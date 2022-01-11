News
Fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores gets first interview lined up
Ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday, reportedly got his first interview for another head coaching vacancy lined up on Tuesday with the Chicago Bears.
Flores is expected to be a hot name for other open jobs after his surprise dismissal on Monday following back-to-back winning seasons in Miami. Dolphins owner Steve Ross pointed to “communication and collaboration” as consistent themes in his Monday web conference with reporters explaining the move away from Flores.
The Bears are looking for a coach after also firing their former coach, Matt Nagy, on Monday. The Tuesday news of Flores’ interview with Chicago was first reported by NFL Network.
Flores, in his final year with the Dolphins, got a look at the Bears’ roster in a pair of August joint practices and a preseason game ahead of the 2021 season. If he gets the job, he would be in another scenario with a second-year quarterback selected in the first round, Justin Fields, after coaching Tua Tagovailoa in his sophomore campaign with the Dolphins this past season.
The Dolphins travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the 2022 season, so if Flores ends up there, he would face his former team next fall.
Miami’s first reported interview was requested with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had a season working with Tagovailoa in college at Alabama.
The Bears are also looking to interview former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Glenn Cook for their vacant general manager position. Cook, who played for UM from 2003 to 2008, is vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns.
Flores was 24-25 in three seasons leading the Dolphins and did not have a playoff appearance after falling a win short each of the past two seasons.
Woman killed in Belleville house fire this morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman was killed in a Belleville, Illinois house fire Tuesday morning.
The emergency call came in at about 6:30 a.m. for a 121-year-old home on fire in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street off McKinley. Belleville Fire Department Chief JP Penet said crews discovered the woman deceased inside the back of the home. Penet said crews brought the woman outside of the home and put her in the care of EMS.
Fire crews also found a young child in the front room of the home. The young child was taken out of the home and put in the care of two adult males who were also occupants of the home. The two adult males had already gotten out of the home by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.
It is unknown at this time how badly the child was injured.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this time what caused the fire.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX is flying over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
One injured in house fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Amidst the omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois and across the country, health experts, including White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have cautioned the public that case counts don’t tell the whole story.
“It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” Dr. Fauci said earlier this month.
Rockwood School District reconsiders its plan to drop mask mandate
EUREKA, Mo. – The Rockwood School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to reconsider its plan to drop the district’s mask mandate in a week and make masks highly recommended.
District spokesperson Mary Lapak said surging COVID cases prompted the Rockwood school board to call the special meeting and take another look at the plan. Figures show numerous COVID cases have been reported recently at multiple Rockwood schools.
Last month, the Rockwood school board voted unanimously to end the mask mandate for the largest district in St. Louis County on January 18 and instead make masks highly recommended. But now, the Rockwood administration is recommending that the mask mandate in the district be extended until after the next regular board meeting scheduled for February 3. Lapak said a vote on the potential extension of the mask mandate is expected at Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting will be held virtually due to COVID concerns.
Parkway School District board members will also take an additional look at their plan to drop the mask requirement. Last month, the Parkway school board voted to change its masking policy from required to recommended also on January 18. However, when Parkway board members approved the change, they also decided to hold another meeting this Thursday to analyze the COVID situation before moving forward with the change. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier was told board members at that meeting could alter their plan.
The latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show COVID cases continuing to rise fueled by the omicron variant. 1,380 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID when confirmed and suspected cases are combined. That is a new record high for the pandemic. 216 COVID patients are in ICUs. That’s the fifth-highest total during the pandemic. 56 pediatric patients are now hospitalized battling COVID. 10 are in ICUs. 18 more COVID deaths were reported in the latest figures. So far this year 129 people have died from COVID in task force hospitals.
