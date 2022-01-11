Fantom (FTM) and Kadena (KDA) Promises Bullish Momentum in 2022

- Gala has fallen to 56th place in the cryptocurrency global ranking.
- After a 700% surge in November, the price is now at a series of lower highs.
Since its November high, the price of Gala Games’ token (GALA) has dropped precipitously, with no real hint of support insight. Currently, it is 62% lower than it was at its peak.
After a 700% surge in November, the price is now at a series of lower highs. There might have been several causes behind this. Investors seem to notice the fast-growing sector of merging decentralized gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse. While other gaming cryptocurrencies like MANA and SAND have not suffered such colossal decline.
Due to its recent slump, it has fallen to 56th place in the cryptocurrency global ranking, with a market worth of $2.24 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin got a listing on Binance and Bibox in the mid of September last year.
Read More: The SandBox Price Prediction
Founders Nodes
With 20,000 so-called “Founders’ Nodes,” Gala is hoping to expand the ownership of these nodes into gaming players, giving them an influence over how the platform and games are governed. Town Star, a new ‘town and farming’ game on the Gala Network, is a decentralized, free-to-play, play-to-earn endeavor. To generate money and improve their town, players put money into their plot of land, including the purchase of NFTs.
By sharing part of Town Star’s labor, users may earn incentives via selling “limited supply” Town Star Node Licenses. Founded in 2019 by Eric Schiermeyer, Gala aims to revolutionize the gaming industry. According to CoinMarketCap, the GALA price today is $0.302035 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $476,071,530 USD. Gala is down 5.18% in the last 24 hours.