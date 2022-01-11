Firefighters called to trash fire at Twelve Tribes compound days before Marshall fire, but burn deemed legal

Suggest a Correction
Firefighters responded to a trash fire at the property that has been a focus of the Marshall fire investigation six days before the fast-moving wildfire blazed a swath of destruction across Boulder County, according to a fire department report obtained by The Denver Post.
A Mountain View Fire Rescue crew investigated the fire that day and left without extinguishing it because it was not illegal, the report shows.
At 11:53 a.m. on Dec. 24, a concerned passerby alerted authorities to a fire at 5325 Eldorado Springs Drive, a compound occupied by members of the Twelve Tribes religious sect.
The passerby told authorities she saw a large, unattended fire on the property, and was concerned because of dry and windy conditions that day, she said, speaking with The Post on the condition of anonymity because the sheriff’s office instructed her not to speak to reporters.
The Twelve Tribes compound is now under investigation as authorities try to pinpoint where the Dec. 30 wildfire began. Investigators have fenced off the property and were serving a search warrant on the compound, where a witness’ video on the day of the fire showed a shed burning.
Investigators have not pinpointed the cause or start of the blaze and it is unclear if the Marshall fire began on the Twelve Tribes compound. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the wildfire started somewhere in that neighborhood, but cautioned against jumping to conclusions.
After the passerby’s call on Christmas Eve, firefighters from Mountain View Fire Rescue arrived at the Twelve Tribes compound to discover a man burning trash in a dirt field, according to a fire department report.
“He stated that he would be burning railroad ties for the next few hours,” the report reads. “He also had a front-end loader and a water source established for control measures.”
The area was not under a burn ban or any wind warnings that day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The Twelve Tribes property sits off the east side of Colorado 93, just beyond the boundaries of a Boulder County fire ban, which covered the western half of the county and ended on the west side of Colorado 93 — just across the road from the Twelve Tribes property.
On Dec. 24, firefighters checked out the trash fire and then left without extinguishing it, the report shows.
Just under a week later, the woman who called authorities about the trash fire watched the beginnings of the Marshall fire, she told The Post.
“When I saw the fire, I realized what I was looking at was the exact location of where I saw the flames a week before,” she said.
The Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned across 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, driven east by hurricane-force winds. One man was killed and a woman remains missing.
On that day, Boulder County was under a high wind warning from the National Weather Service, agency meteorologist Greg Hanson said Tuesday. The area was not under a formal red flag warning, but in Boulder County, burning is prohibited whenever there is a high wind warning.
The National Weather Service did not issue a red flag warning on Dec. 30 because relative humidity did not fall low enough to qualify for that warning, Hanson said. Relative humidity must be at or below 15% for a red flag warning to be issued; on Dec. 30 it was between 20% and 30%, Hanson said.
That humidity requirement might change in the wake of the Marshall fire, Hanson said.
“We are starting to go back and look at that and get in touch with our fire partners and make an allowance for extremely high wind,” he said. “That may be a change we make.”
Veteran state lawmaker and Democrat Brittany Pettersen announced Tuesday that she will vie to replace Rep. Ed Perlmutter in the U.S. House, entering a race that slightly favors Democrats but could prove intriguingly competitive amid a bitter national political climate.
“Getting good people elected to office is more urgent than ever,” said the state senator from Lakewood, who served in the state House as well. “When I see threats to the very fabric of our democracy, the stakes couldn’t be higher.”
Pettersen, 40, is so far the most prominent Democrat to go after the 7th Congressional District seat that’s been held by Perlmutter since 2007. He announced Monday that he plans to retire when his term ends in January 2023.
In her 10 years serving in the state legislature, Pettersen said several issues have risen for her as critical: mental health, gun safety, education and opioid addiction. Her mother became “wildly addicted” to pain pills after hurting her back and it took years to get her the treatment she needed.
“It was through my life experiences that I saw how absolutely broken our behavioral services system is,” Pettersen said. “I have taken my story to fight for others.”
She is also proud of her work on getting Colorado’s red flag gun bill passed in 2019. The controversial bill created the legal framework for judges to order the removal of firearms from people they determine to be at risk of harming themselves or others.
“When I was a kid, we had fire drills,” Pettersen said. “My son is going to grow up with mass shooter drills — and that’s unacceptable.”
Pettersen is married to Ian Silverii, who writes an opinion column for The Denver Post. They have a 1-year-old son.
Pettersen made a short-lived attempt to run for the 7th Congressional District in 2017, when Perlmutter turned his sights on the Colorado governor’s office. But she, and others, abandoned their plans when Perlmutter dropped out of the governor’s race and returned to his congressional seat.
The dynamics in the 7th District favor Democrats by about 7%, according to the Colorado Redistricting Commission’s analysis of recent past elections. But the district will be different than what it is today under Perlmutter, as redistricting efforts last year pulled its boundaries much further south and west to encompass parts of several conservative mountain counties, like Chaffee, Fremont and Custer.
But the bulk of the district remains centered on population-rich Jefferson County, which has increasingly turned blue in recent election cycles. And it’s been Pettersen’s home her entire life.
“I will bring the same focus I have always brought, which is working on the issues that affect regular people,” she said.
There are no other announced Democrats in the race so far, and State Rep. Chris Kennedy told The Post Tuesday that speculation about his entry into the race was misplaced. He is endorsing Pettersen.
So far two Republicans — Erik Aadland and Laurel Imer — have announced their candidacies. GOP State Rep. Colin Larson told The Post this week that he would likely make a decision about a run for the seat in the next week.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for two years. Sales doubled in the last year.
The state brought in more than 1.3 billion dollars in marijuana sales in 2021. That number was about 670 million dollars in 2020.
The state spends 25% of marijuana sales tax revenue on a grant program aimed at helping communities affected by the war on drugs.
Local governments also receive a portion of Cannabis Regulation Fund revenues. Since March of 2020, the city of Champaign has received $160,303.71. While local sales tax revenue enters the city’s general operating fund, money received from the Local Government Distributive Fund must be used to fund crime prevention programs.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Amidst the omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois and across the country, health experts, including White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have cautioned the public that case counts don’t tell the whole story.
“It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” Dr. Fauci said earlier this month.
While Illinois’ official tally of COVID-19 hospitalizations has more than doubled in the past month to more than 7,000 patients — it’s important to note the Illinois Department of Public Health does not gather data to differentiate people who are hospitalized due to COVID-19-related illness as opposed to people who were hospitalized for other reasons and determined through routine testing that they were positive.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday 40% of the state’s hospitalized coronavirus-infected patients were admitted for “non-COVID-19 reasons.”
In Illinois, health officials said asking hospital administrators to further break-out data would add more stress to an already overwhelmed system.
“There are numerous caveats that would come with trying to report data this way, not to mention additional resources at a time when hospitals are already tasked to the limit,” IDPH spokesperson Melaney Arnold told WGN via email. “What’s important to look at is the record numbers of people in the hospitals, either due to COVID-19 or with COVID-19, and how to bring that number down.”
NorthShore University Health System told WGN Investigates only 19 of their 141 COVID-19 positive patients at four north suburban hospitals last week were being treated for an ailment other than COVID-19.
Rush University Health System does not differentiate patients being treated “with” COVID-19 or “because” of COVID-19 because it can be difficult to classify the root cause of a patient’s ailment – or a virus that may complicate their recovery.
“Many patients have several serious conditions –a co-morbidity – that exacerbate the other so it’s hard to say which one is the reason they need to be hospitalized,” said Rush spokesperson Charles Jolie.
IDPH reports 43% of in-use intensive care beds are occupied by a patient with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Regardless of the reason a person was initially hospitalized, medical experts have said COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems and those battling other ailments.
There’s little doubt hospitals in many parts of the state have been overwhelmed by an influx of patients for a variety of reasons including COVID-19, delayed care during the pandemic and staffing constraints. Some hospitals have delayed elective surgeries, a costly move rarely taken, because COVID-19 patients have drained already exhausted staff.
“The situation is growing more challenging by the day,” Mark Beth Kingston, Chief Nursing Officer for Advocate Aurora Health said on Jan. 3. “Ninety-two percent of our inpatients are either unvaccinated, have only received the first dose of the vaccine or are due for a booster.”
Illinois’ total number of hospital bed has increased by more than 1,000 since the early days of the pandemic, while the number of intensive care beds is almost identical. However, there are 300 fewer intensive care beds in present day than existed in late November 2020.
