Connect with us

Bitcoin

Fantom (FTM) and Kadena (KDA) Promises Bullish Momentum in 2022

Published

1 min ago

on

Fantom (FTM) and Kadena (KDA) Promises Bullish Momentum in 2022
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Wrapped KDA has recently appeared on the Ethereum (ETH) network.
  • KDA attracted investments in October and November of 2021.

FTM is presently ranked 30th globally by market capitalization, trading at roughly $2.20 per token. FTM began 2021 at less than $0.02 and reached an all-time high of $3.48 in October 2021, giving early investors and traders enormous returns. FTM recently soared from $1.18 to $3.15 before collapsing below the 0.5 Fibonacci retracements of the climb at $2.15. It has now passed $2.39 resistance and must maintain this level for $2.68 and higher.

FTM/USDT: Source: TradingView

In addition, FTM has created a cup and handle formation; thus, the present drop is the handle, after which FTM might rise to $4 or higher. With its staking incentive scheme and unique infrastructure, Fantom aims to compete with other comparable options in terms of speed and interoperability.

Read More: Fantom (FTM) Price Prediction

Kadena (KDA)

Kadena’s token (KDA) has soared in recent months, rising from $100 million to $3 billion in only 60 days. Its inventor, Stuart Popejoy, argues that Kadena is the next generation of smart contract blockchains, functioning alongside ETH and BTC, delivering true scalability with a suggested 480,000 transactions per second (TPS).

According to CoinMarketCap, it touched a low of $0.1213 in January 2021. Moreover, a high of $28.25 in November 2021, in only 11 months. KDA attracted multiple investments in October and November of 2021. Wrapped KDA has recently appeared on the Ethereum (ETH) network, along with Kadena’s release of non-fungible token projects, new exchange listings, and support for KDA staking, some speculate.

1641845252 829 Fantom FTM and Kadena KDA Promises Bullish Momentum in 2022
KDA/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Kadena price today is $8.41 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,864,376 USD. Kadena has been down 1.85% in the last 24 hours. Both FTM and KDA are all set to bounce back, and one can expect a massive rally in this current year.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Binance Listed Gala (GALA) Performs Terribly, Dips 50% in Last Month!

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Binance Listed Gala (GALA) Performs Terribly, Dips 50% in Last Month!
google news

20 seconds ago |