby syndrome does not apply to this case, either. “This was a shaken and impact case,” he stressed.
Little Matthew Eappen, the child of two Newton doctors, was reportedly thrown on the floor and banged his head while under the care of Woodward, a nanny who was 19 at the time, obsessed with the musical “Cats” and was staying out late in the city.
Matthew Eappen fell into a coma in February 1997 and died five days later from a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
The case turned into a carnival with the British press accusing Massachusetts of locking up Woodward in a dungeon, or what they called the Framingham’s women prison. Tours were set up to show Woodward was held in a complex that left her free to roam around. She even took off running after seeing members of the press approach while entering her prison block.
A jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and she was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail — but Judge Hiller Zobel ultimately reduced her conviction to involuntary manslaughter and set her free on time served. She was in jail for just 279 days.
Now, this new documentary is revisiting one of the most contentious international cases that put both the grieving Bay State parents and Shaken Baby Syndrome before the court of public opinion.
Woodward, now married and a mother of her own, is front and center again with questions about Matthew Eappen’s other suspected injuries that may have occurred earlier. Louise, it was alleged, had shaken Matthew violently and banged his head against a hard surface.
The defense argued that Matthew’s death had been caused by an old injury sustained weeks before. Now that’s all being dredged up in a three-part documentary. Part One, which aired Sunday, was slammed by viewers who told the Daily Mail they were put off by Woodward’s “very cold” and “extremely emotionless” testimony during her trial.
Newton Detective Sgt. William Burns also said in Part One: “The one thing I’ll always remember is Louise Woodward never asked me how that child was doing,” the Daily Mail added.
The Eappens have described their baby Matthew as a “butterball, plump and content,” with velvet brown eyes and hair as soft as silk.
“We go along thinking that we’re safe and fine. We think life is predictable, that we’re making the right choices,” Dr. Deborah Eappen told the Herald four years ago. “Then something like this happens and your whole world is turned upside down.”
