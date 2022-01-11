Connect with us

Film review: The mistakes the Patriots must fix for the playoffs after Miami

The saying carries across all sports at all levels.

Before you can win, you must learn not to lose.

Obvious, right?

The idea is basically bad habits must be eliminated for good ones to grow. Usually an embodiment of that concept, the Patriots have developed some nasty habits since their bye week. They’ve routinely fallen behind good opponents, coughed up multiple turnovers to each of those teams and committed costly penalties, including eight total at Miami.

No wonder they’ve dropped three of their last four.

So before they can draw up any plan to beat the Bills in Saturday’s Wild Card game, they must cut the penalties. They must start faster. And they need to hold on to the damn ball.

It’s that simple.

The Pats’ offense is not built to play from behind. Mac Jones has led one fourth-quarter comeback this season, all the way back in Week 5 against the hapless Texans. It’s not impossible for Jones to notch his second Saturday. But a 17-0 deficit at Buffalo, like the one he faced in Miami, will be a death knell against the league’s top-ranked defense.

In his last outing against that defense, Jones played his worst game as a pro. Sunday’s performance wasn’t far off. And yet, the Patriots still out-gained Miami at 6.4 yards per play to 4.5, one sign of hope for the playoffs.

Here’s what else film revealed about the Pats’ loss in their regular-season finale:

Mac Jones

Adjusted completion percentage: 76.9

Under pressure: 1-5, 5 yards

Against the blitz: 5-10, 73 yards

Behind the line: 8-8, 50 yards

0-10 yards: 7-10, 54 yards, INT

10-19 yards: 1-2, 23 yards

20+ yards: 4-6, 134 yards

Notes: His failures Sunday were fundamental. And this late in the season, that’s a killer.

Jones’ pick-six was a poor decision against Cover 2, targeting an out route heading into an All-Pro flat defender. Dolphins corner Xavien Howard jumped the throw — one of Jones’ most targeted routes the week before — and made a house call. Jones’ fumbled snap inside Miami territory effectively took points off the board, meaning his turnovers essentially accounted for a 10-point swing.

Later, he completed two explosive pass plays on the Patriots’ final touchdown drives, which were better described as plus plays by Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers. Jones showed resilience, no doubt. But the Pats should have received more from the rookie, having shielded him from pressure on approximately 80% of his dropbacks.

Studs

WR Jakobi Meyers

Speaking of Meyers, the Pats would have been lost without him. He secured a couple of stellar catches in the second half and beat Howard for two grabs.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

A game-high 17 tackles says it all. Bentley was the Pats’ only forceful run defender on a bad day of run defense, and he nearly grabbed an interception, too.

Duds

LB Matt Judon

Judon didn’t have a tackle until the fourth quarter, lost the edge on a 27-yard run during Miami’s third-quarter touchdown drive and zipped past Tua Tagovailoa on his game-sealing scramble under the 2-minute warning. And he committed a roughing the passer penalty that almost allowed the Dolphins to try a field goal before the half.

OL Mike Onwenu

Onwenu took only 10 snaps in pass protection, but allowed one sack and a hurry. He lost against a speed rush on both plays, while the Pats’ running game from their six O-linemen package was basically neutered again.

Offensive notes

  • Personnel breakdown: 53% of snaps in 11 personnel, 20% in 21F personnel, 14% in 12 personnel, 7% in 21H personnel, 2% in 10 personnel, 2% in 13 personnel and 2% in jumbo personnel.*
  • Personnel production: 7.6 yards/play in 11 personnel, 4.2 yards/play in 21F personnel, 9 yards/play in 12 personnel, 4 yards/play in 21H personnel, -2 yards/play in 10 personnel, 0 yards/play in 13 personnel and 1 yard/play in jumbo personnel.
  • Pressure rate allowed: %/ 33 dropbacks
  • Play-action rate: 33.3%
  • Yards per carry: 5.0
  • First downs: 40% run (3.6 yards per play), 60% pass (5.7 yards per play)
  • Third downs: 5-10
  • Red-zone efficiency: 3-4
  • Broken tackles: Brandon Bolden 3, Damien Harris 2, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne
  • Sacks allowed: Mike Onwenu, Team
  • QB hits allowed: None
  • Hurries allowed: Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn, Jonnu Smith, Onwenu, Team
  • Run stuffs allowed: Team, Wynn, Mason
  • Holding penalties: None
  • Drops: None
  • Miami foiled Mac Jones early with 8-man coverages on the Pats’ initial third downs. Against those looks, he threw a pick-six and had another pass batted that was headed into double coverage.
  • The Dolphins largely strayed from their blitz-happy identity on third down, but sent extra heat on first and second. That served a twofold purpose: disrupting Jones’ preferred passing situations and the Pats’ run game.
  • Credit to offensive Josh McDaniels for sticking with his game plan despite an early 17-0 hole. The Patriots utilized two-back personnel on 77% of plays on their opening two series and on the majority of their offensive snaps during their first two scoring drives.
  • Once Jones settled down, a third-down miscommunication with Kendrick Bourne and a sack killed two of the Patriots’ next few possessions.
  • But aside from Onwenu’s woes in pass protection, Jones was well insulated against a variety of looks. Damien Harris, Hunter Henry and Brandon Bolden all separately bought Jones time for complete throws by stonewalling Dolphin blitzers in the backfield.
  • Ted Karras, David Andrews and Trent Brown all posted clean sheets in pass pro, though Andrews could be faulted for the second sack; a looping stunt up the middle by rookie defensive end Jaelan Phillips.
  • Brown was also beat on Bolden’s 15-yard touchdown run, but fullback Jakob Johnson handled his man, Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler, then Bolden made Elandon Roberts in the hole and cut left for a score.
  • Bolden’s vision is simply outstanding and perhaps the greatest reason he continues to force missed tackles regularly, despite being the least explosive back on the roster.
  • Even N’Keal Harry’s snaps in reserve duty were underwhelming. Kristian Wilkerson deserves his spot as the No. 4 wideout.

Defensive notes

  • Personnel breakdown: 49% three-cornerback nickel package, 30% dime, 17% base, dollar 2%, goal-line 2%.**
  • Pressure rate: 23%
  • Blitz rate: 27%
  • Blitz efficacy: 5 yards allowed per dropback, sack
  • Yards per carry allowed: 4.5
  • Third downs: 7-15
  • Red-zone efficiency: 2-3
  • Sacks: Kyle Van Noy
  • QB hits: None
  • Hurries: Deatrich Wise 2, Team 2, Josh Uche
  • Run stuffs: Matt Judon, Wise, Team
  • Interceptions: None
  • Pass deflections: J.C. Jackson, Adrian Phillips
  • Missed tackles: Van Noy 2, Lawrence Guy, Daniel Ekuale
  • The Patriots simply did little to nothing to make Miami uncomfortable. They finished with three tackles for loss, including one recorded when the Dolphins were trying to bleed clock.
  • It’s an ongoing trend for this defense, which has managed just 10 TFLs in four games since the bye. Unable to create negative plays, they’re banking on offenses backing themselves into obvious passing situations, and it hasn’t happened.
  • To wit: Miami ran the same run-pass-option play 12 times, the last for a 15-yard gain that jump-started their final drive that knocked the Pats out. That one RPO — a counter run paired with a curl-flat route combination — produced four first downs.
  • Those RPOs kept the Dolphins on schedule and allowed them to play their preferred style of offense.
  • Unlike the RPOs, the Patriots adjusted well to Miami scheming them up with various wheel-route combinations against zone coverage. Either J.C. Jackson or Kyle Van Noy failed to carry Jaylen Waddle upfield and into the end zone, where he scored the game’s first touchdown on the Dolphins’ opening drive.
  • When the Pats forced an incompletion or short rushing gain, Tua Tagovailoa crumpled in every obvious passing situation, save for the two second-half scrambles that led to one score and a win.
  • Including Tagovailoa’s last scramble, much of the Patriots’ problems (poor run defense, inconsistent pressure) could have been solved by a better performance from Matt Judon. He was a net negative Sunday for reasons outlined above, after spending 13-plus weeks as the team’s arguable MVP.
  • It’s fair to expect Judon will play better in the Wild Card game, unless he fails to set the edge against the run. The Pats pulled him after the 27-yarder in the third quarter (Miami’s longest gain of the day) until the next obvious passing down, which came several snaps later.
  • The Patriots dearly missed Dont’a Hightower, who was ruled out with a knee injury. They needed a heady, hard-hitting linebacker for a game like that.
  • Practice-squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross held his own bouncing between nickelback and safety. He even defended Waddle on a key third-down pass that fell incomplete.

Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends;  21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end.

**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs; dollar defense = seven defensive backs.

